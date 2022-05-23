Lemon_tm/iStock via Getty Images

If I had to bet on any one ETF beating the market in the long run, my money would vote for the Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV). In fact, I do vote on this fund with my money, but I don’t regard this as a gamble.

We have come a long way as investors over the last century. Once upon a time, we believed that stock picking was the source of alpha, and all we had to do was find a fund manager with that acumen. Later on, we admitted that active management was a zero sum game; alpha was dominated by luck and indistinguishable from zero. Still, there were some unanswered questions. For example, what was the source of Warren Buffett’s alpha, and why does it seemingly persist forever? Decades of research go by, and we now know that the market offers more than just its beta. There multiple independent risk factors in addition to market risk itself, and all of them offer their own risk premium. Most importantly, any of us can access these risk premia without much effort at all. I hope that you’ll agree AVUV is one of the best instruments to capture the new and resurrected alpha.

Two Cases for Factor Investing

Investors are skeptical of factors! There’s ample discussion on internet forums about this, but in my mind, there are two reasons why factor investing has to be real. I like to think about it in terms of whether the efficient market hypothesis is true or not.

Case 1: The market is efficient. If this is true, then the only way to consistently generate excess returns is by taking on more risk. Fortunately, stocks are heterogeneous and don’t all have the same amount of risk. Some stocks are just too risky for many investors, and those who do buy them will demand a discount to compensate for the risk taken. If we are able to construct a diversified portfolio with these overly discounted, risky stocks, then we’ll beat the total US stock market in the long run. But which stocks are risky? Under the Fama-French Three and Five Factor asset pricing models, a risk explanation gets tied to small cap and value stocks.

Case 2: The market is inefficient. Using the arguments of Rob Arnott and Joel Greenblatt, there are bound to be stocks that are overpriced and underpriced in an index. We don’t always know which individual stocks are which, but on aggregate we can be pretty sure this is true. Still, if we overweight stocks we think are underpriced in an index, then we end up with a portfolio that’s in essence tilted towards value. If we do the same with market cap, we end up with a small cap tilt.

In both cases, I think there’s a sound theoretical basis for small cap and value outperforming the market. If we combine the two, then we get small cap value, or SCV. Empirically, it most definitely has. In the figure below, SCV, in blue, trounced the total US stock market, in red, on both a total return and risk-adjusted basis. SCV had an annualized 3% edge over the total US stock market.

SCV beats the total US stock market over the last 50 years. (Portfolio Visualizer)

Why was the risk-adjusted return higher? It could be luck, but I’d argue this is normal behavior. Under the Fama-French models, SCV stocks are exposed to other independent risk factors, not just market risk. You’re basically getting the risk parity effect where adding on more risk ends up reducing your volatility.

SCV is not without cost, however. Talking about factor investing being a source of alpha was me being facetious. By taking on more risk, you really are going to face the brunt of that risk. SCV tends to get hit especially hard in recessions, such as in 2007-2008, leaving you susceptible to brutal, brutal drawdowns. The size and value factors can even underperform for decades, as they have been. Value has been underperforming for over 13 years, and small cap returns have been so poor that investors question whether the size factor existed in the first place. But, if you are trying to beat the market, then you should be prepared to spend half your life losing to it.

So, SCV presumably works. But how do we target it, and hopefully intelligently?

Preferring AVUV Over The Rest

There are many ETFs out there that seek exposure to small cap and value. Some of them call themselves “smart beta” or "multi-factor," which sounds great from a marketing perspective. Often, however, they charge exorbitant fees while hardly targeting any factors at all. Portfolio manager Ben Felix phrases this nicely in his 2019 whitepaper.

A fund that is called a factor fund seems to automatically command a higher fee despite not being positioned to deliver on factor returns.

Sharks are in the water, but fortunately, there are ETFs out there that don’t exist solely to steal your hard-earned money. Many of these ETFs track the S&P 600 Small Cap Value or Pure Value Index, and are offered by SPDR (SLYV), iShares (IJS), Invesco (RZV), and even Vanguard (VIOV). Vanguard offers another Small Cap Value Index Fund ETF (VBR) that is also popular. Then, there are the two big fish that employ a little active management, namely AVUV and the DFA Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV). There are many decent options even outside of these seven, but I find AVUV to be the better of the bunch.

To start, the table below shows the factor exposure of all mentioned ETFs using Portfolio Visualizer’s Fama-French five factor regression. Rm-Rf corresponds to market beta, SMB corresponds to size, HML corresponds to value, RMW and CMA correspond to the profitability and investment factors, respectively, and alpha can be interpreted as fitting error we'd expect to be close to zero. Also, I used DFSVX, the mutual fund equivalent of DFSV, to get more backtesting data. AVUV does not have a mutual fund equivalent satisfying this purpose, but Ben Felix performed his own hypothetical backtest starting in 1979 and ending in 2020. In my opinion, though, the hypothetical results are comparable to even the tiny 3-year sample we have below.

Five factor exposure of common SCV ETFs. (Portfolio Visualizer)

SLYV, VIOV, and IJS all have similar factor exposure, though SLYV has smaller and more profitable holdings than the other two. All of these three seem like solid SCV ETFs, but AVUV and DFSV have objectively better value characteristics for not much in response. To that end, I don’t see why I would prefer either of these three to AVUV or DFSV, barring cost or availability.

