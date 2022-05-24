A V Shaped Recovery is becoming certain - for some

Jeff Swensen/Getty Images News

The stock market crashed since my article A Crash Is Becoming Certain was published on November 1, 2021. That was predictable because the market had become propped up by companies without sound foundations - a structural failure caused by speculators with poor judgement. That rippled out and hit sound companies with good prospects. Many shared my concerns as that article had over 400,000 reads and generated nearly 2,000 comments.

Earlier in 2021 that Pittsburg bridge above also collapsed due to structural failure and another form of ripple effect will benefit sound companies in the construction sector. I will say more of those later and my specific choices but first a review of where we have come from since November 1.

This article title was chosen the day after the worst day for the main US indexes since the pandemic panic of March 2020, and the S&P 500 is now down for 7 consecutive weeks. "This is the fourth time on record that we have seen the S&P 500 post a losing streak of seven weeks or more (previously in 1970, 1980 and 2001)." History shows that "the index was negative over the next 12 months every time."

History tends to repeat itself and that makes my title choice very questionable so I will make a review of the recent history that got us here. This is a worldwide view of the Good, the Bad and the Ugly and it is important I cover it first to build a sound foundation under my picks that I feature later.

First...

The Bad and the Ugly

Among the things I pointed to in that above linked article was the threat that a China downturn poses to the world economy. That happened as the housing bubble there got worse with a number of big defaults, people bought less and Covid lockdowns caused supply chain problems - the latter feeding inflation worldwide.

That has caused foreign investors to turn and leave, according to this Financial Times article Pessimism engulfs the Chinese economy.

Housing markets worldwide have peaked and house prices are showing signs of falling in many countries thus eroding the sole source of wealth for many. In the US, "Americans are stretching their budgets to buy new homes (and racing) to strike deals quickly to avoid higher mortgage financing costs later." Mortgage rates have reached their highest levels in more than a decade, according to the latest Freddie Mac survey published recently. The average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage hit 5.27 per cent, up from 2.96 per cent a year ago. In parts of China housing now eats up around 50% of income according to this Asia Times report. In London it is around 40%. Given surging fuel and food prices and stagnant incomes that leaves little to spend on other things.

The US Mad Market Tesla Moment. I said "Apart from the threat that bursting housing bubbles have traditionally meant, if anything today shows a crash is bound to come it must be Tesla.” My comments and other articles on Tesla including Tesla’s Ticking Time Bomb stirred anger among an Elon Musk cult but the market pulled the rug from under those. On November 1, the Tesla (TSLA) closing price was $1,208. The last price, as I write, was $663.90 - a crash of 45%!

Whether Tesla caused the ripple effect or was a casualty of it, I do not know, but the shares of Peloton are off more than 80% from their highs. Zoom Video (ZM) has shed more than 70%. Moderna (MRNA), DocuSign (DOCU) and PayPal (PYPL) are all down more than 40% from their highs. Netflix (NFLX) is down over 70%. Uber (UBER) over 50%.

At least Tesla is profitable. Uber has never made a profit and is a reminder of the dot.com boom and bust and how markets can "become propped up by companies without sound foundations” as I said above. Amazon (AMZN) has become a new age conglomerate and we all know what happens to conglomerates eventually. On its way to that destiny Amazon is down 35% since November 1. Elon Musk shows signs of becoming a one man conglomerate with his bid for Twitter, a company not remotely part of the vertical structure he claims differentiates Tesla from other car makers or the many companies he is involved with according to this Business Insider list.

Since the start of this year this year the market crash has continued with the five biggest tech companies shedding around $2.6 trillion causing a market decline twice the fall in the Dow according to this article in the Financial Times.

Crypto Crash. The crypto market is worth around one third of what it was in November 2021 and Stablecoin has proved to be anything but stable.

One danger that has not yet crashed - and hopefully will not - is the shadow banking sector. I quote from my crash article: "SEC Commissioner Allison Herren Lee recently said that wide stretches of the US economy were "going dark" due to the use of private capital that is inscrutable to investors, regulators and policy makers.” That is a worldwide problem, with private equity companies overloaded with cash investing in companies that have no chance of returning that investment. That could yet prove nasty.

Stocks and bonds have both crashed. Adherents to the classic “safe” portfolio split of 60% stocks, 40% bonds have not had it so bad in 50 years.

Inflation and central banks disconnect from the real world. I put my views in this recent article. Since then Fed chairman Powell has said “there could be some pain involved to restoring price stability” as reported in this CNBC article.

