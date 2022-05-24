Nathan McDaniel/iStock via Getty Images

Eagle Point Credit Company (NYSE:ECC) is a closed end fund which invests in the junior debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligations or CLOs. The fund is one of the few vehicles which provide retail investors with exposure to securitized senior loans. ECC also offers shareholders a generous distribution paid monthly.

The markets are in trouble. Facing serious risk factors including inflation, geopolitical risk, and rising rates, there are almost too many converging risks to count. While each independently presents unique risk factors, they point towards a possible slowdown of global growth. The momentum coming out of the pandemic was fueled largely by unsustainable government stimulus and investor optimism. Unfortunately, it appears as though the party has largely ended with the S&P 500 and bond indexes delivering devastating losses year to date.

Data by YCharts

During times of peril and distress, circling back to fundamentals becomes paramount. These times of distress create noise and distortion which can cloud judgment. Investor sentiment has largely reversed course over the past twelve months and today, many of the market’s most outspoken characters have taken bearish positions against the market. It seems reasonable given interest rates have been kept low coming out of the pandemic and equity valuations climbed to uncomfortable heights. With risk factors materializing, it appears as though the chances of a recession are modest but increasing.

Cutting through the clouds can be difficult but worthwhile. In fact, there are even diamonds in the rough for those willing to scour areas which are often overlooked. Today, we want to look at Eagle Point’s most recent monthly update and see where the business stands.

Introduction

Eagle Point Credit is an interesting fund which we have covered in the past. Most recently, we explained the structure of the fund, laying out some fundamentals of their business, including an explanation of the expenses and structure. We also covered the basics of collateralized loan obligations and the benefits of ECC as an investment vehicle. If you are new to Eagle Point’s business, we would recommend checking out our prior coverage before continuing.

Today, we are going to look at ECC amongst the broad backdrop of today’s markets. Equity markets are rapidly tumbling and bond funds are being hammered as a result of rate bumps. REITs have felt the pain too as their financing is dependent upon access to the capital markets. Nearly every asset class has been punished in the first five months of the year.

Data by YCharts

Unfortunately, ECC has largely been along for the ride, with shares dropping 12.5% year to date. Although floated by the fund’s distribution, this has still resulted in a loss for ECC shareholders. So, what is happening? Is Eagle Point’s portfolio suffering the same fundamental weakness as these other asset classes or has the baby been thrown out with the bath water? This is an opportunity to dive into ECC’s most recent update and examine their business.

CLO Overview

Collateralized loan obligations, more commonly abbreviated as CLOs, are portfolios of senior secured loans which are bundled and sold in tranches. Senior secured loans are asset backed loans to middle market companies, the backbone of the American economy. Many of these companies are too small or risky to independently access the capital markets forcing them to turn to BDCs and other specialty financing companies as an alternative.

There are two different categories of tranches, debt and equity. As usual, the debt tranches have a higher claim to cash flow. The senior tranche must be paid in full before the next tranche receives any cash flow and so on down the waterfall. Cash flow at origination covers a multiple of the distribution to the debt tranches. This provides a layer of protection to all debt tranches since a certain number of loans can be on non-accrual before distributions will be impacted. This excess cash flow is allocated to the equity tranche, which are generally retained by a CLO originator, such as ECC. At origination, the equity tranche has a supercharged yield (think 20+%). The risk is that the equity tranche is almost guaranteed to weaken over time as some loans go bad. Remember, the underlying borrowers are generally B-rated or of similar speculative credit quality.

Guggenheim Investments

Portfolio Update

As it stands today, ECC’s portfolio is over 80% CLO equity with the remaining portion allocated to CLO Debt (7.5%) and Loan Accumulation Facilities (4.6%). The holdings are highly diversified with over 1,800 unique obligors, none of whom account for more than 0.80% of the portfolio. Diversification is constantly increasing as we note ECC has added over 100 new obligors in the past six months. With a widespread base of non-credit worthy obligors, diversification is the name of the game for market participants such as Eagle Point Credit.

ECC

ECC also provides investors with a high level of transparency into obligors and other aspects of the portfolio. On a monthly basis, the firm reports top holdings including industries, geography, and loan seniority.

