Colonial Coal International Corp. (OTCPK:CCARF) [market cap = US$229 million] is a coking/metallurgical [steelmaking] coal company with two pre-production, 100%-owned projects, each with completed Preliminary Economic Assessments {PEAs}.

The projects have been for sale (through an investment bank process) for over three years. Colonial’s assets are in B.C. Canada’s world-famous, prolific Peace River Coalfield.

Huguenot sits between Anglo American’s (OTCQX:AAUKF) Belcourt & Saxon projects. Flatbed is adjacent to Anglo’s Trend mine & Teck Resources’ (NYSE:TECK) proposed Window mine, also near Conuma’s operating Perry Creek and proposed Hermann mines + HD Mining’s Murray River underground project. {see April corp. presentation}

In the following 10-yr. chart of premium-quality Chinese coking coal, notice that (cfr Jingtang, northern China) peaked at > $600/Mt, which is well above prior peaks. China's latest price is ~$420/Mt.

Readers might reasonably assume that prices will fall in the coming years. However, the average monthly futures price for Australian coking through the end of 2024 is ~$342/Mt. At Teck's last investor day in September, mgmt. stated that the average price over the trailing 10-yr. (adjusted for inflation) was ~$180/Mt.

I believe the new normal is likely to be more like $225-$250/Mt, incorporating periodic spikes to $400-600+/Mt.

I wrote two articles last September in which I suggested that there was a good chance that bids on the Company’s projects would come within six months… I was wrong, eight months later -- still nothing.

What has changed since September and why the frustrating lack of results from the multi-yr. sale process? In addition to the April corp. presentation, readers are encouraged to view a recent, concise investment conf. call from May 11th in which CEO David Austin walks listeners through the story.

It’s impossible to say exactly why the sale process is taking so long. However, when management states that COVID-19 has slowed things to a crawl several times over the past 26 months, I find that rationale to be reasonable.

Whenever China, India, the U.S. or Canada is sidelined, Colonial’s team has been forced to step back (somewhat) from the process. It’s hard to extract a premium valuation when key bidders, investment bankers, lawyers, financial advisors, etc. are absent from the table.

In the last major bull market of 2010-2011, coking coal in the ground traded at an average of ~$4.6/Mt. {see chart below from an old Anglo American presentation}. To be conservative, I assume the two highest premium transactions were outliers. That makes the average paid for the others on the chart ~$2.8/Mt.

Some of the historical transactions were for producing coking coal companies. According to the May 11th investor call, CEO Austin believes a motivated, well-financed buyer could initiate production on Huguenot and/or Flatbed in about three years.

Even if it's deemed to be four years to initial production, that barely changes the overall investment thesis. To account for Colonial's pre-production assets, I discounted the $2.8/Mt figure back three years at 10%/yr., resulting in an average M&A valuation of $2.1/Mt.

Since these deals were done 11-12 years ago, that $2.1/Mt figure could arguably be adjusted upwards to ~$2.6/Mt due to inflation. Either way, a transaction at $2/Mt in 2022 seems to me to be a realistic potential outcome.

With the benefit of hindsight, prospective bidders know that the two deals done at > $9/tonne [Gloucester/Middlemount] & [Walter/Western Coal] did not work out for the buyers.

Readers are reminded that Austin was the man behind Walter Energy's top-of-the-market transaction involving Western Coal (Western co-founded by Austin).

Bidders this time around are aware of the risks of overpaying for acquisitions in a bull market.

The chart below shows Colonial’s implied share price under various $/Mt scenarios. Austin’s team is fighting for every $0.25/Mt, equal to ~$0.91/share. At $2.0/Mt, Colonial’s implied share price is ~$7.29 vs. $1.27 on May 20th.

The current share price implies the Company’s 695 million Mt of resources are worth $0.35 each.

Readers are reminded that selling the projects at $2.0/Mt is far from a sure thing. China’s COVID-19 challenges took a turn for the worse this year, forcing me to question if Chinese companies will be able to bid over the next several months.

India's leaders have failed to condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine nearly as much as the West would like, and are sidestepping sanctions, making an acquisition by an Indian group less likely in the near-term.

Still, countries with large steel and/or coal companies that remain in good standing with Canada/the West include: the U.S., Australia, Korea, Japan, S. Africa, Germany & Brazil. Moreover, several Southeast Asian countries are building giant blast furnaces.

Even at $1.0-$1.5/Mt, the implied share price would be $3.64 to $5.47. Low trading liquidity and the long time (> 3 years) that the sale process has been ongoing, have caused investor fatigue.

It's important to point out that the management team & Board of Colonial Coal are very experienced in western Canada, in coal, in coking coal specifically, and in mining.

Betting against this team may be a mistake. In addition to Mr. Austin, there are several other impressive coal/mining experts. COO & Dir. John Perry has 45 years’ experience in coal & mining projects, incl. senior roles in northeastern B.C. coal projects. {see April corp. presentation}

Dir. Partha Bhattacharyya is a former Chairman & MD at Coal India & (prior) Bharat Coking Coal. There aren’t many bigger jobs than Chairman at Coal India, the largest coal company on the planet. Partha has relationships with most of India’s largest steelmaking companies.

