Embracer Group (OTCPK:THQQF, stock price: - 18% in 1Q 2022)
Embracer Group is our largest holding and its stock price declined 18% last quarter. The video-gaming industry is still unloved by ‘the market’ post-lockdown. Embracer’s footprint in the European conflict region has raised concerns: 1,000 employees in Russia, 250 in Ukraine, and 250 in Belarus, together about 12% of Embracer’s total headcount.
The Russian war is a tragedy. Embracer Group is spending $5m for humanitarian aid and is assisting with relocation and other forms of support for employees and their families. The group’s revenues are affected by the war by approximately 1% only and all publishing and intellectual properties are owned and managed outside the region. Most of Embracer’s war-struck employees work at the subsidiary Saber Interactive. Nonetheless, Saber’s release of the major title Evil Dead: The Game in three weeks (on Friday, May 13) is not only on track but also sports promising pre-sales numbers.
Video games are a comparably low-cost form of entertainment, and the industry is traditionally resilient in economic downturns. Lower economic activity and more time spent at home might in fact increase demand for video gaming. Inflation, on the other hand, is currently driving up wages in the sector. However, since price tends to be only a subordinate criterion for most consumers of a video game, I believe that long-term margins in the video game business will prove not only recession resilient but also inflation resistant.
Embracer Group expects to generate $1.3bn in EBIT two years out. This management forecast implies that Embracer Group will grow profits way over 50% per year and that the enterprise would cost less than 6- times EBIT at the current share price.
Embracer Group, in my view, is a durable high-growth high-quality cash-generator and is currently available for the same price that a low-quality business in decline could demand. Embracer is an obvious bargain, and the price drop was exploited by executive Matthew Karch, who oversees the Russian and Ukrainian employees. He bought Embracer shares worth more than $7m for his own account in March.
