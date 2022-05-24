6+% Yielding Safe Retirement Blue-Chips Perfect For This Bear Market

QR anyaberkut/iStock via Getty Images

It's been a terrifying start to the year for many investors.

This bear market has been above-average in its rate of decline, falling at approximately 2X the normal rate.

And bonds, which go up 92% of the time that stocks fall since WWII, have been in their worst bear market in history, causing a sense of "nowhere to hide" in these uncertain times.

Ben Carlson

If the year ended today, it would be the 7th worst year in US stock market history.

However, it's always and forever a market of stocks, not a stock market, and so far in 2022 high-yield Ultra SWAN quality value has defied the bears rampaging down Wall Street.

Ycharts

This includes defensive high-yield value Ultra SWANs such as:

They have all soared between 9% to 27% so far in 2022.

Let me explain why these five high-yield Ultra SWANs represent retirement dream stocks, perfect for this bear market.

More importantly, let me show you how you can combine them with five low-cost ETFs to create the ultimate recession and bear-market resistant high-yield/low volatility Zen Extraordinary Ultra SWAN or ZEUS retirement portfolio.

In other words, when we're done not only will you know why BTI, MO, ENB, ENB, EPD, and MMP might be just what your portfolio needs to sleep well at night in this bear market, you'll learn how to apply the principles of diversification and sound risk management to create the ultimate SWAN retirement portfolio.

One that:

yields a very safe 4.2% vs 2.1% for a 60/40 retirement portfolio

vs 2.1% for a 60/40 retirement portfolio has 9.5% long-term return potential vs 7.2% for a 60/40

vs 7.2% for a 60/40 has 10% annual volatility (33% less than the S&P 500)

(33% less than the S&P 500) fell just 13% during the Great Recession vs 31% for a 60/40 and 51% for the S&P 500

vs 31% for a 60/40 and 51% for the S&P 500 fell just 9% during the Pandemic crash vs 12% for a 60/40

vs 12% for a 60/40 is 90% statistically likely to never fall more than 22% in any future bear market

could help the average retired couple achieve almost $2 million in extra inflation-adjusted wealth compared to a 60/40 portfolio over the next 30 years

to a 60/40 portfolio over the next 30 years achieve almost $4 million in inflation-adjusted wealth

could help the average retired couple enjoy almost $500K in additional inflation-adjusted retirement income compared to a 60/4 over the next 30 years

Why These High-Yield Defensive Ultra SWANs Are The Perfect Port In This Bear Market Storm

This bear market is primarily being generated by fears of rising interest rates, driven by the highest inflation in 40 years.

Daily Shot

Value tends to outperform most when the Fed starts raising rates, and this is the most hawkish Fed in 40 years.

As rates rise growth stocks tend to get crushed and money rotates out of growth and into value.

This is exactly what happened when the Fed started raising rates in 2000, helping to pop the tech bubble and trigger the 2nd strongest rotation into value stocks in US history.

Historical Total Returns From January 2000 To December 2002 (Tech Crash)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

During the tech crash, these defensive high-yield Ultra SWANs more than doubled while the Nasdaq fell as much as 81%.

That doesn't mean they didn't experience a bear market, at one point they fell 21%.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

But overall the last great growth to value rotation was exceptional for these defensive Ultra SWANs, which delivered 100% inflation-adjusted returns in one of the worst bear markets in US history.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

2000: +78% vs S&P -10%, Nasdaq -36%, 60/40 -2%

2001: +20% vs S&P -12%, Nasdaq -33%, 60/40 -3%

2002: +2% vs S&P -22%, Nasdaq -37%, 60/40 -10%

This doesn't mean that these defensive Ultra SWANs will always go up in a bear market.

The tech crash represented the most extreme conditions when value was 50% undervalued, and the rest of the market was 50% overvalued.

The 2001 recession was the mildest in history (0.4% GDP decline) and basically, a strong economy meant that for three years value was the only thing that was working.

value became the new momentum

Historical Total Returns From October 2007 To February 2009 (Great Recession)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

During the Great Recession, these defensive Ultra SWANs fell a peak of 27% while the market was cut in half and a 60/40 fell 33%.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

While credit markets were melting down the strong balance sheets and solid credit ratings of these Ultra SWANs, combined with relatively recession-resistant business models, allowing for a much less terrifying time for investors.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

late 2007: +9% vs S&P -4%, Nasdaq 0%, 60/40 -1%

2008: -26% vs S&P -37%, Nasdaq -42%, 60/40 -22%

early 2009: +1%, S&P -18%, Nasdaq -7%, 60/40 -11%

What about other historical bear markets?

