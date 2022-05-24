AJ_Watt/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

New Discussion of a Portfolio Holding

In my most recent letter to partners, I mentioned my intention to continue discussing our portfolio holdings in the spirit of transparency to our limited partners and interested readers. I have accordingly taken the opportunity to use this letter to discuss one of our holdings, a company I studied during my trip to Poland, Dino Polska S.A. It is my hope that by sharing my thesis, limited partners and interested readers can gain a better understanding of my thought process and investment approach.

Dino Polska S.A. (OTCPK:DNOPF)

One of our Poland-domiciled holdings is Dino Polska S.A. (“Dino”), a grocery chain that operates exclusively in Poland. Dino has a market cap of approximately USD $6 billion which makes it the largest market cap company among our portfolio holdings by a decent margin. Despite this, in our view, it still presents an attractive long-term investment opportunity, perhaps because of its listing on the fairly neglected Warsaw Stock Exchange and relative anonymity outside of Poland.

For reasons I will elaborate upon below, I believe Dino is a highly durable, gem of a business with exciting, predictable long-term prospects. To date, Dino has delivered strong results. Since 2014, the year of Dino’s earliest available financials, Dino has compounded its earnings per share at a +43% CAGR. It earns returns on invested capital of over 20%, regularly generates double-digit like-for-like sales growth, and continues to grow organically at high rates.6

Before discussing Dino further, I would like to point out to readers that a more complete, PowerPoint format of Sohra Peak’s thesis on Dino Polska is available herefor your viewing.

Background on the Polish Grocery Landscape

The history of the modern grocery ecosystem in Poland, like much of the country’s private enterprise, dates back to 1990 when communism fell in favor of the modern republic. Poland’s introduction to capitalism was so recent that much of the product innovation and rising standards of living we have experienced in the U.S. over the past century were in many respects starting from scratch in Poland in 1990. Poland has since thrived, growing GDP per capita from a mere USD $1,731 in 1990 to USD $15,695 in 2019, a +7.9% CAGR. This was one of the fastest national GDP per capita growth rates globally during that period.7 For this reason, most of today’s Polish grocery giants either entered Poland or were founded during the 1990s.

Despite these improving economic conditions, the average Pole today still experiences a limited standard of living. Measured in terms of purchasing power parity, the average Pole’s standard of living is 54% that of the average American’s.8 As a result, we believe most Poles engage in limited discretionary spending and are price conscious when shopping for consumer goods, including groceries.

Another important item to note about Poland is how stable its demography has been over the past 30 years.

Since 1990, Poland’s population of ~38 million people has remained almost unchanged.9 Of these ~38 million people, approximately 80% lives outside of large cities in rural and suburban areas, a proportion which has also remained almost unchanged over the past three decades. Of that 80%, about 40% lives in rural areas defined by small populations and low-density populations grids, and the other 40% lives in small- and medium-sized towns and in urban outskirts with populations under 200,000.9 The remaining 20% of the population lives inside large cities.10

The grocery experience in urban vs. rural Poland differs in several key ways. Compared to small-town grocery stores, city grocery stores have a lower standardization of store formats because of unique retail rental space layouts, higher grocery prices by ~30% because of higher rent and wage costs, and higher frequencies of affluent, non-staple food products.11 Of these differences, the last point is worth highlighting. City residents are on average less price sensitive than their less wealthy small-town peers and as a result are more likely to buy more expensive goods such as hot, ready-made meals or organic SKUs at premium prices.11 Small-town inhabitants, on the other hand, we gather are more price sensitive and more likely to stick to a consistent basket of grocery staples.11 Grocers adjust their assortments by geography accordingly.

