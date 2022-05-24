3 highest-quality REITs on our Buy list

bhofack2/iStock via Getty Images

I don’t know about where you live, but it’s starting to heat up in South Carolina.

It’s not the summer yet – neither official nor unofficial (i.e., Memorial Day) – so I’m not seeing 90° weather. But spring is clearly not in its infancy anymore.

I bring this up because I’m thinking about how the cream always rises to the top… which got me thinking about ice cream… which made me start dwelling on reasons to eat ice cream… like the hot, sunny days we tend to see in June through August.

Now, obviously, there are some ingredient and consistency differences between plain old cream and the “iced” variety. But try making yourself a root beer float and telling me the sweet treat can’t apply just as well here.

Incidentally, it’s been a while since I’ve had one. So I did a quick search just to make sure I wasn’t mistaken.

I’m always aware I might be called out over such details.

That led me to Taste of Home, a printed magazine that has a website as well… which very helpfully includes a “How to Make the Best Root Beer Float at Home” article. Apparently, there’s an art to making them “cool and creamy with the perfect ratio of ice cream to root beer”:

Frost the mugs. Add the vanilla ice cream (2-3 scoops, mind you). Pour in the root beer (gently).

Easy peasy! And tasty too!

The Markets Might Not Look Appetizing Right Now…

I ran out of room in that introductory segment – which I try to keep under 300 words for professional purposes I won’t bore you with. But just to clear the air, this is how Step 3 reads:

“Gently pour the root beer over the ice cream. You’ll notice that, after just a few minutes or after a good stir, the ice cream will start to float – hence the name of this glorious drinkable treat!”

Also, if you’ll allow me to bunny trail, here’s an editor’s tip included in Step 2:

“There’s a lot of debate around what goes in the mug first: the root beer or the ice cream. Well, in order to prevent overflowing and get the perfect creamy texture, add the ice cream and then pour over the fizzy root beer.”

Obviously, you’re allowed to disagree with that if you’d like. People can enjoy such summer treats however they’d prefer.

Regardless, this might be a good time to make yourself one. Or something else that will distract you from the volatile market, even for just a few minutes.

There are plenty of soured stomachs out there right now thanks to the ups and downs we’ve been seeing… with the downs staying dominant.

I won’t even use a tech play as an example here, especially since I was looking at Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) the other day.

Despite its re-opening appeal in early 2021, CCL ran afoul of further restrictions as the months wore on. And, despite a later bounce, it’s taken further dives this year.

Incidentally, Dividend Sensei and I wrote a bullish article on CCL around February 2020 (see it here).

Nothing like eating some humble pie before I toast these three real estate investment trusts ("REIT") floats that are rising to the top!

Have Your Ice Cream and Eat It, Too

Fortunately for us, stocks being down isn’t always a bad thing. That’s point No. 1 I’d like to make – despite having already made it repeatedly.

Stocks being down means more affordable entry points, which I rarely object to.

As for point No. 2 (wait for it…), the (ICE) cream always rises to the top (of the root beer float). No matter how far down the glass you put them, those scoops won’t have as much weighing them down as the liquid they’re in.

Just remember that you have to be selective in what “affordable entry points” you act on. You shouldn’t buy up just anything.

And, again, I don’t think most people are inclined to. They’re too skittish to take such action right now.

That kind of preservation-geared mentality is a good one in theory, but it can be taken too far in practice. Consider these wise words from Motley Fool:

“The only people who truly lose during a stock market downturn are investors who sell their stocks. Gains and losses are unrealized until they’re locked in through a sale. Any position with positive returns can still swing to a loss until that position is closed – the same is true for positions that are down. “In the history of the stock market, every single downturn has just been a temporary divergence from a long-term growth trend. If you sell during a downturn, you’re buying high and selling low. You’re losing your chance to capitalize on growth when the market recovers in the future.”

In fact, studies have shown that the most successful portfolios are built by buying low in downturns… then riding them all the way through another bull run.

With that in mind, here are some ice cream flavors I’m especially interested in…

The Cream Always Rises to the Top

In order to screen for the highest-quality REITs, iREIT on Alpha always uses its ratings tracker:

Prologis, Inc. (PLD), Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE), and Realty Income Corporation (O) are the highest-quality REITs on our Buy list. All three are attractive based on their quality attributes and this year’s broad selloff.

So all three are now on our shopping list.

As a real estate developer and then as a REIT analyst, I’ve learned that owning quality merchandise is essential. Many of my past mistakes have been directly correlated to chasing yield instead of focusing on quality.

No matter the purchase – whether it’s a car, a house, or a stock – the concept of value can’t be addressed without adhering to Warren Buffett’s timeless concept of “buying quality merchandise when it is marked down.”

