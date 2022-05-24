Qorvo, Inc. (QRVO) J.P. Morgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference (Transcript)

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) J.P. Morgan's 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference May 23, 2022 1:50 PM ET

Robert Bruggeworth - CEO

Grant Brown - Interim CFO

Harlan Sur - JPMorgan

Harlan Sur

Okay, good afternoon and welcome to J.P. Morgan's 50th Annual Technology, Media and Communications Conference.My name is Harlan Sur.I’m the semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment analyst for the firm.Very pleased to have Bob Bruggeworth, Chief Executive Officer; and Grant Brown, Interim Chief Financial Officer of Qorvo here with us today.

It’s been a busy earnings season, so I’ll ask Bob to kick us off with an overview of Qorvo and then we can go ahead and kick off the Q&A.So with that gentlemen, thank you for joining us today and let me turn it over to you.

Robert Bruggeworth

Good.Thank you Harlan, and thank you for everyone coming out.It’s great to see people in person. So hopefully, you are having productive meetings as well.Also I want to thank all those that are online listening and your interest in Qorvo. I'd also like to remind you that our Safe Harbor language that accompanies all our press releases also applies to our comments today as well.

So Harlan, thank you again. I do want to take a look back at March. I promise I’ll only take 33 minutes and 56 seconds of opening comments and everything will be fine. I do want to take a look back at March. Wehad a really good March quarter.We grew in March over the December quarter. We saw growth in both our Mobile business, as well as our IDP business quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.Growth in Mobile was driven by 5G, along with the timing of marquee phone ramps, so very nice growth there. And when we look at IDP, it was very broad based across customers and products. So both businesses are doing extremely well.

Also when we gave our March earnings report, we also talked about the number of 5G phones and the market that we saw. So leading up to that quarter, we have been talking about 700 million to 750 million phones 5G in calendar 2022. We took that down to 650 to 675. So we've brought down the number of 5G phones. We also believe the smartphone market itself is also coming down. Now, why is that? A lot of that has to do with our customers in China, which is one of the growth areas for 5G. The consumer sentiment had been declining along with, as you recall, late in March, we started to see the lockdowns, which continued all the way up to this day.

So we saw that unfortunately also because of what happened with Russia and Ukraine, it also is impacting some of the export market for some of our China based handset customers along with Samsung as well in Eastern Europe and some of that in the Western Europe. So when we integrated all that, we felt it was best to bring down our numbers for 5G, which impacted our revenue, which I'm sure we'll get questions later, so we'll save that.

Next we view this as temporary. We don't see this as a structural change in our end markets. In fact, those long-term growth drivers that we talk about 5G, the transition from WiFi6, 6E, and 7continue.Ultra-wideband, we believe that's market is still going to grow significantly over the years to come.

Then also the work we've been doing to build our Power business with our programmable power,Active-Semi acquisition, along with the SiliconCarbidebusiness for power conversion, that being another recent acquisition, those look very good and also our defensebusiness for our long-term growth, we continue to see that growing along with the infrastructure, so a lot of good things going on there.So again, we view these all as temporary. So what we're focused on is continuing to evolve our technology and bring out best-in-class products.

Another thing that we talked about, it's been our strategy in our Handset business to go a little bit deeper, to build a very diversified customer base. Okay? Most of you know, we've done a good job at our largest customer being apple. Then, you know, we looked at basically China Vivo,OPPO,Xiaomias also being very good. If you remember, Huawei three years ago was our largest customer in China and were about 14% of sales. And as you know, the U.S.Government managed to make that go to almost zero for us, so therefore we had to rebuild.

Wefocused on Samsung and we talked a lot in our earnings call about the growth that we're seeing in Samsung, not just in the flagship, but also in their mass tier platform as well.And they're using very similar modules to what's in the flagship. So we'll probably have some questions about that later, but that's clearly a growth engine for us, and that's a place where we were underrepresented in the market.

The other area that we talked about was Honor, and as you know, Honor was the mass tier brand for Huawei, which they spun out, which was called Honor, totally separate from Huawei and we're building back as they're now moving to modules.Theywere on a lot of discrete components because they couldn't get modules from us and our competitors because we're based in the U.S. or using U.S. technology. So that's another great opportunity that will carry out over the next 12 to 18 months as they continue to bring out new phones.

