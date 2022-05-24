wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

There are not many Chinese internet/tech companies that performed as well in the past 12 - 15 month as NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES). In fact, NetEase stock is trading approximately flat YTD and performed thus even better than most US peers. NetEase strong performance is even more surprising given that the company operates in China's gaming industry--a sector that has seen unprecedented regulatory pressure. Can investors reasonably expect that NTES will continue to outperform?

In this article I value NetEase based on a residual earnings framework. My calculation returns a base-case target price for NetEase of $95.04/share. Thus, NetEase stock is not necessarily cheap, but reasonably priced--based on a WACC of 8.5% and terminal value growth rate equal to nominal GDP growth of 3.5%.

About NetEase

NetEase is a leading technology/internet company based in China. Founded in 1998, the company is frequently named at par with Baidu, Alibaba, Tencent and JD. NetEase's primary business is gaming as the company develops and operates some of some of China's most popular PC and mobile games, including Fantasy Westward Journey, Naraka: Bladepoint and Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. In addition, NetEase also offers communication, community and commerce services. For example, NetEase owns and operates: 1) Youdao (DAO), one of China's leading intelligent learning service provider; 2) NetEase Cloud Music, or Cloud Village, China's second biggest online music platform; 3) CC Live-streaming, a video streaming platform with primary focus on gaming; and 4) NetEase email, China's leading e-mail service provider with over 500 million active users. NetEase stock was first offered to the public in June 2000. Since June 2020, NetEase has also been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the ticker 9999.HK. NetEase mainly operates in China. However, in more recent years, NetEase has also started to expand internationally addressing markets in Japan and North America.

NetEase Investor Presentation, 2021

Financials

NetEase has enjoyed tremendous business growth. Revenues grew from $3.6 billion in 2015 to $13.6 billion in 2021, representing a 6-year CAGR of 25%. Respectively, net income grew at a CAGR of 14% over the same time period, increasing from $1.1 billion in 2015 to $2.4 billion in 2021. NetEase's business operations are very profitable relative to other high-growth companies. In 2021, the company achieved a net-income margin of 18.2% and generated earnings per share of $3.67. Moreover cash provided from operation at $3.86 billion, or $5.9/share, in 2021 was significantly higher than net-income. Moreover, investors might want to appreciate that NetEase strong profitability was achieved despite expensing approximately $2.4 billion or R&D investments.

NetEase Investor Presentation, 2021

NetEase held $15.2 billion of cash and cash equivalents by end of 2021 and recorded total debt of $3.24 billion. For reference, the company's market capitalization is approximately $62 billion.

Going forward, analyst consensus estimates NetEase income for 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 at $14.5 billion, $16.5 billion, $18.1 billion, and $19.8 billion, which implies a 4-year CAGR of approximately 8%. Respectively for the same period EPS are estimated at $4.41, $5.15, $5.87, and $6.84.

Valuation

To value NTES, I use the Residual Earnings Framework. I believe the Residual Earnings framework is the best tool to value NetEase, because: firstly, free cash flows are distorted due to growth-investments, secondly, multiples do not reflect business value, thirdly, the company is paying no dividends. My key assumptions are as follows:

I base my EPS estimates on the analyst consensus until 2025.

I apply the CAPM model to derive the cost of equity and as a second step calculate the WACC according to the business leverage. My calculation returns a fair WACC of 8.5%, which is very much in line with my intuitively estimated required return.

For the terminal growth rate, I apply expected nominal GDP growth at 3.5%. Although I think that growth equal to the estimated nominal long-term GDP growth is understating NetEase potential, I want to be conservative in my valuation.

Based on the above assumptions, my calculation returns a base-case target price for NetEase of $95.04/share, implying that NTES appears efficiently valued.

Investors might have different assumptions with regards to NTES required return and terminal business growth. Thus, I also enclose a sensitivity table to test varying assumptions. For reference, red-cells imply an overvaluation as compared to the current market price, and green-cells imply an undervaluation.

analyst consensus; author's calculation analyst consensus; author's calculation

Downside Risks

Investors should be aware of the following downside risks that might cause NTES stock to materially deviate from my base-case target price of $95.04/share: First, the economy in China is currently pressured by multiple headwinds including inflation, real-estate crisis and Covid-19 lockdowns. If the Chinese economy would slow more than what is expected and priced in, investors should adjust expectations for NetEase's short/mid-term business monetization accordingly. Secondly, China's internet/tech companies in general, and gaming companies in particular, are strongly exposed to regulatory risk. That said, investors should monitor the regulatory environment very closely. Third, much of NetEase share price volatility is currently driven by investor sentiment towards Chinese ADR's and risk assets. Thus, NetEase stock price might show strong price volatility even though the company's business fundamentals remain unchanged. Finally, investors are well advised to not underestimate competitive pressures. NetEase is directly competing with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) on multiple segments including game development, live-streaming and online music. Tencent is the world's biggest and most successful game developer with unmatched software-development capabilities and financial firepower. If competition were to intensify, I personally wouldn't want to bet against Tencent.

Conclusion

NetEase is surely a high-potential growth company. But investors are required to pay for the expected growth adequately. In fact, my residual earnings valuation model finds that NetEase stock is very efficiently priced given the current analyst consensus outlook. That said, I feel the opportunity cost of investing in NetEase is too high. Some Chinese tech/internet stocks such as Baidu (BIDU) and JD.com (JD) trade at a strong discount to their fair intrinsic value and thus, if an investor is looking for growth exposure in China, I would advise to buy these companies instead. I conclude my article on NetEase with a HOLD recommendation and a base-case target price of $95.04/share.