Thesis

We have been struggling with the idea of whether it is a good time to dip back into Liberty All-Star Growth Fund (NYSE:ASG) after such a significant drawdown (ASG is down -36% YTD). After a great Sell call we made on the fund earlier in the year we switched to Hold. The CEF is a very robust vehicle that has posted good long term results in a decade which was marked by the rise in technology, tech spending and an equity market supportive of growth stocks. As with any secular shifts, it takes time for old beauty queens to settle into their new role, and seldom does one see a quick shift back to a trade that worked in the past. We fear we are going to witness the same movement here, where technology and growth stocks are going to de-rate via lower P/E ratios and will need 1-2 years to settle back into a more acceptable valuation range.

In our minds 2022 is different, and it represents a shift back to true cash flow generating businesses, helped in no small measure by rising rates. As Bridgewater's CIO states

Roughly 40% of the US equity market can only survive essentially with new buyers entering the market because they're not cashflow generating themselves. And that's near a historic high, that's like basically right in line with '99, 2000.

Low rates, or better said zero rates, helped create an investment environment where growth was preferred over cash-flows. Many investors were looking to double their investments in very short periods of time via new buyers entering the same market rather than a true generational innovation brought by the underlying companies.

While the carnage in growth stocks is well documented by now, the question that permeates every investor's consciousness is regarding a bottom and eventual recovery. While we do not have a crystal ball to anticipate a bottom in growth stocks, what we can say with certainty is that for the next 1-2 years underlying cash flows generated by a business are going to matter, and free cash flow yield metrics are going to overtake as a valuation metric growth multiples on the revenue side of the income statement.

As stated above, as a long term investment vehicle, ASG has delivered tremendous value over the past 10 years but it got overstretched in 2021. We feel 2022 is going to be a year of re-setting valuations for the underlying companies and we are going to see a mean reversion in the vehicle where it will settle around the long term $5/share trading range. We are still at Hold for the vehicle and we feel a retail investor is best served to re-visit the CEF later in the year when P/E ratios would have been re-set for the underlying companies and the Fed picture will be much clearer.

Performance

The fund is down more than -30% on a year to date basis when looking at a total return metric:

The fund however, has not given up all its post-COVID gains, still sporting an enviable total return in the past 3 years:

We can see from the above total return graph that ASG is still up +35% in the past three years from a total return perspective, which speaks greatly regarding the manager's ability to perform and the general market push higher in growth names. ASG is a blend of mid-cap and large-cap growth names, so we can see from the above graph that its performance sits squarely in the middle with the two representative indices, namely (QQQ) and (VTWO).

We expect ASG to revert to its historic mean level based on its decade long trading range:

We can observe from the graph how the CEF got into overbought territory last year with rates close to zero. On a decade long time-frame, we can see a nice trading range for the fund, with $5/share being the long term average.

We believe the current de-rating experienced by the underlying fund companies are going to lead to mean-reversion and we are going to see $5/share before the fund can rally again.

Holdings

The fund focuses on growth stocks, and allocates its assets among three investment managers, each specializing in either large-cap, mid-cap or small-cap growth style equities. The CEF is overweight the Information Technology sector:

Although the top holdings in the fund are not the most publicized high-flying Tech stocks with incredible P/E ratios, they do contain some well-known large caps as well as some growth mid-caps that have been under pressure as of late:

The three managers where the investment decisions are externalized are as follows:

The underlying portfolio companies' P/E ratios are normalizing, following the broader market:

Conclusion

The Liberty All-Star Growth Fund is an unleveraged closed end fund focused on equities. The CEF focuses on growth stocks, and allocates its assets among three investment managers, each specializing in either large-cap, mid-cap or small-cap growth style equities. ASG shot to overpriced levels during 2021 when syntagms such as FOMO (fear of missing out) and TINA (there is no alternative) were in vogue. With the Fed aggressively raising rates and the market actually seeing healthy yields in risk free asset classes, we are witnessing a de-rating of growth stocks via P/E ratios. ASG has not been spared, being down more than -30% year to date. We are still at Hold for the vehicle and we feel a retail investor is best served to re-visit the CEF later in the year when P/E ratios would have been re-set and the Fed picture will be much clearer.