There are seven major categories of grocery stores in Poland: hypermarkets, large supermarkets, proximity supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, soft franchises, and “traditional” mom and pops. These grocers differentiate from one another through store format size, breadth of grocery offering, price point, proximity to customer, and decision to franchise. To define the less obvious categories, “proximity supermarkets” are defined by their small format stores and full assortment, and “discounters” are defined by their everyday low prices and near-full assortment.12

For over a decade now, small format grocery chains in Poland have been plundering market share from large format grocery chains, including hypermarkets and large supermarkets, and especially from mom-and-pop stores.12 The total number of grocery stores in Poland has declined from 166,000 in 2010 to about 100,000 today, we estimate almost entirely at the expense of these market share losers.11,12

Why has this shift been occurring? In the case of mom and pops, it seems they simply can’t compete with modern grocery chains’ nicer stores, lower prices, and better assortments.11 In the case of large format grocers, it appears that consumers are increasingly opting for a more convenient grocery experience in lieu of traveling farther distances to centralized, large format stores. A small format store can operate profitably

within a lower catchment area, or a population size within a given proximity to the store, than a large format store can. This means that, while a large format store relies upon drawing large swaths of people to its central location, a small format operator can open more, smaller stores located closer to the same customers.

It appears Poles are placing more value on the latter experience. Tesco (OTCQX:TSCDY), a large supermarket and Poland’s third-largest grocer by sales back in 2015, exited the Polish grocery market entirely in 2020 as a “consequence of these trends [towards smaller stores and simpler product ranges],” according to Tesco.13 Carrefour, a multi-national retail giant with a heavy hypermarket and large supermarket footprint in Poland, has invested heavily in renovating its supermarkets and developing smaller local franchises under the Carrefour Express brand, of which it now has over 700.13 Consumers today appear less interested in the remarkable breadth of product assortment offered by hypermarkets and large supermarkets, and more interested in the convenience offered by smaller format grocers.

Introduction to Dino

Dino Polska was founded in 1999 by Chairman Tomasz Biernacki when he was 26 years old.6 Dino is a proximity supermarket chain with small format ~400 m2 (~4,300 ft2) stores that offer a full grocery assortment. Unique to proximity supermarkets, Dino also benchmarks its prices to “discounter” grocery chains, which by definition means Dino offers the lowest grocery prices in Poland along with discounters.6

In 2010, with 111 stores under operation, founder Mr. Biernacki sought outside capital to accelerate Dino’s expansion and to pivot its store strategy from renting retail outlets to purchasing land plots, constructing their own stores from scratch, and standardizing their store formats to be close to identical. Mr. Biernacki issued a 49% stake of Dino to private equity firm Enterprise Investors in exchange for 200 million złoty.14 Following this deal, under this new blueprint for store expansion, Dino expanded its store count from 111 to 628 at the end of 2016.6

In early 2017, Enterprise Investors sought to exit its position. The two parties concluded that an IPO would be the most feasible solution. In April 2017, Dino listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange at 34.5 złoty per share, with all shares listed directly from Enterprise Investors.15 Mr. Biernacki retains a 51% ownership stake and is active in running Dino. Today, Dino operates 1,880 stores, or a near 17x increase since 2010.6

Dino has been Poland’s fastest growing grocery chain of any kind over the past decade.11 This growth has been 100% organic and highly profitable, too. Since 2014, not only have sales grown at a +30.2% CAGR, but increases in profitability and efficiency have been seen across the board through revenue per store, gross margin, operating margin, and ROIC.6 This consistent, profitable growth is rooted in Dino’s strong store-level economics. We estimate that a Dino store built today will earn a lifetime pre-tax IRR of 20.5%.11

In an illustration of Dino’s shareholder value creation to date, $1 invested in Dino Polska in 2010 would be worth $70 today.11

Breaking down Dino’s Business Model

Dino’s grocery strategy is tailored to serve the 80% of Poland’s population living in rural and suburban Poland.6 So far, Dino’s approach to groceries has been a resounding success. The chain has not had to close any company owned-stores since 2007, we believe because of an impeccable track record of strong, consistent performance across its store base.6,11

Dino has integrated what we find to be five key elements that together have created their unique, winning business model. We break these key elements down below.