Dir. Ian Downie is a professional negotiator & mediation/dispute expert. He was a former Dir. of Terminal Operations for BC Ferry Corp. Dir. Tony Hammond has > 40 years’ experience as a Mine Engineer, incl. 18 years at Anglo American + 12 years as a Dir. at Northern Energy & Mining (NEMI).

Dir. Greg Waller retired as SVP of IR at Teck, N. America’s largest coking coal producer. In that role, and after 33 years at Teck, Greg is very well-versed in key aspects of that company’s steelmaking coal division.

I speak with Mr. Austin and a few prominent shareholders from time to time. One thing I’m confident about is that no one knows WHEN a bid might surface, but all believe bids are coming. Why do they remain optimistic after years of waiting?

First, the list of currently interested parties is said to be strong. Austin said on the investment call that there are 10 active NDAs in place. All we need is 2 or 3 parties for a bidding war.

Second, coking coal prices remain near all-time highs. This past year’s ATH above $600/Mt is nearly twice the last cycle’s high and more than double the level at the time the sales process began in 2019.

Third, there’s only a handful of world-class, large, seaborne-accessible coking coal resources in well-established, safe mining jurisdictions. Energy (thermal) coal is found everywhere, but the vast majority of premium coking coals are in Canada, Australia & the U.S.

Fourth, the financial strength of the publicly-listed groups contemplating bids has improved, in some cases dramatically. For example, in mid-2019 Teck had an Enterprise Value (“EV”) {market cap + debt – cash} of ~$12B vs. ~$27B now.

In my prior articles, I speculated that steelmakers should have great interest in Colonial’s projects, even if to keep them out of the hands of competitors. In this update, I suggest that coking coal producers might be even more inclined to act.

Coal companies recognize that if one or more steelmakers gain control of Colonial’s assets, they would no longer need to buy as much (or any) third-party coking coal.

If a steelmaker buys Colonial's assets, others might look to follow that strategy. Coal producers risk losing their best customers to vertical integration.

Producers outside of China & India that are large enough to bid for Colonial’s assets include Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL), Yancoal Australia (YACAF), Exxaro Resources (OTC:EXXAF), Peabody Energy (BTU), private Peace River Coalfield producer Conuma Coal, private Australian producer Hancock Prospecting & Whitehaven Coal (OTC:WHITY).

In addition, two or three smaller companies like Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR), Coronado (ASX:CRN), Arch Resources (ARCH), Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), CONSOL Energy (CEIX), and New Hope (OTCPK:NHPEF) could team up to bid.

Steelmakers highly reliant on premium (seaborne) coking coal are increasingly anxious to obtain security of supply.

Some readers have asked how long before production might start on Colonial’s two projects, are they permitted, when will resources be upgraded to reserves, etc.

Colonial delivered PEAs on both projects and then largely stopped advancing them. Management believes the greatest bang-for-the-buck comes from developing globally-significant projects to PEA-stage. Why is that?

For coking coals in world-class basins like B.C.’s Peace River, production dates back > 50 years. The resources that Colonial are trying to monetize are well understood by end-users across the globe.

Still, most acquirers will want to perform their own Pre-Feasibility and/or Bank-Feasibility studies geared specifically to their needs.

With regard to permitting & environmental risk factors, these will be borne by the buyer. So far, a substantial amount of due diligence — by a number of groups — over several years, has failed to turn up any meaningful red flags that I’m aware of.

Not many companies have as much upside potential as Colonial Coal International Corp. (OTC:CCARF), with what I believe to be relatively modest fundamental downside. {see April corp. presentation}

Disclaimers/Disclosures: Peter Epstein of Epstein Research [ER] has no current or prior relationship with any management team or board member, and no current or prior dealings with Colonial Coal or any company mentioned above. The views contained herein are solely those of [ER] and are based 100% on publicly available information such as SEDAR filings, Colonial’s corp. presentation, conversations with shareholders & peer company analysis.

Peter Epstein of [ER] should be considered biased as he owns shares of Colonial Coal acquired in the open market.

Although [ER] is bullish on the prospects of Colonial Coal, it’s possible that [ER] is wrong about the Company in one or more key respects. [ER] could be wrong about environmental or permitting challenges -- some prospective bidders might conclude that Colonial’s projects will be too difficult to get into production. [ER] could be wrong about the ongoing strong demand for coking coal in blast furnaces. [ER] could be wrong in its view that coking coal prices will remain stronger for longer. If prices were to fall by a substantial amount in the coming months, that could negatively impact the valuation of Colonial’s assets.

[ER] believes a bid on one, or (more likely) both, projects will occur this year. However, in two prior articles from Sept. 2021 [ER] thought a sale would have been agreed upon by now.