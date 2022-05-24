Aleksandr Vasilets/iStock via Getty Images

One really great thing about buying into REITs is that you set yourself up for an enterprise that has a fairly simple business model and that is capable, usually, of generating attractive yields that should grow steadily over time. The downside is that, at times, these firms can be rather pricey. But as Warren Buffett found out at one point in his career, sometimes it makes more sense to buy an excellent business at a fair price than buying a fair business at an excellent price. One company that matches this description is Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O). With a long track record of attractive growth and a recent surge higher in revenue and cash flows, the enterprise is truly a quality operator in the world of REITs. But at the same time, shares of the business don't come exactly cheap. Though this is a downside in and of itself, I still believe that investors who want stability and cash flow would be wise to consider taking a stake in this firm at this time.

An excellent REIT

These days, Realty Income operates as one of the largest REITs on the market with a market capitalization of $40.98 billion as of this writing. The company did not just get here overnight. Instead, it has been building itself up for over 53 years now. In all, the company boasts ownership over 11,288 properties that have a combined size of 213.9 million square feet. Its properties are located across all 50 states in the US, as well as in other markets like Puerto Rico, the UK, and Spain. Clients are diverse, with over 60 separate industries represented amongst the company's tenants. To dig down deeper, we should discuss the current composition of the company's portfolio. The largest portion of the company’s ACR (annualized contractual rent), comes from convenience stores in the US. 9.1% of ACR is attributed to this category of tenants. Other major categories include dollar stores at 7.5%, drug stores at 6.6%, quick service restaurants at 6.5%, and casual dining restaurants at 5.9%. In Europe, the greatest exposure for the company is to grocery stores. 5.3% of its overall revenue comes from those types of properties, with Europe as a whole accounting for 8.5% of the firm’s ACR.

Of its property count, retail assets make up 83.5% of the firm’s ACR in total and account for 64.2% of the company's leasable square footage. Industrial properties comprise 14.6% of ACR and 34.7% of square footage. The rest of the company's exposure comes from other properties like office spaces, agricultural assets, and more. The firm is also very diverse in the exposure that it has to individual customers. Its largest tenant, as a share of ACR, is Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA). That client represents 4.1% of the ACR the company generates. Dollar General (DG) and 7-Eleven are tied as close seconds at 4% each. Other major clients include Dollar Tree (DLTR), FedEx (FDX), and LA Fitness at 3.6%, 3%, and 2.5%, respectively, of the firm’s ACR. In all, the company's 20 largest clients make up just 43.1% of its overall business. It's also worth noting that the leases on its books are staggered quite nicely. Between this year and at the end of 2026, leases representing just 25.6% of the company’s overall ACR is due to expire. The business has an impressive 14.3% of ACR not set to expire until between 2037 and 2059.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, the management team at Realty Income has done a really great job growing the company. Revenue went from $1.22 billion in 2017 to $2.08 billion in 2021. This came as the number of properties on the company's books expanded, climbing from 5,172 to 11,136, which ultimately brought the company's physical footprint up from 89.6 million square feet to 210.1 million square feet. During this same time, the company did a great job keeping its occupancy rates high. Using end-of-year data, we can see that the low point for the firm was the 97.9% occupancy rate its assets had at the end of 2020. But excluding that year, the rate has been consistently between 98.4% and 98.6% since at least 2017.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

For the current fiscal year, things are looking even better. Revenue in the first quarter of the year came in strong at $807.3 million. This is nearly double the $442.3 million reported for the first quarter of 2021. Though such a jump may seem shocking, the fact of the matter is that the business grew tremendously at the end of last year because of acquisitions that it made. In 2021 alone, the business purchased 911 properties totaling 26.61 million square feet at a cost of $6.41 billion. All of this excludes the properties that the company got as a result of its merger with VEREIT in a share-based transaction that had an effective cost of $12.06 billion. At approximately that same time, the company did engage in one significant divestiture. That was of Orion, an asset that included 92 office properties, a consolidated real estate venture holding one office asset, and an unconsolidated real estate venture holding five office assets. Prior to the share distribution of Orion to the company's investors, it collected a $425 million dividend payment and was reimbursed $170.2 million associated with the early redemption of mortgage loans.