Historical Total Returns From May 2011 To October 2011 (Recession Scare/US Credit Downgrade 20% Bear Market)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

The intraday low during this correction was -21%, a short bear market.

These defensive Ultra SWANs actually went up 7%, with a peak decline of less than 3%.

That's the mirror image returns of the S&P 500 which finished October 2011 with a 7% loss.

These defensive Ultra SWANs were far more defensive than a 60/40 retirement portfolio despite being 100% stocks.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Even when the market was at its peak terror, in late September 2011, as the US debt showdown threatened another Great Recession, these defensive Ultra SWANs barely fell at all.

Incredible! Amazing! Stupefying! So this proves these Ultra SWANs are truly bond alternatives right! No need for bonds or cash, because you can just own these five defensive Ultra SWANs and ride out any bear market in style and comfort!

Not so fast.

Historical Total Returns From September 2018 To December 2018 (Recession Scare/Fed Rate Hike 20% Bear Market)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

During the late 2018 recession scare bear market (peak decline of 21%) these defensive Ultra SWANs didn't act defensively but fell as much as the broader market.

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Why didn't these defensive Ultra SWANs work in late 2018?

tobacco was in a severe bear market

Altria had just announced a $13 billion debt-funded investment in Juul

worst midstream bear market in history (up to that time)

When markets are bearish on a particular sector even historically low volatility and recession-resistant business models count for nothing when the market panics and sells off.

Historical Total Returns From February 2020 To March 2020 (Pandemic Crash, 34% Peak Decline)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

During the Pandemic, these Ultra SWANs also didn't act defensively.

tobacco was in its 2nd worst bear market in history

oil prices fell to -$38 in the worst oil crash in history

In fact, in the last two bear markets, a 60/40 was the most defensive option, though the Nasdaq help up very well during the Pandemic.

lockdowns were a boom for tech

Historical Total Returns From January 2022 To April 2022 (2022 Bear Market, Peak Decline -21% So Far)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

In this bear market, these defensive Ultra SWANs are performing magnificently, thus far better than even the Tech Crash.

peak decline of zero, just straight up through the end of April

What makes this bear market different?

The tobacco bear market ended in December of 2021

energy has been red hot in 2022, the best performing sector

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

So what can we learn from these examples of six bear markets?

nothing will be defensive all of the time (market sentiment prevails during industry bear markets)

no stock is a true bond alternative

bonds fall at the same time as stocks 8% of the time

So how can we apply these five defensive Ultra SWANs with historical history to create the ultimate sleep well at night high-yield/low volatility portfolio?

Z.E.U.S Portfolios: The King Of Balanced Retirement Portfolios

I've been studying how institutions minimize volatility for several months and one intriguing idea is called risk-parity.

hedge funds like to use this to minimize volatility (optimize Sharpe Ratios) and then leverage up at 5X to 10X to maximize returns with relatively low volatility and charge high fees

Sharpe Ratio = total returns/total volatility

I've created my own version of this super low volatility strategy that optimizes the Sortino ratio.

excess total returns vs 10-year US treasury/negative volatility (the only kind that anyone cares about)

I've also studied extensively what combination of assets works well in all market environments including stagflation and recessionary bear markets.

The result is what I call the Zen Extraordinary Ultra SWAN or Z.E.U.S retirement portfolio strategy.

ZEUS was the king of the Gods and ZEUS portfolios are the king of balanced, recession-optimized retirement portfolios

What exactly goes into a ZEUS portfolio?

33% index funds

33% cash and bonds

33% blue-chips

Bonds go up 92% of the time when stocks fall since WWII (even in most stagflationary conditions).

Ben Carlson, Fortune

Note that even in 1977 and 1981's bear markets, when interest rates were at record highs, bonds still managed to post positive returns.

But for the 8% of times when bonds are falling along with stocks (sometimes rising rates cause stocks to fall), that's where cash is king.

I'm using Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (VGSH) as a proxy for cash

Now, what about index funds? These are usually lower volatility than small groups of stocks simply because they include hundreds of companies.

Let me show you why Consumer Staples (XLP) and Healthcare (XLV) are two great choices for defensive ETFs to help diversify any group of blue-chips.

Reuters

Historically, in recessions, consumer staples and healthcare are the only sectors that go up.

Other sectors like utilities can act defensively, but these sectors are great for maximum hedging power within one's stock allocation.

