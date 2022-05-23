Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) J.P. Morgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) J.P. Morgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 23, 2022 2:30 PM ET

Mark Anderson - CEO

Kevin Rubin - CFO

Pinjalim Bora - J.P. Morgan

Pinjalim Bora

All right. It seems like we are good to go. Hey, everyone. This is Pinjalim. I work in the JPMorgan Software Research team. I'm delighted to have with me on stage Mark Anderson, CEO of Alteryx; and Kevin Rubin, CFO of Alteryx. Gentlemen, welcome to the conference.

Mark Anderson

Thanks, Pinjalim. Thanks for having us.

Q - Pinjalim Bora

Great. Why don't we start a little bit very short intro about yourself and maybe talk a little bit about Alteryx for the folks here who might not know the story.

Mark Anderson

Yes, Mark Anderson, been CEO at Alteryx about 20 months or so now. Prior to that, I was the President of Palo Alto Networks for eight years and have been -- had the good fortune to be at a bunch of really well-run, good technology companies, and very excited and honored to be the CEO of Alteryx.

I think we build software that upskills people, takes spreadsheet jockeys and turns them in to citizen data scientists. And I would submit that the world needs fewer spreadsheet jockeys and more citizen data scientists these days.

Kevin Rubin

Kevin Rubin, I'm the CFO of Alteryx. I've been with Alteryx for about six years, actually just over six years now, and spent the last 20 years in technology.

Pinjalim Bora

Great. This room probably will align with the Excel jockeys comment here, right? Obviously, you've been doing a good job in terms of the product is really fascinating. I was in the conference as well last week. I heard a lot of stories where how much time people are saving using Alteryx.

But I want to go back on this help -- I think you talked about this analytics gap, right, Mark, I think something like, what is the word, 97% of companies investing in Alteryx, but only 16% or 17% really say they're data-driven. And it seems like that gap is increasing. Maybe frame just what the secular trends kind of that's driving the opportunity for Alteryx and kind of frame the vision for Alteryx in that context?

Mark Anderson

You bet. Well, I think the volumes of data that come from infinite directions around any business, any government continue to grow exponentially, almost every year. And I think the companies that are able to be able to make better decisions by getting the context of the totality of that data are going to be more successful than the governments or the companies that don't. And the reality is most companies don't.

There's a -- it's probably a 25-year-old business. It's still very fragmented. There's hundreds of vendors, a lot of them sound like they do pretty much the same thing. But one of the things that I think we've sort of realized coming out of the pandemic is that digital and functional transformation is much more of an existential priority now than it has ever been.

In the past, companies might have said, yes, we're going to take 10 years to digitally transform because Amazon is not going to come into our market. Well, the reality is now if a neighboring country or a neighboring province or state or a competitive business is better at being able to run their business better, take care of their customers better with data, they're going to win, and you're going to lose.

And so we're seeing it continue to be a Tier 1 priority. I've talked to dozens of customers last week at our annual conference. We had thousands of customers attend in person, thousands of customers attend online. And their #1 or #2 priority is digital and functional transformation. Just by the way, the other one is typically cybersecurity.

And I'll also submit that you can't functionally or digitally transform your business without upskilling your people. You can't just wave a magic wand over a bunch -- the bank of spreadsheet jockeys that sits outside the CFO's office, you've got to provide them with a platform that helps them orchestrate all of that data, take data from hundreds of different sources, SaaS environments, public cloud, cloud data warehouse environments and allows them to apply hundreds of tools to that data, so that you can render algorithms or perform advanced analytics against that data. And that's what we do.

We, I think, made the hardest part of the journey, which is getting going and starting identifying the data sources, being able to pull the data sources with a relatively easy to use, a couple of weeks of training piece of software that customers love. We've got hundreds of thousands of active users that are members of our community.

If you want to see how much they love us. Go to our community website, it's public. You'll see people sharing strategies on how to use Alteryx every day. They're sharing workflows with each other every day. They're solving each other's problems every day. And our thesis is in the long run, we think an independent company like Alteryx is going to be able to build out a proper platform, and that's what we're busy doing.