Element #1 – Owning and Constructing ~100% of its New Stores: Since 2010, Dino has purchased the real estate plots for and built ~100% of its new stores, which we believe none of its competitors do or come close to doing.6,11 Every Dino store is built by construction company Krot-Invest which was founded by Mr. Biernacki for the sole purpose of building Dino’s stores.6 We believe this collaboration brings significant speed and quality benefits to the store construction process. Today, we estimate that Dino owns ~95% of its stores and rents ~5%, the latter of which we believe are legacy pre-2010 stores that Dino opened before it had the capital to begin building its own stores and while it was still refining its business model.11

Every new store is close to 100% standardized.6 They are each ~400 m2 in size, carry identical SKU categories, and are arranged similarly, which we believe make Dino’s stores the most standardized among all Polish grocery chains.6,11 As a result, we believe that this exceptionally high level of store standardization allows Dino to predict store-level revenues and profits with a higher degree of accuracy than any competitor.11 We find this to be a tremendous advantage, because having the highest level of store performance predictability among competitors should maximize Dino’s efficiency, speed up expansion, and free up time to focus on other important matters.11

In addition to the strategic advantages of owning and constructing stores, we also believe it is less expensive and a financial advantage for Dino to own its stores rather than lease. We have compared the lifetime costs of the two scenarios: one being buying a land plot, constructing a store, and incurring ongoing maintenance costs, and the other being the annual costs of leasing retail space. Our breakeven analysis concludes that after 9 years of operation, it is more logical on an NPV basis for Dino to build and own a store than to perpetually lease the retail space for one.11

While this suggests building and owning should be an easy decision to make, it likely isn’t for most retailers, including Dino’s competitors who we think overwhelmingly lease their stores. This is likely because upfront capital considerations can be hefty and most retailers are likely unable to predict store performance as well as Dino can.11 Without predictable performance, retail stores may occasionally underperform expectations and merit closure long before 9 years. For this reason, we view Dino’s consistent ability to own and construct its stores as a sustainable financial advantage.11

Element #2 – Full Assortment of Grocery Staples: Dino’s grocery assortment covers 90-100% of the average small-town Pole’s grocery needs.6 Dino offers 5,000 SKUs in its stores, of which 8590% are grocery products and 10-15% are non-food products.6 In the company’s words, Dino offers

“mainly basic food products,” or a strong focus on grocery staples.6 This assortment caters towards the average small-town consumer, who we believe is less likely than the typical city shopper to deviate from grocery staples towards more adventurous SKUs.11 The typical Dino customer spends ~10 minutes inside the store, knows more or less exactly what they need, and where to find it.6,11 Most small format, convenient grocery alternatives to Dino, particularly convenience stores, lack a full assortment offering of grocery staples. During my store visits in Poland, I found that convenience stores, soft franchises, and mom and pops consistently lacked a significant number of basic grocery staples.11

Element #3 – Lowest Priced Groceries in Poland: Dino’s groceries are always the lowest priced, or in a tie for the lowest priced, available locally to the customer because of Dino’s price-benchmark policy. A key element of management’s strategy is to benchmark the prices of 500 of Dino’s topselling grocery SKUs to prices offered by discounter grocery chains, whose main value proposition is to offer the cheapest groceries among all Polish grocery chains.6

There is an important nuance to understand about Dino’s benchmarking-to-discounters pricing strategy across all of its grocery categories. Dino does not match prices for specific SKUs, because the majority of discounters’ products are either multi-national brands, where discounters receive large trade discounts Dino can’t match, or private label brands, which are by definition exclusive.11

Rather, Dino’s solution has been to offer customers regional brands of similar quality at equal or lower prices to the discounters’ products. This has been a winning solution because Dino’s target customer cares more about quality at a low price than multi-national branding at a high price, which is evidencable, leading them to be quite content with Dino’s offering.11

One hypothesis point I sought to confirm or disconfirm during my trip was Dino’s claim of these low, benchmarked grocery prices. To do this, I conducted like-for-like price comparisons in 38 grocery stores belonging to 12 grocery chains across a 7-item basket of grocery staples. My findings confirmed that Dino offered the lowest average prices, followed by discounters. Also notably, Dino’s prices were on average much cheaper than Dino’s proximity supermarket competitors.11