Since my passion is high-yield, and that's what retirees need to pay the bills, I'm also recommending Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM).

Morningstar

Vanguard High Dividend Yield provides a delicate balance between pursuing yield and mitigating risk." - Morningstar

This is a 4-star silver-rated ETF that avoids reaching for yield with dangerous stocks like mREITs that have never avoided cutting dividends in recessions (and outside of recessions as well).

So now let me show you how to put it all together in what I call the ZEUS High-Yield/Low Volatility portfolio.

Finally, for maximum hedging power during a recession, nothing beats the power of risk-free long duration US Treasuries.

JPMorgan Asset Management

Long US treasuries are negative correlated to stocks most of the time, meaning that 92% of the time when stocks are falling long bonds are going up.

Duke University

A study from Duke found that long bonds are the single best hedging strategy and the only one that can be safely used across the economic cycle.

the highest positive returns over decades

the strongest hedging power during recessions

For most retiree portfolios I recommend the Vanguard Extended Duration US Treasury ETF (EDV).

duration of 25 (for extreme hedging power in recessionary bear markets)

the highest relatively stable yield (3.3% right now)

PIMCO's zero-coupon Treasury ETF (ZROZ) offers 27 duration BUT its yield is variable because it's based on capital gains and not interest payments from the bond it owns (which pay no interest).

85% to 97% of bond returns are a function of starting yield and thus for estimating long-term returns EDV's 3.3% yield today offers the best long-term inflation-adjusted risk-free returns.

0.75% real returns according to the bond market's 30-year inflation forecast

This might not be much, but it's better than Gold's historical real return and it's a great way to hedge your portfolio while getting paid the maximum guaranteed positive return.

Putting It All Together

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Here is a diversified and prudently risk-managed retirement portfolio.

13% tobacco (within reasonable risk management guidelines)

20% midstream (within reasonable risk management guidelines)

Metric 60/40 ZEUS High-Yield/Low Volatility Yield 2.1% 4.2% Growth Consensus 5.1% 5.3% LT Consensus Total Return 7.2% 9.5% Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 5.1% 6.7% Safe Withdrawal Rate (Risk And Inflation-Adjusted Returns) 2.5% 4.1%

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

It yields 2X more than a 60/40 retirement portfolio, and analysts expect 2.3% higher annual returns over time, generating a 1.6% higher safe withdrawal rate.

What does an extra potential 2.3% per year mean over a 30-year retirement?

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $510K Average Retired Couple's Savings

Time Frame (Years) 4.6% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted 60/40 7.0% Inflation-Adjusted ZEUS High-Yield Low Volatility Retirement Portfolio Difference Between ZEUS High-Yield Low Volatility Retirement Portfolio and 60/40 5 $640,506.34 $715,724.95 $75,218.61 10 $803,932.52 $1,003,841.27 $199,908.75 15 $1,009,057.14 $1,407,939.31 $398,882.17 20 $1,266,519.63 $1,974,707.72 $708,188.09 25 $1,589,674.06 $2,769,629.73 $1,179,955.67 30 $1,995,281.84 $3,884,548.97 $1,889,267.13

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

The average retired couple investing everything in a 60/40 can expect to grow $510K into $2 million (including withdrawals) over 30 years.

But with the ZEUS High-Yield/Low Volatility portfolio analysts expect almost $2 million in extra inflation-adjusted wealth, turning $510K into almost $4 million.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio ZEUS High-Yield Low Volatility Retirement Portfolio Vs 60/40 5 1.12 10 1.25 15 1.40 20 1.56 25 1.74 30 1.95

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Or to put it another way, that extra 2.3% per year in consensus return potential could double your inflation-adjusted returns over 30 years.

What about income?

Portfolio 2008 Income Per $1,000 Investment 2021 Income Per $1,000 Investment Annual Income Growth Starting Yield 2021 Yield On Cost S&P 500 $15 $51 10.74% 1.5% 5.1% ZSUS Low Volatility Aristocrats $65 $159 7.74% 6.5% 15.9%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

This ZEUS portfolio has historically delivered about 8% annual income growth.

What do analysts expect in the future?

Analyst Consensus Income Growth Forecast Risk-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk And Tax-Adjusted Expected Income Growth Risk, Inflation, And Tax Adjusted Income Growth Consensus 7.3% 5.1% 4.3% 1.8%

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Very similar income growth.

When we adjust for the risk of these companies not growing as expected, inflation, and taxes, we get a conservative real expected income growth of 1.8% per year.