Knowingly causing pain for others is immoral in my view! I lived in Britain in the 1980s when statements such as "there is no gain without pain" were used to justify interest rate increases purportedly needed to control inflation. They also drove many small businesses into bankruptcy and their owners to commit suicide! History is now repeating itself in Britain. The country is in or close to recession, the Guardian has this report on the UK housing crisis and now Bloomberg reports on a cost of living crisis there too. The BoE’s “solution” is to raise interest rates!

Much of the EU is in our near recession. Parts have never recovered from the 2010 euro crisis. The then ECB president said he would do whatever it takes to save the euro. His supporting elites brushed away the lives destroyed by saying they were a necessary adjustment and an internal devaluation for countries that no longer had their own currencies to adjust and devalue.

As it happened, China - not interest rate increases or QE - bought inflation and economic meltdown under control for the west but those lives were lost forever.

Today more supply of food and energy would fix the problem yet central banks want to reduce demand instead. Reduce demand for food?!!

Reducing demand for car fuel means stopping people from commuting to work because public transport systems are lousy in the US and many other countries. Not working means recession, more small company failures and more pain!

The selling season is now with us. Sell in May and go away arrived to worsen an already happening crash. I see no reason why most investors should come back before St Leger's Day in September - the age-old time to return - but I do see some exceptions that will benefit from the good...

The Good

US consumers are in relatively good shape. The labour market is tight and many have found new jobs with better pay. They are perturbed by inflation and are being selective on what they spend. Savings have accumulated and spending will return one day. Banks are mostly in good shape. Cancellation of all or some student debt will give an enormous boost to spending.

The strong US dollar has been weakening. That will ease prices globally for commodities and other items priced in dollars. It will help US exporters.

US Mortgage rates might be peaking - this nextadvisor report tells more. Those points may forecast a FED getting cautious about raising rates. This SA report on what the Fed’s Mester said on that.

The EU’s ECB has not yet raised rates.

No US recession. Goldman Sachs cut its outlook for U.S. 2022 GDP to 2.4% from 2.6%. Bloomberg says the US will outgrow China for the 1st time since 1976.

Industrial production in the US is increasing according to this Fed report.

Supply chain issues will ease as China slowly reopens and massive investments in semiconductor chip manufacturing will see a glut coming in the next 12 months and onwards thus causing a drop in prices for many products needing those. Hopefully, central bankers look forward as well as backwards and do not compound their error of being too late raising rates by overdoing it now.

Super charging the supply chain in the US. US companies are accelerating capital spending despite slower economic growth, as the impact of supply chain disruptions and the de-globalisation push override worries about a potential recession.

Shares in Walmart (WMT) sank recently after a disappointing quarterly update that included a 60 per cent rise in capital expenditure to increase automation and strengthen its supply chain through projects such as massive high-tech distribution centres.

Intel (INTC) and others are spending billions on building factories to make semiconductor chips in the US. Those factories will need power supplies and grid connections and roads and rail to get the products delivered.

"US private equity group Carlyle Group is merging its energy and infrastructure investment operations" to prepare for a renewed push into businesses including natural gas. The move comes as strong global demand and the prospect of curtailed oil and natural gas flows from Russia drive up energy prices. Carlyle chief executive Kewsong Lee highlighted investment in liquefied natural gas export facilities and pipelines as particular areas of opportunity. The US has the lowest price natgas and those facilities and connecting pipelines cost billions to build. One of my picks - MasTec - is a leader in building those pipelines.

Government funding is finally arriving. It has taken several years since President Trump and, more recently, President Biden promised big spending on infrastructure and now it is finally arriving, according to this Reuters report.

Mid-term elections are coming and both parties are committed to improving the shocking state of US infrastructure so we might hear promises of more to come.

More is needed given the shocking state of US infrastructure. That opening photo of a collapsed bridge in Pittsburg shows the need. This report shows the whole story. It opens with this "There are more than 617,000 bridges across the United States. Currently, 42% of all bridges are at least 50 years old, and 46,154, or 7.5% of the nation’s bridges, are considered structurally deficient, meaning they are in “poor” condition”. The American Society of Civil Engineers said in March 2021 that “from roads to public transit, from dams to airports, the nation's infrastructure is falling apart. The price tag to bring it into good repair? Nearly $2.6 trillion over 10 years."