Element #4 – Fresh Traditional Meat Counter: Each Dino store is equipped with a fresh meat counter as part of its full assortment grocery offering. Meat is a longstanding staple of the Polish diet. 27% of Poles consume meat daily and 44% consume meat several times per week.16 Discounters, Dino’s main category of competition, do not have fresh meat counters. Instead, they sell packaged meat, which Polish studies have indicated is perceived to be of poorer quality.17

Dino’s fresh meat counter offering is aided meaningfully by the company’s 100% ownership of vertically integrated meat processing plant Agro-Rydzyna.6 Mr. Biernacki’s family happened to be early pioneers in Poland’s private meat processing industry, which we believe gave Mr. Biernacki exposure and knowledge to the industry which happened to be relevant and beneficial to Dino.11 We take it that Dino’s full control over its stores’ fresh meat supply likely gives Dino advantages of higher coordination efficiency and higher margins on its fresh meat due to lower spoilage rates.11

Element #5 – Low Store Catchment Area of 2,500 Inhabitants: Dino’s small 400 m2 store format allows its stores to achieve their results under minimum catchment areas of 2,500 people living within a 2 km radius.6 Discounters, in contrast, typically have formats of >1,000 m2 and require catchment areas of 10,000-30,000 people, often over catchment distances of 10+ km.11

Aside from convenience, Dino’s stores and discounters’ stores otherwise share a similar value proposition. This includes offering the cheapest grocery prices locally which no other competitors can claim, and offering full assortments of groceries which convenient stores, mom and pops, and soft franchisees do not.11

However, discounters fail to match Dino’s low catchment area, which allows Dino to open its stores meaningfully closer to their target consumers than any other full assortment grocery stores.11 This differentiator of convenience we believe lies at the crux of Dino’s competitive moat.

We believe that these key elements to Dino’s business model will allow the business to sustain its dominance in small-town Poland and to further expand its chain for years to come.

Why Dino will Continue to Win

Dino Polska should continue to prosper because of strong structural protection from its competition. This structural protection we find is predicated upon Dino’s winning proposition in the three paramount criteria that matter to the typical grocery consumer: price, selection, and convenience.11

Grocery Format Price Convenience Full Assortment Selection Fresh Meat Counter ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Convenience Stores ❌ ✔️ ❌ ❌ Discounters ✔️ ❌ ✔️ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ ❌ Proximity Supermarkets (ex-Dino) ❌ ✔️ ✔️ ✔️ Soft Franchise ❌ ✔️ ❌ ✔️ Large Supermarkets ❌ ❌ ✔️ ● Hypermarkets ✔️ ❌ ✔️ ✔️ "Traditional" Mom and Pops ❌ ✔️ ❌ ●

(Source: Research and Estimates of Sohra Peak Partnership LLC)

I have already established why we believe Dino meets the criteria of price and selection as good as or better than any grocer in small-town Poland. I will now also establish why we believe Dino offers much better convenience than any other full assortment grocer, and why it should be difficult for new or existing players to challenge Dino’s status as the only small-town grocer to win on price, selection, and convenience.

To fully appreciate why convenience is so important to the average Polish grocery shopper, and how the nature of grocery shopping in Poland is different than that in America, a few items should be shared.

First, Poles make grocery trips with high frequency. 95% of Poles shop for groceries at least once per week, 79% of Poles shop for groceries at least 2-3 times per week, and 37% of Poles shop for groceries “every day or almost every day.”18 This high frequency of grocery trips suggests people prefer grocery stores that are within close proximity to their homes.

