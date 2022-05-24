Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Jordan Sauer as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Ray Dalio, Founder of Bridgewater Associates

Investment Thesis

Emerging Markets have languished over the past decade, gaining just 1.47% during that time. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has gained 172.2% on the back of a strong U.S. Dollar. While the whole world is overweight the U.S. economy, we believe there will be a changing of the tides.

This article will explore why the Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) could outperform SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) over the next decade, and return 15% annualized to investors.

The Macro Backdrop

The long-term macro is more favourable for IEMG (Emerging Markets) than for the S&P 500. Emerging Markets are currently characterized by a low valuation, widening middle class, low government debt, and strong underlying growth. Meanwhile, many developed markets are characterized by just the opposite. Government debt in the United States has increased drastically over the past few years as relief cheques were sent out to individual citizens and businesses. In fact, gross federal debt to GDP reached a historic high of 137.2% in 2021. The U.S. economy became white hot, and The S&P 500 made huge gains as result. However, the United States may have borrowed from its future economic growth to fund its recovery from COVID-19.

Short-term problems and positive long-term fundamentals generally lead to great investment opportunities, which is the case for IEMG. Emerging market economies like China (27% of IEMG Assets) have experienced increased COVID-19 lockdowns and government regulation, leading to equity declines. Despite these headwinds, government debt is still modest in China and the rapidly growing GDP per capita is projected to continue. A re-opening of the Chinese economy could actually accelerate this growth. Comparing the US and China in a recent interview with BBC, Ray Dalio said that China is "four times the size population wise." He continued, "So if the per capita income was half the size, the [economy] as a whole would be twice the size [of the United States]." For reference, India (14% of IEMG Assets) has an even lower GDP per capita than China, which leaves even more room for consumption growth.

We consider currency fluctuations largely unknowable, but they can serve as an important factor in global capital flows. The US dollar has rallied of late, but many great Macro investors question the long-term future of the reserve currency. A weakening US Dollar increases the attractiveness of Emerging Market currencies, and generally leads to large equity gains. This is because said currency gains increase the relative value of a country's corporate earnings. From 2003 to 2007, emerging market equities gained nearly 400% as the US Dollar weakened. As you can see, having currency diversification can pay off in a big way.

Lastly, Geopolitical events such as an improvement in U.S., China relations or an end to the war in Ukraine could improve investor sentiment. If Chinese companies listed on the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange begin to allow U.S. audits, investor confidence could increase drastically. The outbreak of the war in Ukraine also led to sharp declines in Emerging Markets as investors fled to safety. Those losses could be recouped sharply if the war ends.

A Quantitative Analysis

IEMG - Emerging Markets SPY - S&P 500 PE Ratio 11 19 Price to Book 1.68 3.7 ROE 15% 19% Dividend Yield (Trailing) 3.5% 1.4%

IEMG is significantly cheaper than the S&P 500. Book value is an under-utilized metric because it tends see through the cyclicality of earnings better than the PE Ratio or Return on Equity. Today, IEMG trades at a price to book of 1.68x. Has the valuation bottomed? Well, the S&P 500 reached a price to book of 1.78x in the Global Financial Crisis of 2009. On this ratio alone, IEMG is cheaper than the S&P 500 was in 2009. Today, the S&P 500 has reached a price to book of 3.7x vs IEMG's 1.68x. Value investors such as Sir John Templeton and Benjamin Graham achieved a great amount of success by betting against quantitative valuation gaps just like this.

Index Components

Legendary investor, Sir John Templeton, liked to take a bottom-up approach to global value investing, so let's take a brief look at IEMG's largest holdings:

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) - The world's premier chip manufacturer sits at 5.8% of assets.

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TCEHY) - China's social media and gaming giant makes up 3.4% of assets.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. ( OTC:SSNLF

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) - The e-commerce and cloud behemoth makes up 2.2% of assets.

A brief dive into these four world-class businesses points to massive undervaluation. On average, these four businesses grew operating cash flow 16% annually from 2018 to 2021. Despite this strong growth, the four businesses trade at an average forward PE of just 14.6.

Let's take a look at the industries that IEMG is most concentrated in. The ETF's four largest sectors are Information Technology (21% of Assets), Financials (20% of assets), and Consumer Discretionary (12% of Assets), according to iShares. A bet on these three sectors is a bullish call on the economies of these emerging countries. We believe this is an appropriate bet because emerging market consumers should continue to embrace technology, increase consumption, and join the modern world as GDP per capita grows.

Risks

A bet on IEMG does not come without risks. These include geopolitical issues, share ownership structure (VIE's), Non-GAAP financials, currency risk, and economic headwinds. For reference, the index's top 5 country weightings are the following:

China: 27%

Taiwan: 16%

India: 14%

South Korea: 13%

Brazil: 6%

An overweight exposure to China garners further discussion. You may have heard that China has a real estate bubble. Thankfully, IEMG has only a 2.7% exposure to the real estate sector. Moreover, China's banks appear well capitalized and are owned in part by the government who is incentivized to back them. It should be duly noted that there is a lot of private and household debt in the Chinese economy. A Chinese recession cannot be ruled out, but given the steep declines in Chinese equities, we believe the worst is fully priced in.

The VIE Structure is another risk worth discussing. Some of the businesses in this fund are owned through a Variable Interest Entity. This means that the business' profits are owned contractually, rather than directly. In the event of a bankruptcy or severe geopolitical issues, the investor in a VIE may be less protected than they would be through traditional share ownership. Overall, we believe ownership issues are a relatively remote risk and that IEMG is extremely well diversified to withstand such a risk.

The Valuation

IEMG's price closed at $51.16 on May 23rd, 2022. The index has earnings per share of $4.57. Emerging market earnings have historically grown around 7.5% per annum since 1995. Because of the macro tailwinds mentioned, we believe this growth will continue. Is so, the index will boast earnings per share of $9.40 in 2032. If we apply a 17.5x multiple, this gives us a price target of $164.50 per share in 2032 vs the current price of about $50. Add in the dividends (3.5% TTM), and IEMG could return 15% annually to a long-term investor.

Conclusion

A Macro bet on IEMG may also be appealing to value investors seeking to beat the S&P 500. Emerging economies are closing a very large GDP per capita gap and are joining the modern world. IEMG is appropriately weighted to take full advantage of this growing consumption. An investment in IEMG does come with risks, but the investment is cheap on a relative basis and appears to be offering outsized returns of up to 15% annualized. We believe the risks can be mitigated and the upside can be captured through the use of a long-term, buy and hold strategy, with a time horizon of 10 years.