That sounds pretty awful, right?

Now compare that to what they expect from the S&P 500.

Time Frame S&P Inflation-Adjusted Dividend Growth S&P Inflation-Adjusted Earnings Growth 1871-2021 1.6% 2.1% 1945-2021 2.4% 3.5% 1981-2021 (Modern Falling Rate Era) 2.8% 3.8% 2008-2021 (Modern Low Rate Era) 3.5% 6.2% FactSet Future Consensus 2.0% 5.2%

(Sources: S&P, FactSet, Multipl.com)

What about a 60/40 retirement portfolio?

0.5% consensus inflation, risk, and tax-adjusted income growth.

In other words, this ZEUS portfolio offers:

2.5x the market's yield (and a much safer yield at that)

2X the yield of a 60/40 retirement portfolio

almost identical long-term income growth potential

nearly 4X better long-term inflation-adjusted income growth than a 60/40 retirement portfolio

What does that potentially mean for the average retired couple?

How To Retire In Safety And Splendor With The Right High-Yield Portfolio

For context, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates:

the average retired couple spends $52K per year starting at age 65

by age 75+ they spend $41K per year

Annual Income Year 1 (ZSUS High-Yield/Low Volatility) $21,432.68 Annual Income Year 30 (ZSUS High-Yield/Low Volatility) $36,586.02 Annual Social Security $36,887 Extra Income In Year 1 $8,675.13 Extra Inflation-Adjusted Income In Year 30 $21,162.83 Annual Income Year 1 $58,319 Extra Monthly Income In Year 1 $722.93 Extra Inflation-Adjusted Monthly Income In Year 30 $1,763.57

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Including the average couple's Social Security, year one income is $58K, almost $9K more than a 60/40 would provide.

That's $720 per month extra income and by year 30 potentially an extra $21K inflation-adjusted income, or $1800 per month more.

Total Inflation-Adjusted Income Over 30 Years ($510K Average Retirement Savings) Average Inflation-Adjusted Annual Retirement Income Average Monthly Inflation-Adjusted Annual Retirement Income Average Daily Inflation-Adjusted Annual Retirement Income $870,280.49 $29,009.35 $2,417.45 $79.48 Total Inflation-Adjusted Income Over 30 Years ($510K Average Retirement Savings) Including Social Security Average Annual Income (Including Social Security) Average Monthly Income (Including Social Security) Average Daily Inflation-Adjusted Annual Retirement Income $1,976,877.29 $65,895.91 $5,491.33 $180.54

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Over 30 years the average retired couple using ZEUS can potentially expect an average of $66K per year in inflation-adjusted income, or $5,500 per month.

more than 50% more than the average retired couple actually spends

Extra Inflation-Adjusted Income Over 30 Years Vs 60/40 Average Extra Annual Income Extra Average Monthly Income Extra Average Daily Income $447,569.46 $14,918.98 $1,243 $40.87

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Over 30 years we're talking about potentially an average of $15K per year in more inflation-adjusted income, totaling almost $500K extra retirement income.

Ok, so now that you see the power of ZEUS High-Yield/Low Volatility to deliver superior inflation-adjusted income and wealth over a 30-year retirement, now let me show you what makes this truly an extraordinary Ultra SWAN retirement portfolio.

ZEUS High-Yield/Low Volatility: The King Of Defensive Retirement Portfolios

In addition to superior safe yield on day one, and superior long-term return potential, what do retirees want?

to sleep well at night no matter how frightening the stock market gets

So how did ZEUS High-Yield/Low Volatility perform during some of the most extreme economic, inflationary, and market conditions of the past 75+ years?

Historical Returns Since December 2009 (Annual Rebalancing)

The future doesn't repeat, but it often rhymes." - Mark Twain

Past performance is no guarantee of future results, but studies show that blue-chips with relatively stable fundamentals over time offer predictable returns based on yield, growth, and valuation mean reversion.

Bank of America So let's take a look at how this portfolio has performed for the 14 years when over 90% of total returns were the result of fundamentals, not luck.

a time period that includes two of the worst economic catastrophes in 75+ years

the 3rd worst stock market crash in US history

the worst inflation in 40 years

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

The defensive Ultra SWANs managed to match a 60/40 during the Great Recession falling just 33%.

admirable for a 100% stock portfolio

But ZEUS fell just 13%, less than half as much as a 60/40 portfolio and about 1/3 as much as the S&P 500.