Second, the typical Pole has a refrigerator that we gather is physically too small to hold several weeks’ worth of food. In contrast to the average American’s refrigerator, the world’s largest at around 17.5 cubic feet, the average European’s refrigerator is only around 10.0 cubic feet.19,20 The average Pole’s refrigerator we estimate is smaller than the average European’s. This we believe is because among the 27 European Union countries, Poland is among the least affluent and has the third-most crowded living conditions with an average of 1.2 rooms per person per household.21 Unlike in America, in Poland, the typical person cannot do three weeks’ worth of bulk shopping at their Costco (COST) equivalent because household space is scarcer. Frequent grocery trips seem to be more of a necessity than simply a habit.

Third and lastly, Europeans are much more likely than Americans to complete short-distance trips by foot or bicycle than by driving, which we certainly believe applies to Poland.22 This difference in transportation preference appears to be rooted in a handful of reasons including a cultural tradition of walking and cycling in European countries and a high personal gasoline cost:income ratio per mile driven for Poles. 22 During my trip, the price of gasoline at a gas station outside of Wrocław translated to USD $5.80/gallon. As if that weren’t expensive enough, normalizing that price using the purchasing power parity difference between the U.S. and Poland would translate to the equivalent of Americans paying USD $10.74/gallon for gasoline.8 At these prices, it is easy for us to see why Polish citizens living paycheck-to-paycheck might choose to walk the 10 minutes to their nearby grocery store instead of driving. The average Dino basket size is approximately 50 zł or USD $11 which suggests many baskets are light enough to carry.11

As a further clue on the extent to which Poles are willing to walk to obtain groceries, an academic paper published by the Polish Institute of the Built Environment and Spatial Policy shares data which indicates to us that the longest length a rural or suburban Pole is willing to walk to obtain groceries is on average up to 2.3 km or 27 minutes.23 This suggests to us that for retail stores which are located within 2.3 km of a consumer, such as Dino’s which are built to serve consumers living within a 2 km radius, the distance is on average a walkable and convenient one.

Taking these three items above into account, it is easy for us to see why a convenient, full assortment grocery store is valuable to the average consumer that makes frequent trips and doesn’t mind walking.

Based on our research, we believe that each Dino store’s minimum catchment area of 2,500 people and catchment distance of 2 km are the lowest among all of its full assortment competitors. The reason Dino’s competitors have higher or far higher catchment areas and distances than Dino is mainly because of their larger format stores which require higher sales volumes across larger populations to achieve satisfactory profits.11 Most discounter stores are over 1,000 m2 in size, large supermarkets can be up to 2,500 m2, and hypermarkets are typically over 2,500 m2.11,12 This means that, for any given town, assuming a large enough population, any of these competitors may operate profitably, but we find they are much more limited than Dino in store count.11 We also find that they are incentivized to pick a centralized area because of their limited store count, which may be convenient for those consumers who happen to live near the center of town, but are not the most convenient option for the majority of inhabitants.11

An additional factor that increases competitors’ catchment areas and distances is their high brand recognition relative to Dino.24 Unlike Dino, who spends only ~0.2% of revenues on advertising, competitors typically advertise much more heavily and have higher brand recognition, which we believe in turn allows these grocers to draw customers from farther distances, in some cases from 10-20+ km.6,11 Although increased catchment distance is generally a benefit, in this case it reduces a store’s ability to open new stores within close proximity without cannibalizing the existing location(S).11

What ends up happening in many towns across Poland is that many Dino’s competitors have a presence with 1 or 2 stores, all near the center of town, while Dino might have 5-10 stores scattered evenly throughout town and thus within close proximity to many more of the town’s inhabitants. In our view, this is absolutely critical to Dino’s competitive moat. These theoretical 5-10 stores often make Dino the most convenient full assortment grocer for many more of the town’s customers than any other single competitor or even multiple competitors combined. Not to mention, Dino matches or beats all competitors on prices, which only increases its appeal to the average consumer.

To illustrate this point, we use Krotoszyn, Poland as a case study, a rural town in western Poland and home to Dino Polska’s headquarters. In our view, Krotoszyn serves as the single best case study source because it represents Dino’s most mature geography, or in other words what we think the remainder of Poland can look like in 10+ years at full chain maturity. Krotoszyn’s population is 29,109 and has an area of 22.5 km2.

