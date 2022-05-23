Exxon Mobil Still Has Gas In The Tank
The Chart of the Day belongs to the major oil company Exxon Mobil (XOM). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stocks with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals then sorted that list by the most frequent number of new highs in the last month. I then used the Flipchart feature to review the charts for consistent price appreciation, Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 5/3 the stock gained 6.11%.
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 20,528 net operated wells with proved reserves. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.
Barchart's Opinion Trading systems are listed below. Please note that the Barchart Opinion indicators are updated live during the session every 20 minutes and can therefore change during the day as the market fluctuates. The indicator numbers shown below therefore may not match what you see live on the Barchart.com website when you read this report.
Barchart Technical Indicators:
- 100% technical buy signals
- 69.60+ Weighted Alpha
- 58.83% gain in the last year
- Trend Spotter buy signal
- Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages
- 12 new highs and up 9.93% in the last month
- Relative Strength Index 62.63%
- Technical support level at 90.31
- Recently traded at 94.03 with a 50 day moving average of 85.55
Fundamental Factors:
- Market Cap $386 billion
- P/E 13.40
- Revenue expected to grow 47.80% this year but be down 11.90% next year
- Earnings estimated to increase 87.20 this year, and but decrease by 14.60% next year then continue to compound at an annual rate of 18.92% for the next 5 years
Analysts and Investor Sentiment -- I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:
- Wall Street analysts issued 4 strong buy, 5 buy, 17 hold and 1 underperform opinions on the stock
- The consensus price target is 96.02 with a high target of 120.00
- The individual investors on Motley Fool voted 8,052 to 563 that the stock will beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 1,280 to 89 for the same result
- 431,360 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha
Ratings Summary
|SA Authors
|Buy
|4.00
|Wall Street
|Hold
|3.44
|Quant
|Strong Buy
|4.99
Factor Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Valuation
|C
|B-
|C+
|Growth
|C-
|C+
|B-
|Profitability
|A+
|A+
|A+
|Momentum
|B
|B+
|B-
|Revisions
|A-
|A-
|A-
Quant Ranking
Sector
Industry
Ranked Overall
Ranked in Sector
Ranked in Industry
Dividend Grades
|Now
|3M ago
|6M ago
|Safety
|C+
|C
|D+
|Growth
|C+
|C-
|D-
|Yield
|C
|C+
|C+
|Consistency
|A
|A
|A+
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in XOM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: The Barchart Chart of the Day highlights stocks that are experiencing exceptional current price appreciation. They are not intended to be buy recommendations as these stocks are extremely volatile and speculative. Should you decide to add one of these stocks to your investment portfolio it is highly suggested you follow a predetermined diversification and moving stop loss discipline that is consistent with your personal investment risk tolerance and reevaluate your stop losses at least on a weekly basis.