Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) is a Taiwan-based semiconductor company that has emerged as a leading supplier of display imaging processing technologies. It provides semiconductors that are used to run televisions, computers, data centers, and much more. The use of Himax semiconductors in screens or monitors is widespread and can be seen everywhere. Himax holds a lot of patents that cover image processing and displays, which can be found in dashboards and TVs as well as smartphones and tablets, which is always a welcome sight for investors. The stock popped up on many traders' radars when semiconductor stocks took off due to the pandemic-induced semiconductor shortage but its fortunes have since cooled spectacularly.

Today we will examine Himax's current situation and discuss what investors can expect going forward from the company.

Profile and Outlook

Himax is divided into 3 main segments: Himax Technologies, Himax Display, and Himax Imaging. They do not manufacture the products themselves. They outsource production to partner firms and work with them to get the final products.

Himax

HIMX is a fabless company that relies on its partners to supply its products. The semiconductor industry has been under a capacity constraint for the last 2 years, with extraordinary demand for memory and no relief in sight. As a result, gross margins and revenue have exploded. This drove another impressive quarter for the firm. This quarter's net revenues were $412.8 million. Q1 sales increased by 33.6% on a yearly basis; however, gross margins decreased to 47%. Historically, HIMX had margins in the 20% to 25% range so they've done a good job at keeping margin improvements but there are signs things may be coming to earth with the recent drop. They increased sales into the auto market, which tends to have higher margins, but there are signs we are starting to see some margin compression in this highflyer as the firm is now seeing a drop-off from its record 51% gross margin last quarter.

Himax

The product mix has been particularly important for Himax, and the company is really dialing on its higher-margin products. The firm will be hoping that it can maintain some of its strong margin improvements as supply chain issues resolve. In the face of capacity constraints, HIMX manages to charge more for its goods by relying on its reputation and premium positioning so far. Although some of its suppliers have raised their prices, HIMX has historically been able to pass these costs on, meaning that the cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenue decreased on a year-over-year basis. Again investors will want to focus on margin trends in the coming quarters as supply chain issues could quickly skew pricing power to Himax's suppliers. This is especially important if other firms adjust or step in to resolve the constraints.

Himax

Nevertheless, Himax is still flying high. At current levels, the company is still in a strong position with the strong demand for its offerings. But with recent tensions in China, Himax is facing a newer challenge.

China COVID Lockdown

The "zero COVID" policy has brought fresh lockdowns, shutting down factories, and worsened the global supply chain crisis. As many as 40 cities in China have been under lockdown. The major impact this has had is that many Chinese companies cannot operate undisturbed, and outside firms have a hard time manufacturing products because they are a key part of the supply chain. Shanghai is home to 25 million people and is China's commercial hub. Unfortunately, they've been confined to their homes since April 1st because of the strict policy, which borders on a total lockdown. This issue has prompted more serious issues with Himax’s suppliers and customers, but it has not greatly affected their performance so far. What is vital is how things continue to develop in the long term. It is important to note that Himax is extremely China-heavy from a revenue standpoint.

Himax

Margin Improvements Up in Smoke?

Himax is pinning a lot of its hopes on Auto. The increasing complexity in cars has greatly aided Himax. Automakers are trying to cater to customers increasing demand for more advanced technology in their product offerings. A big part of that involves the internal LCD/TDDI display. This shift has been a boon for Himax, which has established itself as a leader in the space. The company is expecting Auto to continue as the most prominent business segment in the future. The company also has exposure to the electric vehicle and autopilot markets. They also have a prominent position in tablet TDDI and have recently made waves in the AI industry with their always-on AI sensor devices. These are notable green shoots, but the smartphone business is expected to slow down due to supply chain disruptions and longer production cycles.

The biggest challenges for Himax are geopolitical issues, macroeconomics, and pandemic related. If any of these were to escalate it may make it difficult to do business in the near future. The lockdowns throughout China have caused demand for consumer electronics to drop significantly. This means we'll likely see significant shortages of supply and an abnormal business environment going forward. Poor order visibility caused by ever-changing order patterns is leading to smaller forecast sizes and shorter demand forecasts for leading global brands. To address this, many stakeholders have started taking measures throughout Q1 to reduce their IC inventories.

Due to the challenging market conditions, Himax expects to see lower margins this quarter due to their gross margin covering pricing from previous quarters. They also are planning some slight price adjustments for non-automotive customers to cope with the global economic downturn. However, given that both foundry and backend prices are already stabilizing, their product costs should not continue to rise for too long.

Despite the possible margin reduction, Himax recently announced a cash dividend of $1.25 per share, totaling approximately $217.9 million.

Data by YCharts

They're paying a lower percentage of their net profit than they usually do, with a payout ratio of roughly 50%. The low payout ratio is a result of the company holding onto enough working capital in response to economic uncertainty and in anticipation of steady growth over the next few years.

Bad Conditions for Growth Plays

Reports from the Federal Reserve have shown that they will likely be raising interest rates this year. This can decrease the value of some investments and stocks temporarily. It does not mean that a business is a bad investment if it performs well even though its stock is suffering as the stock will likely catch up to the business eventually. You may be wondering what the increase in interest rates and conflicts overseas mean for investors. For those who are long-term investors, the impact is not as bad as you'd think. In fact, these pressures may even bring out hidden growth opportunities in certain companies. But even with this approach, Himax has some notable question marks. The China exposure is one thing but the margin normalization is more troublesome.

The Takeaway

In turbulent markets, the emphasis should be on quality names at a reasonable price and Himax isn't a bargain just yet. The leadership has done an excellent job but they look set to suffer from some of their past success in the short term. This is a great company but I would look for better entries in the short term due to poor market conditions and possible supply chain headlines. Until then I rate Himax as a hold.