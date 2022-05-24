dima_zel/iStock via Getty Images

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is a publicly traded private equity firm that targets North American middle market businesses in the niche consumer goods and industrial spaces. It currently holds controlling stakes in 10 businesses and takes a similar approach to what Roper Technologies (ROP) does with software and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) does with larger businesses in private equity: acquires and grows acquisitions with a long-term perspective but is happy to sell opportunistically as well in order to recycle proceeds into more opportunistic investments.

It particularly targets simpler businesses that generate stable cash flows, face limited disruption risk, have strong in-house management teams, and possess niche market leadership positions. Essentially, CODI looks for businesses that have considerable organic positive momentum and that it feels like it can value over a lengthy holding period without too much uncertainty.

This in turn makes its value enhancement operations much simpler and lower risk, thereby minimizing its losers even if it has fewer big winners in the process. While BBU may take on more complex and riskier projects, it can afford to do so given its backing from Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and its associated resources and capabilities. In contrast, CODI is operating on a much smaller scale and is better able to focus on simpler enhancements (such as reducing the cost of capital, providing needed capital investments to improve the subsidiary' competitive positioning, and/or capitalize on growth opportunities that the subsidiary wouldn't have been able to afford otherwise).

You can read about its 10 subsidiaries and the company's business plans for each here. Six of them are in the niche consumer products space and four of them are in the niche industrials space and the EBITDA is split roughly 50/50 between consumer businesses and industrial businesses.

Meanwhile, management has announced that it intends to begin investing in healthcare businesses as well in the near future.

While bears point to soaring inflation and supply chain challenges, rising interest rates, an unfavorable private-public markets disconnect, and ambiguous earnings metrics, we think it is a good time to buy CODI stock for the following reasons:

CODI has a very impressive track record

CODI boasts substantial long-term growth potential

CODI could benefit from several catalysts that could unlock shareholder value

CODI's valuation and dividend yield look appealing after the latest pullback in the share price

As a result, we rate CODI a STRONG BUY with a $31 Buy Under Price, and rate it AVERAGE risk with a LARGE target allocation size in our Core Portfolio.

In this article, we will weigh our bullish sentiment against the bear case to explain why we hold a long position in the company.

Ultimately, the decision is up to you.

4 Reasons Why We Like CODI

1) Impressive Track Record

In similar fashion to ROP and BBU, CODI reinvests its retained cash flows alongside a mixture of proceeds from dispositions, freshly issued common equity, preferred equity, and debt to invest opportunistically in its subsidiaries and/or to acquire new businesses, creating a virtuous capital recycling pattern that leads to superior long-term wealth compounding for shareholders.

Another competitive advantage that CODI possesses is that it invests in these businesses with permanent capital, so - unlike what some private equity funds at major asset managers like BAM and Blackstone (BX) deal with - CODI can hold these businesses for as long as it needs/wants to and then sell them off opportunistically without feeling pressured to maximize short/medium term results in order to achieve a certain result over the lifespan of an investment fund. This has led to an impressive compounding track record for CODI, as - despite its recent sharp pullback - the company has substantially outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) over the 15+ years since its IPO.

Investing in a business with a proven alpha generating business model like this definitely gives us more confidence in the investment thesis and the likelihood of generating attractive long-term total returns.

2) Substantial Long-Term Growth Potential

CODI also possesses an ambitious outlook for the foreseeable future, as the company plans to roughly triple its EBITDA over the next 5-7 years (a 15%-21% CAGR). While the company has openly said it plans to opportunistically issue common equity to help finance this ambitious growth plan, the company also plans to generate a lot of this growth through organic improvements to its existing businesses and opportunistic capital recycling.

CODI's management has proven over the course of the past decade plus that it is a shrewd capital allocator (EBITDA has grown at 6x the rate of the share count since CODI went public), so we have complete confidence that these growth investments will be very accretive to shareholders.