RZV has extreme factor exposure compared to both AVUV and DFSV, which is definitely a good thing. However, it suffers from a negative momentum loading that we cannot see from the regression because it is not a part of the five factor model. We turn to Morningstar data for that. My guess is that RZV picks up failing companies as soon as they get added to the index, which, to say at the least, is a funny way to invest. This is problematic because momentum is a documented phenomenon and can potentially kill your returns. That being said, if RZV is the only ETF you can get your hands on, it isn’t a bad option. It does what it says on the package. AVUV, though, doesn't suffer from negative momentum as shown in the figure below.

AVUV accounts for momentum in its holdings, unlike some comparable ETFs. (Morningstar)

VBR doesn’t suffer nearly as much from momentum either and is an otherwise attractive, low cost ETF. Unfortunately, VBR fails to deliver comparable exposure to the small and value factors. If you love Vanguard and you love low cost, then VBR may be a good fit for you. However, I’m not here because I think Vanguard can solve all of my problems. I’m looking for the sharpest syringe I can find to inject my cap-weighted portfolio with SCV. In fact, I would prefer RZV to VBR despite RZV’s major drawback. I defer to a comment from investment analyst Rick Ferri.

“Remember, you’re trying to diversify away from beta.”

This leads us to AVUV and DFSV, which are the “actively managed” ETFs of the bunch. I wouldn’t say that these are any more actively managed than the S&P 500, though. The key advantage of these funds is how they are able to control for other known risk factors, particularly momentum, while still maintaining strong exposure to size and value. According to Morningstar data for AVUV and DFSV, AVUV has slightly deeper value exposure with an average P/E ratio of 7.57 against 9.00 for DFSV. We also see that in the table from earlier. Yet, DFSV has slightly deeper size exposure by containing more small and micro cap companies. On all accounts I think these two ETFs are similar, especially compared to the others so far, but my vote goes to AVUV because I value the deeper value more. Unlike the value factor, the size factor has a weaker theoretical basis.

AVUV has an expense ratio of 0.25%, which is higher than your typical Vanguard fund. I think this is a reasonable cost because we are seeking alpha and not accepting beta. Also, with over $2 billion in assets, AVUV is not likely to liquidate any time soon. The really worrying thing to me is the fund’s lack of diversification. AVUV, as with SCV in general, accounts for a very small sliver of the market, and even within that sliver it is criminally underweight in many sectors as shown in the figure below. Basically, investors need to be intelligent with how they use AVUV in their own portfolios.

AVUV lacks sector diversification by restricting itself to a small part of the total stock market. (Morningstar)

How To Use AVUV

It seems clear to me that factor investing is the sensible thing to do. Moreover, AVUV is one of the more sensible ways to do it. The question is, now, how much should you allocate to AVUV?

Investors like Larry Swedroe have full confidence in factors and assign 100% of their equity allocation into SCV. I view this like a 100% stocks approach to investing; you can do it if you’re wealthy and have a high risk tolerance, but this is eyebrow-raising for most of us. Yes, 100% SCV maximizes your returns, but even as a maximalist you start to question whether it’s really worth sacrificing your mental health for this. As we know, the worst thing you can do is to capitulate at the bottom, and so-called tracking error regret can provoke even the most stoic investor into making emotional decisions.

I’m an advocate of tilting one’s portfolio towards SCV as much as it helps one reach their desired risk level. The logic is fairly simple. Small stocks beat large stocks, but not always. Likewise, value stocks beat growth stocks, but not always. This is in the same way the market beats T-bills, but not always. I don't go forego T-bills, so why would I forego large cap growth stocks?

To me, the proper SCV tilt seeks to participate in the SCV upside without losing to the market by too much on its downside. Paul Merriman and others suggest portfolios ranging anywhere, roughly, from 10-30%. This seems reasonable and easy to implement. Bogleheads advisory board member nisiprius calculates that the optimal SCV tilt is north of 50% for the maximum diversification benefit, but notes that this sort of analysis is subject to a swath of dubious assumptions. It's just really hard to pinpoint a concrete optimal percentage tilt, and to make matters even more complicated, the range of accepted answers apparently spans 0-100%. The White Coat Investor tilts 38%, and John Williamson of Optimized Portfolio tilts 50% with his portfolio specifically including AVUV. It may be easier to refer to what Nobel laureate Eugene Fama thinks about these kinds of decisions: it’s all a matter of taste.

If you’re an otherwise happy index investor, I would think long and hard about adding AVUV to your portfolio. Maybe start with a 10-20% tilt, see how you like it, and adjust accordingly. By no means should you be chasing performance for the sake of chasing performance.

Should You Buy AVUV?

I hold AVUV in my portfolio. In fact, I also hold shares in the Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) to complement my ex-US holdings. Owning AVDV is a bit more contentious according to veteran Boglehead vineviz, who otherwise approves of AVUV, but that’s another story entirely.

I believe in factor investing and am willing to stake a large portion of my life savings on it. I’m willing to put up with devastating drawdowns and underperformance spanning multiple decades. Moreover, I’m willing to hold onto my convictions even when the rest of the world is saying “value is dead.” I don't hold 100% AVUV, nowhere close, so I’m doing all of this for a measly 1% annualized alpha over my lifetime. If you’re of a similar mind and willing to stay the course through thick and thin, then welcome aboard, you’re now a factorhead.