Google Maps

The collection of images of Krotoszyn above depicts Dino’s store footprint in the top-center image, and the store footprints of its main full assortment competitors in the other images. Whereas Dino has 11 stores, its competitors Kaufland, Lidl, Netto, and Aldi each have 1 store, and Biedronka has 3 stores. It is also apparent that Dino’s stores are distributed fairly evenly throughout the town, while its competitors’ stores are located more centrally. Each Dino store serves an average cluster of 2,646 people. We believe it is fair to conclude that the average inhabitant is closer to a Dino store than they are to any given competitor grocery store.11

Google Maps

This same concept of lower catchment area, higher quantity of stores is how we believe Dino easily wins market share when entering new towns as well, as hypothetically illustrated above.11 When Dino enters a new town, because its competitors are relatively limited in store count and more likely to be centrally situated, a new Dino store that opens in a decentralized location can immediately become the most conveniently located full assortment option for up to a few thousand people.11

This is also how Dino enjoys what we find to be modern-format monopolies in truly rural areas.11 If the population size and density of a rural area are both low enough, Dino is occasionally the only modern format, full assortment grocer that can operate an economically viable store.11 Competitors are also less likely to find adaptable retail space for rent in rural areas, compounding Dino’s advantage.11

Examining Dino’s competitive relationship with Biedronka is a topic worthy of extended discussion, but because of the need for brevity, I will summarize my thoughts on the subject. Biedronka, a 3,250 store discounter chain, is Dino’s most able competitor in our view and Dino’s only competitor that operates a portion of its stores in a small-format that are similar in size to Dino’s.11 While some argue that Dino’s future could be jeopardized by an influx of competition, we assert that this narrative is false, because for many years now Dino’s stores have existed within close proximity to Biedronka’s stores. At the time of Dino’s IPO in 2017, 67% of Dino stores were located within 5 km of a Biedronka store, which has only increased and which has not caused any visible slowdown in Dino’s sales per store, margins, or ROICs.6

Dino also possesses several key structural advantages over Biedronka in our view which should protect Dino’s competitive standing over time.11 These include a grocery assortment more curated to small-town Poland, an easier time finding smaller land plots, and cannibalization risk for Biedronka.11 Dino has faced strong small-format competition through Biedronka for some time now, and has still excelled in spite of it with a reportedly 0% store closure rate.6 Furthermore, we believe Dino and its discounter peers will continue plundering market share from their inferior competition, which we estimate to possess 47.5% of Poland’s USD ~$60B total addressable grocery market, long before they might ever spar with each other.11

New entrants would be seriously disadvantaged, in our view, if they were to attempt to replicate Dino’s business model. Barriers to entry we find include high capital requirements, prohibitive time requirements, necessity to purchase land plots and construct stores, standardizing the entire store network, overcoming margin disadvantages due to lower bargaining power with suppliers, relative lack of experience in the Polish grocery industry, vertical integration with a meat processing plant, and penetrating consumer mind share already won by Dino.11

A final core tenet to our confidence in Dino going forward is what we believe to be its team of proven, aligned, long-term oriented executives. Dino’s top management team is championed by founder, Chairman, and 51% owner Tomasz Biernacki, and complemented by two long-tenured executives who have been with Dino since its early days in 2002.6 Management has assembled an envious track record over the past 8 years, having compounded earnings per share at a +43% CAGR or an increase of 12.2x. During that span, Dino spent an average of 96% of annual operating cash flows towards opening new stores and other growth oriented capital expenditures, with zero dividends issued or equity raised along the way.6 In our view, capital has been allocated so efficiently that we are not sure it could have been spent a dime better.

We also find many of management’s everyday business decisions, such as choosing to own stores despite their 9-year NPV breakeven period, continuing to price-match discounters despite inflation, and reinvesting all capital towards chain expansion at high rates of return instead of returning capital to shareholders, to be evidence of a long-term oriented executive team more concerned with maximizing long-term profits than short-term profits. At 48 years old, Mr. Biernacki still has a long-implied runway ahead of him to continue compounding Dino’s intrinsic value per share.

