HT Ganzo/iStock via Getty Images

I've Talked About This Before

NioCorp (OTCQX:NIOBF) tells the world that it's going to mine niobium, scandium and titanium from the Elk Creek deposit. That's fine, the idea that the three are there in volume is perfectly believable. Extraction isn't a grand problem in the sense that how to do it is known more generally.

As I've said before (and updated here) the problem is in the numbers they use. They're claiming that they can sell ten times the current world annual consumption of scandium each year. That would be a pretty trick if they could do it. They're also saying that they can charge some three times the current global price for scandium as they do so. That's not a pretty trick, that's one of those things that isn't going to happen I argue. You don't get to expand usage and market size at the same time as prices increase.

I did go and check on this, just for the purposes of writing this little piece. NioCorp thinks it can sell - sorry, claims it can sell - at $3,750 a kg for scandium oxide. I can buy, today, at $1,100 from a Chinese plant. That just happens to be one I know; I didn't go hunting for the best price I could get. Here's a market estimate at 6,750 a kg but that's RMB. That plant can produce up to 50 tonnes a year (again, I checked, yes, their process looks like it would be able to do so, the incoming material they process contains that much and so on. I'm not guaranteeing in every detail but I certainly stand by the idea that I could get hold of tens of tonnes of scandium oxide a year at $1,100 a kg or thereabouts). Do note what this means. If NioCorp does create a market for scandium at $3,750 a kg then I get very rich. Which would be nice but is one of those reasons why NioCorp isn't going to be able to create that market at that price.

NioCorp simply isn't going to be able to sell that volume at their claimed price - in my opinion of course. Given that scandium is 60% of claimed likely revenue, their numbers therefore simply do not add up - again in my opinion.

But I've said that before

I have said that before and I regard it as proof that the concept isn't going to work. Others disagree, which is fine, differences of opinion are what make markets.

Rare Earths

There's been a pop in the NioCorp stock price these last few days and I assume that it comes from their announcement that they've added rare earths to their extraction basket. That announcement is here.

I've no problem with the basic technical claims. Yes, there will be rare earths in there. Yes, it's feasible to extract a concentrate of them. So, assuming they do ever go mining they can produce rare earths. But now we come to another little technical problem. They'll - at best - be producing a rare earth concentrate. They'll not be producing the individual elements as that requires another $billion plant to perform that separation. They'll be producing a mixed concentrate. Mixed concentrates aren't worth very much.

The Rare Earths Market Trick

Rare earths aren't rare, they're not earths. One of the 15 lanthanides alone is as common as copper and we produce 240k tonnes a year, globally, of all the 15 lanthanides together and tens of million tonnes of copper. It's simply not difficult to find rare earth containing minerals. Many mineral sands operations produce monazite as a by-product for example.

Producing a concentrate from the mineral or ore is not greatly difficult. What is difficult is separating that concentrate out into the individual elements. Leave aside the chemistry of it, you need a $500 million to $1 billion plant (depends whether you're going to do it all, or only go halfway in the process) to be able to do it. Several such plants are under development outside China.

However, use of such a plant costs money - as difficult processes tend to cost money. One recent estimate of one of those "half-plants" has operating costs at $15 a kg. Another recent estimate of tolling costs - what you'd pay to use someone else's plant - was $19. A rule of thumb in the industry is that it will cost $20 a kg. That $20 isn't accurate but it is about right and makes the mental math easier. Those are also numbers that are inside the industry knowledge rather than something publicly sourced. Just work with me on this, these are what those processing costs are.

This is the trick in the rare earths market. The ore isn't worth much, some of the individual rare earths are worth quite a lot. The reason for this structure is that the separation into the individuals is the costly thing to do.

It's necessary to emphasise something here. The $20 a kg processing cost applies to the entire tonnage of the concentrate. Not just to the target fractions that have good values. But to the whole concentrate. This is what drives why concentrates themselves often aren't worth very much.

There is a slightly different version of this argument when talking about Energy Fuels here. It's possible that some will find this version more understandable, some others that other one. Sometimes ideas are difficult to lay out perfectly so different versions might suit some and not others etc.

Rare Earth Prices

These aren't wholly accurate (partly because I'm guesstimating the FX rate, partly because inside China prices can vary from export and so on) but they're good enough for the purposes I want to put them here. Given the speed at which rare earth prices can change we don't need to worry about 10 or even 30% differences in price here. Nd oxide was $40/kg a year back, prices can change fast in this market. Don't get hung up on the accuracy of the numbers, savour the point being made instead.

Neodymium (Nd) and Pr are at $100,000 a tonne. Terbium at $1.75 million a tonne, Dy at $325,000. Ce and La are at about $1,000 a tonne but they've recently been down as low as $500. Yes, I know those aren't right but they're good enough for us.

