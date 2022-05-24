metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

The shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) have crashed from a top of $60 early last year to $10 this year mostly on the headwind for smaller growth stocks as the company kept on growing, although much of it through acquisitions:

Data by YCharts

We think the shares are attractive here as they are moderately priced and although the GAAP headline profitability and substantial debt suggest the company's finances are troubled, the company generates considerable free cash flow.

Investment thesis

The company has a significant position in CTV with a roster of top-notch customers

CTV and Video produce secular growth tailwinds (discussed in our previous article)

The company has cemented its position as the main SSP in CTV through several acquisitions

While GAAP financials still look fairly ugly, the company produces considerable amounts of cash

The shares are really quite cheap, much of any recession or slowdown risk is priced in already.

The company has an impressive lineup of customers (Q1CC):

These range from device manufacturers and OEMs such as LG, Vizio, Samsung and Roku to virtual MVPDs such as Fubo, Hulu, Sling and DirecTV to digital first and free ad-supported streaming TV services like Pluto, Tubi, and Crackle and broadcasters and programmers such as Disney, Discovery, Fox, and A&E.

Open Pass

Open Pass is a service launched by the biggest DSP (demand-side platform) The Trade Desk (TTD) and seems a threat as it bypasses SSPs (sell-side platform) by establishing direct links with large publishers.

This could negatively impact Magnite, which is an SSP, however, management isn't worried (Q1CC):

Though some publishers will ad OpenPass is a demand source, we expect it will be supplementary to other sources and Pass, not a replacement for them. After all, it's not just the Trade Desk even just DSPs looking from our direct access to publishers. It's also agencies. As a result, large publishers will need to manage and optimize a growing list of newly minted direct connections with buyers, something they can't do by adding another SSP into the header. Instead, we'll need to partner with one scaled un-conflicted SSP to unify the auction, optimize yields and deliver a full suite of seller-focused tools, including the ability to embrace and activate the shift towards seller-centric audience and identity.

And they also argue that Magnite is better placed than most to fulfill such roles as:

Their deep expertise in pre-bid, the pre-eminent header bidding standard (which they jointly pioneered and have a managed solution called Demand Management).

The impending move away from buy-side identifiers like third-party cookies towards sell-side-centric solutions (like Magnite's audience segmentation).

Magnite's relationship with brands and agencies and omnichannel footprint.

This remains to be seen, but in our previous article, we already noted that even Trade Desk argued that Magnite was well placed.

Growth

There is growth this year coming from several directions, in addition to the general market growth:

New streaming services

Political ads

Increasing programmatic advertising

The demise of third-party cookies

There is a proliferation of new streaming services (Disney+, Apple TV Plus, etc.) and subscription fatigue, which has even let Netflix (NFLX) to seek to supplement its subscription revenue with ads.

That broadens the market and increases the TAM, but one could also argue that it could put some pressure on rates. Disney already is a customer (albeit that is up for renewal), so they're well-positioned to take at least some business from Disney+ as well, and (Q1CC):

Disney+ and the other streaming assets, our understanding is it's all going to be available through Drax and obviously, we powered a nice chunk of that. And so therefore, we say there's nothing but a positive opportunity.

The company is also expecting a considerable uptick in political ads, starting in Q2 but really significantly in H2 due to the mid-term elections. Since CTV (but also video) is a main destination and everything happens on a regional level, targeting is crucial and this gives the company a good shot at getting a lot of business.

Because of finite inventory (in CTV, much less in video), there could be some displacement of other ads, but management argues that this will be more than made up for by upward pressure on CPMs due to the expected strong demand.

Management also argued that their SPO deal in February this year with GroupM is coming in handy, and is part of the increasing programmatic ad landscape (basically automated campaigns through software). Here is management (Q1CC):

Direct selling plays a dominant role in CTV and probably always well. Even if the means of executing these direct sales is increasingly programmatic, in many cases, there's no action at all. For this reason, our clients prefer to work primarily with Magnite and they look to us to provide far more than the highest bid. We have a track record of building custom software and unique features for a broad range of CTV industry players.

