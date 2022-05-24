ablokhin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Dollarama (OTCPK:DLMAF) operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada and owns 50.1% of Dollarcity, active in Latin America. By looking at how they limited the negative effects of the supply chain on their operating results, they were able to demonstrate great control of supply-chain by highlighting a key competitive advantage in this sector.

Analyzing Dollarama we will find an outstanding company, market leader, with much higher margins than its competitors and which in the last 10 years has had an average Return on Capital around 30%. This kind of companies are very rare, finding them at acceptable prices is even rarer.

I don't think Dollarama is undervalued, but I think it is important for those interested, to start analyzing it and understanding its business model and potential, so as to be able to take advantage of any discounts.

As Charlie Munger teaches us, sometimes buying great businesses at fair prices can lead to higher returns than buying acceptable businesses at a big discount.

Business Model

Dollarama operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada and through a 50.1% equity interest in Central American Retail Sourcing, the parent company of the Dollarcity Group, they have an exposure also in Latin America.

As at January 30, 2022, Dollarama had 1,421 stores in Canada, including 65 net new stores opened during Fiscal 2022. They offer a broad assortment of consumable products, general merchandise and seasonal items, including private label and nationally branded products at a fixed price points up to CA$4. Throughout the course of Fiscal 2023, the Corporation will gradually roll out additional price points up to CA$5.00, to mitigate the general increase in costs.

The Company also has an online store for Canadian customers (individual and business) who wish to buy products in large quantities that may not be available in store.

Dollarcity has the same pricing policy as Dollarama and operates in El Salvador, Colombia, Guatemala and Peru. As at December 31, 2021, Dollarcity had a total of 350 stores with 206 locations in Colombia, 76 in Guatemala, 59 in El Salvador, and 9 in Peru.

One of the major key initiatives that management team has introduced over the years has been the implementation of a program to directly source merchandise from overseas vendors, reducing merchandise costs and diversifying and enhancing the product offering. At the same time they have planned the store network expansion across Canada.

These are some operational advantages that management believes to be crucial to the Dollarama’s strong position in the Canadian value retail industry:

The number, location and penetration of stores in new and existing markets, which increase brand recognition;

The core offering of consistently available products at compelling value;

the multi-price point strategy, which allows the Corporation to provide customers with a broad assortment of products at compelling value and to selectively adjust the selling price on certain items to address cost increases;

The strong and long-standing vendor network, which enables the Company to weather major disruptions;

The size, scale and efficiencies of warehousing and distribution operations;

The first competitive advantage we can find is the economies of scale. Dollarama could buy more quantities of products at a lower price than a smaller dollar store’s chain, offering greater value to customers while maintaining high margins.

From 2021 annual report:

the business is based on growing the network of stores but also on further developing the low-cost direct sourcing platform which enables it to source a majority of its product offering directly from foreign vendors.

In February 2013, Dollarama entered into a commercial agreement to act as the primary product vendor of Dollarcity. Through its direct sourcing and import platform, they can handle the growth of Dollarcity network of stores. Under the terms of the Dollarcity Agreement, products are sold to Dollarcity at cost, except for a nominal handling fee charged on shipments that transit through Dollarama’s facilities.

Industry Overview

Based on Statista data, Dollarama has a market share of 18%. One of the direct competitors, Dollar Tree (DLTR) has only 254 stores in Canada, accounting for only 2.2% of market.

According to management, the Canadian dollar store industry remains under penetrated relative to the U.S. dollar store industry. In the top 5 U.S. dollar stores chains there were approximately 10.000 people per store, against 20.000 people per store in Canada. In fact, the management announced a long-term store target that foresees the expansion of the store network to 2.000 stores by 2031.

The number of Dollarcity stores is growing very fast, at December 31 2020 they operated a total of 264 stores, but at December 31 2021 the stores were 350. I believe that the potential for growth for Dollarcity is very high, especially because they are supported by Dollarama’s network.

Financial Results

In FY 2022, sales increased by 7.6% to CA$4.330 million, comparable store sales grew 1.7% and the gross margin was 43.9% compared to 43.8% of last year.

Operating income increased by 13.4% to CA$1.283 million, and operating margin was 22.7% compared to 21.4%. At the bottom line, diluted net earnings per share increased by 20.4% to CA$2.18. The operating income was also influenced by the share of net earnings deriving from the investment in Dollarcity, equal to CA$33.184 million, 68.8% higher than last years.

