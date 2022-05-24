travelview/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With the current strength of the US dollar, now is a good time for American investors to consider international stocks. An easy way to get exposure is to buy an ETF like the VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI). This fund is made up of blue-chip companies, and investors entering at the current price will probably do well going forward. For those wanting to invest in a specific market, such as Germany, the iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG) is also a viable option.

As a stock picker, my preference goes, of course, to individual companies. Being a European investor, I do not enjoy the USD exchange rate advantage, but valuations have been compelling enough for me to buy a few German stocks recently: reinsurer Munich Re (MUV2.DE, OTCPK:MURGF, OTCPK:MURGY), airport operator Fraport (FRA.DE, OTCPK:FPRUF, OTCPK:FPRUY) and potash producer K+S (SDF.DE, OTCQX:KPLUF, OTCQX:KPLUF). These are stocks for the long run, whose competitive advantages will ensure superior returns for patient investors, in my opinion.

Munich Re: Best-In-Class Reinsurer

Rationale

It's been a tough environment for insurers and reinsurers in the past couple of years. The pandemic combined with costly natural disasters to dent the industry's profits. The war in Ukraine has brought additional strain, with Western jets stuck in Russia expected to be a hotly contested battle between aircraft leasing firms and insurers.

Against this difficult backdrop, Munich Re (Muenchener Rueckversicherungs-Gesellschaft) has continued to perform strongly, living up to its reputation as a conservatively-managed reinsurer - as illustrated by its comfortable solvency ratio.

Munich Re FY 2021 results presentation

Going forward, natural disasters and new threats like cyber-attacks are expected to keep rising, which has weighed on sentiment about the industry. In reality, this should be viewed as a growth opportunity. Insurers have been showing discipline, and premiums have been increasing as a result.

Valuation

According to analysts' estimates, the company is trading at a P/E of slightly less than 10 for 2022, and lower than 8 beyond that, with earnings projected to grow:

2022 est. 2023 est. 2024 est. 2025 est. EBITDA (in million USD) 4,374.18 USD 5,254.42 USD 5,474.77 USD Net Income (in million USD) 3,351.63 USD 3,999.95 USD 4,177.57 USD 4,216.06 USD Price/Earnings ratio 9.75 7.91 7.38 7.07 Dividend yield 5.20 % 5.48 % 5.77 % 6.13 %

Source: Finanzen.net

Munich Re has been paying a comfortable dividend, though one has to factor in the c. 26% German withholding tax - the impact of which can be reduced by a tax credit for countries that have tax treaties with Germany, the U.S. included.

Risks

Of course, even the most conservative stocks face some risks. A devastating natural disaster, or something going very wrong with the Ukraine war, are always a possibility. For the record, Munich Re was the only insurer to remain fully solvent after the 1906 San Francisco earthquake. There's no guarantee that it can withstand such an event in a densely populated area nowadays. Of course, the idea is not to put all one's savings in the insurance/reinsurance space, and with adequate diversification I'm not losing sleep about the "Big One".

To conclude on Munich Re, let me mention the in-depth analyses that have been performed recently by Seeking Alpha authors. They can be found HERE. Let me also mention another name I like in the European reinsurance sector: Paris-based SCOR SE (OTCPK:SCRYY, OTCPK:SZCRF) is trading at attractive levels too.

Fraport: Local Monopoly

Rationale

While Munich Re derives its competitive advantage from its size and reputation, our second name, Fraport, is a natural monopoly. The group operates a number of airports in Europe and South America, with its flagship asset being the airport of Frankfurt.

Fraport AG Annual Report 2021

As seen in the table above, Frankfurt is a freehold, something rare among airport operators which usually operate under fixed-term concessions. Fraport has significant government ownership as well, further securing its control of the asset.

The group has concessions of its own, including some very promising ones. The portfolio of Greek airports, which Fraport will operate until at least 2057, will in my opinion surprise to the upside as tourism continues to grow in the region. Meanwhile, Brazil and Peru are emerging markets where the air traffic benefits from secular tailwinds.

