DISCLAIMER: This note is intended for US recipients only and, in particular, is not directed at, nor intended to be relied upon by any UK recipients. Any information or analysis in this note is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Nothing in this note is intended to be investment advice and nor should it be relied upon to make investment decisions. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc., its employees, agents or affiliates, including the author of this note, or related persons, may have a position in any stocks, security, or financial instrument referenced in this note. Any opinions, analyses, or probabilities expressed in this note are those of the author as of the note's date of publication and are subject to change without notice. Companies referenced in this note or their employees or affiliates may be customers of Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. Cestrian Capital Research, Inc. values both its independence and transparency and does not believe that this presents a material potential conflict of interest or impacts the content of its research or publications.

Bear Hunting

Before the Covid crisis hit, Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) was yet another in a long line of videoconferencing providers that promised to make video calling easy and not require you to call IT and ask them to explain what H.264 was and why you could see the back of your own head on the screen but nobody from the Wichita office. Whereupon your IT staffer would roll their eyes to the heavens and wonder why on earth neurotypicals could never work the video calling machine.

Zoom really hit the big time when it became a verb during the early stages of the Covid lockdowns. Why Zoom rather than the many other players? No idea. Superior marketing and PR most likely. Anyway, the surprise was that the quality of business was really very good. If you looked at ZM in the early part of 2020 expecting to find yet another money-burning young company addicted to capital raises to keep the lights on, you would have been very surprised. No, this company is a cashflow monster and has been for a long time. It was turning in positive unlevered pretax FCF on a quarterly basis as long ago as July 2018, and since the April 2019 quarter ZM has been pretax FCF positive on a trailing-twelve month basis, never missing a beat since then.

Revenue growth has slowed dramatically as lockdowns have eased; today growth stands at 29% on a TTM basis vs. nearly 300% in the April 2021 quarter. The company is guiding to full-year growth (that's the financial year ending 31 January 2023) of around 11%, meaning a material deceleration is yet to come.

Margins of all kinds remain strong; TTM gross margins sit at 75%, TTM EBITDA margins at 39% and TTM unlevered pretax FCF margins at 31%. Note that EBITDA margins are climbing, whilst FCF margins are falling. This is a result of the company's change in working capital becoming much less beneficial - this itself is a result of their selling many fewer prepaid long-lived contracts. Deferred (prepaid, yet to be delivered or recognized) revenue growth has slowed from 283% pa. in the 31 Jan 2021 quarter to 20% in the 30 April 2022 quarter.

The balance sheet remains unassailable, with over $6bn in net cash now.

Here's the numbers.

ZM Financials.

The fundamental valuation is now attractive for buyers, in our view.

ZM Valuation (SEC filings, YCharts.com, Cestrian Analysis)

17.4x trailing twelve month unlevered pretax free cashflow is a lower multiple than you will pay for ex-growth defense contractors such as Raytheon (RTX). Yet compared to an RTX type business, ZM is growing faster, has way higher cashflow margins and is in a strong net cash position rather than being both levered and also subject to the funding requirements of their company retirement plan. ZM is, in our view, cheap on fundamentals.

Let's take a look at the stock chart, which is very instructive. You can open a full page version, here.

ZM Stock Chart (TradingView, Cestrian Analysis)

From its October 2019 lows, ZM puts in a very strong 5-waves up to complete that larger-degree Wave One. The 5 waves up were explosive. Wave 3 peaked at the 3.618 extension of the prior Wave 1, and Wave 4 at the 4.618 extension of Wave 1. The stock has then put in a larger-degree Wave Two down and it has been brutal. At the time of writing the stock had traded down to a little above the 100% retracement of that Wave 1, then on the earnings print moved up above this level. Of note is that the stock had bottomed at the A=C level, i.e. the C-leg of that A-down, B-up, C-down typical corrective wave you see in the chart there - that C-leg was approximately equal to the A-leg and that is a bottoming pattern quite often.

Where next? Tough to say. It's most likely in our view that ZM climbs somewhat but we don't think it's yet in a position to set off for new highs in the manner of a larger-degree Wave Three. More likely we believe is a relief rally up to say $165/share (the peak of the 2021 Wave 1) or to $172 - just under the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement level the stock encountered on the way down, before perhaps falling back some. If you want to play ZM you do however now have a bottom in place, which is around $79/share, and you could set your stop-loss accordingly.

In staff personal accounts we own a little ZM but aren't at this stage adding. The pace of reduction in revenue growth still looks dramatic and we think there are better places to invest new capital right now. If the technical picture changes - if ZM climbs over that 0.786 retracement level and then turns it into support - then we will revisit.

Hold rating for now.

Cestrian Capital Research, Inc - 23 May 2022