So when you step back, what you'll see is from our largest customer, then you move into Samsung and you move into Honor, Vivo or Xiaomi, we’ll be extremely well represented no matter who wins. So we have built what we believe is the most diversified RF player in the market. So we're excited about where we are. Again, what we think is impacting our business is now short-term or temporary and we look forward to continuing to grow as I talked about all our long-term growth drivers.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Harlan Sur

Yes, that’s a great overview. Thank you for that. Iwill start off with a couple of, kind of near-term questions and I do want to delve into the longer-term opportunities for the team. Yourightly pointed out that the team lowered its 2022 5G smartphone shipment outlook by 7% to 10% combination of supply chain dislocations, demand related issues. It's not been quite a month yet, but does the team have a better understanding, better visibility on the situation in China and understanding of how much of the weakness is supply chain, production dislocation versus true end demand?

Grant Brown

Sure, let me take that one.In terms of the breakdown between it being supply and demand driven, initially we talked about the supply related issues, so there were things likethe kitting issues and some other things and it was easier at that time to identify simply because it was the only factor.But now we’ve got disproportionate amount of demand that's causing the headwind there and so it's a bit of a mixed bag. It's hard to separate the two constructively, but I would say it's more demand than supply driven at this point. No change to our original thoughts on it.

When we broke it down on the earnings call, we talked about approximately $250 million of our revenue split between the June and September quarter. If you're looking at that, you could say that there's somewhere between 50 and 75 million units that came out as Bob pointed out, take roughly the midpoint there, call it about $10 worth of content, maybe a little bit more on average times our share in the market and you can get to the $250 million dollars there that we see in the near-term and no change to those spots right now.

Harlan Sur

And then on the revised 5g smartphone shipment outlook that still actually does imply 20% growth in 5G shipments this year, right? And the team is over indexed to 5G on your strong design win pipeline.You're bringing on, as you mentioned, some new customers and you havepretty good content gains. And so, I think on the call, you said you had anticipated quarter-on-quarter growth for the remainder of the year in Mobile.Anymore visibility quantification on Mobile, sort of as we think about the profile, how do we think about the profile of Mobile second half versus first half or maybe even calendar 2022?

Grant Brown

Yes, sure. Sowe talked about the strength that we see at Samsung and Honor and so that gives us some confidence heading into the back half of the year without necessarily quantifying it. There is an inventory related overhang that we'll be working through. Soeven though we can talk about the total handset shipments, say it's a little different when they're working through inventory and pulling from Qorvofor component parts. So we're going to see a bit of a delay as that rebounds.

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes I think let’s also keep in mind thatwe believe that this market forthe advanced cellular products that we put into the phones, we still believe that's a single to upper single digits type of growth profile. So we still believe it's in a growth market.And as Grant commented we have to work through some inventory that's between, we have a little bit of inventory that will be revenue, but between our customers, they have also some inventory of our components. So we just have to work through that to be able to really see how this plays out. You know, it's a cloudy time when we look out in the market for the various factors that we've talked about, what's going on, but we still believe the long-term growth drivers are there behind the units.

Harlan Sur

And just my last sort of short-term question, do you guys still feel like the China market production/demand for you guys is sort of just kind of bouncing along the bottom here?

Grant Brown

It's certainly a low point, right. In the quarter we talked about it coming down almost in half. And sofrom a sort of typical year perspective and certainly it's hard to call, but at the moment, certainly more optimistic as people look to buy handsets coming out of a lockdown scenario along with probably other goods, right? I mean it's hard to really forecast what exactly their highest priority items will be. But you know, I'd put that in the mix.

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes, allow me, I’d add to that, I mean we haven't really had lockdowns here. Some of us didn't travel. Some of us didn't go to the office, but we could still get food. We could still get whatever household goods we needed. A lot of our employees are, I can speak to our workforce at least, they were not able to get a lot of those things. Sowhat we have to figure out is when they can get out and about because you're not out eating in restaurants and this and that, people are going to realize we run the risk of another lockdown. Therefore, what are the things that I should go spend my money on? Some of it might be upgrading phones.Some of it might be just their normal consumables like food toiletries, what have you, your laundry detergent, what have you, because they haven't been able to get out and people can't get them things.

