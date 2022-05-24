urfinguss/iStock via Getty Images

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has recently generated very strong returns for our portfolio in a short period of time since we previously discussed this opportunity with the public last November. In this article, we revisit our investment thesis and discuss why we decided to sell our shares here.

Why We Bought UNM Stock

We backed up the truck and built a large position in UNM late last year after it sold off heavily:

We bought in three tranches:

On November 3rd, we purchased 125 shares for $25.59; on November 26th, we named it one of our Top 5 Picks and added another 100 shares at $23.61; and then on December 20th, we rounded out our position with 125 shares at $22.35.

Our reasoning was simple: UNM was being punished severely over fears of rising COVID-19 (Omicron variant) cases hitting the news headlines. While COVID-19 has certainly been a headwind for UNM, the company was still remaining very profitable, easily covering and growing its hefty dividend, and even buying back shares.

Furthermore, the Omicron variant had proven to be less lethal than previous variants and as a result was less likely to hit the life insurance business as hard as previous variants. Last, but not least, UNM stock was already severely undervalued prior to the latest pullback, so we could not help but add more at prices that could very easily generate 50% total returns as soon as market fears over Omicron subsided. In fact, earlier that year UNM was trading at a near 50% premium to where it was when we were purchasing shares, and the intrinsic value of the company had really not changed much at over that period of time.

As a result, we were happy to add more of this very stable dividend payer that at the time offered a juicy dividend yield well north of 5% and that was likely to grow by a similar percentage for the foreseeable future.

We also had the opportunity to interview the company and asked some tough questions to validate our investment thesis still further.

Strong Recent Results

Our confidence in the company was validated in the months since then when UNM reported strong Q4 and Q1 results.

In Q4, UNM recorded strong premium growth and returns in the investment portfolio. Book value per share continued to show solid year-over-year growth, rising 5.6% year-over-year from $53.37 to $56.37.

Meanwhile, the controversial and weighing-on-the-stock LTC business also had good news. Management stated:

For the first time in many years, we released reserves at year-end and were able to pay a dividend to our holding company. This is an example that the funding needs for LTC can turn particularly as interest rates move up. Overall, we wrapped the year with a very strong capital picture.

Additionally, the forward profitability outlook continues to improve as public health figures begin forecasting that the worst of the pandemic appears to be behind us.

The balance sheet remained in strong shape with a leverage ratio of just 25.3% and holding company cash of $1.5 billion, well above the company's target level. Management executed an accelerated share buyback in Q4, buying back $50 million worth of shares (~1% of float) as the price dipped exceptionally low during a portion of the quarter and the company expects to repurchase another $200 million worth of shares (~4%) during 2022.

Given that the company remained on strong financial footing, is buying back shares at a pretty solid clip, its profitability outlook is improving, and rising interest rates bode well for its LTC business in particular while rising inflation on the net should benefit the workers compensation business, there was little reason to doubt that dividend growth will continue to be strong in 2022. In fact, as an analyst pointed out on the earnings call, management looks like they are being conservative with only allocating $200 million towards buybacks in 2022 as they should have substantial cash above that, even after pre-funding other commitments.

Meanwhile, Q1 results were also strong. Book value per common share increased by 1.6% sequentially and the balance sheet continued to strengthen. The combination of rising interest rates and falling COVID-19 cases is a big position for UNM as it means its float will be able to generate higher earnings while losses to its life insurance policies and access to workplaces to make new policy sales will improve. The UNM share price was up by double-digit percentage points on the news and recently breached our Buy Under Price of $36.50.

Why We Sold UNM Stock

This effectively brought to full fruition our investment thesis when buying the shares aggressively late last year. As a result, we decided that given that long-term outperformance potential has now been significantly reduced and the yield is no longer quite as compelling given our high yield target and attractive high yield investment alternatives in the current environment, it was an opportunistic time to sell the shares. In so doing, we locked in tremendous 45%-65% gains in a fairly short period of time:

Investor Takeaway

This successful investment in UNM stock illustrates the importance of doing enough thorough due diligence to have strong conviction in your investment thesis and then having the courage to double and even triple down when the market continues to punish the shares.

By buying a quality investment grade, high yielding, and stable cash flowing business hand over fist when Mr. Market was selling it in a misplaced panic over rising COVID-19 cases, we were able to generate total returns north of 50% in under 6 months.

Now - with the yield and the value proposition no longer quite as compelling - we sold the shares to free up capital to recycle into several other very attractive, high yielding, investment grade stocks that Mr. Market is offering at compelling bargains. By recycling this capital, we aim to continue our strong record of crushing the market (SPY) since the inception of our portfolio while also boosting our income yield at an accelerated pace.