Kevin Rubin

And maybe I'll just add to that. If you think about how many data scientists in there are in the world. I mean, it's a finite number. There's a couple of million data scientists. And they want to work on the hardest problems that exist today. And so businesses are left with the reality that if you want to take advantage and operate better, there's no way to do that than to democratize analytics across your lines of business and really enlist your business analyst and your citizen data scientists to do the work that you just don't have anybody else there to do.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes, great. One of the comments from last week, I remember one of your customers who was asked if what if Alteryx budget is cut during a recession and she said out of my cold dead hands. So it was interesting comment, but Mark, you obviously came in 20 months ago, you said -- since then, you have made a lot of changes. There has been an evolution of the product strategy. There's been an evolution of the sales strategy. So maybe talk about those changes, what has started to work? What is still going to come in the near future? Let's start with the product side.

Mark Anderson

You bet. It was a great business and great product 20 months ago. I think the challenge was our motion to go to customers was to sell to analysts or users and ignore or bypass information technology or security. We had a lot of people that were early in career in the product side, especially a lot of people early in career or in the biggest jobs of their careers on the sales side. And I especially felt that we were a few months into the pandemic that we needed to kind of change the dynamic of how we build product, how we prioritize what customers tell us what they want, what features, whether we do that organically or inorganically.

And to do that, I think I had to turn over the vast majority of the executive team. Thankfully, Kevin stayed. But pretty much everybody else on the team has been replaced with someone -- the people that have stage experience. In the back of the room, we've got our Chief Product Officer. He was my first key hire about 15 months ago, Suresh Vittal. He came from Adobe helping steward the journey of premise-based products to cloud from multiple products at Adobe.

And really, I think the theme that Suresh and I have deployed in product is removing friction from everything that we do, make it so much easier to put your fingertips on keyboards. So in the past, we were a Windows-only product. You wanted to use us. You had to have Windows. And today, we've got four cloud-based products. We -- you can provision those cloud-based products from a browser. Over time, we'll build the back end of our platform in the cloud so that you can provision us with a multi-tenant SaaS solution out of using a VPC or a virtual private cloud environment.

And we want to make it easy for people to put fingertips on keyboards because, again, what we do for our customers, for those users, as you heard last week, Pinjalim is so extraordinarily important to the business and also to that human being. We want that hundreds of thousands of users to grow to millions of users in the midterm and long-term go to tens of millions of users. And when we do that, I think the world will be a far more efficient and productive space.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes, understood. Now answer that question on the sales side, right? You've got Paula Hansen, who's doing seems like a fantastic job. You have changed a lot of things on the sales side kind of moving up market a little bit, shall lay that down.

Mark Anderson

Yes, for sure. And on the sales side, again, when we're selling to analysts that sort of bottoms up, you'll let the product sell itself, I don't spend a lot of money on support or customer success. I would submit, even with the best products in the world, that strategy works until it doesn't work. And I think for us, the pandemic was that forcing function.

So we've really kind of pivoted our go-to-market motion really to focus on delivering important business outcomes for customers. And then documenting, reference architecting those use cases. For example, within the office of the Chief Accounting Officer, tax transformation, where we've got 12 different tax transformation use cases that we can deliver to a customer and deliver a business outcome relatively easily. And we're -- we've changed the makeup of the resources that we applied to customers, taken some sales investments and put them into customer success investments.

Those customer success reps and managers, their job is to help the account stick the landing of that implementation and thereby giving us permission to do more. And so Paula has really made a big impact. We're attracting people on average that have more than 15 years of experience. They're coming from $1 billion or greater companies. So they have that stage experience to know what the next few legs of our journey. We're $670 million...

Kevin Rubin

$684 million.

Mark Anderson

$684 million of ARR currently. And the -- based on my own experience, it's a blink of an eye to get to $1 billion and then more, especially when you're growing your business 30% year-over-year like we are. And you need to have people that have been through those stages. So they're not surprised by the things that we have to continue to do to make customers happy and to earn the right to do more business, whether it's selling them more licenses or whether it's selling them different licenses to more people. And Paula has really helped in her own right, reduce some of that friction.

As you mentioned earlier, Pinjalim, we've deployed ELAs. It's -- we didn't invent the concept of an ELA, but we've made it very easy for customers to enter into an ELA and burst beyond the fixed license amount so that we're not giving them brief when they get to their threshold, we're encouraging them to do more, not charging them anymore by allowing them to push upwards of 50% and then reconciling at the end of the year, on a go-forward basis.

