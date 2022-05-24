syahrir maulana/iStock via Getty Images

Strategy and portfolio

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) has been tracking the S&P 600 High Momentum Value Index since March 2005. It has 120 holdings, a distribution yield of 1.5% and an expense ratio of 0.39%.

As described in the prospectus by Invesco, stocks in the parent index S&P 600 are given a value score based on three ratios: book-value-to-price, earnings-to-price, and sales-to-price. Then, a momentum score is given to the 240 stocks with the highest value score. It is calculated from the 12-month return excluding the most recent month. The 120 stocks with the highest momentum score are included in the S&P 600 High Momentum Value Index and weighted by value score. The index and ETF holdings are reconstituted and rebalanced twice a year.

As expected from a value ETF, aggregate valuation ratios of XSVM are much lower than for the parent index S&P 600, tracked by the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR).

XSVM IJR Price/Earnings TTM 8.1 14.02 Price/Book 1.2 1.9 Price/Sales 0.48 1.04 Price/Cash Flow 5.85 10.53

Source: Fidelity

XSVM currently holds 119 stocks. It intends to fully replicate the underlying index, but it may not hold all the 120 constituents depending on trading constraints like float and liquidity. The top 10 holdings represent about 19% of the portfolio value. The next table lists their weights and valuation ratios.

Ticker Name Weight% P/E ttm P/E fwd P/Sales P/Book P/FCF Yield ZEUS Olympic Steel Inc. 3.15 2.76 3.93 0.15 0.82 N/A 1.10 PBF PBF Energy Inc. 2.87 14.95 5.25 0.12 1.94 8.71 0 TWI Titan International Inc. 1.90 16.62 10.01 0.52 4.06 N/A 0 RYAM Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. 1.67 4.68 N/A 0.20 0.37 5.82 0 TMST TimkenSteel Corp. 1.64 5.82 5.22 0.83 1.62 6.29 0 ANDE Andersons Inc. 1.57 12.57 13.20 0.09 1.10 N/A 2.06 ODP The ODP Corporation 1.51 N/A 9.35 0.23 1.36 9.74 0 FDP Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. 1.51 17.83 16.75 0.26 0.61 N/A 2.55 SCSC ScanSource Inc. 1.50 10.12 9.08 0.28 1.17 63.86 0 BCC Boise Cascade Co. 1.50 3.51 4.20 0.36 1.85 6.52 0.63

Weights: Invesco; Ratios: Portfolio123

The heaviest sector is by far financials (34.15% of asset value), followed by consumer discretionary (15.12%), industrials (14.57%) and materials (12.13%). Other sectors are under 6%. Compared to the parent index, XSVM overweights a lot financials and materials. It underweights healthcare, technology, real estate and ignores utilities.

XSVM sectors (chart: author; data: Fidelity)

Historical performance

Since inception, XSVM has slightly underperformed IJR. However, the difference in annualized return is not significant (8 bps). Risk metrics are similar for both funds (drawdown and volatility).

Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility XSVM 332.28% 8.88% -61.61% 0.47 22.38% IJR 337.45% 8.96% -59.77% 0.5 20.04%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

The next chart plots the equity value of $100 invested in XSVM and IJR since inception.

XSVM vs. IJR (Chart: author; Data calculated with Portfolio123)

XSVM has slightly lagged the benchmark until 2018, then it has outperformed it and is now almost tie for the available price history.

Comparison with my Dashboard List model

The Dashboard List is a list of 80 stocks in the S&P 1500 index, updated every month based on a simple quantitative methodology. All stocks in the Dashboard List are cheaper than their respective industry median in Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. After this filter, the 10 companies with the highest Return on Equity in every sector are kept in the list. Some sectors are grouped together: energy with materials, communication with technology. Real estate is excluded because these valuation metrics don't work well in this sector. I have been updating the Dashboard List every month on Seeking Alpha since December 2015, first in free-access articles, then in Quantitative Risk & Value.

The next table compares XSVM performance with the Dashboard List model on the same period (since 11/21/2005), with a tweak: the list is reconstituted twice a year like XSVM underlying index.

since inception Total Return Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility XSVM 332.28% 8.88% -61.61% 0.47 22.38% Dashboard List 415.36% 10.00% -57.76% 0.57 18.31%

Past performance is not a guarantee of future returns. Data Source: Portfolio123

The Dashboard List slightly outperforms XSVM and shows a lower risk measured in drawdown and volatility. However, the ETF performance is real and the model simulation is hypothetical.

Price to Book: a risky concept of value

I like the idea of mixing various ratios to rank value stocks like XSVM does. However, the underlying index has two shortcomings in my opinion. The first one is to classify all stocks on the same criteria. It means the valuation ratios are considered comparable across sectors. Obviously they are not: you can read my monthly dashboard here for more details about this topic. A consequence is to overweight sectors where valuation ratios are naturally cheaper, especially financials. Sectors with large intangible assets like technology are disadvantaged. Companies with large intangible assets are those with a business model based on massive R&D, or a strong branding, or large user databases, or operating in a field where competition is limited by an expensive entry ticket. All these elements are not correctly reflected by valuation ratios.

The second shortcoming comes from the price/book ratio (P/B), which adds some risk in the strategy. Speaking probabilities, a large group of companies with low P/B contains a higher percentage of value traps than a same-size group with low price/earnings, price/sales or price/free cash flow. Statistically, such a group will also have a higher volatility and deeper drawdowns in price. The next table shows the return and risk metrics of the cheapest quarter of the S&P 500 (i.e.125 stocks) measured in price/book, price/earnings, price/sales and price/free cash flow. The sets are reconstituted annually between 1/1/1999 and 1/1/2022 with elements in equal weight.

Annual Return Drawdown Sharpe ratio Volatility Cheapest quarter in P/B 9.95% -72.36% 0.48 21.05% Cheapest quarter in P/E 11.25% -65.09% 0.57 18.91% Cheapest quarter in P/S 12.62% -65.66% 0.6 20.46% Cheapest quarter in P/FCF 12.23% -63.55% 0.61 19.05%

Data calculated with Portfolio123

This also explains my choice of not using P/B in my Dashboard List model (more info at the end of this post).

Takeaway

XSVM follows a rule-based strategy in a small-cap universe using three valuation ratios and a 12-month momentum score. More than one third of asset value is in the financial sector (over 17% in banks). It is on par with its parent index since 2005, with a similar risk measured drawdowns and volatility. It may be a good instrument for a tactical allocation strategy switching between growth and value styles, but it is not convincing as a buy-and-hold investment. Despite a higher expense ratio, XSVM has failed to bring excess return or risk reduction over the small-cap benchmark since 2005. In my opinion, there are two flaws in its strategy: it ranks stocks regardless of their sectors, and using price/book as a primary factor increases the risk of catching value traps. An efficient value model should compare stocks in comparable sets (sector, industry), like I do in the Dashboard List since 2015. This model also uses three valuation metrics, excluding price/book. Moreover, a simple ROE rule helps filter out some value traps and normalize the number of components.