They help clients balance revenue, targeting, enforcement of business rules, and guarding data, and with the help of SpringServe, their proprietary ad service, they offer a holistic yield management solution, dynamically allocating between programmatic and non-programmatic inventory.

Management argues that these advanced software solutions create a formidable barrier to entry for their competitors.

The company is building for a cookie-less future with audience segmentation (Q1CC):

We do a ton of data overlays in CTV right now. Some of it first party, a lot of it third-party. And so I would say CTV's even more advanced than DVs processors relates to data-oriented packages and quite easier frankly, and probably more valued audiences, just given the logged in nature of the user, right?

Their segmentation capabilities were bolstered through the acquisition of Nth Party and Carbon. It still is a trickle, as third-party cookies are still here but segmentation will turn into a torrent when these expire.

The company is also optimistic about the merger between their Telaria and SpotX platforms on both efficiencies as well as creating new revenue opportunities.

Finances

Some data from Q1:

Revenue ex-TAC $107.1M +15% pro forma

CTV ex-TAC $42.3M +27% pro forma, 40% of rev ex-TAC.

Mobile ex-TAC +12% pro forma

Desktop ex-TAC +3% pro forma

Adj EBITDA $28.8M, +208% Margin 27% up from 16% Q1/21

CapEx $8.7M

Operational cash flow $20.1M

Interest expense $7.1M, $5.7M in cash

$204.6M cash and equivalents

$21M cash outflow for Carbon acquisition

$724.3M in debt

Net leverage ratio 3.1x down from 6.2x at the end of April/21 and 3.3x at end of FY21

$50M share buyback announced 12/21: 931K shares bought for $12M

Fully diluted shares 143.7M

There are some headwinds from sectors plagued by supply chain problems, like automotive. The Ukraine war has some impact on their revenue in EMEA, but on the other hand, segments like travel are rebounding albeit not quite to pre-pandemic levels yet.

MGNI earnings deck

One might also note they define free cash flow ex-working capital changes:

MGNI earnings deck

Guidance

MGNI earnings deck

Risk

We see three main risks for the shares:

A US economic slowdown or recession

The company debt situation

A further market meltdown

A US recession would hurt the ad market, which has been cyclical although we think that CTV can escape the worst of it. However, 60% of the company's revenue still come from non-CTV (display, mobile) segments that aren't really growing all that much and are probably significantly more vulnerable for an economic downturn

One can wonder though how much of this is already priced in, given the cheap valuation of the shares (see below).

The company's debt consists of two big chunks:

$390M of Senior Notes, but these pay just 0.25% interest and are convertible into (6.1M) shares and/or cash (at the company's discretion) on March 15, 2026. These aren't a problem.

$333M of Term Loan (for the SpotX acquisition) and pay Eurodollar +5%.

We don't think investors have to worry a whole lot about Magnite's debt, which seems eminently serviceable.

That leaves a further market meltdown as a major risk, but we think that the valuation multiples have already come down so substantially that we're in the 'undershooting' phase, meaning any normalization of markets would lead to a considerable rebound.

Valuation

Some basic data:

FY22 free cash flow of $100M+

FY22 revenue (ex-TAC) of $500M+

132M shares outstanding (143.7M fully diluted)

Market cap of $1.375B

Net debt of $520M

EV of $1.895B

Analysts expect FY22 EPS $0.83; FY23 EPS $1.08

Share price at calculation: $10

That is, the shares are selling under 4x EV/S and really low P/Es (12x and 9x). It's clear that CTV has been the driving force in valuation multiple expansion:

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Through several acquisitions, the company has cemented its position as the premier SSP for CTV and that business is benefiting from secular tailwinds. While the rest of their business is likely to be affected if the economy slows down, valuation multiples have come down so much that this should be mostly priced in, even if shares can always temporarily go lower still. The company produces solid cash flow, underlying financials are much better than the GAAP figures suggest.