Investment thesis

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX), or FEMSA, is in the business of providing daily necessities in Latin America but also a growing logistics and distribution business in the United States. Despite being established in the year 1890 and posting revenues close to $28 billion, FEMSA gets very little attention from the investment community at Seeking Alpha.

For an investor FEMSA is an undervalued investment opportunity providing both dividend income and potential for capital appreciation when looking at different time horizons.

In the short term the business of FEMSA is still benefiting heavily from the return to normal in Mexico. The foot traffic in its stores bounced back during 2021 and continued to do so during the first quarter of 2022. Even though convenience store format is not a price leader, in the current market environment FEMSA’s business can be seen as rather resilient to different macroeconomic challenges.

In the medium term FEMSA has plenty of opportunities for profitable growth both organically and inorganically. FEMSA is rapidly expanding its retail operations domestically in Mexico and internationally in South America. In the United States the company is in the process of building a nation-wide logistics and distribution business of janitorial, sanitary, packaging and foodservice materials.

In the long term the company has several catalysts and options for growth and unlocking value for its investors. FEMSA has a promising digital asset, called Spin, which taps into the under-banked and cash reliant economy of Mexico. Additionally, FEMSA can unlock value from its minority shareholdings in Heineken and Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF). Furthermore Mexican economy can be a beneficiary of deglobalisation, if American companies bring their manufacturing closer to the home market.

While FEMSA pays a decent and safe 2.3% dividend, the sum of the parts analysis implies that the stock has an upside of 34% providing downside protection and potential for capital appreciation.

Company overview

As mentioned, FEMSA has a lineup of different businesses and a couple of large holdings in other listed companies, so bear with me. If you already know the basics of the company please feel free to skip to the next section of the article. Recently, FEMSA reorganized into five divisions: Proximity, Health, Digital, Strategic Businesses and Coca-Cola FEMSA.

FEMSA is a diverse retail operation

The largest part of FEMSA’s business is its Proximity division. It conducts retail sales through over 20 000 convenience stores under Oxxo and other brands. Oxxo stores are primarily located in Mexico and only a little under 1600 are located in Colombia, Chile, Peru and Brazil. In Brazil the company operates through a joint-venture with 1275 stores and most of the Brazilian stores operate under Shell Select brand (1162 stores). Oxxo sells daily necessities ranging from snacks and beverages to ready meals in a small store format. In Mexico Oxxo is the second largest retailer in terms of revenue and has around six times more stores than all the other convenience store operators combined.

The second retail business of FEMSA is its Health division, namely pharmacies. The pharmacies operate under YZA, Cruz Verde, Moderna, Farmacon, Fybeca and Sana Sana brands. The division also has 172 Maicao beauty stores in Chile. Out of 3652 stores 40% are located in Mexico. FEMSA is the third largest pharmacy operator in Latin America. FEMSA has been actively consolidating the pharmacy industry by several acquisitions in the past decade.

In the new organizational structure Proximity also includes Oxxo Gas, a chain of over 500 fuel stations in Mexico with 4% market share. According to the company the fuel station business is “high-growth, low asset-intensity, high-return business”. In addition to Oxxo Gas the division also includes a small grocery retail chain called Mi Super Bara and 80% ownership in a restaurant chain Gorditas Doña Tota.

FEMSA is expanding into B2B-distribution

In addition to consumer retail businesses FEMSA has a vast array of B2B distribution and manufacturing businesses. The division is called Strategic businesses. It would be too time consuming to list all individual companies, so let’s group it into three parts.

In the United states the company operates Envoy Solutions which distributes janitorial, sanitary, packaging and food service materials. In South America FEMSA has different logistics and warehousing businesses that serve Coca-Cola FEMSA and FEMSA’s retail operations but also external customers. Thirdly, the company has several manufacturing companies in South America that make everything from commercial refrigerators to plastic parts to the automotive industry. The common denominator of several of the strategic businesses is vertical integration.

FEMSA includes two large equity holdings

FEMSA has two large holdings in publicly listed corporations. FEMSA holds a 47.2% ownership in Coca-Cola FEMSA. KOF is the largest bottler and distributor of Coca Cola in Central and South America. The second ownership of FEMSA is in Heineken. FEMSA has a 14.76% economic interest in Heineken, divided into Heineken N.V. (OTCQX:HEINY) and Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX:HKHHF). In 2010, FEMSA sold its beer business to Heineken in exchange for ownership in Heineken. In 2017, FEMSA reduced its holding by selling a 5% stake.