In this article, I’ll highlight the quality attributes for the three REITs mentioned above based on:

Performance; Balance sheet; Profit margins.

Then I’ll address the valuation for each name.

We’ll start with Prologis Inc., one of the highest quality REITs in iREIT on Alpha's entire coverage spectrum.

Prologis Pays a Pretty Penny

After the Great Recession through to the April 2022 selloff, Prologis delivered 25% annual returns. As you can see below, it also grew its dividend by about a 12% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2013-2022.

It’s clear that PLD was previously priced for perfection. Shares hit an all-time high of $222.96 in December 2021, but they’ve since lost 26% in value.

Yet Prologis’ same-store-rent was up 8.7% year-over-year in Q1-22, highlighting the strong demand for its blue-chip retail properties. And same-store U.S. rent was up 9.7% year-over-year.

Prologis posted funds from operations (FFO) per share of $1.09 during Q1-22. That beat consensus estimates by $0.02, and its $1.22 billion in sales were also better than expected – representing 6.1% year-over-year growth.

The company’s core FFO was up 12.4% above last year’s $0.97 per-share Q1 results. Its average occupancy came in at 97.4%, and 98.1% of its portfolio was leased.

And that’s despite tenants struggling to address supply-chain issues.

At some point, e-commerce growth will re-accelerate. In which case, PLD will continue to use its scale and cost-of-capital advantages to drive even greater shareholder returns.

Prologis Continued

On May 11, Prologis sent a letter to James B. Connor, chairman and CEO of Duke Realty (DRE). The stated intent was to propose an all-stock acquisition, an offer that DRE promptly rebuffed as being "insufficient."

Though it remains open to exploring ideas. So, we’ll see where this saga goes from here, if anywhere.

What we do know now is that Prologis can afford the offer. The company has A- rated credit metrics, and its low cost of capital helps it achieve consistent growth.

It boasts 4.7x debt/adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) excluding development gains.

During Q1-22, PLD and its joint ventures issued $2.6 billion of debt at a 1.5% weighted average interest rate. This included $1.6 billion of green bonds.

At last check, it had $6.8 billion in cash and availability.

PLD should be able to continue its earnings momentum as market rent growth remains healthy, even at a more moderate pace. And that will drive same-store growth and strategic capital.

Also, cap rates remain stable, supporting strategic capital and developments. Also, PLD is expanding in Europe, which should allow it to utilize lower-rate debt.

(About 81.5% of PLD's debt and 5.0% of net equity was non-U.S.)

As viewed below, this logistics juggernaut is forecasted by analysts to grow AFFO per share by over 30% in 2022 and 12% in 2023. That’s why, given the recent selloff, we pounced on the opportunity to pick up shares at a discount.

iREIT has modeled PLD to return 25% annually, and that’s our conservative estimate.

Forget Asking Alexa, We’re Going to Alexandria Instead

Our next “cream rises to the top” pick is Alexandria Real Estate, an S&P 500 urban office REIT. It’s the pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life-science, agtech, and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations.

Founded in 1994, it has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including:

Greater Boston;

The San Francisco Bay area;

New York City;

San Diego;

Seattle;

Maryland;

The Research Triangle.

Before the April 2022 selloff, ARE had delivered 18% annual returns coming out of the Great Recession. And, as you can see below, ARE grew its dividend by around 7% CAGR from 2013 to 2022.

Like PLD, this REIT was priced for perfection in 2021, and shares hit an all-time high of $224.95 in early January 2022. But they have since plummeted to $159.71.

In terms of quality, ARE’s assets are trophies. The company explained in its 2021 Annual Report:

“… our impressive roster of high-quality and diverse tenants drove strong results, with 51% of our total annual rental revenue as of December 31, 2021, generated from investment-grade or publicly traded large-cap tenants.”

ARE had an industry-leading adjusted EBITDA margin of 72% last year, and it continues making improvements to its credit profile. It’s now in the top 10% of all publicly traded REITs in terms of investment-grade credit ratings.

Alexandria Continued

On the company’s recent Q1-22 earnings call, co-CEO Joel Marcus explained:

“The life science industry has seen the explosion of biotech… from 2013 to 2021, with fund flows up generally 5x historical averages, advancing broadly innovative pipelines for large unmet medical needs.”

ARE delivered 2.5 million square feet in leasing, 1.4 million of which was in the development and redevelopment pipeline. This activity is the second-highest quarterly leasing volume in company history.

And that was after historically high leasing last year.

In Q1-21, ARE signed a long-term lease for a 427,000 square-foot, ground-up, Class A laboratory office flagship facility. The tenant, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), is now ARE’s top tenant.