What's more, the ZEUS portfolio managed to deliver 10% long-term returns (vs 9.5% consensus forecast for the future) with less than 10% annual volatility.

slightly less than a 60/40

33% less than the S&P 500

It managed to deliver 1.72% excess total returns per unit of negative volatility, 72% more than a 60/40 (and almost 2X that of the S&P 500).

Sortino optimized risk parity strategy

a superior version of what hedge funds on Wall Street often try to do

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

During the March 2020 Pandemic crash, when a 60/40 fell 12% and the S&P 500 20%, ZEUS fell just 9%, 1/3 as much as the defensive Ultra SWANs on their own.

What about the bear market of 2022? Which included the worst bond bear market in US history?

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium) (Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium) (Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Through April the S&P 500 was down 13% and a 60/40 12%.

in stagflation, traditional balanced portfolio can fail

ZEUS was down just 3.5%, not even in a pullback.

consumer staples were up

healthcare was acting defensively

high-yield was outperforming

and 33% allocation to defensive Ultra SWANs was up 15%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

In fact, this portfolio is very close to the historically optimum portfolio for achieving around 10% annual returns with minimum volatility.

over the past 14 years, the lowest possible volatility version of this portfolio delivered 8% annual volatility and a 13.5% peak intra-day decline during the Great Recession

the Sharpe ratio (risk parity) version achieved similar returns and peak declines

this simple ZEUS portfolio, with easy to remember allocations, was 86% optimized for maximizing returns and income while minimizing stock market crash declines

What do I mean by easy-to-remember allocations?

33% index funds, 33% bonds, and cash, and 33% blue-chips.

Compare that to the historically optimum allocations, which will be slightly different in the future than they were in the past (we just don't know how).

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium) (Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Remember that Keep It Simple Stupid or KISS is an important part of investing. What is easier to remember? 33/33/33 or the above allocations?

Ok, this is some really impressive stuff, but what about the future? As Twain said, "history doesn't repeat but it often rhymes".

How is ZEUS High-Yield/Low Volatility likely to perform in not just the average recession or stock crash, but any likely future market downturn?

What kind of returns are likely given the wide range of potential future outcomes for the economy and stock market in the future?

75-Year Monte Carlo Simulation: Stress Testing The Future So You Can Sleep Well At Night

Over the last 15 years we've seen:

the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression

a 32% GDP contraction in a single month

five bear markets (the historical average since 1928)

inflation as high as 8.5% (highest in 40 years)

interest rates ranging from 0% to 4%

10-year yields ranging from 0.3% to 4.5%

Unless you think the next 75 years (longer than almost any retirement will actually last) this analysis is a good approximation of 80% statistical likely future returns and volatility for the ZEUS High-Yield/Low Volatility portfolio.

5,000 simulations

post-tax returns (highest tax bracket for conservatism)

4.1% safe withdrawal rate (FactSet Consensus vs 2.5% 60/40)

$510K average retired couples savings

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

80% statistical probability of 7.1% to 9.6% CAGR long-term returns vs 9.5% FactSet consensus

80% statistical probability of 4.9% to 7.4% inflation-adjusted returns vs 7.0% FactSet consensus

80% statistical probability of 13% to 22% peak declines in future bear markets

80% statistical probability of 4.5% to 8.2% safe withdrawal rate vs 4.1% FactSet consensus

zero portfolio failures (running out of money)

What about the ultimate stress test?

75-Year Monte Carlo Simulation: Great Depression 2.0 Worst-Case Scenario

This isn't just a stress test, it's a doomsday scenario tester for any portfolio.

not just a lost decade for stocks

literally the worst years of returns over 75 years...packed together, back to back, in the first 10 years

This is equivalent to another Great Depression.

S&P 500 Great Depression 2.0 Worst-Case Scenario

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Nasdaq Great Depression 2.0 Worst-Case Scenario

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

In the worst-case scenario, of another Great Depression, there is a 10% chance that the S&P 500 falls as much as 81%.

The Nasdaq could crash as much as 97%.

60/40 Great Depression 2.0 Worst-Case Scenario

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

A 60/40, worst-case, during another Great Depression, has a 10% probability of falling 53%.

What about these high-yield Ultra SWANs we built this portfolio around?

High-Yield Defensive Ultra SWANs Great Depression 2.0 Worst-Case Scenario

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

In the event of another Great Depression, there is a 10% probability of these defensive Ultra SWANs falling as much as 77%.

Those are some terrifying EXTREMELY UNLIKELY possibilities.

So how does ZEUS Ultra SWAN compare?