Valuation

The impact of Covid-19 has obviously been huge on the industry, and Fraport is yet to recover its pre-Covid passenger traffic (unlike, for instance, the Mexican operators). This is why the stock is still trading much lower than 2 years ago, and therein lies the opportunity for those who think that things will normalize - as I do. What's more, Fraport has worked on its cost structure during the Covid crisis, improving its breakeven point.

Analysts' estimates point to a very reasonable valuation for this solid infrastructure play. 2022 went off to a slow start due to the lingering effect of Covid in the winter, but with moated companies like Fraport, investors have time on their side.

2022 est. 2023 est. 2024 est. 2025 est. EBITDA (in million EUR) 878.20 1,154.56 1,284.55 1,402.98 Net Income (in million EUR) 162.78 351.85 439.97 495.63 Price/Earnings ratio 29.21 13.04 10.61 9.31 Dividend yield 0.06% 0.44% 2.20% 2.46%

Source: Finanzen.net

Risks

The main risk would be a lasting decrease in air traffic, assuming business trips fail to rebound, and environmentally-conscious consumers start shunning the airline industry en masse. My expectation is that air traffic will actually continue to grow, with new technology gradually improving the carbon footprint of aircraft, while carbon offsets proposed by airlines and tour operators should give passengers a clear conscience.

K+S: Riding The Potash Bull Market

Rationale

Our third investment takes us to the fertilizer space. K+S AG is a leading potash producer, and, importantly, the only large one with production facilities in Western Europe. The European market has traditionally been supplied by imports from Belarus and Russia. These have obviously been disrupted by the geopolitical context, with the EU curtailing imports from Belarus as part of a sanctions package, and Russian exports being barred by the Kremlin as part of Russia's own sanctions on the West. While these sanctions could be lifted at some point, I do not expect a full recovery of trade flows, and this gives K+S a tremendous advantage as a local producer in Germany. Meanwhile, K+S has a modern facility in Canada, the Bethune mine, which, after a somewhat difficult ramp-up, is now contributing to the company's performance. Given the supportive market conditions for potash - which were already in place before the war in Ukraine - K+S recently raised its guidance for 2022:

K+S Group Q1 '22 results presentation

Valuation

The current performance makes the company's metrics look very cheap. It's important to bear in mind, though, that fertilizers are cyclical - even if their cyclicality is different from that of the economy in general. In good times, a reasonably low P/E ratio is certainly appropriate. In K+S' case, the valuation is really undemanding:

2022 est. 2023 est. 2024 est. EBITDA (in million EUR) 2,497.19 EUR 1,928.08 EUR 1,208.77 EUR Net Income (in million EUR) 1,564.61 EUR 1,110.81 EUR 541.74 EUR Price/Earnings ratio 3.75 5.04 10.04 Dividend yield 3.63 % 3.69 % 2.60 %

Source: Finanzen.net

The company has been repaying debt rapidly, in effect transferring value from lenders to shareholders. K+S is expected to deliver almost $2.5 billion in free cash flow over the next two years, which would add significant value for shareholders given that the company's current market cap is around $6 billion.

Risks

A full resumption of trade with Russia and Belarus, though unlikely, could weigh on potash prices. There will also be capacity additions by the likes of Nutrien (NTR) and Mosaic (MOS) at their Canadian facilities - which could have an impact down the road (K+S itself plans to increase production at Bethune). Another risk, mentioned by management, would be Russia cutting the natural gas supplies to Germany in the near future, which would increase costs for K+S and probably lead to lower production as well. However, this would be a relatively short-term headwind, and I feel that the margin of safety offered by the stock is sufficient.

Takeaway

There are probably German stocks that could stage spectacular share price recoveries if geopolitical tensions abate and the fear of an economic downturn recedes. Auto manufacturers, or chemical companies, could offer significant upside potential. However, the stocks I've been buying in Germany are the ones we've just discussed, as I feel that their lasting competitive advantages offer long-term visibility, and the capacity to create a lot of value for buy-and-hold investors.