Key figures of Femsa (Annual report 2021)

An investor should perceive FEMSA as a family-owned holding company that is a result of its long and interesting history. In the history of the company, having multiple of different businesses under the same roof and being vertically integrated have both been a prerequisite in the capital tight market and securing smooth operations.

Growth prospects and catalysts

Plenty of white space ahead in retail

FEMSA pursues several growth avenues. As a matter of fact, it’s actively growing in all of its divisions both organically and inorganically. The increase of the amount of stores and fuel stations can be seen in the table below. According to FEMSA it is opening a new store every 6 hours in 2019. Although the pace of new store openings slowed down during the pandemic, FEMSA is again returning back to rapid expansion of new stores.

It is notable that all of the retail operations still have a lot of available white space in many Mexican states but especially internationally in Latin America. Furthermore the main competitor for Oxxo are not established convenience store chains but “mom&pops” that still dominate the market. In terms of acquisitions, most recently on the 22nd of February, FEMSA acquired 134 convenience stores in Chile.

The development of store count and sales per store. (Company materials and author's own calculations.)

I don't think we are going to be opening fewer stores in Mexico, but I do think we are going to be opening a lot more stores in South America. So in a five year timeframe, as you describe, I think it's definitely possible that international would be adding an equivalent number of stores, as Mexico. -Juan Fonseca

Naturally, for a retailer a key performance indicator is sales per store, which is included in the table above. Only convenience stores have been able to grow in the past five years. Although the sales per store for Health division and sales per station look worrisome, one has to keep in mind that for Health the growth in South American countries has pushed the sales per store figures lower and currency fluctuations disturb the numbers. Additionally, according to the management in the Q1 earnings call the foot traffic is still significantly below 2019 levels. In regards to Fuel division, the year 2017 was exceptionally strong and the demand is again picking up as we can see in Q1 figures.

In its Strategic businesses division the Envoy Solutions has been on a buying spree in the United States. During 2022 the company has made six acquisitions and eight during the last year. According to the management commentary the company is in a pursuit to build a national distribution company with three key product lines that customers wish to purchase from a single source. FEMSA’s expertise in logistics and distribution complements the vision of Envoy Solutions. In terms of revenue, the company has doubled from one billion to two billion dollars since starting the journey.

Potential catalysts to unlock value

One of the main potential catalysts for FEMSA is the reduction of ownership either in Heineken and/or Coca-Cola FEMSA. This action would release capital for growth or could be distributed to investors. Furthermore it would simplify the company making it easier to comprehend and value. The relationship between Heineken and FEMSA is in the process of remodification in Brazil, which shows signs in between the lines that the two companies are heading in slightly different directions. Meanwhile it is comforting to see that Coca-Cola FEMSA showed a good performance during 2021, total revenues increasing 6.1% and net income 52.4%. Also, Heineken has been posting solid financials recovering from the pandemic.

The most interesting part of FEMSA’s growth potential is an app by the name of Spin. In Mexico where a plethora of transactions are made in cash, Spin provides a possibility to transfer money between individuals and deposit and withdraw money, pay the bills and purchase different digital services at Oxxo stores. Currently the Spin has 1.3 million active users out of the 60 million potential users that are economically active in Mexico. The Spin app has a four star rating on Google Play app store with over 24 000 ratings. The Spin and Oxxo stores combine both physical and digital worlds into a banking service with a wide reach.

The new organizational structure, with a separate Digital division, will hopefully shed some light on how well the digital business is performing and developing. In the past the company has been fairly secretive about its digital business. The separation of digital business into its own division could also mean inviting external investors or spinning out the business into an own entity.

Sum of the parts analysis implies great upside

Due to the fact that FEMSA is a collection of several businesses, the best way of valuing the company is sum of the parts analysis. Although FEMSA posted solid figures for the first quarter of 2022, I will use the figures of the full year 2021. This will add an additional level of safety margin. Furthermore, the figures do not include the latest acquisitions the company has made in the past six to nine months. Since the reorganization of FEMSA is very recent, in the analysis I have used the former divisional structure.

Sum of the parts analysis of Femsa. Figures in Mexican peso unless stated otherwise. (Author's own calculation.)