The final purchase price for 50.1% of Dollarcity was CA$122.1 million and was calculated using a 5 times multiple of EBITDA for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2020, minus net debt. Taking into consideration the price of CA$122.1 million and the share of net earnings equal to CA$33.184 million, it would seem that Dollarama has really made a great deal, this year alone they obtained a return equal to 27%. As you can see from the growth rates, a key element of Dollarama’s future profit growth will be Dollarcity, and we will take that into account for the valuation.

To complete the picture, I want to split the results of the two companies, because being Dollarcity treated as an equity investment, their results affect the operating profit but not the revenue and therefore the margins are overestimated.

Dollarama (without Dollarcity):

Revenue: CA$4.331 million;

CA$3.048 per store;

Operating Income: CA$951 million à operating margin: 22%, net margin: 14,5%

Dollarcity:

Revenue: CA$636.6 million;

CA$1.819 per store;

Net Income: CA$66,26 million (CA$33.2 million represents only 50.1% of net profit), net margin: 10,4%

(These data are taken from Annual Information Form, General Development of the Business)

Competition

I will compare Dollarama’s results with those of one of its competitors, Dollar Tree.

Data from TIKR

Both margins and profitability ratios are significantly higher than Dollar Tree. One reason for this very different margins is certainly the fact that U.S. dollar stores typically rely more heavily on the sale of consumable products such as refrigerated goods. I also believe that this important difference is an indication of the presence of a competitive advantage in the supply chain. As previously mentioned in the "Industry Overview" section, Dollar Tree has 254 stores in Canada.

Long Term Plan

Management’s long-term plan is to expand the network to 2.000 stores by 2031, and use existing economies of scale to foster the spread of Dollarcity in Latin America.

I think it is an achievable goal given what has been done in previous years. I also believe that growth will be particularly favored by Dollarcity’s results, which together with an increase in volumes could also obtain an improvement in margins.

Valuation

To make an assessment I estimated the number of stores that will be open until 2031. For Dollarama I used the target of 2.000 stores and divided equally the 579 that will have to be open over the years. Dollarcity has opened 86 stores in the last year and for normal case I have estimated 1.000 stores in 2031.

After that, I estimated the revenues for each store. Dollarama in the past 5 years achieved an average growth of 3.4%, for the next 10 years I used a CAGR of 1%, for Dollarcity 4%. As regards the net margin, I started from 14,5% in Dollarama’s FY 2022 to reach 15%, for Dollarcity from 10,4% in 2021 up to 12%. The WACC that I have calculated should be around 7%, but I preferred to use a discount rate of 10%.

In my evaluations I use at least a 10% discount rate, then considering the further increases in interest rates, the risk-free rate could even rise above 3%, which is why I preferred to be more conservative. I have used a terminal P/E ratio of 25.

Author's estimates

The intrinsic value I have reached is CA$16.8 billion.

Using more conservative inputs:

Dollarama stores: 2.000, Dollarcity stores: 850;

Dollarama comparable store sales growth: 0%, Dollarcity: 2% until 2026 and then 0%;

Dollarama net margin: 15%, Dollarcity net margin: 11%

P/E ratio: 20

The intrinsic value of a more conservative case is CA$12.9 billion.

I believe that a fair price for Dollarama is somewhere between these two values, keep in mind that the company has repurchased its shares in the past years. Ongoing buyback plans will help the stock price. The Company currently has a market capitalization of around CA$19 billion, 20% higher than the intrinsic value I have calculated. I don’t currently intend to invest in the company. I like Dollarama, it’s a great business but I always prefer to have a margin of safety in my investments.

Risks

They have handled supply-chain problems well over the past year, but in the coming quarters they may have to renegotiate some contracts at higher prices, which would lead to lower margins. Inflation is another risk to consider, by raising the maximum price up to CA$5 they will likely be able to mitigate the increase in costs.

On a business perspective, I don’t see any major problems. Competition will certainly be an obstacle but Dollarama is already dominant in Canada and through the rapid expansion of Dollarcity it could also become so in Latin America. The most concrete risk in my opinion is the stock price. It’s not extremely overvalued but, the more the price goes down the more Dollarama will be a less risky investment.

Conclusion

According to Terry Smith, we should focus on identifying outstanding business, with high returns on capital to hold for the very long term. Even if they are not bought at a bargain price, the quality of the business and the long-term horizon can bring investor excellent returns.

I agree with this philosophy, but personally I prefer to have a margin of safety that can cover me from any errors in evaluation. At the moment I believe that Dollarama does not meet my “margin of safety” prerequisites.