Expanding Eastward in a Large Total Addressable Market

Dino’s expansion began in 1999 with its early stores and first distribution center in Krotoszyn, western Poland. Ever since, Dino has expanded outward from this epicenter, with a current count of 1,880 stores and 7 distribution centers spread mainly throughout western and central Poland.6 We believe all of rural and suburban Poland is of similar expansion quality to Dino because its expansion so far has occurred near existing stores and DCs to maximize efficiency and because Dino has proven a terrific store performance record across a full spectrum of competitive and demographic landscapes.11

We estimate Dino’s long-term domestic store count potential to be 11,502 or 6.1x its current footprint and a long-term revenue TAM of 90.0B zł or 6.7x its 2021 revenues of 13.4B zł.11 In addition to domestic expansion, we believe international expansion may eventually occur in several neighboring countries whose grocery and economic conditions are similar to Poland’s.11 Dino is also beginning to rent parking lot space to InPost (OTCPK:INPOF), a parcel locker service similar to Amazon Locker, which could eventually become a material ancillary profit stream.25

Valuation

We believe Dino’s shares have room to appreciate considerably over a 5-7 year horizon. At its recent closing price of 292.00 zł/share, Dino’s shares trade at a FY21 trailing P/E ratio of 36x and at a FY21 trailing “Mature State Owner’s Earnings” ratio of 28x.6,11We expect Dino’s profits will grow at a compounded annual rate of ~25% over the next 5-7 years.11

Owner’s Earnings is our estimate of true profits, which in this case adjusts headline depreciation expense to reflect true store maintenance costs, and “Mature State” is our estimate of Owner’s Earnings assuming all stores were already operating at a mature revenue state. Each Dino store takes roughly 3 years to reach maturity.6 Given Dino’s excellent track record of owned-stores reaching maturity and far beyond, we have confidence that its immature stores will mature and we view this metric as the company’s true earnings power.18

A full discussion of potential risks and Sohra Peak’s perception of these risks to the Dino thesis can be found in the more complete version of our thesis linked earlier in this letter.

Footnotes

6Source: Dino Polska S.A., public filings.

7Source: World Bank, Data Commons Place Explorer.

8Source: Numbeo, Purchasing Power Index by Country 2020.

9Source: GUS, Population, size, and structure and vital statistics in Poland by territorial division in 2020.

10Source: GUS, Statistical Yearbook of the Republic of Poland.

11Source: Estimates, thoughts, opinions, and research of Sohra Peak Partnership LLC.

12Source: Roland Berger, The Polish Grocery Retail Market in 2010-2020.

13Source: SW Research, Market and Opinion Research Agency.

14Source: Enterprise Investors, Enterprise Investors exits Dino.

15Reuters, Poland's Dino sets final IPO price for institutions at 34.5 zlotys/share.

16Source: ITE Food & Drink, Breaking down the Polish meat sector.

17Grębowiec, The role of quality in consumer purchasing decisions on the example of the meat and sausage market.

18Source: CBRE Group, Frequency of Grocery Shopping in Poland in 2021.

19Source: Domesticity, Your Giant American Refrigerator Is Making You Fat And Poor.

20Wilshire Refrigeration, Why Europeans Have Smaller Refrigerators.

21Source: Eurostat, Size of Housing.

22Source: Bloomberg, 9 Reasons the U.S. Ended Up So Much More Car-Dependent Than Europe.

23Source: Institute of the Built Environment and Spatial Policy, Spatial Dimension of Transport Exclusion Related to Statutory Trade Restriction—The Use of ITS Tools in Studies of Sustainable Urban Development.

24Wiadomości Handlowe, Biedronka – skąd się bierze siła marki tej sieci?

25Source: InPost, Find a Parcel Locker, Parcel Locker KOO01G.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.