And my experience is when doing that, as I did many years ago at Palo Alto Networks, it's like throwing gas on the fire, especially around important areas like functional and digital transformation where people do want to go faster.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes, understood. I want to maybe a couple of questions on the product side, right? We saw a really good demo last time, which was an end-to-end kind of a cloud analytics platform and Trifacta has kind of changed the equation for you guys a little bit. We saw kind of somebody started with Trifacta on the data engineering side, send it to the designer, and then send it to the ML package and then send it to auto insights.

You're kind of touching so many different stakeholders, right? It's touching IT, you're touching LOB users. You're touching data centers, you're touching like business owners or executives. Help us understand when I'm sure you have shown the demo to other customers, what was the feedback if you have during the user conference? And because it touches so many stakeholders, is there a tweak in the go-to-market to kind of sell that as a kind of a platform sale?

Mark Anderson

To your last question first, Pinjalim, no real tweak in the go-to-market beyond what we've already done. Again, we're hiring sort of experienced enterprise sales team from companies like VMware or Palo Alto Networks. And these are people that are used to selling platforms because platforms are what customers want, platforms win. They won in every era of compute or operating systems or enterprise software that I've been experienced with, and they're going to win here. It's a very fragmented vendor landscape. There's hundreds of companies that all sound like they do the same thing. But customers want fewer vendors. They want less complexity. They want more automation.

And so on the sales side, it's really hiring the kind of people that are used to selling platforms that are used to being able to leverage specialty resources perhaps in their campaign to sell that solution and used to selling a library of use cases that customers care about.

On the product side of things, again, to the point of platforms, customers want a single pane of glass. Over time, they want to be able to use fewer and fewer vendors to get the most out of those vendors and the most for their money. Over time, we expect to be able to do -- apply dozens and dozens of capabilities, different products, different apps that will hit that Trifacta back end. And for us, the acquisition of Trifacta was a replatforming option, right? We didn't have a gun to our heads from any customer that said, you better build in the cloud or else. It was more along the lines of, hey, we're -- our data gravity over the next decade is going to move to the cloud.

Today, most of the Tier 1 banks, 99% of their data is still on-prem in massive data lakes. Same thing with biggest government, same thing with largest enterprises. But there's no question about where it's going to go. And so for us, in addition to reducing friction about implementation and deployment, we wanted to be ears wide open to those customers that want a cloud solution.

So Trifacta was exactly that. It's -- they did all the work to build out capabilities in all three public cloud environments, in multiple geographic regions around the world. They've almost closed their business for two years after they pivoted three, four years ago to go build this out. That saves us all of that time and all of that work. And that team today works for Suresh, and they're a big part of our cloud engineering team.

Pinjalim Bora

Great. The other question, I guess, we get from investors is whenever there's an acquisition, it's in Trifacta is in the cloud and designers in the desktop, so what's -- when do we see parity, right? That's the one question that we hear. And I think Suresh said in the last Investor Day that we will start seeing some of these bits and bites, the tools, the engines in the Trifacta solution. But is it the right way of thinking that, okay, at some point, we will have 100% parity? Or is the right way to think is maybe it will be an 80-20 kind of a rule, right, where 20% of your tools are covering 80% of the use case, and maybe that will happen faster within a year or so, I don't know.

Mark Anderson

Yes, that's a great question, and we get that a lot. It took us 25 years to build our current product, right? We've only been public for, I think, four or five years, about five years. But it took 25 years to build connectors to the hundreds of different data sources. It took 25 years to build tools and toolkits to hundreds of different applications to do something with that data to be able to deliver an analytic outcome. And so we can't flip a switch and do all that in the cloud tomorrow, even with an acquisition like Trifacta.

So I think it will be like a stereo dial over the next two, three years where we're at some point in time, we'll wake up again, two, three years from now, Suresh just painted. And we'll have -- I won't even call it feature parity. It'll probably be feature superiority at some point. Much like if people use Office 365, I remember provisioning an Excel table from a browser using Office 365 five years ago. And it was a pain. It didn't give me near the functionality that I liked with Excel.

And today, it's hard to know whether you're in the desktop app or whether you're in on a browser in many cases because the experience is the same. I'm not saying it's going to take us five years. But for us, it's going to be much more about what personas are going to want to use the cloud solution.

