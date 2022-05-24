RealPeopleGroup/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

I predominantly invest in dividend growth and growth stocks where I can let the investments compound over time. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) fits into the latter category. The market got overly bullish on the stock at the end of 2020 and 2021, but this has now corrected. The current price offers an attractive entry point for growth stock investors. The 10% fall after recent earnings was an over-reaction, management is still guiding for diluted EPS growth of 16-19%.

I was happy to start a position around $129 per share and will continue to build into the position in the sub $130 range. In the post COVID-19 market, it has been very challenging to find high quality growth stocks trading at attractive levels. GPN stands out to me as one of the few real growth stocks that trades on a very reasonable (~12 P/E) multiple.

Company Overview

GPN splits its results into 3 segments, with the majority of revenue and earnings coming from its fast-growing segment of "Merchant Solutions". This segment grew by 21% in 2021 and now represents 66% of 2021 revenue. This includes payment processing for both point-of-sale and e-commerce payments. This segment is most exposed to the tailwinds of non-cash transactions and e-commerce growth. The below graphic demonstrates how GPN is tied into the payment transactions network. In 2021, GPN recorded revenue of £5.1 billion and earnings of £2.5 billion in this segment.

GPN 2021 Annual Report

The second largest segment in terms of revenue and earnings is "Issuer Solutions". In 2021 GPN recorded revenue of £1.8 billion and earnings of £0.8 billion in this segment, this was 23% of 2021 revenue. This segment relates to outsourced services provided to global financial institutions (card issuers) to support them with several different aspects of managing their card offerings. Revenues are consistent and offer slower growth than Merchant Solutions but should still benefit from the move away from cash transactions.

The final segment is "Business and Consumer Solutions" which makes up the remaining 11% of 2021 revenues. This segment provides basic financial services with revenues generated through cardholder fees. Growth in 2021 was around 6.9%.

2021 Results And Guidance

GPN posted revenue of $7.7 billion in 2021, up 14.7% from 2020. This translated to adjusted EPS of $8.16 in 2021 which was up 27.5% from 2020. In addition, management made announcements on two elements of shareholder returns as part of its earnings release

Global Payments' Board of Directors approved a dividend of $0.25 per share payable March 25, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 11, 2022. The Board also approved an increase to the existing authorization for the company's share repurchase program, raising the total available authorization to $2.0 billion.

GPN 4Q earnings presentation

Managements guidance for 2022 was strong, with adjusted EPS set to grow between 16% and 19% compared to 2021. During 2021 management bought back a considerable amount of GPN shares (with diluted shares outstanding falling from 300 million to 288 million) and I expected this trend to accelerate as the valuation has become more attractive in recent months.

Q1 2022 Results And Guidance

Earnings guidance (GPN 1Q 2022 earnings release)

Alongside its Q1 earnings, management updated guidance for 2022. Diluted EPS is still forecast to grow between 16 and 19% in 2022. Diluted shares outstanding continued to fall in the quarter as management bought back shares at attractive levels. Management spent around $650 million reducing the shares outstanding by about 5 million in the quarter alone.

Competitors

I won't go into too much detail here, please see my latest article on competitor FIS for more information on competition in the Fin tech space. In the company's latest earnings release they included the following slide comparing GPN performance in "Merchant Solutions" to the underlying Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA) credit volumes since 2019. Encouragingly, volumes processed by GPN are keeping track or exceeding the wider industry growth which suggests management is well positioned to deal with the threats from competitors.

GPN 4Q earnings presentation

Risks

Recession or no recession?

The market is down around 20% in recent months and this is causing indiscriminate selling of high-quality companies alongside part of the market which are over-valued. The reason for the sell-off is market fears over inflation and whether this will cause a recession as disposable incomes are reduced.

This is clearly a risk and events in Russia haven't helped the situation. I'm buying stocks in the current environment but in my view, investors need to make sure they are investing with a clear margin of safety.

GPN is a growth machine and the trends supporting that growth won't be stopped in the long term by current events. If you are prepared to look past the current unpredictability then this could be an opportunity to buy GPN and other high-quality businesses.

Current Valuation

At the time of writing, the Global Payments share price is $122.10, down from its 52-week high of $220.81. In the last 10 years, Global Payments shares have grown around 500%, despite the considerable pullback in recent months. The current valuation is attractive, with a forward PE of 12.8 and a free cash flow yield of over 6.6%.

Per its latest financial results, the financial condition of the business is healthy, with total debt of around $11.8 billion and cash of $2.0 billion. EBITDA was around $3.1 billion in 2021, so net Debt/EBITDA is a reasonable 3 times.

Looking at my favored free cash flow yield valuation metric, cash provided by operating activities was $2.8 billion in 2021, and total capital expenditures amounted to around $0.5 billion, leaving free cash flow of $2.3 billion. The latest diluted shares outstanding number is 282.5 million. On a per share basis, free cash flow was $8.09, this is a free cash flow yield of 6.6% which is attractive considering the fast growth of the business.

Attractive Returns

Looking at analyst estimates for growth, current projections are for strong earnings growth in 2022 (16.5%) and 2023 (16.9%). Over the next 5 years, growth is expected to be around 18%. Assuming a 15 P/E as fair value and growth as set out above over the next 5 years, GPN would earn over $18 per share in the 5th year. With a 15 P/E assigned, this would lead to a share price of around $270.

There is a further kicker to the anticipated return, share repurchases by management. Shares outstanding fell from 300 million to 288 million in 2021 and have fallen again to 282.5 million in the 1st quarter alone. As part of its Q4 2021 earnings release, management announced an increase to the existing share repurchase program to $2 billion. This is over 5% of the current market capitalization.

I couldn't finish this article without mentioning dividends. The current dividend is $1 per share on an annualized basis or around a 0.82% dividend yield. On 2021 earnings of $8.16 this represents a payout ratio of just 12%. As this growth stock matures, I expect the dividend payout ratio to expand, in my most recent article on GPN competitor FIS I noted that management had committed to increasing the payout ratio to 35%. Dividend investors looking to add elements of growth to their portfolio could see GPN in 5 years following a similar path to FIS. A 35% payout on $18 earnings would equate to dividends of $6.30 per share, a huge 5.1% yield on cost if you buy the stock today. Compound interest at work!

Conclusion

Global Payment shares offer great return potential to long-term investors. This is one of the few growth stocks I can find trading at a reasonable price. Future growth expectations are excellent and the current price is very attractive. This stock has produced excellent returns over the past decade and investors should have faith in management to continue to execute.

The potential growth in the business should excite investors, just think of that yield on cost. As mentioned in the risk section, I believe this company offers a margin of safety at current prices which is why I started a position.

There is a risk to the share price if the market settles on the view a recession is coming, this may offer an even better entry point! I'd consider this a strong buy below $100 a share.