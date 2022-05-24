10'000 Hours/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM) reported Q1 2023 earnings that on the surface looked like a nicely done report. But then as investors start looking further into the report, pesky questions start to surface.

Such as, why is Zoom's stock-based compensation ballooning? And do profit margins suddenly matter again?

And further compounding matters, investors start to question, is it really worthwhile paying 25x non-GAAP EPS for a company that's set to grow at less than 15% CAGR in the near term?

All considered, I struggle to see the appeal of investing here. I'm assigning a sell rating on this name.

Revenue Growth Rates, Eking Out 11% CAGR

Nobody expected much from Zoom at this stage. The stock has been hit to a pulp, like countless high growth names, and it is now trading less than 70% from its highs.

Anything less than horrible news, and the stock would probably have held up. After all, Zoom has staying power and a solid business model, unlike other more questionable Covid-winners.

Zoom's Near-Term Prospects

Zoom has substantial potential as we continue to embrace a hybrid work environment. And there's a lot to like from Zoom, even now.

Zoom makes a point of highlighting that the number of enterprise customers was up 24% y/y. And if you think about it, that's impressive! What enterprise customer that wasn't on Zoom this time last year could possibly now be adopting Zoom for its teleconferencing needs?

Well, the facts show that enterprise customers are not only not churning out, but actually increasing.

The problem for Zoom is that it's seeing a lot of churn from smaller customer groups that have 10 or fewer employees.

And that group still makes up more than 30% of its total revenues. Until the cohort with fewer employees stops churning out, it will be difficult for Zoom's enterprise customers to meaningfully move the needle on its total revenues.

Bull Thesis: High Profitability

Any Zoom shareholder that I discuss their thesis with will rightly note that Zoom is incredibly profitable. And I'm slightly on the fence. Why? Allow me to explain.

Q1 2022: 42%

Q2 2022: 42%

Q3 2022: 39%

Q4 2022: 39%

Q1 2023: 37%

What you see above is Zoom's non-GAAP operating margins. However, if you pay close attention, you'll actually see that Zoom's highly praised profitability is actually moving in the wrong direction.

For instance, for Q1 2023, its non-GAAP operating margin compressed approximately 500 basis points y/y. A similar dynamic can be seen in its GAAP profitability too.

In fact, as you can see above, on a GAAP basis, Zoom's profitability has fared even worse, compressing by more than 600 basis points y/y. Why such a large discrepancy between its non-GAAP and GAAP profitability?

The reason, of course, is Zoom's stock-based compensation. For Zoom to grow its revenues by 12% y/y, its stock-based compensation jumped more than 100% y/y.

If you've read my work before, you'll have read me argue on countless occasions that all these high-flying tech companies that have their stocks down significantly will have to massively increase their stock-based compensation to retain executive talent. There's no other way.

So you end up in a situation where Zoom proudly announces that it's going to repurchase $1 billion worth of stock, and indeed deploys more than 100% of quarterly net income into buying back its stock.

And what's the end result?

The average number of shares continues to trickle higher over time. There's simply no getting around this dilution.

And for shareholders, getting diluted is one of those things that doesn't matter until it matters. As long as the share price is going up, everyone is a buy and hold for the long-term investor.

But when you are seeing the share price tumble and stay low for longer, investors start to ask pesky questions, such as, are those pesky costs, such as your elevated stock-based compensation, a real cost?

ZM Stock Valuation -- Down Significantly, But Not Cheap

The problem with investing is that there are always a lot of options. For a while, there wasn't anything worthwhile investing and everyone crowded around a few Covid-winners.

But now that everything has fallen in price, new investors considering the stock for the first time start to think about the stock with a fresh pair of eyes.

Is it really worthwhile paying 25x forward earnings for a business that is growing in the low teens?

Even if Zoom picks up its pace of growth next year, and somehow ends up growing closer to the mid-teens CAGR, are investors really getting a bargain at 25x forward earnings?

I don't believe that to be the case.

The Bottom Line

It's funny the games that the share price plays on an investor's mind. When the share price is sizzling higher, we all start hailing companies as irreplaceable.

But when a stock falls significantly, investors start asking questions about their investments. Investors become more skeptical. Things that didn't matter before, such as profits, all of a sudden become a focal point.

I have no idea how things will turn out for Zoom. But what I do know is that as long as there are plenty of ideas priced at meaningfully less than 10x free cash flow, there's no point paying more than 20x questionable earnings.