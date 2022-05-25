jaturonoofer/iStock via Getty Images

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) is one of the largest healthcare equity REITs specializing in Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living operations in the U.S. and the U.K. The pandemic has severely impacted the Skilled Nursing and Assisted Living Facilities, which has created several headwinds for OHI. Since the Covid crash in 2020, many have speculated that OHI would need to reduce its dividend due to operational difficulties and some of its operators not being able to fulfill their rent obligations. OHI has paid 9 consecutive quarterly dividends of $0.67 since April of 2020. While headwinds were discussed on the Q1 earnings call, management highlighted strength in its balance sheet and never discussed the possibility of a dividend reduction.

At the end of Q1 2022, OHI's portfolio consisted of approximately 76% Skilled Nursing Facilities and 24% Senior Housing Facilities, with its gross investments totaling approximately $9.9 billion. The U.S. population is aging, creating a never-ending cycle of clients for Skilled Nursing and Senior Housing facilities. There are certain things I look for when investing in REITs, and OHI checks off many of the boxes on my list. OHI is a triple net equity REIT, it trades at a discounted valuation compared to its peer group, and they have a long-term customer base that solidifies the need for its facilities. Shares of OHI haven't fully recovered since the pandemic crash, and its previous rally into the high $30s has sold off considerably as shares are now trading around $29. After reading through the latest earnings call, OHI's operating conditions are far from perfect, but nothing has changed my view of the company from a long-term standpoint. The current weakness is allowing me to accumulate more shares through reinvesting its oversized dividend, and I am considering adding fresh capital under $30.

Why I have held OHI since late 2017

I originally purchased shares of OHI in the late fall of 2017 at $31.57 per share, then added to the position in the winter of 2018 when OHI fell to $27.37. My average price per share on my invested capital is $29.95. Since becoming a shareholder, I have collected 19 dividends which have been reinvested. My share count has increased by 45.78%. On a per-share basis, OHI has declined by -4.25% from my average price of $29.95, but due to the dividends, my overall investment has created 39.58% in capital appreciation when looking at the current investment value. I have collected 49.73% of my original investment in dividends over the years. I decided to dollar cost average into OHI after my 1st dividend was issued. Since the 2nd dividend, my quarterly dividend amount has increased by 42.41% after 17 additional dividends.

OHI is strictly an income investment for me. Yes, investing in the S&P 500 would have generated more capital appreciation over the years, but I don't want every dollar in the S&P. I have an income side to my investment portfolio, which I am building out. My goal is to generate enough capital from dividends by the time I retire that most of my living expenses are paid for. I look to REITs such as OHI for income first and capital appreciation second. OHI is currently trading at a lower valuation than when I purchased it, but unlike other investments, its stream of income continues to increase every 3 months due to the accumulation of additional shares through its dividend. It has taken 4.5 years to generate just under half of my investment in dividends, and due to compounding interest, it should take roughly 3.25 more years to generate my entire investment in dividend income. Assuming that OHI's dividend stays at the same level, my original share count should double multiple times prior to retirement. Sure it would be nice if OHI reaches $40 again and continues to appreciate, but at the end of the day, I don't need it to. OHI's dividend is large enough when this is an investment that I can utilize compounding interest to generate a significant future income stream but doing absolutely nothing.

Omega Healthcare's valuation is still enticing compared to its peers

There are 3 categories I look at to compare individual REITs to their peers, price to Funds From Operations (FFO), Total Debt to EBITDA, and their dividend yields. Now that Q1 is in the books, I updated my spreadsheet with the most recent information to see how OHI's valuation has changed compared to its peers. I will be using the following companies to compare OHI against:

The peer group has a price to FFO range of 8.62 to 17.04. OHI currently sits at the lower end of the range with a 9.95x price to FFO. The average price to FFO of the group is 13.27x. Based on the peer group, OHI looks to be trading at an attractive price to FFO as it's well under the peer group average.

I view the total debt to EBITDA metric as an important factor when looking at REITs as this indicates how many years of EBITDA it would take to eliminate their debt load. OHI is trading at a 6.46x total debt to EBITDA ratio, which is just under the midpoint of 7 for the peer group. With the range being 4.92 to 10.06, trading at a 6.46x total debt to EBITDA is attractive as it doesn't set off any red flags.

OHI is at the top of the range as its dividend yield is 9.28% based on the current valuation. Normally such a high yield indicates there could be red flags under the surface, especially when the peer group average is a forward yield of 6.15%. This is why I look at price to FFO and the total debt to EBITDA ratios. If OHI was on the upper end of both ranges, its oversized dividend could be considered concerning. Since OHI trades below average on the price to FFO metric and total debt to EBITDA, the dividend yield looks like an opportunity.

The large concern around OHI has always been the dividend being reduced. OHI has just paid another dividend at its full amount as the dividend has a 108.58% coverage ratio from FFO ($2.91/$2.68). Currently, the dividend is fully covered, and there is a decent amount of room until the FFO, and the dividend is at a 1:1 ratio. The metrics indicate that OHI's total debt to EBITDA is sufficient and that OHI trades at a considerable discount to its peers on a price to FFO methodology.

