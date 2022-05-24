Phynart Studio/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) updates the market between quarters that it's going to miss the low end of its own guidance.

More than 30 days ago I made a bearish call where I explained why I rated this stock a sell. I explained in that article, why I had turned bearish on Snap:

Author's work

Along these lines, I believe that this stock remains a sell.

Author's work

Snap's Revenue Growth Rates Move Lower

Snap's revenue growth rates, **author's estimate

There are several crucial considerations to keep in mind.

As Snap downwards revises its revenue estimates we get further evidence that Snap will not be returning to 40% CAGR any time soon.

The days of Snap, as a hypergrowth company, are now gone. At some point, things may improve, but over the coming 12 months, that's not going to happen.

Along these lines, last month I declared:

Author's previous article

And as you can see below, analysts continue to be cheerleaders of this stock. Even as the facts are ringing so loudly, analysts are asleep at the wheel here.

Analyst consensus

There's this delusion or complacency when it comes to Snap. I don't know which. The fact of the matter is this, the last thing you want as an investor is having to be on the receiving end of analysts downwards revising their price targets.

For now, analysts are still expecting more than 30% CAGR in H2. These estimates are wrong, and analysts will now overcorrect their models.

As an investor, that's not where you want to be. You don't want to be invested in a stock where analysts are downwards revising their estimates.

And that's going to happen. And I know because I've been there when I started out investing. Here are the investment stages. At first, there's denial.

milanaryal.com.np

And everyone believes that the stock will bounce back. And you end up going through all these different stages until you give up. Again, I know this because I've been there countless times.

But at some point, if you continue to work hard enough, you do get better. And you start making good calls. Like issuing a sell call, when other analysts are still cheering for the stock.

Snap's Near-Term Prospects, Faux Pas

Snap's press statement didn't go into any detail to explain why its growth rates have fallen below 20% CAGR. I believe that not giving investors any insight was a faux pas move on Snap's part. Why?

Because investors are now left to speculate. Was the reason for the decline in revenues related to privacy concerns that were thought to have been solved, and have surfaced again?

Or perhaps, it's the geopolitical tension causing advertisers to bring their advertising spending down?

Or perhaps, it's the cost of living in the US that's impacting smaller businesses, that are being forced to cut back on their advertising budgets.

Or perhaps, it's a combination of all of the above. Could the real issue here be that Snap doesn't have the pricing power we thought it had?

Remember, Snap's North America DAUs (daily active users) were only up 5% y/y. Accordingly, the bulk of the revenue growth rates came from its North America ARPU (pricing power), which was up 31% y/y.

What this tells you is that without pricing being up, as Snap has largely saturated its North American market, its growth opportunities are predominantly driven by increasing ARPU. And if lower ARPUs, could we see a return to the peak Covid period of Q2, where revenues were in the midteens revenue growth rates?

Do you see the problem here? Without Snap offering us any insight into the cause of the company missing the low end of its revenue guidance, Snap invited too much uncertainty.

And in this market, uncertainty is actually worse than bad news.

That being said during a conference call yesterday, Snap said:

So certainly something that we're working through along with many other businesses that are impacted, of course, by the supply chain issues, inflation, concerns about interest rates, the war in Ukraine, et cetera. So there's a lot to deal with in the macro environment today...

If I were to surmise Snap's argument, it appears that the impact on Snap could be much broader than just its North American business. But we'll have to wait until Q2 earnings come out to know for sure.

Snap's Profitability Profile Turns South

Snap's Q1 2022 presentation

This is what we now know. Snap's EBITDA will be in negative territory. How negative?

This poses a significant problem. Why?

Because part of the bull case here had been that Snap was progressing with its path to profitability.

Investors were turning away in droves from any hypergrowth company that was chasing revenues and incurring losses. And for a while, Snap was gaining traction as a profitable growth story.

And now we know that Snap's EBITDA is going to be negative, meaning that its GAAP EPS figures will be significantly worse than Q2 of last year.

SNAP Stock Valuation - Not Cheap Enough

In my previous bearish article, I estimated that Snap could reach $1.1 billion of EBITDA this year.

Given that H1 2022 is now decidedly reporting less than $50 million of EBITDA, I believe that in the absolute best case, Snap reports $550 million of EBITDA.

Of course, as you know, the bulk of Snap's profitability comes in Q4. And since management can't forecast 90 days out, I have no chance of forecasting what Snap will report over the holiday season.

However, even if by some miracle Snap reports a notably strong Q4, I contend that approximately $550 million of EBITDA for 2022 is a fair assessment.

This puts Snap priced at 36x this year's EBITDA.

For a business that's clearly growing at less than 30% CAGR, paying 36x EBITDA is not commensurate with this opportunity.

The Bottom Line

In my previous article, I remarked that Snap was going to have to meaningfully increase its stock-based compensation, given that its share price had fallen so substantially. Indeed, I highlighted that in the earnings call, Snap said:

[...] it is important to note that the dilution rate, in particular as it relates to SBC, tends to move inversely with our stock price.

Given that since that earnings call the stock is down 50%, we should expect to see a material bump in Snap's shares outstanding.

From many different perspectives, I believe that Snap offers investors a poor risk-reward profile. As long as there are stocks priced at less than 10x free cash flows, there's little use in deploying capital into the likes of Snap.