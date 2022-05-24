Sven Loeffler/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am constantly on the lookout for additional dividend growth opportunities. Some of them I own already, and I add to existing positions, while others are new positions that I am considering for my portfolio. In the current high volatility environment, there may be some more opportunities for investors.

One interesting sector is the utility sector. These are companies that are tightly regulated, yet they have a regional monopoly. Since they sell electricity, water, and gas, they enjoy steady demand. Therefore, the current weakness in the stock market may be an opportunity to buy their shares. In this article, I will look into one of my holdings, NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).

I will analyze the company using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same method to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, NextEra Energy generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consist of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities.

Fundamentals

The company's revenue has stayed almost the same over the last decade. NextEra is growing by selling more power, increasing its reach to more clients, and through acquisitions. The reason for the company's stagnated sales over the last decade is that the company is constantly repositioning its portfolio. The company constantly buys and sells assets to hold just the most profitable assets. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects NextEra Energy to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~8% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The company's EPS (earnings per share) may be a bit misleading. When using GAAP earnings, it seems like NextEra has seen its EPS declined by over 33% over the past decade. However, when adjusting the EPS for one-time expenses that are mostly non-cash, the picture is different. Over the last decade thank to improved margins, the company's non-GAAP EPS has grown by 125%. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects NextEra Energy to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~9% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

NextEra Energy is a dividend aristocrat that has increased its dividend for over 25 years. The last dividend increase in March was the 26th year in a row. The company is paying a 2.22% yield that may look unsafe due to the 213% payout ratio when using GAAP earnings. However, using non-GAAP measures the company is paying 60% of the EPS in the form of dividends. The company expects to keep increasing the dividend by 10% annually until at least 2024.

Continue to expect ~10% annual DPS growth through at least 2024

(Q1 2022 Results)

Data by YCharts

Some companies in addition to dividends return capital to shareholders using share repurchases programs. These buybacks support the EPS growth and can benefit healthy growing companies. NextEra Energy on the other hand has seen its share count increase by 16% in the last decade. The company is using stocks both for funding acquisitions and for employee compensation. Due to the current valuation, buybacks wouldn't be efficient, thus the management's decision makes sense.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The company's P/E (price to earnings) ratio stands at 25 when taking into account the current forecast for 2022. As the graph below shows, the shares of NextEra traded at some point in the last twelve months for over 36 times future earnings. While the current valuation is the lowest over the last year, 25 times earnings still seem high for a regulated company that grows at 9% per year.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fastgraphs shows that despite NextEra trading for a lower valuation than it did in January, it is still expensive. The company's average P/E over the last two decades was 18, which is significantly lower than the current 25. The average historical growth rate is lower than the current forecast, but this 1% difference is not enough in my opinion to justify such a premium.

Fastgraphs

To conclude, NextEra Energy is a great dividend aristocrat in the utility sector. The company is not growing sales much, but the constant portfolio repositioning allows it to achieve higher earnings that support dividend growth. However, while the dividend growth is impressive, the current valuation seems too high, especially when looking at the current market environment and the company's historical valuation.

Opportunities

Florida is NextEra Energy's main market, and this is a great opportunity for investors. Florida is one of the fastest growing states in the U.S. as more people are moving there from other states. Therefore, there is an increase in demand for energy, which is forecasted to increase as more building permits are awarded for the flow of new residents.

NextEra Energy

In addition, the company is focusing on renewables. This focus allows it to build rather unique expertise when it comes to renewables. The expertise increases the success rate of projects within a given time and budget. Moreover, renewables are supported by government officials, and it means that the company will deal with fewer regulatory hurdles.

In addition, NextEra Energy has a long track record of success. Its management has managed to show significant growth in EPS despite stagnated sales. The ability to reposition the portfolio constantly, and choose lucrative projects that will be very profitable is an advantage. The ability to squeeze more EPS from every dollar of sale will support future growth.

Risks

Inflation is a risk for NextEra energy. The company relies heavily on the price of basic materials to produce energy and complete its projects. It will also face increased labor costs. On the other hand, the price of electricity is not decided by the company, but by the regulators. The regulation and time to approve new prices may take more time as it is always in response to higher costs, and it may pressure margins.

Moreover, regulators may find it hard to allow NextEra Energy and its peers to increase prices. Regulators are under increasing pressure due to the high inflation in the United States. From a political standpoint, and as the elections are getting closer, politicians would prefer to delay as much as they can the price increases even if they are justified. NextEra Energy may pay a short-term, price for that.

The largest risk in my opinion is the lack of margin of safety at the current valuation. We have already seen the share price declines and the valuation contracts, yet it is still far from the historical averages. As the interest rates climb, and the 10-year treasury bonds yield more than 3%, there is a higher risk of continuing contraction of the P/E ratio. Therefore, even if the EPS keeps growing, the share price may decline due to changes in the tastes of investors.

Conclusions

There is no doubt in my mind that NextEra Energy is one of the best utility companies. The company is a great capital allocator, and it has resulted in it turning into a dividend aristocrat. In addition to the solid fundamentals, the company also has growth opportunities due to its geography and expertise in renewables.

However, there are also risks to the investment thesis. The inflation and the reliance on regulators to increase prices pose risks. In addition, the current valuation leaves investors no margin of safety, thus despite being a great company, the company is not a great investment at this valuation, as investors are less willing to pay a high valuation for stocks. Therefore, the company is a HOLD in my opinion.