The S&P 500 and NASDAQ-100 both completed 7-week losing streaks.

The S&P 500 has fallen seven weeks in a row a combined -14.2%, or about -2% per week.

The NASDAQ-100 has fallen seven weeks in a row a combined -20.4%, or about -2.9% per week.

Below is a weekly chart of the S&P 500 (SPX) that shows when 7-week losing streaks have occurred in the past.

Weekly Chart of S&P 500 (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

In May 1970, a 7-week losing streak in S&P 500 marked the bottom of the bear market after a correction of about 33%.

In March 1980, a 7-week losing streak occurred after a multi-year consolidation and the start of a rally that lasted seven months.

In March 2001, a 7-week losing streak in the S&P 500 after a correction of about 25% was followed by a relief rally but the bear market resumed for nearly two more years.

Summary: In the case of the S&P 500, a 7-week losing streak was followed by a bear market bottom, a rally after consolidation, and a relief rally in a bear market.

Below is a weekly chart of the NASDAQ-100 (NDX) that shows when 7-week losing streaks have occurred in the past.

Weekly Chart of NASDAQ-100 (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

In March 2001, after about a 65% decline in the index, a 7-week losing streak in NASDAQ-100 was followed by a relief rally.

In October 2008, after a 34% decline from the highs of 2007, a 7-week losing streak in NASDAQ-100 was followed by consolidation before the bear market bottom.

Summary: In the case of NASDAQ-100, a 7-week losing streak occurred before a relief rally and in a bear market.

Some observations related to inflation

In the 70s, after the market bottom in May 1970, the stock market rallied along with decreasing inflation for about two years. This is shown in the chart below.

Monthly S&P 500 Chart With CPI % Change From 12 Months (Price Action Lab Blog - Norgate Data)

When inflation bottomed in November 1972 and then started increasing again, another market correction began that turned into a bear market, as inflation rocketed to 12% in October 1974. Then, inflation fell to about 5% by November 1976, and the market recovered, but went into a protracted consolidation until February 1980, as inflation peaked again near 14.5%. Then, by August 1983, inflation fell to about 2.5% and conditions for higher prices were in place.

It's highly likely that, as in the 70s and 80s, the future direction of the stock market will be highly influenced by the level of inflation. Prices could stabilize and consolidate, but another rally won't occur before we see inflation dropping below 3%. I believe this is the consensus by macro analysts, also verified by the above technicals.

We also have to keep in mind that markets are extremely complex systems, and the samples from history are small. Predictions about the markets are hard, especially about the future. In my opinion, the winners are not those who are the best forecasters, but those who can apply diversification and risk management in difficult environments such as the current one.