I would submit there's a whole different cohort of personas that will want to use our designer cloud that may not necessarily want to thick client on their laptop. And what personas are going to use Alteryx Auto Insights when they can easily provision it from a point an S3 bucket at a browser and get business insights in the English language without having to be a rocket scientist.

Kevin Rubin

Yes and keep in mind, the cloud product is unencumbered by what the desktop product is, and it really does give us an opportunity to reimagine what a designer experience in the cloud could be, should be, what additional capabilities can we extend to? And I think Mark's point about Personas is spot on, right? We look at the cloud as an opportunity to extend to new personas that the desktop product doesn't support or doesn't offer today as well as new use cases.

And so the goal is not, let's build the cloud in parity with the desktop but how do we take the best of everything and offer a platform that addresses more users, more use cases and provides more flexibility to customers.

Pinjalim Bora

Feature superiority, not priority, I like that. I want to pivot a little bit on -- about the demand environment. Obviously, there's so much volatility in the market. Macro, there's a lot of changes in the macro geopolitical risk and whatnot. How are you -- what -- describe as kind of the demand conditions as you go into June? And what should investors kind of expect in the second half?

Mark Anderson

Well, we've got what IDC calls a $65 billion TAM that they view as growing to well over $100 billion by 2025. There's some -- they say 85 million advanced spreadsheet users that are desperately in need for upskilling and businesses in my keynote last week, I talked about meeting Dr. Kathleen Hicks, the Undersecretary of the Department of Defense, which is the largest sort of user base target in the world. Contiguous user base target in the world and she as one of our Tier 1 priorities is looking to transform what those knowledge workers do every day and in a big digital transformation program.

And she knows better than most that you can transform your business digitally or functionally without first upskilling your people. And that's exactly what Alteryx does is we've delivered a piece of software that makes it relatively easy for customers to deliver the output of, call it, a citizen data scientist with less than a few weeks of training.

And so every business leader I talk to is, as I mentioned earlier, is now looking at that as an existential reality, not necessarily a nice to have. We have 1% of that $65 billion TAM. And I do suspect that if we do start to hit either inflationary spending pressures or recessionary spending pressures, we're training our team. We've always trained our team since I joined on board is to go and sell what your customer prioritizes as a business outcome.

So we're not -- we recognize we're not selling against competition per se. Our competition is other spending projects that may or may not get funded that quarter. But based on what the majority of the business leaders I talk to, the leaders of government that I talk to, we're #1 or #2. And so we're out there as a sales team, I think as an experienced educated sales team fighting for that priority and looking to earn that by providing demonstratable return on investments for what it cost to buy an Alteryx license.

You probably heard customers last week talk about saving thousands of man hours or man months or man weeks by building workflows and Alteryx that automate what used to be manual processes. So I wouldn't be so bold as to suggest that we're recession-proof. But I humbly believe that we've got the right control levers in our business to be able to be super thoughtful about investing the right resource at the right time to deliver the right ROI for not only our business, but for our customers and our shareholders as well.

Pinjalim Bora

Just to double click there. I mean you had the user conference just last week. So in your conversations that -- did you feel like there is some strain that might be developing? Or you would say like, no, you haven't seen any?

Mark Anderson

And Kevin can go next, but I've been asking customers for several months now kind of what are your spending priorities? What are you feeling? I spoke to a customer last week about that's a large multinational industrial company, and they're already feeling the consequences of the supply chain as well as inflation. They said their costs to build a tool have gone up by 30%. So they need to figure out what they can sell for in what market at what time and to apply what price increase to do it.

And then also, if there's going to be a recession, they want to be able to see around the corners to be able to make the decisions around who's going to buy what products and what geographies at what time. And that's why he told me that they need to deprioritize discretionary spending on nice-to-have technology and buy more Alteryx licenses. I'm telling you the truth. Buy more Alteryx licenses to help them see around those corners because today, the majority of our deployment with them is in the office of the CFO, office of the CIO and just starting in supply chain, they really need to ramp up supply chain.

Kevin Rubin

Yes, I mean I would just add, I think there's a continued and increased focus by most large companies to identify and eliminate or automate manual repetitive tasks. And if you think about what Alteryx does best, it's just that. I mean, we take an operational process and analytic process and allow companies to very easily from a business user's perspective, automate those processes.