So we're not sure what the consumer is going to do. Another thing is, in China, the latest phone is a status symbol. Well, if you're not going out and you're not eating out and laying your phone down on tables and things, are they going to buy new phones? Those are unknown for us. But what we do know is our design activity continues. They're still designing new phones. They may not be selling as many and we think that will turn over time. So predicting when that happens is not something quite honestly, we've got a good crystal ball. All I can tell you is that the relationships with our customers only continue to get stronger and the opportunities for us continue to get bigger. But the number of units we'll just have to wait and see.

Harlan Sur

Perfect. Yes, so let'stalk about the opportunities. I mean, you've articulated in the past, your RF content for 5G smartphone is increasing about $5 to $7. You continue to gain WiFi and power management content as well. You've got increasing penetration into Samsung smartphones, as you mentioned, and you have some new customers, for example, Honor, that's going to start to ramp in the second half of the year. And then obviously your flagship North American customer, where I believe the team is still gaining content.Qualitatively, how much of the second half growth is being driven by share gains or new customer wins versus just straight content uplift at your existing customers?

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes, I think we have to -- let's see Samsung as a good example. The breadth of products that are now in their phones run from envelope trackers to average power trackers, to antenna tuners, to switches, to integrated PA modules to WiFi, so very diverse products. And you know, it will be great in pace as they roll out new phones. I talked about mass tier. In fact, Eric Creviston spoke at our last earnings call thatthe mass tier is starting to use very similar modules that’s what's in the flagship. Soyou're going to see a broad set of products over time. Second place Honor. Honor has actually taken our most recent modules that we've released which is our latest fusion products for their phones and that will be slowing over time because there are lower volume, but it’s multiple handsets over time. So like a 12, 18 months type of timeframe, that looks very solid.

So the real question about what's going to drive the growth is what happens to the China market that we talked about, as well as an example, Xiaomithe export market in Eastern Europe. So that's what's really going to drive the growth is we'll get some content gains offset by, as Grant already mentioned, the digesting of the inventory that the Vivo, OPPO, Xiaomihas. So you net that all out and then, we won't talk about our largest customer.So…

Harlan Sur

Right, perfect. Do we have any questions from the audience? If you do raise your hand, then we can have a mic get sent over to you. We have one right up here.

Unidentified Analyst

Just a question on Samsung. What is the cadence of like the mass tier layering in obviously the flagship line did well for you guys, when does mass tier actually become bigger than flagship for you if ever?

Robert Bruggeworth

Oh, the mass tier will be bigger over time. Absolutely, I mean, we're starting to enjoy some of that volume. I mean, we just disclosed that Samsung was greater than 10% last year. We had a very nice, very nice March quarter with them, which was a mixture of the two, but I actually haven't seen the data between the two different phones because of what I said, they're using some of the same parts, but I'm sure the team has it. I just don't have it at my fingertips, but there's no doubt the mass tier just by the sheer volume and moving to integrated products, it will be larger.

Unidentified Analyst

The pipeline, yes but estimate pipeline?

Robert Bruggeworth

I don't have it right now, but I -- it might already be, I mean, obviously any given period, if you mean for the full year, we'd have to talk about it. But as you know, theirtypical ramp of the flagships now, and they're always introducing the mass market phones.

Harlan Sur

Any other questions?Let's think aboutthe pipeline longer-term, right? Because it might seem early to ask, but on the other hand, many of the architectures and skews for next year are already being determined by your customers. Right? You've done a great job as you mentioned expanding across the portfolio at Samsung.You're starting to penetrate into Honor,broad portfolio of products. There'll be more RF, power, connectivity, complexity increases across your existing customer skews. So what's the initial pipeline of design wins and opportunities look like for the Qorvoteam as you think about next year?

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes. It was one of my earlier comments thatthe engagement has never been better and it’s very broad.Other things that we're now working with our customers on is Ultra-wideband. We talked about that. We're already in some of the Google phones that are out there.We’ll continue to expand on that and also drive through other opportunities with Ultra-wideband. Another area in the portfolio that we're also talking to handset customers is our sensor business, the work that we're doing there.

