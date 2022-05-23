Coast-to-Coast/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Chart of the Day belongs to the major oil company Exxon Mobil (XOM). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stocks with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals then sorted that list by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation, Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 5/3 the stock gained 6.11%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 20,528 net operated wells with proved reserves. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

69.60+ Weighted Alpha

58.83% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages

12 new highs and up 9.93% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 62.63%

Technical support level at 90.31

Recently traded at 94.03 with a 50 day moving average of 85.55

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $386 billion

P/E 13.40

Revenue expected to grow 47.80% this year but be down 11.90% next year

Earnings estimated to increase 87.20 this year, and but decrease by 14.60% next year then continue to compound at an annual rate of 18.92% for the next 5 years

Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 4 strong buy, 5 buy, 17 hold and 1 underperform opinions on the stock

The consensus price target is 96.02 with a high target of 120.00

The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 8,052 to 563 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 1,280 to 89 for the same result

431,360 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Ratings Summary

Factor Grades

Quant Ranking

Sector

Energy

Industry

Integrated Oil and Gas

Ranked Overall

6 out of 4400

Ranked in Sector

6 out of 244

Ranked in Industry

3 out of 19