And that's where you see these thousands of hours of savings are taking a process that takes nine months down to one week or three weeks down to three hours, three hours down to three minutes, right? It's the ability to identify where do you have redundancy in your business? And how are you able to automate that and eliminate that redundancy.

Some of that is taking people out of processes, and you can redeploy those investments in other areas of your business. Other aspects of that are being able to make better decisions faster to improve your business. And so we're seeing a lot of focus in those areas.

Pinjalim Bora

Understood. The point about expanding with enterprise customers, where you have a heightened focus on the enterprise. Where do you say do you stand today? Because you introduced ELAs. I think you invest a lot in customer success. We had maybe 1.5 years ago when we were talking to partners, right, they were saying that some of these larger customers are kind of hitting -- they want to expand, but they're kind of hitting point where they're not able to because there's not enough support from all right? It seems like you have kind of gotten over that hump. Is that fair to say that those customers are starting to expand now?

Mark Anderson

Oh, no question. We're trying to modernize this business. It was a great business, but it definitely was in need of modernization. And we're trying to evolve it. Like I think like frankly, every one of our customers are trying to do, right? They're trying to modernize. They're trying to streamline. They're trying to become more efficient. And they're trying to make sure they put the right resources, the right investments that garner the right return.

And so I don't think what we're doing is too different than what a lot of our customers are doing it. We're doing it, I would submit with a seasoned executive team, an executive team that has seen long-term sustained hyper growth like Suresh or Paula, our CRO and President, or myself that have been through this journey from hundreds of millions to billions at least once, in some cases twice.

And so it's not for the faint of heart, but I think with the right leaders that bring on board the right team members at the right time, we're going to optimize for whatever hits us. And most importantly, we're instrumented as a business, especially Kevin, who's the most prolific Alteryx user in the entire functional groups -- set of functional groups. We've instrumented this business to be hyper aware of what's happening at any given time in every functional area. And we get together every Monday afternoon as we will this afternoon to talk about every functional area, what we're seeing, what we're hearing and we listen, we adapt and iterate.

Pinjalim Bora

Great. Kevin, a few for you. You talked about cloud ELAs, which seems like it's coming in June. I want to ask you about what is the core scaling factor for this cloud ELA is going to be? My understanding is Trifacta is more consumption based, right? You have Auto Insights in there as well, which is more seat based. So when people buy it, what would be the kind of the core scaling factor for those ELAs?

Kevin Rubin

Yes. So Trifacta introduced consumption very late, right? They -- I think it rolled out in December just before the acquisition. So they were fairly new in terms of rolling out and monetizing consumption. The way that we are looking at the cloud ELAs is they're really specifically designed to kind of stack on top of the on-premise ELAs. So they're purposely going after customers where we see an opportunity to use cloud to extend again, back to kind of my earlier commentary, to new users and new use cases.

They're going to be -- and we'll come out with more pricing, but conceptually, there is going to be a common unit economic that will allow for a consumption component across the various different pieces. And there is then just obviously, kind of a platform and/or unit price as well. So we'll be able to dabble in both sides of that.

But it really creates a lot of flexibility for customers who are looking to find ways to deploy to places that aren't Windows based, right? They may have MAC users or they may have other elements in the environment that can really leverage some of the cloud native tools. And you mentioned like Auto Insights is a great opportunity for business users to really be able to start understanding data sets, explore data and then really go deeper over time. So I think we're really excited with what's to come.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes, the follow-up on the cloud ELA side is investors, when I talk to them, they're talking about, okay, they're coming up with a Cloud ELA that means the cloud mix is going to change. rapidly over the next few years? And could that impact the P&L from a rev rec standpoint, right? That's kind of in their people's mind. So how do you answer that question?

Kevin Rubin

Well, so I would start with, we have always been a subscription-based business. So if you looked at ARR as kind of the core metric for how the business is tracking, ARR and billings are very closely aligned that kind of went into some detail last week at the Analyst Day. We do view cloud as being truly incremental. The strategy is sell as much on-premise as customers need and want and append and expand cloud where it's appropriate.