So being able to put the touch sensors in that we're already in many of the electric car in the dash and as well as in the steering wheel, we're starting to see phone makers in there particularly in gaming phones that are very advantageous for latency. Believe it or not in gaming, that's really important. So we see other opportunities to grow as well. So we feel really good about how the, the acquisitions that we've been making add to our opportunities, not just in the handset, but also outside of that.

Harlan Sur

Right. Okay we have an email question coming in.What do you believe the trajectory of reopening in China will be in the second quarter, best guess, do you see China opening as early as beginning of June?

Grant Brown

It’s a tough question to answer right?I think anyone's guess is as good as ours. I think that, instead of maybe trying to time it, we could at least discuss the impact of what that would have maybe when it does happen. Right? So as we were talking to inventory, there's going to be the initial pull out of their existing inventories on site to build handsets. And then from there, you'll start to pull a bit out of if there's anything in the distribution channel and us, of course. So we'd be selling into our own inventory. So it will take some time. I think it's important to point that out because the inventory balances won't belike the light switch where all of a sudden, things go back to normal, there'll be some delay as we pull through that inventory.So it's very difficult to time. I don't know if we have any incremental insight into it, but certainly would be a bit of a delay.Thegross margin, I think we've talked about too, in terms of impact, right? So as we're selling more than we're producing in order to drain off inventories in those areas, we'll see some headwinds to gross margin as we commented on the earnings call.

Harlan Sur

Perfect. Let's turn to your IDP business, 5G C-Band networking deployments, continue in North America. You've got Europe, you've got Asia, ex-China, you've got a strong position in GaN-based power amplifiers, modules. You also do very well in small signal, right. LNAs, switches, drivers. Is there enough deployment momentum now ex-China to drive sustainable growth in infrastructure into the second half of the year and next year for IDP?

Grant Brown

Yes, sure. Definitely seeing interest outside of China, too early to call on, specific growth rates and in any specific time periods, but it's definitely starting. If you go back and look at the business, we had a very strong business at Huawei before we were cut off and certainly have all the technology development that's associated with that.Therest of the world will be not far behind, but the timing is somewhat uncertain.

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes, only thing I'd add is we've kind of backed away from China. It's just very lumpy and on that particular business, it's on our own capital. So what we've focused now on is obviously the big players, whether that's, in Asia Samsung or anything in Europe, you've got Nokia and Ericsson. And what we're doing now is bringing out Harlan as you highlighted the GaN as well as some of the small signal components in a module, leveraging the technologies that we developed for the handset and we're working with them and that seems to be getting some traction as well.

You are right. C-Band is a sweet spot for the GaN and we're seeing that rolled out as well throughout the world, but we do expect that business to be double digit growth. It's unfortunately just coming off a smaller base because of what happened with the China rollouts. So we're stepping away from that. All the -- most of the 5G that was rolled out last year was in frequencies like 700 megahertz, which is now a sweetspot for the Gallium nitride. So the C-Band is very important to us along with any of the other higher frequencies.

Harlan Sur

I feel there's a pretty big sem expansion opportunity for the team and that is the focus on 5G enabling all these private networks.Right? That are going to start to take advantage of virtual RAN, ORAN based architectures, essentially combination of virtualization and standard based RAN, building blocks that enable faster time to deployments, right? For a lot of these new end markets that haven't taken advantage of land based connectivity, so has the team tried to size this new sem expansion opportunity? And when do you expect ORAN, vRAN based networks to start to become a more meaningful part of the overall infrastructure spend?

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes, the good news is they're going to buy the same products.

Harlan Sur

That's right.

Robert Bruggeworth

And there's been a lot of talk and I think, we're starting to get in the hype phase, but we're not seeing a whole lot of traction yet, but it's probably in the years making, but it's, we'll see how it rolls out. But what I like is we have the technology in the products. And again, I think they're also ones that are going to really want that module deployment so they can drop them in and they work.

