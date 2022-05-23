ssstep/iStock via Getty Images

After the bell on Monday, we received fiscal first quarter results from technology company Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM). The work from home favorite was one of the biggest beneficiaries of the pandemic, but its explosive growth has come to a screeching halt. Investors seemed to cheer the Q1 report in the after-hours session, but the report was not as great as it may have seemed upfront.

For the April 30th ending period, revenues came in at $1.0738 billion, up 12% over the prior year period. This was the weakest growth figure since the pandemic started, and the figure was basically in-line with street estimates and towards the upper end of the company's guidance. Don't forget, revenue estimates came down a bit in the last few months after the company's weak Q1 guidance at the previous earnings report.

On the bottom line, non-GAAP net income per share was $1.03, beating estimates for $0.87. However, this number was down $1.32 from the prior year period, and this year's figure was also boosted a bit by the exclusion of significant stock-based compensation ("SBC"). The SBC add-back for non-GAAP net income was more than double last year's Q1 figure despite revenues only being up low double digits percentage wise. GAAP EPS was $0.37 per share, sliced in half from last year's figure. Like the top line, estimates had come down, and both top and bottom line Q1 reported numbers missed the average Q1 estimates that had been in place going into the Q4 report.

Zoom's revenue growth percentage was obviously going to collapse at some point given economies re-opening. However, investors want to know that the business is still showing some signs of progress moving forward, and I'm not sure that's exactly the case here. In the graphic below, I've detailed some key business metrics over the past two fiscal years. For those wondering, TTM $ Net is "the trailing 12-month net dollar expansion rate" for that particular category.

Zoom Key Metrics (Company Earnings Reports)

In the previous report, Zoom said it was changing some of the metrics it was reporting to better reflect its business moving forward. Perhaps part of the reason for the change is that the numbers on the "firms with > 10 employees" side were not looking good. The company will still present these firms with 10 employees figures in its earnings appendix for the rest of the current fiscal year. However, they started declining in the prior quarter and this quarter's loss was much more than the Q4 2022 one. If the company doesn't add more of these customers in the current quarter, we'll have a negative number for the year over year change in Q2 as well. The net dollar expansion rate also dropped 10 percentage points in the period, which isn't a good sign for future business.

When we look at some of the company's larger customers, business progress is also rather shaky. This was the first quarter in the last two years where less than 200 customers were added that contributed over $100,000 in trailing 12 month revenues. As we continue to work off higher base numbers, that means the percentage growth is now under 50%. Enterprise customers showed similar patterns, with a slight increase in sequential adds, but a declining year over year number on both an actual and percentage basis. The net dollar expansion rate also dropped 7 percentage points here.

Perhaps the most important part of Monday's report was guidance, which is detailed from the company's report below and Seeking Alpha estimates:

Fiscal Q2 revenue, for the period ending at the end of July, is expected to be between $1.115 billion and $1.120 billion, a little above the rounded street consensus of $1.11 billion.

Second quarter non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $0.90 and $0.92, versus a consensus of $0.87.

Fiscal year 2023 revenue is expected to be between $4.530 billion and $4.550 billion, in-line with a $4.54 billion street average.

Full fiscal year non-GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be between $3.70 and $3.77, above consensus for $3.57.

On the face of it, investors might say the guidance is pretty good. However, let me point out that yearly revenue guidance was only maintained. The Q2 revenue forecast was a little better than feared, but again estimates had come down a bit due to weak guidance last time around. On the earnings front, guidance is also improving due to the share repurchase program, which wasn't totally factored in last time around. Also, the company is guiding to between 13 and 20 cents above the street for the year, but it just beat by 16 cents in Q1 and guided to 3 to 5 cents better for Q2.

That implies that management's current earnings per share forecast for the back half of the year is weaker than the street was looking for. Perhaps we'll see a guidance raise at the next report, but that's three months away. Also, the buyback can be used as a way to boost earnings per share without net income actually doing better. We could also see the company shift more expenses to share-based rather than cash, which would boost non-GAAP numbers while GAAP ones would still show a troubling picture.

As investors know, Zoom shares are well off their all-time high of more than $550 per share. The stock fell back to earth almost as quickly as it took off, recently hitting a 52-week low below $80. The average price target on the street was $150 going into this report, but this number was over $400 less than a year ago. With a number of key metrics looking worse and revenue guidance only being maintained, I don't know if analysts will be rushing to hike their targets in the coming weeks.

Zoom shares raced to almost $108 in Monday's after hour high, before falling back a bit to a 10% gain above $98. In the end, while the company's results were okay, the company's results were heavily impacted by significantly reduced expectations after the last report. The majority of the company's key business metrics continued to slow and show some major red flags, which doesn't bode well for the company's near term future. With Zoom still being relatively expensive despite this massive growth slowdown, I'm not rushing to buy shares as we ponder challenging global economic conditions.