ECC

Performance Update

As a closed end fund, ECC and similar funds are beholden to certain reporting requirements. This is often a benefit to investors as it provides transparency into portfolios, performance, and other important considerations. However, ECC is more complex than a traditional closed end funds and as a result, is more difficult to analyze.

One area that CEFs provide transparency is net asset value. Closed end funds are required to report NAV on a frequent, ongoing basis. As a result, shareholders are able to monitor movements in portfolio value. They can also analyze pricing spreads and look for discrepancies between market value and book value. The recent market turmoil has placed stress on share prices across asset classes. ECC has not escaped the pain and today, shares can be purchased for one of the lowest prices of the past twelve months. Price to book value is also advantageous compared to the past twelve months as ECC’s pricing has cooled to a discount based on most recent NAV. That said, CLO net asset value is a notoriously unreliable metric.

Data by YCharts

Net asset value is highly valued by CEF investors as it provides insight into portfolio performance relative to share price performance. However, a fundamental concept behind determining net asset value is liquidity. In other words, accurately estimating fair value with no liquidity is a tall order. For example, is it easier to accurately estimate the selling price of your home or some shares of Apple (AAPL) on a daily basis? Obviously, the shares of stock are the correct answer because there are millions of identical shares trading each and every day. Estimating NAV is nearly worthless if you aren’t able to actually transact at that price in short order.

Collateralized loan obligations have somewhat limited market depth from a transactability standpoint. While the CLO market is enormous, they transact on an infrequent basis compared to common stock. Going even further, CLOs are actively managed, making valuation even more complex. As a result, NAV is not particularly meaningful as “fair value” lacks significance under these circumstances. Rather, performance of funds like ECC should probably be measured on a cash flow basis.

As of the last quarter, ECC continues to deliver strong performance. The fund reported net investment strong NII metrics which led management to increase the dividend. With this quarter’s earnings being reported on May 24th, we will soon find out if the momentum has continued.

Dividend

We mentioned that ECC is powered largely by an impressive monthly distribution. ECC has a strong history of distributions including solid performance coming out of the pandemic. Although forced to cut the distribution at the onset, ECC has increased the monthly distribution multiple times and even sent a large special dividend to shareholders at the start of 2022. It’s worth noting that this special dividend was sent as a result of overearning the dividend. This indicates an increase to the regular dividend or another special dividend could likely be in the works for the calendar year.

Data by YCharts

With a rough start to the year, ECC’s distribution yield has increased generously. Today, the fund offers the best yield of the past twelve months. Paying $1.68 per share annually, the regular dividend corresponds to a monthly distribution of over 1% which could be further supplemented by a special dividend, assuming earnings remain strong. At the time of writing, the fund offers a 13.76% dividend yield on the regular distribution.

Data by YCharts

One specific that we have not mentioned is that the underlying loans of CLOs are floating rate. This means the portfolio directly benefits from rising rates as interest income increases in lockstep. Even better, ECC’s financing costs are largely fixed issuing baby bonds and preferreds with a fixed distribution rate. The fund’s interest income will increase faster than interest expenses which is of obvious benefit.

Conclusion

ECC is a retail fund that provides normal, everyday investors an opportunity to access an asset class which has historically been reserved for large institutions. While risk exists with CLOs, especially for the junior debt and equity tranches, ECC has a seasoned management team. Encouragingly, the management team has around $22.4 million invested in the fund as of year-end, corresponding to around 5% of the fund’s market cap. Although this investment is relatively modest, management equity provides a degree of confidence that their interests are aligned with those of the shareholders. The fund has performed well coming out of the pandemic and continues to fundamentally improve. With rate increases on the horizon, ECC is poised to perform well despite systemic risks. While short term volatility will inevitably shake the market, long term performance will remain strong as rates rise.

Relative to other income producing assets such as high yield debt, CLOs offer an attractive risk profile. Year to date, ECC has outperformed high yield benchmarks, primarily due to the distribution spread which has floated share price losses.

Data by YCharts

Although CLOs are traditionally viewed as riskier, it appears as though CLOs are poised for better performance given current conditions. Market turmoil has presented widespread pain, however for those who believe the market will persevere, ECC offers a double-digit dividend which could likely be increased over the next year. If anything, the dividend remains secure for the near term given management just declared the monthly distribution of $0.14 per share through September 2022. With earnings on the horizon, we are excited to see what ECC has in store for the rest of the year.