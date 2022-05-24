mihailomilovanovic/E+ via Getty Images

Retail is a highly competitive market that is often viewed as a piece of the economy that belongs to a bygone era. However, the fact of the matter is that there are some retailers that continue to not only survive, but to thrive as well. One such prospect is Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL). This off-price retailer has carved out for itself an interesting niche and, despite some pain experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, the business continues to grow at a rapid pace. Though shares of the enterprise are pricey relative to other retailers on the market, they don't look so bad on an absolute basis. Even though there is a great deal of uncertainty caused by supply chain issues and inflation, as well as worries over the economy more broadly, the overall trajectory for the company is encouraging and investors should consider this to be a valid prospect for their portfolios.

A Play On Off-Price Retail

Operationally speaking, Burlington Stores serves as an off-price retailer of high-quality, branded merchandise. The business has 840 stores located across 45 states plus Puerto Rico. The state in which it has the largest exposure is, unsurprisingly, Texas. It operates 91 locations there. This is followed by 88 in California and 80 in Florida. The business also has a number of distribution centers and warehousing facilities spread across the regions in which it operates. On the distribution center side, the firm's footprint includes 3.78 million square feet, plus an additional 1.03 million square feet associated with an additional lease that they just took out. Meanwhile, the warehousing facilities come out to 2.06 million square feet.

When it comes to products sold, the largest category for the company is actually a tie between ladies’ apparel and accessories and shoes. Individually, these categories make up 23% of sales. Home products make up a further 20% of revenue. This category is really a hodgepodge of miscellaneous offerings the company provides such as electronics, automotive products, gifts, and more. Men's apparel makes up 16%. We then have kids’ apparel and baby products at 14%, followed by outerwear at 4%.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Over the past few years, the management team at Burlington Stores has done a really good job growing the company's top and bottom lines. Consider revenue. Back in 2017, the company generated sales of $6.10 billion. This number increased through 2019, eventually hitting $7.28 billion. The pandemic really hurt the company's top line, pushing sales in 2020 down to $5.75 billion. However, the firm posted a speedy recovery in 2021, with revenue totaling $9.31 billion that year. That 2021 figure translated to a 61.8% increase over what the company achieved in 2020 and it was up 27.9% compared to the $7.28 billion achieved in 2019.

The real driver of the company's revenue has been the number of stores that it has in operation. In 2017, the business had 629 locations across the regions in which it operates. This increased each year after, eventually hitting 840 by the end of 2021. The rise from 2020 to 2021 was 10.4%, while the rise from 2019 to 2021 was 15.5%. In the digital age, many investors might think that a sizable portion of the company's revenue would be tied to e-commerce activities. But that is surprisingly not the case. In fact, in 2020, the business made the decision to transition from an e-commerce website to a marketing content-based website designed to encourage its customers to shop inside its stores. This was no large loss for the company, as evidenced by the fact that, in 2019, sales from online channels accounted for just 0.5% of the company's revenue.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

The general trend for net income for the business has followed the trend that we have seen with revenue. Net profits went from $384.9 million in 2017 to $465.1 million in 2019. The company then generated a loss of $216.5 million in 2020. In 2021, it experienced a partial rebound, with income totaling $408.8 million for the year. Of course, we should also pay attention to other profitability metrics. These would also show a similar trajectory. Operating cash flow rose from $607.3 million in 2017 to $891.7 million in 2019 before dropping to $219.2 million in 2020. In 2021, the metric came in at $833.2 million. If we adjust for changes in working capital, the trend is still intact. In this case, the company would have generated operating cash flow last year of $962.3 million. That marks an all-time high for the retailer. Meanwhile, EBITDA for the company has also followed suit. It ultimately rose from $696.1 million in 2017 to $1.05 billion last year.

Unfortunately, management has decided not to give any guidance when it comes to revenue or net income for the 2022 fiscal year. This is due to the uncertainty caused by the aforementioned issues. However, the company did say that it plans to open 120 new stores throughout the year while relocating or closing 30 stores. That would give a net new store increase of 90. Absent significant pains caused by supply chain problems or by weak demand, it's likely that revenue will come in stronger this year than last. Though investors should not be surprised if margins decrease to some extent.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Since we don't have an idea as to how the company will perform for 2022, we will price the business based on 2021 results. At present, the firm is trading at a price to earnings multiple of 24.4. This on its own is quite lofty. However, the price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple is 10.4, while the EV to EBITDA multiple is even lower at 9.9. To put this in perspective, I compared the retailer to five similar companies. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 3.6 to a high of 26.6. On an EV to EBITDA basis, the range was from 1.8 to 10.8. In both of these scenarios, four of the five companies were cheaper than Burlington Stores. Using, instead, the price to operating cash flow approach, the range was from 4.8 to 24.6. In this case, three of the five companies were cheaper than our target.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Burlington Stores 24.4 10.4 9.9 The Gap (GPS) 15.6 4.9 4.7 Aritzia (OTCPK:ATZAF) 26.6 12.4 10.8 Foot Locker (FL) 3.6 4.8 1.8 American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) 6.4 8.8 2.8 Boot Barn Holdings (BOOT) 11.4 24.6 7.7

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Burlington Stores seems to be a high-quality operator in the retail market that has found a nice niche for itself. The firm continues to grow at a nice clip and, despite some near-term headwinds, its future looks to be rather bright. Shares are pricey relative to similar players, especially when it comes to the price-to-earnings approach. But in the grand scheme of things, the stock looks rather affordable. If you were to ask me to rate the company based on near-term expectations, such as how the company might perform this year, I would rate it a ‘hold’. But if we focus on the long-term outlook, I believe that this is a soft ‘buy’ opportunity to consider.