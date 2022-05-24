Drew Angerer/Getty Images News

In coverage for NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO) published in December, the points in favour of the company (as opposed to the U.S.-listed stock) included:

...high operational achievements via its joint venture, leadership's clearly-defined and ambitious plans for growth and steady focus in building out infrastructure for its offering...

What merited an advisory was the threat of delisting in light of growing regulatory pressure, with an advisory to investors with access to Eastern exchanges to keep an eye for the company's IPO over there. Since then, the company has gone on to successfully list in both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKSE) as well as the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX) four days ago. The SGX listing - a powerful gateway to Asia in many ways - offers a layer of ease for Western investors hesitant to using the HKSE as well as connectivity to investors in the vibrant ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

However, given the economic scenario as well as the company's performance, the overall recommendation regarding this company's prospects is dependent on both investor preference and profile.

Fiscal and Ratio Trends

The company's most recent earnings release was the annual report at the end of April this year, which is quite handy in terms of studying yearly trends:

Source: NIO Financial Statements

The study of trends reveal:

While growth in revenue holds steady year-on-year, growth in total cost of sales and operating expenses haven't held steady. In fact, they have increased. While gross profit - signifying earning efficiency from the production and sale of goods and services - has surged spectacularly, net income - signifying overall profitability - continues to be depressed (albeit improving)

An interesting pattern in recent commentary regarding the company's offering has been its positioning versus Tesla, Inc (TSLA): various publications have indicated that NIO could be a "Tesla Killer". Be that as it may, a comparison versus Tesla isn't completely out of the question: in China (and over the new few years in Western Europe), both companies' products have significant overlap in terms of addressable consumer segment.

A ratio analysis of both companies' stock performance, however, don't show any significant disparities beyond a general "ratio cool-off" since the end of 2021:

Source: Bloomberg

Now, as mentioned in prior articles, data providers typically don't provide ratios that are too high or too low on account of such information being meaningless in terms of actionable insight. This is certainly true for NIO's PE Ratio (P/E). In the Price to Sales (P/S) and Price to Book (P/B) Ratios, both instruments show roughly analogous drops.

However, not all sources decline to furnish data on "meaningless" ratios. For instance, Zacks shows that - unlike with Tesla - the company has had highly adverse PE valuations (which continues to be so).

Source: Zacks

Given that prices can never be negative, this is a strong indicator that the company has witnessed a significant rally in prices even during its low-earning periods. Arguably, this isn't surprising in a highly overvalued market.

Another investment tracking service has a rather eclectic selection of companies that it considers to be comparators for the stock, albeit with slightly different terminology. Relative to this selection, the company's PE Ratio is listed as being "at loss" - similar to other "pure-play" EV newcomers Lucid Group, Inc (LCID) and Rivian Automotive, Inc (RIVN):

Source: GuruFocus

As mentioned in prior coverage, given the fact that the company had announced a new brand for mass-market EVs in its Q2 update to compete with VW and Toyota in China, it can be expected that the company's expenses will continue to impose a strain on its profitability. In fact, consensus estimates - as per Nasdaq - currently indicates that this ratio will likely worsen all the way through 2023 followed by a very sharp turnaround:

Source: Nasdaq

Summary and Recommendation

Given the facts presented and strong industry consensus, NIO shows strong potential to be a "growth stock" with a two-year horizon at the minimum. The company's offering is attractive and its breadth of addressable consumer segments is likely to improve with the inclusion of a "mass-market" EV roster. The quest for the latter, however, will weigh down profitability for the next few years - given the capital- and time-intensive investments necessary in this industry - but there's presently no indication that the company will fail in this endeavour. It bears noting, however, that competition in its primary market - the People's Republic of China - will be cutthroat, to say the least.

An additional confounding factor to EV carmakers with a China focus would be the current ongoing production suspension due to the State's latest round of stringent lockdown measures. However, it bears noting that this isn't a factor that solely affects NIO; even Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) and Tesla's operations are affected by this. Also, given that NIO can safely be considered a "growth stock", this might not turn out to be a significant factor in the long run.

In a similar vein, some of the upward momentum being imparted is being attributed to recent reports suggesting that the State's generous EV subsidies - scheduled to expire this year - might be extended. Since this hasn't been confirmed yet, said attributions might be considered premature in the near term but might have an impact in the long run.

As highlighted in the article on the biotech sector (among other recent entries), current times aren't very conducive for ever-rising price trajectories in growth stocks. Thus, the recommendation needs to be variegated on the type of investor and objective.

There are some indication that the stock is currently undergoing price discovery - albeit with a somewhat declining trajectory due to its "growth stock" status. For investors based in Europe and Asia, there are a variety of leveraged/leveraged inverse exchange-traded products (ETPs) based on the company's ticker that capitalize on the current price discovery patterns. While the exposure is quite similar to that offered by Daily Leverage Certificates (DLCs) and "Faktor-Zertifikats", the fee structure for the latter two vs ETPs tend be more complex.

It bears noting, however, that investment into any of these products require both discipline and active management: inter-day price trajectories determine the payoff structure as well as the risk profile.

For those in the U.S. and elsewhere as well as those seeking a long-horizon investment with relatively less active management, the recommendations are thus: