Mario Tama/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) fell by 12.4% on 18 May 2022, when Target Corporation (TGT) missed the consensus estimate's target EPS of $3.06. As a result, investors will be looking closely at COST's FQ3'22 performance. However, we are hopeful that the company will continue its excellent execution, given the growth in its comparable sales in March and April 2022.

Despite us believing that COST's premium is well deserved given its market leadership, we may potentially see a short-term correction to COST's valuation and stock price, given that the S&P 500 has also fallen by 15.48% in the past six months. In fact, prior to TGT's crash, the stock had already lost 19.8% of its value from its 52 weeks highs, given the macro issues.

For now, we shall be eagerly awaiting COST's earnings report on 26 May 2022.

COST Investors Will Be Looking Closely At Its FQ3'22 Performance

COST Revenue, Net Income, Operating & Net Income Margin

S&P Capital IQ

It is evident that COST has been highly relevant during the COVID-19 pandemic, since its revenues grew at a CAGR of 13.27% in the past two years. The company had reported robust growth in sales, notably in FY2021, with a YoY growth of revenue by 17.4% and net income by 25.2%. In addition, COST also reported high operating margins of 3.8% and net income margins of 2.6% in the last twelve months (LTM).

COST Revenue By Segment

S&P Capital IQ

It is also evident that the demand for COST's membership continues to grow YoY post-re-opening cadence in FQ2'22. Even so, we do not anticipate its membership to continue growing at such a breakneck pace as it did in the past two years, since the pandemic is an outlier and the consequent growth is unsustainable. As for the rumored increase in COST's membership fees, we believe that COST may potentially push for more conversions to the executive tier instead of the former for now, given the macro issues leading to many consumers tightening their belts. This is to avoid a potential churn of memberships as experienced by Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN), when it increased its subscription fees in the last quarter.

Assuming that COST managed to evade most of the issues experienced by TGT and Walmart (WMT), on top of retaining its existing members, we may see the company achieve a slightly normalized sales in FY2022, in comparison to the hypergrowth in the past two years. That alone, is already a success, in our opinion, given that the company had grown its membership tremendously by 150M in the past two years, while its sales also grew at an impressive CAGR of 15.39%.

COST Cash/ Equivalents, FCF, and FCF Margins

S&P Capital IQ

Given the stellar growth in sales, the company has reported record-breaking Free Cash Flow (FCF) and growing FCF margins in the past two years. In the LTM alone, COST reported excellent FCF of $6.03B and sustained elevated FCF margins of 2.9%, with a growing war chest of $11.82B in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet. These would help to fund their expanding capital expenditure, which had been guided at $4B for FY2022, given that COST has planned to expand by 28 new warehouses while also relocating four.

COST Projected Revenue and Net Income

S&P Capital IQ

Over the next five years, COST is expected to report revenue growth at a CAGR of 8.54%, which is an expected return to its pre-pandemic levels. For FY2022, consensus estimates that the company will report revenues of $222.91B and a net income of $5.85B, representing stellar YoY growth of 13.7% and 17%, respectively.

As a result of TGT's and WMT's EPS misses, investors will be looking closely at COST's FQ3'22 earnings call on 26 May 2022, in which consensus estimates have projected EPS of $3.04 and revenues of $51.41B, representing YoY growth of 10.39% and 13.55%, respectively. We expect COST to deliver exceptional revenue growth, given the excellent increases in comparable sales in March and April 2022. For March 2020, the company reported total comparable sales growth of 12.2%, and for April 2022, growth of 8.7%, excluding impacts from gasoline prices and foreign exchange. For e-commerce alone, March saw YoY growth of 9.2% and April 6.2%. Therefore, it is evident that store traffic and consumer demand remain robust, as the QoQ sales comparison for April 2022 is broadly consistent with April 2021.

However, profitability may be an entirely different story, given the industries' common issues, including elevated supply chain expenses, rising labor costs, and impending recession. Nonetheless, given that COST has also chartered 7 shipping vessels for the next three years, we may see the company rise above the global supply chain issues for now. We shall see on 26 May 2022.

So, Is COST Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

COST 5Y EV/Revenue and P/E Valuations

S&P Capital IQ

COST is currently trading at an EV/NTM Revenue of 0.79x and NTM P/E of 30.52x, broadly in line with its 5Y mean of 0.77x and 32.88x, respectively. In addition, it is evident that the stock's valuations have had a strong uptrend pattern in the past five years, discounting the recent crash led by TGT. Furthermore, COST had an excellent stock price appreciation of 147.77% and a stock price return of 166.6% in the past five years.

COST 5Y Stock Price

Seeking Alpha

COST is also trading at $429.48 on 23 May 2022, down 29.8% from its 52 weeks high of $612.27, though still at a premium of 14.3% from its 52 weeks low of $375.5. Given the recent market action, we expect further sideways action in its valuations and stock price, before the FQ3'22 earnings call. Assuming similar results as its peers, we may expect to see a significant decline in COST's valuations and stock price post-earnings as well, though we are hopeful for a reversal. As a result, we encourage investors to wait for more clarity and favorable entry points post-earnings call, after the bloodbath is over.

Therefore, we rate COST stock as a Hold for now.