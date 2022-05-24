coffeekai/iStock via Getty Images

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) is opening new stores at a fast pace, and is trying to sell new techniques and loyalty plans. Management is also acquiring a significant number of small competitors, which will likely help enhance sales growth in the coming years. I don't believe that the market is fair with the company. Using very conservative assumptions, my financial model resulted in an implied price that is significantly higher than the current price mark.

HITI: Diversified Portfolio, Celebrity Licenses, And New Technology

HITI offers products and services to cannabis consumers, and intends to become the world's premier retail-focused and vertically integrated cannabis enterprise.

As of today, the company has acquired or designed a long list of accessories, CBD, and THC brands that make the portfolio quite diversified. In my view, we could expect less revenue volatility as management is targeting very different geographies and segments:

HITI is partnering with a significant number of well-known artists and singers that offered promotion. In my view, these celebrities offered licenses because they expect HITI's business model to be promising.

With that about HITI's valuable brand promotion, the most interesting are the company's inorganic growth plans. In a recent quarterly earnings release, HITI reported that it intends to increase its store count in Canada to at least 150 locations as well as to enter new markets. If HITI is successful, I would expect more revenue growth in the coming years.

By the end of the 2022 calendar year, the Company intends to grow its Canadian retail store portfolio to at least 150 locations, with a primary focus on the Province of Ontario. The company also plans to enter the British Columbia market in the near-term and will continue growing strategically in other provinces where it currently operates. Source: 10-Q

It is also remarkable that HITI is installing new technologies in many of its stores. If management successfully increases its free cash flow margins thanks to technological improvements, HITI's valuation may trend north:

All five of the Company's stores in Ottawa are now equipped with the Fastendr technology, with expectations to have this exciting technology added to another 15 stores by the end of April 2022. The Company expects to have all of its Canna Cabana locations outfitted with this technology by the end of the 2022 calendar year. Source: 10-Q

My Conservative Case Scenario Includes Sales Growth Close To Market Growth And Successful Implementation Of The Discount Club Concept

Under normal conditions, I expect management to continue to increase its store count, but perhaps at a lower rate. In my view, it may be a bit difficult for management to deliver as much store count growth as in the past. Keep in mind that the store count increased from 67 in December 2020 to 120 on May 3, 2022.

I would also expect an eventual increase in the amount of cash in hand because HITI started to trade in the NASDAQ in June 2021. With the shares trading in a large exchange, equity offerings could bring much more cash to open new stores.

Finally, I am quite optimistic about the discount club concept that management recently designed and announced in 2021. If the business transformation makes sense, HITI may implement the new concept in new stores, which could make the net revenue trend higher:

In October 2021, we transitioned all Canna Cabana stores to a discount club concept with exclusive benefits for Cabana Club members - leveraging our unique strengths of vertical integration, our diversified ecosystem and our rapidly growing loyalty plan. Source: IR Presentation

Market experts are noting that the recreational cannabis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.4%. Hence, I assumed close to 36% sales growth in 2023, like other analysts, and between 11% and 4% from 2028 to 2031.

The report estimates a recreational cannabis market compound annual growth rate of about 13.4% between 2021 and 2030, when sales could be as high as CA$12.3 billion. Source: Canadian cannabis sales could top CA$4.8 billion in 2022

Also, taking into account an adjusted EBITDA margin around 5%-7%, we would be talking about a 2031 adjusted EBITDA margin of $94. Finally, with a D&A/Sales ratio close to 7%, the EBIT stands at $27 million in 2031.

Author's DCF Model

I wanted to be very conservative with my assumptions regarding capital expenditures and working capital. My capital expenditures are close to 5.9% of sales, with changes in working capital around 5.4%, which is close to the figures reported by HITI in the past.

My results include 2031 free cash flow close to $114 million and FCF margin around 9%, with capex ranging from $19 million to $40 million.

Author's DCF Model

Taking into account 71 million fully-diluted common shares outstanding reported in May 2022 and a discount of 15%, the implied market capitalization may be equal to $717 million.

With the previous assumptions, the implied fair price would be close to $8 per share, which is significantly higher than the current market price. Let's note that I am assuming an exit multiple of only 7x EBITDA, which is quite conservative. The median EV/EBITDA multiple in the industry is close to 12x.

Author's DCF Model

HITI May Suffer From Changes In Regulations, Inflation, Or Salary Increases

For starters in the cannabis industry, let's note that this is a sector that receives strict regulation from authorities. In the future, changes in the regulation could occur, which may radically change the free cash flow margin of peers and that of HITI. In my view, if HITI has to hire more employees to follow the guidelines given by authorities, less resources may be used for marketing, and sales growth may decline.

CBD businesses operate in a tight, and fast-moving, regulatory environment. As such, the Company relies on Management's continuing assessment of the regulatory requirements of the products and jurisdictions in which the Company operates and its ability to comply with these regulatory requirements. Should there be unexpected changes to the regulations in a specific existing or targeted jurisdiction, or even delays to anticipated changes to the current regulations, this could have a material impact on the Company's future growth prospects. Source: Management's Discussion and Analysis

With the recent inflation in North America, HITI will likely suffer soon from an eventual increase in raw materials, salaries, or equipment and supplies. As a result, the free cash flow margins will likely decrease. In the worst-case scenario, equity researchers may notice a deterioration in HITI's financial figures, which may lead to a decrease in the stock demand.

The cost of production, sale, and distribution of cannabis is dependent on several key inputs and their related costs, including equipment and supplies, labour and raw materials related to the growing operations of cannabis suppliers, as well other overhead costs such as electricity, water, and utilities. Any significant interruption or negative change in the availability or economics of the supply chain for key inputs could have a Material Adverse Effect.

In the worst-case scenario, I assumed a decline in sales close to -25% in 2023 and 2024, and lower growth than market growth from 2025 to 2031. Also, with an adjusted EBITDA margin close to 5%, the EBIT would be negative from 2023 to 2031.

Author's DCF Model

Also, with conservative changes in working capital and capital expenditures, I obtained 2031 free cash flow of $23 million.

Author's DCF Model

In my view, if HITI delivers a decline in sales in 2023 and 2024, many shareholders will leave the company. As a result, the cost of equity and the weighted average cost of capital could become quite expensive. Under the previous conditions, I used an average cost of capital of 25% from 2023 to 2025. The implied fair price would stay close to $0.33.

Author's DCF Model

Balance Sheet

HITI reports $10 million in cash and $0.5 million in marketable securities, so I believe that management has sufficient liquidity to open new stores and run advertising campaigns. The balance sheet includes an asset/liability ratio of close to 3x, so I would say that the company's financial position could justify further acquisitions.

10-Q

HITI reports notes payable, convertible debentures, and derivative liabilities that sum a net debt close to $50 million. With 2024 free cash flow close to $40-$51 million, I wouldn't be worried about the total amount of debt.

10-Q

Takeaway

HITI is opening stores at a fast pace. In my view, free cash flow may soon grow. Management is also making new transformations, and is trying out a new discount club concept with a different loyalty plan. If HITI is successful with the new transformation, revenue growth and the free cash flow margin may improve. I don't believe that the market did really count the amount of free cash flow that HITI may report. Under normal assumptions, I obtained a discounted cash flow valuation that is higher than the current market price. Even considering potential risks from inflation, in my view, HITI looks like a buy.