Since the start of 2022, I have had to take a look at what I own and decide if it’s worth holding onto. In several cases, I sold small positions at a loss. In other cases, I have decided to increase my investment as prices have dropped. One of the stocks I have been looking at recently is Boston Omaha Corporation (NYSE:BOC).

Investment Thesis

Boston Omaha is a small cap conglomerate with three operating segments in billboards, broadband, and insurance. They also have an interesting mix of investments to complement the insurance operations. The company continues to grow organically as well as through acquisitions. They completed another acquisition in April to add coverage to the broadband segment in the Southwest and have been locking in massive gains by selling down their stake in Dream Finders Homes (DFH). All three segments continue to grow revenues at a solid clip, and I think shares are an absolute steal at $20 a share and a market cap of $600M.

An Acquisition and Investment Sales

In my last article on Boston Omaha, I talked about the Sky Harbour SPAC deal closing a couple months ago. Boston Omaha has a long track record of growth via acquisition, and that shows no sign of slowing down. They recently acquired another acquisition to the existing broadband segment, giving them broader coverage in Utah, Arizona, and Nevada. The acquisition cost was $48.7M, 80% of which was cash. The other 20% was paid in equity in the regional broadband subsidiary.

One of the other things I found interesting is that the company has been selling a large portion of its stake in Dream Finders Homes. While they still have a significant stake in the company, they have sold 3.3M shares since the IPO for $61.2M. That is a huge gain on a $10M original investment and they still have shares to sell. I’m curious to see what they do with the investments, but they seem to be selling down the DFH stake while pursuing other growth opportunities.

A Look At The Q1 Financials

I have talked about the valuation in previous articles, and it was cheap then. Shares are even cheaper now, and the business has also made acquisitions to add to the existing business segments. At $20 a share, Boston Omaha has a market cap just over $600M. The company has continued to grow revenues at a solid pace, and I think the long-term growth runway is very long. Instead of looking at earnings (which are inconsistent for a conglomerate like Boston Omaha), I think the best way to look under the hood of the company is by looking at the company’s financial statements.

The first thing you will notice when you look at the balance sheet is the large investment balance. At the end of the quarter, Boston Omaha had just under $200M in current assets, made up primarily of cash, equities, short term investments, and U.S. Treasuries. They also had $391.9M in other assets, with approximately 1/3 being in investments and investments in unconsolidated affiliates. When you look at the liabilities side of the balance sheet, you will find minimal amounts of debt and other items that could pose a risk to the company. While the balance sheet says a lot about the company’s investments and financial position, the income statement breakout shows a lot more about Boston Omaha’s operating segments.

The billboard segment continued to grow revenue at an impressive clip, going from $7.2M in Q1 2021 to $9.1M in 2022. That’s good for 27.7% revenue growth and the segment turned profitable compared to the prior year quarter. The broadband segment only grew at 7.4% YoY ($3.8M to $4.1M), but the segment wasn’t profitable in the first quarter. It was due to increased employee costs related to the Fiber Fast Homes business operations and acquisition costs. The insurance segment increased revenues by 36.4% from $1.8M to $2.3M. The segment loss was primarily due to unrealized losses on publicly held securities.

I think we will continue to see growth in all the operating segments. It won’t happen in a straight line, and the earnings will continue to be lumpy due to expansion efforts and costs, but all three segments have the potential to generate a significant amount of cash at scale. As long as each segment continues to grow revenue, I will be glad to hold shares as a long-term investment, even if I’m underwater currently. I plan to add to my position in the next couple months and I think Boston Omaha will be worth far more in 5 years than it is today.

Conclusion

There aren't many companies out there that have a lineup of different business segments that can compete with Boston Omaha. The billboard segment is still the largest segment and is growing revenues at an impressive rate. The broadband segment continues to grow as the company acquires new segments to increase their coverage area. The insurance segment is also growing rapidly and could be a driver of the bullish thesis as the company grows to scale.

The company has a rock-solid balance sheet with significant amounts of cash and investments. Boston Omaha continues to grow via acquisition, and I think that will allow them to build out the operating segments with strategic acquisitions. They have been selling chunks of the Dream Finders Homes stakes after a massive gain. With shares near $20 after the market selloff, long-term investors can pick up shares of a small cap conglomerate with large cap potential. I will be looking to add to my position in the coming months and I think investors looking for companies that are off the beaten path might want to do the same.