Q1 2022 is in the books, and while there are headwinds, OHI is working through them

OHI delivered a top and bottom-line beat in Q1 as their Adjusted FFO came in ahead of estimates by $0.04 ($0.74) while they posted $249.3 million in revenue, which was $38 million ahead of estimates. As an equity REIT, many investors are income-focused, and the dividend is a major investment consideration. OHI's Q1 Adjusted FFO came in at $0.74, and their Funds Available for Distribution (FAD) were $0.65 in Q1. OHI had a dividend payout ratio of 91% on its Adjusted FFO while its dividend exceeded FAD at a 103% level. Management addressed this immediately on the call and indicated that the elevated FAD payout ratio is temporary. The rationale was that 14.5% of the contractual rents and interest are involved in restructuring discussions, and 12.3% of contractual rents are not paid in the first quarter, so these amounts were excluded from the FAD figure. OHI's sale of the Gulf Coast portfolio and the Guardian restructuring that's on the horizon should provide OHI with the ability to lower the FAD ratio to under 100%.

On the Q4 earnings call, OHI had provided information regarding the revenue, FFO and FAD impacts from Gulf Coast, Agemo, Guardian, and an operator who indicated it would not be paying its first-quarter rental obligation. This commentary was part of the reason the investment community questioned if OHI would be in a position to continue paying its larger than the average dividend.

OHI was able to generate $7.4 million of adjusted FFO and FAD from Gulf Coast based on their ability to offset any unpaid rent against the balance of a sub-debt obligation owed by OHI. The sub-debt balance was reached at the end of Q4, and OHI was unable to recognize revenue from Gulf Coast in Q1 2022. On 3/31/22, all of the assets from Gulf Coast except 2 were sold for over $300 million in proceeds. OHI released one facility to an existing operator, while the other remaining facility is expected to be sold along with its existing licensed beds.

In Q4, OHI was able to record $4.6 million of adjusted FFO and FAD as Agemo paid 1 month of rent and interest. In Q1 2022 and in April, Agemo didn't make payments to OHI. Agemo is on a cash basis, and the outstanding $15 million will only be recognized to the extent of payments being made. While this isn't ideal, OHI is holding discussions with Agemo regarding restructuring. Management believes that there could be a sale of a significant portion of the Agemo existing OHI's portfolio.

In Q4, Guardian was placed on a cash basis, and $0 of revenue was generated in Q4 2021 from them. Guardian was unable to meet its payment obligations to OHI in Q1 2022. On 4/8/22, OHI and Guardian entered into a restructuring agreement on a retrospective basis going back to 1/1/22. Under the terms, Guardian would be allowed to the first certain rents. Guardian will also consent and cooperate with OHI transitioning 20 current facilities through sales to 3rd parties or releases, while rents would resume post deferrals starting at the beginning of April. Guardian was able to pay OHI $944,000 in April based on the restricting agreement, and throughout Q2, OHI is projecting that they will be in a position to record approximately $5.2 million.

OHI has provided commentary on an unnamed operator that represents $8.3 million of quarterly revenue. In Q1, this operator did not pay its contractual rent and asked for a short-term forbearance. OHI did receive its interest obligation of $360,000 in Q1. In Q2, this operator paid its April obligation of $2.8 million, and management is projecting that this will be a reoccurring theme of paid obligations.

2022 hasn't been all doom and gloom and OHI is working hard to generate value for its shareholders

It's not all doom and gloom for OHI. While some operators are having difficulties, OHI is positioning itself for the future. OHI completed an $8 million purchase lease transaction for one skilled nursing facility in Maryland. OHI also completed an additional $8 million purchase lease transaction for one care home in the U.K. These transactions were added to an existing operators master lease, with initial yields of 9.5% and 8%. OHI completed a smaller deal at a $5 million valuation as they purchased a lease transaction for one care home in the U.K. Outside of purchase lease transactions, OHI closed a $100 million purchase leaseback transaction for 27 care homes in the U.K. OHI was in a position to enter into master leases for care homes with 2 new U.K operators, which have an initial cash yield of 8% with 2.5% annual escalators. OHI's new investments amounted to $142 million in Q1 while they divested 27 facilities, generating $333 million in proceeds.

OHI has allocated $133 million from its asset sale proceeds toward repurchasing shares. In Q1 2022, OHI repurchased 981,000 shares for $27 million at an average price of $27.52. In Q2, OHI has repurchased 3.9 million shares for $106 million at an average price of $27.12. OHI clearly sees value in its shares around its current levels which should provide a vote of confidence to its shareholders.

Conclusion

Like many companies, 2022 hasn't been favorable for shares of OHI. I believe that the continuous quarterly dividend payment and commentary on the Q1 conference call should nullify speculation surrounding a looming dividend reduction that management hasn't even alluded to. OHI is still working through some headwinds with several operators who have had trouble meeting their contractual obligations, but this hasn't stopped OHI from making new investments. OHI continues to position itself for growth, and its share buybacks in 2022 should send a clear message that management believes OHI is undervalued. Looking at OHI's peer group, OHI seems undervalued as it trades at a low price to FFO ratio while being just below the average total debt to EBITDA metric. Today, you can get shares of OHI with a 9%+ yield attached to it. I plan to hold my existing shares for decades to come, reinvesting the dividends, and I am considering adding fresh capital to this investment while shares are under $30.