Harlan Sur

The teams as you mentioned, the teams, mid to longer term outlook for IDP is double digits, right? 10% to 15% growth. I believe you also said you're going to grow double digits this year, your core strength, obviously 5G networking, aerospace and defense, but you've got a lot of other things in the pipeline, right? You've got automotive, IoT, industrial segments of the market with your WiFi, power management, power, semiconductor, UWB, sensor portfolios. What percentage of IDP, do these newer products and end markers represent and how much faster is it growing relative to that sort of overall kind of growth target of 10% to 15%?

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes, I think I'm going to let Grant answer this, but you mix some of the businesses that are in our mobile business with some of the businesses that are in IDP. And I think maybe Grant, you can, take a look at what we said publicly about the different market segments and how they're growing and that might help.

Grant Brown

Yes, sure. If I sliced it a little bit differently, than Mobile and IDP, just to talk about the areas that you mentioned, approximately $1.4 billion of our top line last year would meet the non-smartphone areas that you just discussed, and those are growing, very strongly into the double digits. Right? So approximately 30% of our revenue growing double-digits, with the core smartphone RF business growing probably in the mid-to-high single digits combined hitting the overall company growth rate at a 10% to 15%.

Harlan Sur

And the newer segments that you guys have either in organically, organically acquired, the power management products, the UWB products, the sensor portfolio, like how much faster is that growing relative to IDPs overall growth rate, you think?

Grant Brown

Well, they're coming off of a much smaller base, so the growth obviously is significant. The opportunity set is also something we look at too, so just the design wins and the things that we will be participating in there with different customers. We've talked about Google, obviously as a new area. So, there's a significant growth rate there, but a smaller base. So over time we expect it to be more meaningful.

Harlan Sur

Any questions from the audience?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. I had a little bit, on the power side. With the acquisition that we made of Active-Semi that's been significantly growing faster than 10% to 15%, that's what's helped make up for some of the loss that we've had in the infrastructure side, what happened in China.The other asset, United Silicon Carbide is also going to be a significant growth that we think for several years. So that's another good growth opportunity. So power management is an area that we're building a good franchise in and to give a little commercial. One of the reasons that I really think Philip was a great addition to our team, Philip Chesley, who runs IDP, he's got much more of a power background as well.

So I think we're going to be able to continue to drive that, also we're bringing together applications that combine the PPM work, the programmable power management with the unit work that United Silicon Carbide did and then even taking that into defense, one of your questions and moving it into there. So, we see a lot of synergies by bringing those two together and then to your point, the access into the defense market.

Harlan Sur

So on that note, the acquisition of United Silicon Carbide is starting to pay off. Right? I think you guys mentioned you secured a multimillion dollar order in EV charging stations. Can you provide us with more details on this new design, as well as other areas of growth that you can envision for Silicon Carbide power solutions? For example, I can think of things like traction inverters in EV cars themselves, right. Anymore visibility in terms of what are some of the opportunities that United Silicon Carbide opens for the team?

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes. Let me step back and say, some of you may think, how does this fit into Qorvo? Well, there's a couple reasons. One is clearly the compound semi aspect. We get how to do that. The second is the, the vice structure that company came up with has one of the key metrics is RDS (on) it's the lowest in the industry, meaning it's the most efficient. And if you think about everything else that we do in our portfolio, it's about efficiency. It’s how do you make battery life last longer?

So that's one area that really got our attention. The second was the size of the device is about half compared to many of the other devices that are on the market. So just keep all that in mind. So that's what was attractive and we believe it fit what they needed was the muscle to help them scale.

They obviously didn't have the balance sheet to be able to support the working capital, because this is another one of our acquisitions that, the foundry is outside, the assembly and test is outside. It's all done outside. So that's why, what we bring to that asset. Now, where is that important? You mentioned traction inverters. That is one of the most hungry places. So we are working. We're not, we did not have a win yet, but we are getting the attention of some of those major manufacturers that are evaluating our technology.

You also know the automotive industry moves generally slow. Particularly if you're a traditional gas engine provider, you moved slower than the, the top people now that are in the electric vehicle side. But that would be an area that, we look at also in all the power conversion within the car, changing the voltages down to what you need.

