Despite the CPU leadership of Intel with its high-performance products through continuous innovation, we see AMD's (NASDAQ:AMD) focus on innovation as its strength supporting its product development with its "strongest product portfolio ever across all market segments in client and data center CPU and GPU and semi-custom chips for next-gen gaming consoles." Thus, we expect AMD to increase its market share in GPU and CPUs against competitors. Though, we see Arm could disrupt the CPU market and capture a significant portion of the CPU market.

Moreover, we believe its acquisition of Xilinx could combine AMD's CPU and GPU strength with Xilinx's FPGA and ACAP products strengthening its data center capabilities and better competing against Intel (INTC) as well as providing synergies leveraging AMD's CPU and GPU businesses through product integration and customer base.

In this analysis, we looked into its Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment and analyzed the gaming console market to determine its growth outlook for the company. Moreover, we examined the PC market as the company cited market softness. We forecasted its revenue growth based on the PC market forecast. Lastly, we examined its CPU pricing against Intel, and determined it has premium pricing which supports its robust revenue growth.

PC Market Softness Headwinds

According to the company's management, it highlighted softness in the PC market following quarters of record shipments. Also, the company's guidance factored in a conservative approach with a high single-digit decline in 2022.

So for our modeling for the full year guidance, we're modeling something like down high single digits. – Lisa Su, CEO

We examined and compiled the outlook guidance of the top PC makers from their latest earnings briefings in the table below:

Company PC Outlook Company Outlook Analyst Consensus Outlook (FY2022) Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY) (February 2022) “The answer is, this is our view and also supported by most of the analysts and those of our industry partners, we all see the market to be stable, but with higher AUR due to improved mix premium, more commercial and also the compare with the previous year, there is a certainly a slowdown of Chrome.” Flat 2.15% HP (HPQ) (February 2022) “In the case of Personal Systems, our view and the rest of the industry is that the size of the market this year will be in the 340 million to 350 million units” 5.3% (Midpoint) 3.79% Dell (DELL) (February 2022) “Our view is those 2 premium sectors continue to grow. In calendar '22 or fiscal '23, we have commercial PCs growing mid-single digits, and we have premium consumer PCs growing low single digits.” Mid-Single Digits 3.38% Asus (OTC:AKCPF) (May 2022) “We see that in our PC core business, right now, the market is seeing relatively only moderate growth with an exception of the two pandemic years that we just had. For 2022, we do believe that there will only be a single-digit change, compared to the year before.” Single Digits -3.5%

Based on the table, the top PC makers generally expect the PC market to moderate after the record market growth during the pandemic, though the companies also cited the focus on premium commercial markets while the lower end Chromebooks segment slowed down. According to the IDC, the PC market has passed peak pandemic demand with a slowdown in certain segments such as education markets due to high saturation. All in all, the top PC makers had previously guided for flat to single-digit growth and analyst revenue consensus between -3.5% to 3.8%.

However, the guidance provided by the companies was at the start of the year except for Asus. In Q1 2022, the PC market declined by 7.3% in sales volume weighed down by Chromebooks according to Gartner. However, it also stated that the market grew by 3.3% excluding Chromebooks. Based on Canalys data, Chromebook shipments were 4.9 mln (6.3% of total PC) in Q1 2022 and fell by 60% YoY as the North American (72% of shipments) declined since the H2 2021 after the US concluded their education purchasing. Chromebooks were popular in education markets due to their low specs and affordability. Moreover, Gartner cited a decline in consumer demand with the Ukraine-Russia conflict. In its earnings call, Asus previously stated that Russia accounted for 2% of the global PC market. In other markets, the tablet market shipments declined by 3% in Q1 2022 while smartphones also declined by 11% YoY.

Moreover, according to Gartner, the PC market is forecasted to reach 320 mln units in 2022, which is a decline of 2.4% from the prior year following 2 years of strong growth in 2020 and 2021.