So we don't think that it's -- there's a massive cannibalization risk. The products are very different for different solutions. When we deliver cloud, it is a -- for the cloud that is hosted service, it will be a ratable model like you guys are accustomed to seeing with other cloud businesses. Where it gets delivered over time as a virtual private cloud or on-premise, that will look very similar to our upfront and over time of the existing on-premise.

So I don't anticipate here in the near term that you're going to see a massive dislocation in revenue as a result of the mix shift, three, four, five years down the line, I would expect to see much more material cloud componentry. I think we'll be well beyond any noise that will exist in revenue. But I would encourage to go back to ARR because that's unaffected by all of that stuff we just discussed.

Pinjalim Bora

That's interesting. The cloud could have a VPC component as well, and that probably kind of reduces the noise if any.

Kevin Rubin

Correct.

Pinjalim Bora

Okay.

Mark Anderson

But with net -- net expansion rate for large customer cohorts of 128%. You can imagine over the next few years, we're using those opportunities around renewals to sell, again, sell more products, sell to different users, different personas and sell more licenses.

Pinjalim Bora

Yes, I want to see if anybody else has a question before I go on? Once, twice. All right. On the net expansion rate, you had a really robust 120% above for a long time. I think it dipped like 119%, it's still pretty good. But you have G2Ks running much above. As you focus on enterprise, is it fair to say that, that curve would kind of move higher than 120% at some point?

Kevin Rubin

I would expect over time, you're going to see -- as we are successful expanding with the largest enterprises, I think you're going to see that affect the overall net expansion rate. We are very focused on how we're engaging and expanding with the largest companies in the world. So I'm pleased to see the 119% against the overall business stable for the last three quarters. We've seen 128% of the Global 2000 stable. And think about what we have to come. We've got more products. We've got more solutions. We've got more customer success to be able to focus on customers. So I think we have a lot of very positive tailwinds in terms of net expansion.

Pinjalim Bora

Right, so I think we have about three minutes. Let me just check if somebody else has any questions? No. I wanted to ask you about the long-term framework, right? You kind of laid it out last year. I think you reiterated it this year as well. Last year, when you were talking about it, I believe you were talking about kind of a four to six years kind of a duration, which being an analyst at -- back it at 2026. What you -- when you're talking about this year, I mean, are you thinking of the same framework kind of four to six years at this point?

Kevin Rubin

Yes, I would very clearly say that our ability to achieve a long-term model would be in a four to six year period to the extent that we are optimizing to achieve that model. To the points we made earlier, we are in a very early market. It's a massive opportunity. And we see an opportunity to very intentionally and deliberately invest in certain areas of that for purposes of growth, right? And so by way of example, we came out at the beginning of the year. We guided for an operating loss this year, solely related to the Trifacta acquisition and some of the onetime nature of the accounting and indicated that the core business would operate at a breakeven level based on these intentional investment decisions.

Q1, we significantly beat our opt-in guide, and we allowed the majority of that to flow through to the full-year. And at the same time, we also raised revenue guidance for the full-year. So we took a balanced approach to being able to deliver more profitability while also delivering more growth. And so expect us to be very intentional and deliberate where we make bets and where we make investments for the purpose of balancing between those two dynamics.

Pinjalim Bora

Okay. Two quick follow-ups since we have don't have much time. In this environment, I understand you have a great opportunity coming up with more products. So obviously, it makes sense to probably invest. But in this environment, there is a focus on profitability, right? Would you say that there's an opportunity to accelerate that four to six years at some point if we go into a more slower economic environment?

And then the other point is as you move towards that goal of 20% to 25% free cash flow margin, I believe, how should investors think about the growth profile? Should they think about kind of rule of 40-ish kind of a framework?

Kevin Rubin

So to the last point first, Rule of 40 is something that I think we are very close to in terms of how we think about our business and some of those trade-offs. So I think that's a reasonable balance point, if you will, in that regard. In terms of how we think about potentially accelerating to the model, look, at the end of the day, we have tremendous instrumentation in terms of how we manage and run this business and we look at that very frequently. And to the extent that investors are better served by leading one way or the other, that plays into obviously how we run the business. I think we've been very thoughtful and disciplined around where we've made investments, level of growth that that's driving, and we will continue to monitor that as we go forward.

Pinjalim Bora

Perfect. It seems like we're right on time here. Thank you so much, gentlemen.

Mark Anderson

Thank you.

Kevin Rubin

Appreciate it.