On top of that, as the chart below illustrates, CODI's retained cash has increased dramatically in recent years. This is especially impressive because the company was still generating considerable value for shareholders even in the years when it was taking on net debt and issuing additional shares to fund growth investments, so now that it is retaining cash flow, it should not be quite as dependent on capital markets to fund growth.

To achieve its ambitious goals, management has stated that it plans to target 1-2 substantial acquisitions per year in the range of $200 million - $800 million per company. It also plans to make 2-3 strategic bolt-on acquisitions to its existing subsidiaries per year and spend $20-$30 million on growth CapEx each year.

By 2028, management plans to hold a portfolio of ~15 companies diversified across the industrial, consumer, and healthcare spaces with each individual business possessing the potential to reach over $70 million in annualized EBITDA, which would put it at its $1 billion EBITDA goal.

3) Several Catalysts That Could Unlock Shareholder Value

Another reason we like CODI is that it has several catalysts that could unlock shareholder value in the coming months and years.

First and foremost, it recently changed its tax structure from a K1-issuing partnership to a 1099-issuing C-Corp. This means that it is now eligible for inclusion in various indexes that could get the stock significantly more demand from index funds and other ETFs. There is a decent chance that it could be included in the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 indexes in the coming months, for example.

Furthermore, by no longer issuing a K1, the shares are now much more appealing to retail investors, in particular foreign investors and retirement account investors, both of whom tend to avoid K1 issuing securities.

William Blair analyst Cristopher Kennedy recently wrote about this change in tax structure:

The reclassification to a C-Corp should help reduce Compass' cost of capital, support a more flexible capital structure (i.e., using stock as a more efficient source of capital for growth), and make CODI shares easier to own. Further, it should position CODI shares to be included in indexes, and could help with credit rating firms.

The analyst went on to give several examples of companies that saw substantial multiple expansion in the wake of converting from a partnership to a C-Corp. However, in CODI's case, the stock has actually declined substantially since the conversion took place due to rising inflation/interest rate concerns as well as the post partnership to C-Corp conversion dividend cut, implying that the opportunity for investors is still there.

At the moment, CODI does not seek a credit rating from credit agencies, but if it were to seek one in the future, it could help reduce its cost of debt. It has already made substantial progress in reducing its cost of capital over the past decade.

Last, but not least, its planned foray into the healthcare sector should improve the overall franchise value of the business and reduce downside risk as that industry tends to be acyclical and therefore will further reduce earnings volatility through economic cycles. It also will further expand the pool where CODI will be fishing for attractive growth opportunities, so it should improve the risk-adjusted profile of new acquisitions and investments.

4) Attractive Valuation & Dividend Yield

The main reason we like CODI is because it is a great business that is now trading at a very reasonable price.

Based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation methodology of industry EV/EBITDA multiple comparables (which is really the only way to properly value a company like this), the three professional public analysts that provide price targets on the stock value it in the range of $32-$33, with two valuing it at $33 and one valuing it at $32. For the sake of conservatism, we assign a Buy Under Price of $31 per share. The current share price is at a steep discount to our Buy Under Price, implying that there is substantial value here.

Furthermore, when you consider the 4.5% dividend yield as well as the expectation of a 15%-21% EBITDA CAGR over the next 5-7 years (and likely beyond given how small the company is at a $3.1 billion enterprise value relative to its total addressable market of ~$10 trillion in annual revenues from U.S. middle market businesses), the growth plus current income equation looks quite favorable. Even if there is meaningful equity issuance that contributes to some of that growth, the likelihood of a double-digit intrinsic value per share CAGR over that time span is quite high given management's past track record pursuing the same business model. Adding the juicy yield on top of that makes this a compelling buy here.

4 Reasons Why Mr. Market Doesn't Like It

As we stated earlier, Mr. Market has his reasons for discounting the stock despite CODI's numerous strengths:

1) Soaring Inflation Could Hurt Profit Margins

As a consumer goods and industrials business, CODI is certainly battling inflationary headwinds. If these persist or even accelerate further, it could hurt profit margins.

