Arch Resources ( NYSE: ARCH

Arch Resources is a low-cost high-quality metallurgical coal producer for the global steel industry. Coal might be among the most hated products in the world, due to its reputation for being a dirty climate killer. However, steelmaking requires coal, solar panels and wind turbines require steel. Our modern society relies on steel and modernizing countries such as China, India, Indonesia therefore rely on coal.

Coal is an essential commodity, yet the industry was ‘left for dead’ by Wall Street, ESG-driven investment flows, politics, the public, and everyone else. This will probably continue to pose a wide moat for potential new entrants. Years of constrained supply and underinvestment now meet with global supply-chain issues, increased demand post-lockdowns, and inflationary pressures. In addition, the sanctions against Russia are crippling one of the big six producers, China is shifting away from Australiaand Germany’s governing Green Party suddenly considers more coal. Demand up, supply down → price: moon.

Value investing veteran Bob Robotti argues in “revenge of the old economy” that US producers of physical goods are benefitting from sustained inflation. Inflation driven energy costs in China and Europe increase much faster than in the US. Hence, US energy-intensive industries such as steelmaking are at a relative advantage. A healthy US steel industry will bode well for US met coal producers such as Arch Resources.

ARCH is not only an inflation beneficiary, but also a growth company. Its met coal production is guided to increase more than 20% this year. Leer South, a large brand-new modern coalmine, will reach full capacity only later this year. ARCH wisely used its cash flow and the financial market neglect to reduce basic share count from 25 million in December 2016 to around 15 million as of December 2021.

ARCH trades at around $2.5bn enterprise value and is expected to deliver close to $1.5bn EBITDA in 2022 alone (assuming $200 per ton coal, whereas current prices are above $300). ARCH’s current tax rate is essentially zero.15 Management guided CAPEX at $150m for this year and announced to pay out 50% of free cash as dividends, the remaining 50% might be used for share buybacks16. Thus, at less than 2-times EBITDA, an investment in ARCH today might result in a 25% cash payout and another 25% reduction in the share count this year (assuming such a large buyback would not increase the share price). Handsome.

