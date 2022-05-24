NAN104/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) has seen their business hit a major inflection point, the stock trades at the yearly lows. Despite the storm clouds dissipating on Covid fears, the market has now shifted to concerns on a recession in spite of pent-up consumer demand. My investment thesis remains ultra-Bullish on the cruise lines with the disconnect between demand and stock valuations rather large at this point.

Major Inflection Point

Royal Caribbean has collapsed to just $55 a month after the cruise line reported a return to operating cash flows during April. The stock actually traded above $90 in both June and November of 2021 when the cruise sector was still under severe restrictions by the CDC.

Of course, Royal Caribbean was a $130 stock headed into the Covid crisis, so even a rally back to $90 is of little solace to any investor suffering the pain of the last couple of years. At least, the cruise line stock is actually far above the Covid lows in the low-$20s.

The cruise line still reported a massive quarterly loss when reporting quarterly results a few weeks ago. The Q1'22 numbers were highly impacted by Omicron in January and February, yet Royal Caribbean reported revenues topping $1 billion for the quarter with a target of topping $2 billion this quarter.

The cruise line didn't provide the actual details on the March and April cash flow totals, but CEO Jason Liberty provided the following details on the Q1'22 earnings call:

Cash flow from operating ships was positive in the first quarter. Operating cash flow significantly improved throughout the quarter and approached a positive inflection point in the month of March. Operating cash flow turned positive in April. We are pleased to have reached this important financial milestone, and we expect that EBITDA will also turn positive from June forward.

The cruise lines have had large startup costs to return ships to sailing. Royal Caribbean will have the last of 63 ships sailing by June. This ship total even includes new ships added to the fleet this year. Royal Caribbean was already generating positive operating cash flows from the cruises operating with 68% load factors in March and by June the cruise line won't have any additional startup costs.

The cruise line is already seeing current bookings above 2019 levels with the 2023 numbers similar to 2019 levels, but at much higher unit prices. Royal Caribbean expects substantial up-close bookings to continue with passengers hesitant to book vacations until closer to the departure date, though a recession could hit these last-minute bookings.

Deep Value

As with a lot of stocks obliterated in this market selloff, the cruise lines are exceptionally cheap now. Royal Caribbean will naturally start producing substantial profits in the quarters ahead, including a forecast for $0.80 by Q3'22.

Naturally, the 2022 results are throwaway numbers due to the massive $4.57 per share loss in Q1'22. What really matters is whether the $5 to $7 EPS targets for 2023 and 2024 are valid. The stock only trades at 11x the current 2023 EPS target.

Source: Seeking Alpha

While the debt levels definitely alter the current valuation of Royal Caribbean, the repayment of debt provides huge upside to the earnings stream. The cruise line has seen the net debt levels double since the start of Covid to reach $20.5 billion by the end of March.

Data by YCharts

The positive cash flows should start alleviating the pressure on net debt leading to much lower interest expenses. Interest expenses were $278 million in Q1'22, up just $5 million from the prior year.

The predicted net interest expense costs for Q2'22 is $300+ million. Royal Caribbean just financed unsecured debt at a 5.375% coupon providing a slight rate discount from an average rate of closer to 6%.

Once the cruise line starts generating solid free cash flows, Royal Caribbean will be able to both pay down debt levels and re-finance high coupon debt at much lower interest rates. The combination will lead to a massive reduction in interest expenses over time. The amount is very material to the business considering the cruise line only has 255 million shares outstanding leading to a $2+ EPS boost over time from just cutting interest expenses.

Originally, Royal Caribbean guided to 2020 EPS targets of $10.40 to $10.70. At the time, quarterly net interest expenses were under $90 million and diluted share counts were down at 210 million.

Investors can clearly see the stock as cheap based on a $5 EPS target, especially considering Royal Caribbean has a clear path to a $7 to $8 EPS to match the adjusted levels of 2019 and 2020. The biggest risk is a recessionary scenario where demand wilts while debt levels remain high, though consumers appear highly motivated to travel after Covid lockdowns.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Royal Caribbean is trading at the lows while passenger demand is strong leading to a major inflection point with cash flows. The cruise line has a strong path to recapturing strong profits from the pre-Covid days.

Investors should use the weakness to load up on Royal Caribbean.