So that's another area that we're working in. We mentioned the chargers. Another area is in the, the data centers again for efficiency, power matters there, getting it to the right voltage and also some of the solar applications. So we see lots of opportunity there. Another interesting one is to replace circuit breakers so that you can actually control the load and make them intelligent. So, we see lots of opportunity there. I'm not telling you, we're going to take over the world. That's not our play. Our play is where you really need the efficiency. That's where we're focused.

Harlan Sur

Perfect. I've got a question by email. So Qualcomm has been very successful attaching RF with SoC and mass-tier, local Chinese RF suppliers are also investing significantly in modules, not only with OpEx dollars but lower pricing as well, given this new competition. How will your margins in future mass market tier phones compare to your current margins?

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes, a couple assumptions there. I want to just discuss, one was on the local Chinese building modules. I'm not sure where they're getting the filter technologies to perform, what they need. Again, a lot of the handset manufacturers in China are not just in the local market. They're also building their brand outside of China. So we're not seeing some of that. Are they selling some of the discrete components? Absolutely.Again, a lot of those went to Honor who was switching to modules, but discrete components like switches, I'll give you that they have made progress, right. That's fair, but that's not where the real meat, potatoes and the amount of our business is. So I just want to clarify the assumption there. I forgot what was the comment about Qualcomm?

Harlan Sur

Qualcomm has been very successful in touching RF with SoC in the mass-tier. So I guess the question is, in addition to the local Chinese RF suppliers, and I'm getting another question on Qualcomm as well. There seems to be some view that Qualcomm is gaining momentum in RF, in the China market, in mass market. So how are you seeing Qualcomm in the mass market? How are you differentiating relative to their platforms?

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes, I think the easiest way to say it is our dollar content on many of Qualcomm's platforms as the same as it's on MediaTek or SLSI. So that doesn't mean we get it all, but my point is, yes, they've made some progress in RF. But again, most of their RF content is our largest customer for millimeter wave. I mean, that's where most of it is. So we feel that we've got a strong portfolio, and we've done quite well. We have not lost share at a Qualcomm in China, if that's the question.

Harlan Sur

Yes. I think that's exactly what the question was.

Robert Bruggeworth

I think if anybody's following units that are sold in China, January was almost 30 million, then it dropped into the upper 20s to the mid-20s to low 20s over the last few months and that's what's really transpiring in there.

Harlan Sur

Perfect. And then I am getting some questions on the financial profile. So you guys have done a great job of improving gross margins and sustaining 52% plus gross margin profile for the past two fiscal years, strong execution by your operations team.Youguided for a gross margin decline, 50% - down to 50% this quarter due to the lower margin mix in your mobile business, the lower volumes and lower utilizations. I know you expect gross margins to improve through the year, but do you have line of sight to getting back to the 52% plus profile either just calendar year or sometime over the next sort of near-term foreseeable future?

Grant Brown

Sure, let me take that one. Yes, absolutely, we have a kind of a view on a path back to 52% gross margins. I think the timing will certainly depend on all these really large events that are currently already been talked about, right, with the lockdowns and the war in Ukraine. But those things aside, all the productivity gains that we put in place in order to get there in the first place still exists in the factories. All that hard work, all of the die shrinks and yield improvements and all of these things that went into making those margins possible still exist, and they'll show back up when the volumes rebound.

Harlan Sur

There's a question here. As your IDP business continues to grow very strongly, how do we think about the margin profile of the business? Is this a margin-accretive business, gross margin and operating margins as IDP continues to outgrow the mobile business longer-term?

Grant Brown

Yes, it certainly is. I think one of the things that we'll see, as we've talked about, is the IDP growth exceeding the growth in our traditional cellular business. And so as that happens, it will be a margin-accretive opportunity for us on the whole.

Robert Bruggeworth

I just want to be clear. You could go into our Gs and our Ks, the operating margin is not as high in the IDP, but the growth portion is, just to be clear.

Harlan Sur

Okay. But the assumption is that longer-term, as you continue to build revenue scale in IDP that operating margins will continue to...

Robert Bruggeworth

Will improve.

Harlan Sur

Will improve? Perfect.

Robert Bruggeworth

And just to be clear, one of the weights on the gross margin in IDP right now is,well I mentioned that 6-inch GaN capacity that we're not using. So that's another one, as Grant pointed out, as we start to load the under-loaded fabs, that's one of the fabs that will improve gross margin for IDP.