AMD's management guided for a high single-digit decline in the PC market in its latest earnings briefing. However, as AMD explained that it modelled its forecast conservatively, we chose to base our forecast of the PC market using IDC's forecast which is a decline of -2.4% in 2022 to 320 mln. Also, we decided against relying on the top PC makers' guidance from their earnings briefings which was between flat to single-digit growth as their guidance was provided back in February 2022 (except Asus) and the PC market had already declined by 7.3% YoY by shipments in Q1 2022 according to Gartner. In addition, we are not relying on the analyst revenue consensus for the top PC makers which was between 2.15% to 3.8% including Lenovo, HP and Dell which reported in February, while Asus which already reported in May has a negative revenue growth consensus (-3.5%).

PC Market Shipments ('mln') 2019 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F PC Market Shipments ('mln') 262.19 284.1 327.76 320 330.56 341.5 352.7 Growth % 8.4% 15.4% -2.4% 3.30% 3.30% 3.30%

Based on the forecasted slowdown of the PC market, we projected AMD's unit shipment growth for its desktop and notebook segments with our derived share of growth assumption from our previous analysis of Intel where we analyzed the performance advantage of AMD which we believe could drive its market share higher.

Desktop 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Desktop Market Shipments ('mln') 82.59 85.23 87.96 90.77 Market Shipment Growth% -2.4% 3.2% 3.2% 3.2% AMD's Share of Growth 1.14 1.14 1.14 1.14 Desktop Volume -2.1% 3.6% 3.6% 3.6% Notebook 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Market Shipments ('mln') 270.2 278.9 287.8 297.0 Market Shipment Growth% -2.4% 3.2% 3.2% 3.2% AMD's Share of Growth 1.08 1.08 1.08 1.08 Volume -2.2% 3.5% 3.5% 3.5% Server 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Market Shipments ('mln') 13.9 14.8 15.8 16.9 Market Shipment % 6.9% 6.9% 6.9% 6.9% AMD's Share of Growth 1.19 1.19 1.19 1.19 Volume 8.2% 8.2% 8.2% 8.2%

Premium CPU Pricing

According to AMD, the company highlighted that despite the expected slowdown in the PC market, it is focusing on the premium PC market segment.

Again, I think the softness is in certain parts of the market. It's not in all parts of the market. And our focus is on where we add the most value in the market and that is in the premium segments. – Lisa Su, CEO

According to eMarketer, the premium segments include business laptops and gaming PCs.

To compare AMD's pricing against its competitor Intel, we compiled its CPU products pricing and obtained the average pricing. We looked into the pricing from PassMark of 81 Intel CPUs and 60 AMD CPUs for a total of 141 products and charted out the average pricing for the product generations by each company below.

Average CPU Pricing Change % 2018 2019 2020 2021 Average Intel Desktop 33.9% -36.4% 36.9% 3.2% 9.4% Intel Server 15.7% 26.5% 18.6% 20.2% AMD Desktop 81.5% 50.8% -40.6% 30.6% AMD Server 15.2% 123.1% 69.1%

Based on the data, both AMD's desktop and server CPUs have higher average prices than Intel with higher average growth (30.06%) for desktop and (69.1%) for server. In 2021, AMD's average desktop CPU price declined due to limited data of its premium Ryzen Threadripper models. Nonetheless, its average prices were still higher than Intel. Based on our previous analysis of Intel, we determined that AMD had a performance advantage and its average increase in scores was higher than Intel for all product categories. Thus, we believe the growth in its pricing reflects its increase in product performance as measured by the benchmark scores. In 2022, AMD is expected to launch its Zen 4 architecture based on the 5nm process node which is a higher node than its previous Zen 3 based chips (7nm).

To project the company's CPU revenue growth, we factored in our forecast for its volume growth as discussed above with its average historical ASP increase derived from the table above as we expect the company prices to continue rising as its average benchmark scores increase. Though, we conservatively tapered down our ASP forecast by 10% (desktop and notebook) and 20% (server) beyond 2022.