As revenue has grown for Realty Income over the years, so too has its profitability. Operating cash flow went from $875.9 million in 2017 to $1.32 billion last year. FFO, or funds from operations, expanded from $772.7 million to $1.41 billion, while the adjusted equivalent of this jumped from $838.6 million to $1.49 billion. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company also increased, climbing from $1.12 billion to $2.84 billion on an annualized basis. So far, the 2022 fiscal year is looking up for the company on this front as well. Operating cash flow nearly doubled, rising from $266.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 to $513.5 million the same quarter this year. FFO more than doubled from $267.7 million to $608.7 million. The adjusted equivalent of this increased from $318.2 million to $580.1 million. And the EBITDA for the company also increased, climbing from $393.5 million to $726.2 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

When it comes to the 2022 fiscal year as a whole, management expects continued growth. Same-store rental growth should be about 1.5%. But the real expansion will come as a result of additional acquisitions. For the year as a whole, the company is forecasting total asset purchases of over $5 billion. Already, the company is off to a good start here. In February, the business acquired the Encore Boston Harbor Resort and Casino from Wynn Resorts (WYNN) in a deal valued at $1.7 billion. The sale-leaseback transaction carries and initial cap rate of 5.9%, with annual growth in rental costs beginning at 1.75% and potentially peaking at 2.5% starting after the 10-year mark following the closing of the deal. This transaction is particularly noteworthy because the property in question was originally built in 2019 for $2.6 billion. So long as Wynn Resorts continues to operate, the firm will have the opportunity to collect lease revenue from the tenant for at least the next 30 years.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

On the profitability side, we should look at FFO first. It should be between $3.88 and $4.05 per share this year. This should translate to FFO of around $2.39 billion. On an adjusted basis, we are looking at a reading of about $2.35 billion. No estimate was given for operating cash flow or for annualized EBITDA. But if we assume a similar growth rate for both of these metrics, then operating cash flow should be around $2.24 billion, while annualized EBITDA should be about $4.80 billion. When it comes to valuing the company, we really can't compare it to the results achieved in 2021 because of the significant transactions management engaged in. But we can price the company based on current expectations for 2022. Based on my calculations, the company is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 18.3. The price to FFO multiple is slightly lower at 17.2, while the price to adjusted FFO multiple comes in at 17.4. And finally, the annualized EV to EBITDA multiple is quite low at 11.8.

To put the pricing of the company into perspective, I decided to compare it to five similar firms. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these companies ranged from a low of 10.2 to a high of 18.9. In this scenario, three of the five companies were cheaper than Realty Income. However, using the EV to EBITDA approach, the range for the companies was from 13.1 to 19.4. In this case, Realty Income was the cheapest of the group. But it's important to stress that this approach may not be perfectly comparable. This is because of the distinction between EBITDA and the annualized EBITDA that management counts for the company. If we assume that EBITDA will grow at a steady rate throughout this year, a more appropriate reading for it would be $3.85 billion. This would translate to an EV to EBITDA multiple for the company that is comparable with its peers. That reading would be 14.8, which would mean that two of the five companies were cheaper than our prospect.

Company Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Realty Income Corporation 18.3 14.8 Simon Property Group (SPG) 10.2 13.1 Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) 18.8 13.5 Regency Centers Corporation (REG) 16.6 16.2 Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 18.9 19.4 National Retail Properties (NNN) 13.1 17.1

Takeaway

At this point in time, Realty Income continues to demonstrate that it is a high-quality operator in the world of REITs. I see no evidence to worry about the company's ability to continue on growing. And so long as the firm can at least achieve the financial performance that it's aiming for this year, shares are priced at levels that probably would make sense for investors who like some growth at an attractive price but who don't need a deep value opportunity in order to get excited.