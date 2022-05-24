Nikolay Pandev/E+ via Getty Images

Orion Office (NYSE:ONL) is a new and unique office REIT that was born out of the Realty Income (O) and VEREIT merger that was finalized last year. With no long-term plans for the Office REIT industry, Realty's management decided to spin off the office properties of both companies into a new publicly traded REIT which was subsequently distributed to their shareholders. Opinions were largely split on the future of such an endeavor, ranging from quite bullish to extremely bearish.

Recognizing several negative catalysts that were surrounding Orion Office, we have first expressed our very negative outlook on the future of the office REIT back in our November article titled: "Orion Office: Better Sell Now Than Later". Since then, the stock has gone through a very turbulent six months of trading where it lost almost 50% of its value. Considering that the stock is currently trading for $13 per share, we thought this would be a good point to revisit the REIT and provide our updated outlook on things.

The future of Office REITs

The pandemic has exposed a fundamental flaw in the design of Office REITs, with the industry being one of the most impacted by the pandemic. Even though essentially not their fault, it was shown that the current level of technological advancement enables forms of "remote" or "hybrid" on a scale that was never imagined before. Employees across the world have been working from home for months or already years at a time, realizing the obvious benefits of the arrangement. As a consequence, executives are finding it harder to get everyone back at the office as the time passes, but are also beginning to question the necessity of it all.

With multiple negative macroeconomic headwinds developing at the same time, difficult times lie ahead for many companies. It would not be that unreasonable to expect that management teams across the world would be eagerly looking for new ways to cut down on spending in order to impress shareholders with their capital allocation efficiency. Cutting back on rent expenses really seems to be the obvious choice here given everything we have had a chance to realize during the pandemic. This combined with the fact that many employees are beginning to view "remote" or "hybrid" work as a job benefit, makes us firmly believe that the Office REIT space is going to struggle for the foreseeable future.

Many companies re-evaluated their office space needs and expanded remote work during the pandemic. Office usage dropped significantly, and the number of employees that regularly occupied office buildings declined. According to one company that monitors office building access in several large markets, less than 15 percent of the workforce was going into the office in April 2020, with some markets dropping below 5 percent.21 Foot traffic in office buildings has since improved with more than one-third of workers returning to offices as of October 2021, but uncertainty around new variants of the virus has many companies delaying their return-to-office plans to 2022. Several surveys and reports reveal that a large share of companies have or plan to adopt a hybrid return-to-office model—a mix of office and remote work—rather than a full return to the office. According to PwC, more than two-thirds of company executives surveyed plan to implement a hybrid model. FDIC Quarterly, Vol 15 Num 4

Demand for Office Space (CoStar)

Issues surrounding lease expirations

The one major headwind that Orion Office is currently facing is the issue surrounding lease expirations. Management is coming under heavy pressure to extend current leases or find new tenants for their portfolio as many of their leases expire in the foreseeable future. So, not only are Office REITs, in general, experiencing more and more issues when trying to lease out their office spaces, but Orion Office also finds itself in a very inconvenient position where the situation is made worse by a subpar lease expiration schedule.

As of March 31, 2022, the Company’s portfolio occupancy rate was 88.3%, with 67.0% of annualized base rent derived from tenants with an investment grade credit rating, and the portfolio’s weighted average remaining lease term was 4.1 years. Orion Office - First Quarter 2022 Results

Lease Expiration Schedule (Q1 2022 Supplemental)

As we can see from the table, almost 46% of the total leased square feet is going to have to be renewed over the course of the next three years. Even worse, almost 50% of the annualized ABR is going up for grabs in the same time frame. Such an arrangement is bound to significantly degrade the negotiating ability of the management team, which is ultimately going to reflect negatively on the bottom line.

Dividends and valuations

Back when we first covered the REIT, we speculated that it would be able to generate $2.80 in FFO and subsequently distribute around 50% of the FFO through dividends back to the shareholders, which roughly aligns with the industry standard.

This however was not the case. Not only have the official numbers come in below expectations, but management also decided to take on an increasingly conservative approach by limiting the dividends to only $0.10 per quarter for the foreseeable future.

Our future distributions may vary and will be determined by the Company’s Board of Directors based upon the circumstances prevailing at the time, including our financial condition, operating results, estimated taxable income and REIT distribution requirements, and may be adjusted at the discretion of the Board of Directors. On March 22, 2022, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share for the first quarter of 2022, payable on April 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2022. Orion Office - 2021 10K Filling

Considering that the REIT is currently trading for $13.17 per share and is distributing $0.40 in dividends per year, Orion Office is offering a dividend yield of 3.03% with the current dividend policy.

What is perhaps more interesting is that this represents a divergence from the industry standard when it comes to Office REITs, where distributions of around 50% of FFO are expected. Management has set the forward guidance for 2022 in the $1.66-$1.74 range, which would mean that the REIT is distributing between 22-24% of the FFO.

Further to the point, it seems that Orion Office doesn't even offer a substantial discount given the negative headwinds it faces. Orion Office is currently being traded for x7.57 P/FFO. It is selling for pretty much at the same multiples as comparable companies within the Office REIT space while offering a substantially lower dividend in the meantime.

For example, Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) is currently trading at x7.10 P/FFO while offering a 5.82% dividend yield. Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is selling for x7.64 P/FFO and offering a 7.12% dividend yield. City Office REIT (CIO) is set at x8.60 P/FFO and offering a 5.88% yield in the meantime.

It is only when comparing the company to other REITs using that net-lease single-tenant model that we could consider Orion to be somewhat undervalued. Such is the previously mentioned Realty Income from the commercial REIT space, which is selling at x17.07 P/FFO and offering a yield of 4.36% or such is the case with STAG Industrial (STAG) which operates within the Industrial REIT space, currently selling for x14.88 P/FFO and offering a 4.51% dividend yield. However, we would question the benefit of such a comparison.

To summarize the bear thesis:

The company stands at significant risk to underperform based on the possible issues related to renewals of leases. Even if management is successful in delivering on renewals, industry headwinds remain strong. The REITs shareholder distributions remain conservative, taking away from the incentives of holding during this bumpy ride.

Final thoughts and conclusion

We have already expressed our admiration and respect for the rather unique approach toward the Office REIT space. Orion Office is far from the worst office REIT in the industry. It does present an alternative way and possibly superb approach to operating office REITs. By replicating a very successful Realty Income business model of running a net-leased single-tenant suburban office portfolio, Orion Office does have a fair chance of generating tremendous shareholder value in the long term. With proven management and what is obviously a great vision, they stand a fair chance of executing that vision.

However, as explained above, not only is the company facing tremendous headwinds in terms of lease expirations but is also facing those headwinds at a time when office space demand is extremely low. That combined with limited shareholder distribution makes Orion Office a very difficult investment pitch. In short, at this point, we find it very difficult to recommend Orion Office as a positive investment opportunity unless we see some strong evidence of management execution or signs of the market more appropriately valuing the risks associated with this investment. We will, however, be watching the developing situation closely as behind this mess lies a great investment opportunity that is worth reconsidering once headwinds slowly clear up.