However, as co-CEO Stephen Richardson said:

“We have now more than 1,000, tenants providing us with unmatched insight into not only their current and future space needs but, more importantly, the ability to stay ahead of the curve to deliver sophisticated operational expertise for these mission-critical facilities and curate the precise amenity mix to drive the holistic recruiting and retention of talent platform essential to these innovative company's success.”

It's therefore no surprise that ARE has a strong balance sheet with over $5.7 billion of liquidity. And net debt to adjusted EBITDA is forecasted at 5.1x by the end of the year – a slight improvement from 5.2x in January.

Alexandria Continued Again

Alexandria’s typical operating property at stabilization of net operating income (NOI) generally requires long-term funding with 35%-40% debt and 60%-65% equity capital.

ARE has done an excellent job creating value via property sales such as with 100 Binney Street. It achieved a record $1 billion valuation based on the partial interest sale of 70% of that property.

These proceeds generated almost 140% profit on this development project.

ARE has another advanced negotiation for a sale of approximately $350 million – plus up to an additional $1.5 billion in real estate sales and partial interest sales for the remainder of the year.

The company also had a very proactive and opportunistic bond offering consisting of $1.8 billion in 30-year and 12-year unsecured notes. Their weighted average rate was 3.28% in a term of 22 years.

ARE’s strong operating and financial results for Q1-22 supports an improved outlook for the year. Diluted EPS is set at $1.08-$1.18, and per-share diluted adjusted FFO (AFFO) is $8.33-$8.43, up 8%+ over 2021 at the midpoint.

As seen below, analysts are forecasting AFFO per share growth of 18% in 2022 and 11% in 2023. Shares are now trading at 26.5x p/AFFO compared to their normal 29x, with a dividend yield of 2.9%.

We conservatively expect them to return 25% over the next 12 months.

Realty Income (Because, of Course!)

Finally, we have my No. 1 holding, Realty Income, the only dividend aristocrat in the trio.

Most of you know that O is a net-lease REIT with dominating scale advantage. Its 11,000+ free-standing properties are located across all 50 U.S. states and Europe.

Coming out of the Great Recession and up to the pandemic, O had delivered 19% annual returns. And its dividend rose by about 4.1% CAGR from 2013 to 2022.

Around 94% of O’s total rent is resilient to economic downturns and/or isolated from e-commerce pressures.

Although it has 4.7% exposure to gyms and 3.4% to theaters, it managed to grow earnings during the worst of Covid-19. And it’s one of just three net-lease REITs that grew AFFO per share during that time.

O has generated 5.1% historical (median) growth since 1996, stronger than the REIT sector’s historical 3.9%. And it’s generated positive earnings growth in 25 of 26 years, with modest 2.8% annual downside volatility of 2.8%.

It also has a proven track record of maintaining 5%+ earnings CAGR since listing. Better yet, it’s now well-positioned to execute large-scale sale-leasebacks.

More of them, that is.

Recently, O announced the pending purchase of the Encore Boston Harbor (Encore) Resort and Casino. The price is $1.7 billion, the cash cap rate is 5.9%, and the lease is a 30-year triple-net contract with favorable annual escalators.

This move into the gaming industry demonstrates how far-reaching its growth opportunities really are. Yet since its exposure to this new category should be less than 3.5%, it will preserve prudent diversification.

Realty Income maintains a fortress balance sheet, rated A3 by Moody’s and A- by S&P. And its net debt to annualized pro forma adjusted EBITDAR is 5.3x, with ample liquidity to capitalize on acquisition opportunities: around $1.5 on the revolver and $259 million in cash.

Recently, the company announced it had declared its 622nd consecutive monthly dividend: $0.247 per share.

The 19 analysts covering it predict average growth of 8.6%. The stock’s dividend yield is 4.3%, and the payout ratio is in great shape at 76%.

With the latest earnings results, we decided it was time to nudge O’s quality rating from 98 to 100. And we’re modeling this blue-chip REIT to return about 20% over the next 12 months.

A Word from "Macho Man"

I’m sure that many of you have head of “Macho Man” Randy Savage. He took the nickname Macho Man on the advice of his mother, who had read a Reader’s Digest article saying it was going to be the next hot term.

This was before the song “Macho Man” took it to mainstream success.

For around a decade, Savage worked to become a household name. But it wasn’t until around 1985 that he joined the WWF and became famous for his classic line, “The cream always rises.”

I’m not sure I would want to be in the same ring as "Macho Man." But if he were alive today, I’m pretty sure he’d love my article, knowing he was the textbook example of that saying.

And I believe these three REITs are more of the same!