Now think of the value of a concentrate. Think only of Nd/Pr and La/Ce first. The second two are likely 50% or more of the concentrate. Their effective value, once processed, is zero - just another simplification.

We've that $20,000 a tonne processing cost - and recall that's of total concentrate volume/weight, not just of our target materials. If the Nd/Pr fraction is 10% then our concentrate is valueless, isn't it? We gain 1,000 kg x 10% x $100 for the Nd/Pr, or $10,000, but we've had to pay $20,000 to get it - net of minus $10,000.

Of course, if Nd/Pr is 30% then we're going great. We're $10,000 up per tonne. Equally, we can change our prices to something more accurate of the market today. But the argument still stands. A concentrate can be valueless given the cost of separation.

We can add in marginal revenue from samarium, gadolinium and so on if we like, but the basic calculation structure still stands. We should add in the Tb and Dy revenues because it's easy - currently at least - to sell all that can be produced at those very attractive prices.

But here's the point we've got to recall. It is entirely possible for a rare earth concentrate to be worth nothing because of those processing costs. This is important.

The NioCorp Rare Earths

They don't break out for us the concentrations of each element in any concentrate they might produce. But we can - roughly, which is one reason why being rough with the numbers above isn't a problem - back calculate them. For they tell us this:

Niocorp rare earths (Niocorp)

So, Nd/Pr is 126k tonnes of 632 total or 20%. Ah, so, at current price levels that means that there's no net revenue at all from those two. They carry the cost of separating the concentrate, but there's nothing left above that. It's the Tb and Dy that are the margin over and above that separation cost. Tb is 0.3%, Dy around 0.9 (call it 1% just for ease) and that means we get 3 kg of Tb and 10 of Dy per tonne concentrate.

Tb is $1,750 a kg, so that's $5,250 per tonne concentrate, Dy at $325 a kg adds another $3,250. So, gross margin after separation costs is $8,500 a tonne concentrate.

That is interesting, that's a return. Don't forget out of that we've got to pay all of the marginal costs of processing to extract the rare earth concentrate which isn't nothing but it's not a huge number.

But this enables us to run with the idea that the gross margin per tonne rare earth concentrate is around $8,000 a tonne. We're just pencil sketching here after all.

Which, over the lifetime of the mine gives us $5 billion in revenue.

Sure, we've taken very rough numbers and prices, assumed 100% capture and so on. But we do now have a number to play with.

Do note though that these numbers are hugely sensitive to the prices of the basket of rare earths there. Given our $20,000 a tonne (while I know of interesting ideas to test to reduce that cost, I don't know of anyone actually building a lower cost plant) processing cost of the concentrate it's easy to see price levels that make these rare earths worth nothing. Actually, the prices of a year or two back would do that.

But, OK, Let's Run With These Prices

Again, these numbers are fragile. They also don't include any of the marginal costs, we're looking solely at marginal revenue here. But $5 billion is a nice additional number for sure.

It doesn't though solve NioCorp's basic problem. Which is that they're never - so I say - going to achieve those scandium numbers. Here're their revenue predictions over mine lifetime:

Elk Creek mine revenues (Niocorp)

They're predicting $13 billion in scandium revenues. Currently the global scandium market is worth $16 to $17 million a year (15 tonnes Sc2O3 @ $1100 a kg, as above). No, they're just not going to gain 1,000 times the current global market in revenues. It's not going to happen. Well, that at least is a position that I'll stoutly defend. That scandium number is also 60% of total mine revenues.

Sure, OK, let's add in the rare earths revenues of $5 billion. There's still an $8 billion hole (take out $13 billion in Sc revenues, add in $5 billion of RE) in their numbers.

My View

Yes, it's entirely possible to extract rare earths from the mineral that NioCorp is looking to mine. So too the niobium, scandium and titanium. We don't know the marginal costs of that rare earth extraction but from the numbers presented to us it looks like - looks! - the rare earth concentrate would have a positive value. Even if that valuation is fragile and depends upon the current high prices for magnet materials persisting.

I'd still not touch it. Their base assumption about scandium revenues is so out of order that I can't see them being able to overcome that.

The Investor View

No doubt lots of fun and possibly good profit can be had by playing movements in the NioCorp stock price. But as an actually investable company, one where we might think that capital will be raised, the mine built and positive cashflow follow, sorry, I don't think that possibility exists.

It is my absolute insistence that no one is going to come to market with a single mine supplying a many times multiple of the current global market and then also be able to sell that production at three times and more the current global price. Markets just do not work that way.

Hey, I could be wrong but that's not the way I would bet on this particular subject.