Desktop 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Desktop Volume -2.1% 3.6% 3.6% 3.6% Desktop ASP 30.6% 20.6% 10.6% 0.6% Revenue Growth % 27.9% 25.0% 14.6% 4.3% Notebook 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Volume -2.2% 3.5% 3.5% 3.5% ASP 30.6% 20.6% 10.6% 0.6% Revenue Growth % 27.7% 24.8% 14.4% 4.1% Server 2022F 2023F 2024F 2025F Volume 8.2% 8.2% 8.2% 8.2% ASP 69.1% 49.1% 29.1% 9.1% Revenue Growth % 83.0% 61.4% 39.7% 18.1%

Overall, we concur with the company's management regarding its focus on the premium market segment as we determined that AMD's average CPU pricing is higher than its competitor Intel, as well as its average pricing growth had been higher than Intel which we believe reflects the increase in its performance based on its average benchmark scores. Based on this, we expect its revenue growth to be driven by its ASP growth with a revenue forecast of 27.9% (desktop) and 27.7% (notebook) and 83% for its server CPUs.

Gaming Console Strength

In Q1 2022, AMD's Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment revenue grew by 88% YoY driven by semi-custom and embedded processor sales. According to the company's management, it highlighted the strong demand for next-gen gaming consoles with a strong outlook for the year. In the quote below, the company's CEO explained that next-gen console sales outpaced previous generations.

Sales for this game console generation continued to outpace all prior generations, and we expect 2022 to be a record year for our Semi-Custom business. – Lisa Su, CEO

To see if this is true, we compared the sales performance of Sony's (SONY) and Microsoft's (MSFT) next-gen consoles, we compiled the total sales data for PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2020 and 2021 and compared it with their corresponding previous generation sales in the first 2 years as our comparable period.

Total Sales Total Shipments (Current Gen) ('mln') Comparable Period (First two years) Difference PlayStation 17.3 19.9 -13.1% Xbox 12 10.99 9.2% Total 29.3 30.89 -5.1%

Based on the table, total PS5 unit sales had been lower than PS4 with a difference of -13.1%. This is as Sony continued to struggle with supply constraints as cited by management during its earnings call. On Sony's website, it is allowing consumers to register their interest in the PS5. On the other hand, Microsoft's Xbox Series X had fared better than its previous generation with a 9.2% sales difference. In total, next-gen console sales had been lower than its previous generations.

However, Sony expects PS5 sales to increase to 18mln this year with improving supply from its earnings briefing. In comparison, Microsoft has improved its supply as it paid for chip priority from suppliers according to XboxEra. A survey by DFC Intelligence found that interest for PS5 is higher than Microsoft with 42% planning to purchase the PS5 compared to 23% for the Xbox X. In terms of games collections, the PS5 has 481 games while Xbox Series X has 353 games. Also, one feature of the next-gen consoles is backwards compatibility which allows gamers to play games from previous-gen consoles which expand on the games collections as PS4 has 3397 games while Xbox One has 2974 games.

Based on the forecast CAGR of PS5 and Xbox next-gen consoles installed base from Ampere Analysis, we forecasted the total next-gen console sales in the table below through 2024.

Next-Gen Console Sales Growth % 2020 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F PS5 4.5 12.8 17.8 24.8 34.6 Growth % 184.4% 39.2% 39.2% 39.2% Xbox Series X 2.8 9.2 12.4 16.7 22.4 Growth % 228.6% 34.6% 34.6% 34.6% Total 7.3 22.0 30.2 41.5 57.0 Growth % 201.4% 37.3% 37.3% 37.4%

Overall, we expect the company to capitalize on the growth of next-gen console gaming with the growth in console shipments. Based on this, we forecasted the company's Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom segment excluding our estimate of its server CPU revenue through 2024.

Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom Revenue (Excluding Server CPU) Forecast ($ mln) 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom Revenue (Excluding Server CPU) 4,163 5,716 7,850 10,784 Growth % 37.3% 37.3% 37.4%

Risks: Supply Constraints

According to DigiTimes, Apple (AAPL) and Intel had secured the entirety of the supply from TSMC (TSM) for 3nm-based manufacturing for Apple's M2 chips and Intel’s Meteor Lake GPUs. This could affect AMD as it depends on TSMC for the production of its CPUs and the launch of its next-gen Zen 5 CPU based on 3nm nodes. Additionally, it was also reported that NVIDIA (NVDA) and MediaTek were affected by the secured orders from Apple and Intel. We believe this could pose a risk for the company as it could result in delayed product launches and affect its revenue growth outlook.