ZEUS High-Yield/Low Volatility Great Depression 2.0 Worst-Case Scenario

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

Even in another Great Depression, there is a less than 10% chance that ZEUS High-Yield/Low Volatility would be cut in half.

with 10 consecutive years of the worst declines of the next 75 years

Note that the 50% base-case scenario for another Great Depression is ZEUS falling just 39% (excluding withdrawals) compared to:

the S&P 500's base-case 73% decline

Nasdaq's 94% decline

60/40's 43% decline

Defensive Ultra SWAN's 67% decline

ZEUS High-Yield/Low Volatility: 39% decline

This is how you take some of the world's best defensive high-yield Ultra SWANs and turn them into the mother of all recession-optimized bunker sleep well at night retirement portfolios.

Bottom Line: These 5 High-Yield Retirement Dream Blue-Chips Perfect Are Perfect For This Bear Market And Can Help Build The SWAN Portfolio Of Your Dreams

We live in uncertain times, just as we always have and always will.

Remember the boom times of the 1990s? When everything was great with the economy and the stock market?

the roaring 90s had three 18% corrections between 1997 and 2000

followed by a three-year bear market that cut the S&P 500 in half

Today we face high inflation, soaring interest rates, rising recession risk, and a pandemic that still rages in China and threatens global economic growth and supply chains.

No one knows when this perfect storm of risks will cause market pessimism to peak and stocks to bottom.

Time Frame Historically Average Bear Market Bottom Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965 -21% Median Recessionary Bear Market Since WWII -24% Non-Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1928 -26% Bear Markets Since WWII -30% Recessionary Bear Markets Since 1965 -36% All 140 Bear Markets Since 1792 -37% Average Recessionary Bear Market Since 1928 -40% (Sources: Ben Carlson, Bank of America, Oxford Economics, Goldman Sachs)

The market is likely to bottom anywhere from -21% (already did) to -40%, depending on whether or not we get a recession and how severe it is.

Deutsche Bank's base-case scenario is the Fed taking us to 5.5% interest rates, a short severe recession, and S&P bottoming at -40%, Nasdaq about -50%

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup forecast -24% to -25% bottoms if we get a mild recession

Morgan Stanley -28% without a recession

Nobody can predict interest rates, the future direction of the economy or the stock market. Dismiss all such forecasts and concentrate on what’s actually happening to the companies in which you’ve invested.”— Peter Lynch

But rather than speculate and live in fear of how bad this bear market might get why not entrust your hard-earned savings to five of the world's highest quality defensive Ultra SWANs?

Dividend Kings Zen Research Terminal

These defensive Ultra SWANs yield a very safe 7.0% today, and analysts think they could deliver close to 13% long-term returns over time.

Total Returns Since April 2001 (Annual Rebalancing)

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

That's similar to the 15% returns they've delivered for the last two decades, through no less than four bear markets and two of the worst economies in 75+ years.

And why not then take these defensive Ultra SWANs and combine them with five low-cost ETFs to generate the ultimate sleep well at night recession-optimized portfolio?

Through a prudent allocation to index funds, cash, bonds, and defensive high-yield Ultra SWANs, you can achieve something that is truly spectacular.

A portfolio that:

yields a very safe 4.2% vs 2.1% for a 60/40 retirement portfolio

vs 2.1% for a 60/40 retirement portfolio has 9.5% long-term return potential vs 7.2% for a 60/40

vs 7.2% for a 60/40 has 10% annual volatility (33% less than the S&P 500)

(33% less than the S&P 500) fell just 13% during the Great Recession vs 31% for a 60/40 and 51% for the S&P 500

vs 31% for a 60/40 and 51% for the S&P 500 fell just 9% during the Pandemic crash vs 12% for a 60/40

vs 12% for a 60/40 is 90% statistically likely to never fall more than 22% in any future bear market

could help the average retired couple achieve almost $2 million in extra inflation-adjusted wealth compared to a 60/40 portfolio over the next 30 years

to a 60/40 portfolio over the next 30 years achieve almost $4 million in inflation-adjusted wealth

could help the average retired couple enjoy almost $500K in additional inflation-adjusted retirement income compared to a 60/4 over the next 30 years

This is how you stop praying for luck on Wall Street and start making your own.

This is how you stop cursing inflation, the Fed, and the market gods and take charge of your financial destiny.

This is how you achieve a 90% statistical probability of retiring in safety and splendor, no matter what happens with the economy, inflation, interest rates, or the stock market in the coming years and decades.