The EV/EBITDA multiples are based on closest peers per each division. Perhaps the closest peer of FEMSA’s convenience stores (Proximity) is the Canadian company called Alimentation Couche-Tard which competes against Oxxo with Circle K convenience stores and also has fuel station operations. Alimentation Couche-Tard trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.2. In order to evaluate the sensitivity of the sum of the parts analysis, we can see that if the EV/EBITDA multiple for Proximity is lowered to 12, the upside potential of FEMSA decreases to 30%.

When it comes to the Health division, Walgreens-Boots (WBA) trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12. In the sum of the parts analysis I have used a lower multiple in order to reflect the smaller scale, although FEMSA’s Health division performs on a higher gross profit and EBITDA-margin levels. In regards to an appropriate multiple for Fuel division, I have simply used sector median for oil and gas refining sector, although FEMSA only engages in fuel distribution. In terms of Strategic businesses I apply EV/EBITDA multiple below an average of the Transportation industry and Trading companies and distributors industry to reflect the risk involved with the acquisitions.

Concluding the sum of the parts analysis, it implies that the stock has an upside of 34%. Meaning a target price of $100 for the FMX share traded in NYSE. Using figures of 2021 and conservative multiples, provides a built-in safety margin. Furthermore, the analysis does not yet include the recent acquisitions. Remarkably this analysis gives the same modest multiple for FEMSA's digital business as for the rest of the businesses. Here lays one of the possibilities for rerating of FEMSA's valuation.

The Q1 figures nicely confirm the thesis. The company is going in the right direction and growing both top and bottom lines. In Q1 consolidated revenue grew 18.6%, gross profit 17.1% and income from operations 24.9%. The Fuel division grew the strongest, revenue was up 27.7%. Strategic businesses or logistics and distribution grew 12.2% organically and in total 48.3% driven by the acquisitions. Despite the strong performance, FEMSA is trading significantly below its historical EV/EBITDA levels, providing further support to the thesis.

Historical development of EV/EBITDA multiple. (Seeking Alpha)

Dividend and buy-backs

FEMSA pays out a modest but safe dividend which varies depending on the exchange rate between Mexican peso and the dollar. Measured in pesos, the amount of dividends paid per year has been growing since 2004, with an exception of 2008 and 2009 when the dividend remained unchanged. (Source) FEMSA pays a dividend semi-annually.

Currently, at a price of $74 dollars per share, the dividend yield is 2.3%. The payout ratio is approximately 30% based on the net income for 2021.

The company also has an authorization of approximately $850 million for share repurchases. If fully utilized, the program would represent a little over 3% of the current market capitalization. Considering the intrinsic value of the stock, buy-backs represent an effective use of capital to enhance shareholder value.

Key risks to the thesis

Naturally, there are plenty of risks with FEMSA ranging from currency risk to economic slowdown. In terms of the investment thesis presented above, the main risks involved are acceptable multiples and share price development of Heineken and Coca-Cola FEMSA and management’s ability to grow the business profitably and communicate strategic direction of the company to investors. In order to unlock the value out of a holding company, it remains to be seen if the controlling owners have the will to reduce ownership in equity holdings or break-up the company.

Nothing is off the table at this point, again, we will be reviewing all different options considering both short-term value creation implications, as well as long-term structural advantages that’s holding the group together. -Francisco Camacho Beltran

Since FEMSA is rather heavily engaged in acquisitions, the concern is if they are made to the best interest of investors. Unfortunately the company does not disclose the financial details of the recent acquisitions. In particular, FEMSA needs to prove to investors that its endeavor into the distribution of various different business to business goods in the United States will pay off for investors. Confusingly and elementarily, FEMSA is calling the division Strategic businesses but still reporting the figures with a name of Logistics and distribution.

Conclusion

Combined with healthy business, multiple avenues for profitable growth and undervalued stock, the investment case for FEMSA is fundamentally solid. While waiting for the company to unlock the underlying value, an investor will be rewarded with a decent and growing dividend and potential share repurchases boosting returns. In addition, the investor gets an intriguing optionality for scalable digital business and the potential unlock of value if the company decides to sell or reduce its holding in Heineken or Coca-Cola FEMSA.

Considering the steep discount to the intrinsic value, there’s a good margin of safety. If the stock price drops along with the market, investors can feel safe to add into the position. However, FEMSA is not for an impatient investor, the speculation over FEMSA’s strategic options has continued for many years. Valuation, dividend, growth potential and catalysts combined present a balanced investment opportunity for a patient owner of a quality company.