Valuation

We summarized our revenue projections in the table below. For its Computing and Graphics segment, we forecasted its revenue growth based on our desktop and notebook revenue forecast on an equal weight basis. Moreover, we estimated its server CPU revenue based on its average server CPU price and shipments. Lastly, we forecasted its Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom segment excluding server CPU based on the gaming console projections.

Revenue Forecast ($ mln) 2021 2022F 2023F 2024F Computing and Graphics 9,332 11,927 14,894 17,056 Growth % 45.1% 27.8% 24.9% 14.5% Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom (excluding server CPU) 4,163 5,716 7,850 10,784 Growth % 25.0% 37.3% 37.3% 37.4% Server CPU 2,939 5,379 8,681 12,130 Growth % 83.0% 61.4% 39.7% Total Company 16,434 23,022 31,424 39,970 Growth % 68.3% 40.1% 36.5% 27.2% Xilinx Revenue 3,676 4,052 4,467 4,924 Growth % 16.8% 10.2% 10.2% 10.2% Total 16,434 27,074 35,891 44,894 Growth % 68.3% 64.7% 32.6% 25.1%

We valued the company with a comparable P/S valuation as we forecasted its revenue to grow strongly by above 20% in the forecast period.

Revenue Growth Forecast 2022F 2023F 2024F Previous Analysis 46.20% 18.30% 17.60% Current 64.74% 32.57% 25.08% Analyst Revenue Consensus 60.42% 13.32% 9.20%

Compared to our previous analysis on AMD, our revenue projections in this analysis are higher than our previous analysis due to a higher growth forecast of its Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom segment (37.3%) which we based on the forecasted growth of next-gen gaming consoles (PS5 and Xbox X) compared to our previous forecast based on an average of the server and gaming consoles market CAGR of 25.2%. Also, for AMD's server CPU business, this time we estimated its server CPU revenue to grow by 83% in 2022 by incorporating an ASP growth of 69.1% derived from our analysis of its ASP, compared to our previous analysis which was based on the Enterprise, Embedded, and Semi-Custom segment growth (25.2%). Moreover, our current projections also include higher revenue projections (27.8%) for the Computing and Graphics segment which we previously forecasted lower (18.8%). While we had higher volume growth projections, our current analysis incorporates a much higher ASP increase (30.6%) vs. the previous ASP growth assumption of 15%.

Based on the average P/S of 12.57x on our forecasted revenue in 2024, we obtained an upside of 262.5%. From the 2024 price target, we derived a price target in 2022 with an upside of 54%.

Valuation 2022F 2023F 2024F Revenue ($ mln) (2024F) 27,074 35,891 44,894 P/S 8.83x 10.23x 12.57x Valuation ($ mln) 239,065 367,249 564,165 Shares Outstanding ('mln') 1,636 1,636 1,636 Price Target $146.12 $224.47 $344.83 Current Price $95.12 $95.12 $95.12 Upside 53.6% 136.0% 262.5%

Verdict

To conclude, we concur with management claiming softness in the PC market as we analyzed the PC market which declined by 7% YoY in Q1 2022, and see it as a headwind for the company as the market is forecasted to decline by up to 2% in 2022 according to IDC. However, we also agree with the company that it is increasingly focused on the premium PC market as our analysis of 141 CPU products from AMD and Intel shows that its average pricing is higher than Intel with higher average growth in both desktops (30.6%) and server CPU (69.1%) markets. Lastly, we counter AMD's management claim of strong next-gen gaming console sales by examining the next-gen gaming console market and calculating its comparable period sales difference of -5.1% as Sony struggled with supply constraints but we expect the strong demand to benefit the company with a revenue growth projection of 37.3% in 2022. Overall, we rate AMD as a Strong Buy with a target price of $146.12.