Harlan Sur

And on the IDP business, there's – with a lot of the acquisitions that you've done and actually as well as with some of your own components, I mean, you do outsource a number of different new components, right, RFSOI, I think, for some of your switches and LNAs. And you've got some of your acquisitions I think that use like CMOS, PCD, these outsourced-based technologies. Can you just give us a sense, are these -- in general, is your boundary capacity and supply you're getting from your partner is still pretty tight?

Robert Bruggeworth

It depends on the particular foundry and the particular nodes. So today, we do have some foundries that are limiting our capacity and our supply. And one of those is actually for our programmable power management, which is not on a fine line CMOS node, but it is in a node that's very competitive in the market. So yes, we're seeing some of that. In other areas, all of our -- all RF modules have also power control chips. We've got plenty of capacity in those. So we do have some areas of tightness and some areas where we're in very good shape.

Harlan Sur

Perfect. Any questions from the audience? Let's talk about -- I know the team was targeting to ramp your Farmers Branch BAW manufacturing facility this year. Obviously, near-term supply and demand dislocations is leaving the team with some excess capacity. But at some point, you will be turning it on. Can you just give us a sense either revenue scale or some other sort of target point that you will hit where the team will actually need to start to ramp that facility?

Robert Bruggeworth

Let me start with -- when Paul Fego came in, he analyzed how well we are running the current factory and the innovations that we have coming from 6- to 8-inch plus the introduction of micro BAW and then really looked at how we could get more equipment in the factory as well as more throughput through the same fixed cost. Then what he looked at was Farmers Branch is there a way instead of having to qualify two fabs, could we put up a fab network that is one fab because anytime you go into two different fabs, a customer would make you qualify two different components when you first start, so that you have your flexibility and now, so what we've actually done is changing the plan over time of building one fab, if you will, one does the front end to the other. So that's part of the change, but also the productivity has been huge. And if you want to handle that?

Grant Brown

Yes, sure. So I mean the experience we've had at our Richardson facility in terms of the overall yields sort of indirectly increases capacity, which is a real benefit.Right? Also the die shrinks that we're seeing. So in our latest generation BAW, we're able to shrink the die and fit more on a wafer, which effectively increases our capacity. So all of these things combined makes us more efficient in our Richardson location. And consequently, we don't necessarily need to bring on all that excess capacity. So it's not so much a single product or a single revenue level that would define when we need it. It's really been a benefit for us to use our existing capacity in Richardson.

Harlan Sur

I just have one last question because we're out of time. But data center is not an area where you guys talk about a lot, but I know you guys have some penetration, right, optical drivers and amplifiers, your SSD power management solutions. We're seeing this sort of move over the next few yearsto silicon photonics. This actually seems like a good place where the Qorvo team could actually leverage your MEMS, your optical, your module assembly capability to move into this, what I think is a very attractive area. But is this an area of potential focus by the Qorvo team or maybe just any areas where you're looking to potentially add to the portfolio?

Robert Bruggeworth

Yes. I think your comment about the SSD and the work we're doing in programmable power management, absolutely. Most -- all the major players were big suppliers to them, and they're very good customers of ours. In the optical side, we've actually backed away from some of that over time. But we're always studying the markets, so I wouldn't say. But right now, I think what we're focused on is the power market. In general, we will continue to build out the power franchise. And as I mentioned, a lot of people say, well, are you in power? You may not realize it, but our average power trackers and our ETP mix are also very strong, and we're putting those two teams together to continue to grow. So I think we're more focused there than the optical side at this point. But you're right, our technologies would support it.

Harlan Sur

Perfect. We're out of -- yes, go ahead.

Robert Bruggeworth

Sorry. We're also bringing in, as I mentioned earlier, the work that United Silicon carbide was doing in the power, so that side, but not getting into the photonics side.

Harlan Sur

Perfect. Well, we're just about out of time. Bob, Grant, thank you very much for your participation. I really appreciate it.

Robert Bruggeworth

Thank you, everyone, for listening. Thank you.

Grant Brown

Thank you.

Harlan Sur

It’s my pleasure.