2) Public-Private Market Valuation Disconnect

Between comments made by CODI's CEO and what we heard in our recent interview with SuRo Capital (SSSS), private market valuations remain quite lofty even as public market valuations have pulled back in many cases, and CODI's stock price is no exception.

If these conditions persist, it might be challenging for CODI to achieve its ambitious growth objectives, as any equity issuances it makes to finance growth investments might not be accretive at current share prices.

3) Ambiguous Earnings Metrics

As management pointed out during its Q3 earnings call:

we recognized cash flow available for distribution and reinvestment or CAD has been a challenge for the market, to not only digest and understand, but also to compare this metric against other cash flow-based metrics in the market. We are considering using a free cash flow metric going forward that we will define in the near future. This would be calculated from the cash flow statement and provide a measurement that can be compared to others in the market. After the end of 2021 we will no longer provide CAD to the market. Finally, as we had mentioned previously, we are working on defining an adjusted EPS that will provide a more uniform earnings metrics that other companies use, and the market sees on a regular basis. We continue to evaluate this metric and anticipate discussing this metric with shareholders over the coming months.

Anytime there is ambiguity and uncertainty in a company's reporting of something so fundamental to intrinsic value, generally the stock gets punished for it. Without a clear definition of how the company will be measuring intrinsic value per share or dividend coverage moving forward, some in the market have a difficult time understanding the business. This makes CODI look particularly unattractive on stock screeners and to investors who are not willing to look at it on a sum-of-the-parts basis.

4) Rising Interest Rates

Last, but not least, rising interest rates could hurt CODI in particular as it will likely need to continue issuing and refinancing substantial amounts of debt to fund its ambitious growth plans. Rising interest rates will make this more expensive.

Why We are Right & Mr. Market Could be Wrong:

While these concerns are certainly valid, we believe that they ultimately will fail to derail the investment thesis for the following reasons:

1) CODI Has Been Generating Record-High Profit Margins In 2021

Despite rising inflation in 2021, CODI has been able to continue improving profit margins, thanks in large part to efforts to streamline operations and improve efficiencies in its subsidiaries. Furthermore, its branded consumer goods and niche industrial products generally have stronger pricing power than more general consumer goods and industrial products. As a result, while inflation is certainly not something to cheer about and will likely weigh on profits, it has yet to noticeably slow CODI's ability to generate strong profitability from its businesses.

2) Substantial Margin Of Safety & Organic Growth Potential

While the current public-private market disconnect and rising interest rates certainly do weigh on the business, it is unlikely to derail the investment thesis, even if these adverse conditions persist for an extended period of time. Their reason for this is simply that the stock trades at a wide margin of safety, the company is retaining a meaningful amount of its earnings, and there are numerous organic growth opportunities in the existing subsidiaries.

As a result, while in a bear case scenario the company will likely end up falling meaningfully short of its $1 billion EBITDA goal by 2028, the company should still deliver strong returns from the current share price and can still fund decent growth without needing to tap public equity markets.

3) Ambiguous Metrics Do Not Change Intrinsic Value

Finally, while ambiguous metrics are not something we enjoy either, the fact of the matter is that the dividend is well covered by even GAAP earnings and is far better covered by the non-GAAP metrics that management has used in the past, so we are not concerned about the dividend safety.

Furthermore, while a difficult to screen business may scare off some investors, it creates opportunity for the rest of us who have a longer-term orientation as their lack of interest in the shares does nothing to reduce the intrinsic value of the company.

Investor Takeaway

CODI is a proven wealth compounder that also happens to pay out an attractive dividend. We believe in management's competence at capital allocation and see the company as having a substantial growth runway ahead of them. As a result, we view the sharp pullback in the stock price as a great opportunity to hop aboard the train and expect to be rewarded over the long-term. Shares are a STRONG BUY below $25 (4%+ dividend yield), in our opinion.