That does not include the electrical power transmission system where the overhead cables blow down whenever there is a bit of wind! Sixty percent of U.S. distribution lines have surpassed their 50-year life expectancy and there are estimates that $1.5 trillion to $2 trillion will need to be spent by 2030 to modernise the grid just to maintain reliability. I wrote about that 4 years ago in Pass The Candle, Please. Almost nothing has been done since so the condition has worsened while demand constantly increased.

Now I will highlight my picks for a US led investment-based recovery. They are directly related to the massive infrastructure spending that is long overdue and is finally coming. They will be among the some to have a V shaped recovery...

MasTec

MasTec (MTZ) is a leading US infrastructure builder. The Company's segments include Communications that has a huge future installing fibre cable in the US. The funding is in place. Their recent earnings report said that the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund will provide $20 billion of funding over the next 10 years to build and connect gigabit broadband speeds in underserved rural areas. Only about half of those funds have been awarded. Additionally, in October of 2020, the FCC established a 5G fund for rural America which will provide "up to $9 billion (in funding) over the next decade to bring 5G wireless broadband connectivity to rural America." The infrastructure bill includes an additional $65 billion for broadband funding.

Communications revenue for the quarter was $664 million, a 17% year-over-year increase, and full year revenue is expected to grow by over 20%. Backlog at quarter end increased 31% year-over-year.

Power Delivery revenue was $650 million versus $134 million in last year's first quarter. This quote from the CEO said:

The segment is on pace to generate approximately $2.6 billion in annual revenue with substantial growth opportunities for the future. We believe the scale we have been able to create positions us as a leader in the market with great opportunities ahead. With changes in electrical transmission and distribution needs, our customers have a clear goal of modernising the power grid with a focus on reliability, fire hardening, renewable connectivity and growth in electrical vehicle usage.

Clean Energy revenue increased 24% YOY and they are now installing advanced turbines that can run on natural gas or hydrogen. There is enormous potential in hydrogen. I wrote about that in Our Future’s Fuel - Hydrogen.

Oil and Gas has lagged due to mishandled ESG constraints in the US but now those are being brought into the real world MTZ has enormous potential for installing gas pipelines again. Some will be needed to connect those LNG export facilities to be built that I mentioned above. Such pipelines can also be used to transport hydrogen one day.

More about MTZ can be found here on their website.

Despite the good results the stock price that is now well below its long-term moving average. It is a below the radar stock with good management, sound finances and excellent potential.

Likewise...

Quanta Services

Quanta (PWR) is also a leading infrastructure company. There is some overlap with MTZ but there is room for all given the huge need in the US. They are especially strong in the electrical power sector. This from PWR's website tells more about that.

Like MTZ it reported good results recently and has a record order backlog. This quote from the CEO says more:

Quanta delivered a strong first quarter to start the year, with significant revenue growth in each segment, record total backlog of $20.5 billion and solid and safe execution by our portfolio of companies, which produced record first quarter adjusted earnings per share. As a result of our first quarter results and continued confidence in the diversity and strength that our portfolio of companies provides, we are reiterating our 2022 consolidated financial expectations.

Full details on the company including financial details can be found on the company website quantaservices.com.

My interest is knowing it has sound foundations so that it can maximise opportunities from those Good points above leading to...

A V Shaped Recovery is becoming certain - for some

If student debt gets cancelled there will be a sharp V shaped recovery for house builders such as Lennar (LEN) but I do not want to bet on ifs at present.

I see no reliable recovery for stock markets generally until the fog clears about what the Fed will actually do and overpriced companies such as Uber and Tesla will not regain their past highs.

While we wait on the Fed, companies like MTZ and PWR will power on. I am not suggesting a sharp V recovery but a safe, gradual one.

MasTec. At the end of May 2021, MTZ closed at $115.84. The closing price on May 20 this year was $80.25. That means a gain of a bit over 40% is required to get back to that - my forecast for the year end. Using the simple moving average for the past ten years would put the price at around $92 at present, or nearly 15% higher than where it last closed.

First Call Price Target for MTZ is $105.38 for the next quarter, up 31% from the last closing price of $80.25. That suggests my year end estimate of a 40% gain is plausible.

Quanta. That does not work for PWR as it had a price surge from May end, 2021, to mid-April this year of around 46% and a plunge of 18% since then mirroring the market panic. However, First Call's Price Target for PWR is $143.38 for the next quarter, up 27% from the last closing price of $113.

Conclusion

Given the existing record order backlogs, good history on completions and enormous infrastructure investments still to be made in the US both companies are well placed - recession or no recession - to guarantee existing and new investors a good return for the foreseeable future.

I added to my positions in both recently and reckon around now is as good a time as any to buy in or buy more.