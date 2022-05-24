Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's hard to think of a more controversial stock than Palantir (NYSE:PLTR). It has reported strong operational and financial results for several quarters straight, but its shares are down over 60% over the last year nonetheless. To be fair, the Street chastised the stock over concerns regarding its growth momentum, but things aren't all that bad. In this article, I'll attempt to have a balanced discussion over why Palantir makes for a good buying opportunity on dips, in spite of the floating concerns. Let's take a closer look at it all.

The Growth Trajectory

Let me start by saying that the market isn't entirely wrong by selling off Palantir. Its management had previously assured investors of their growth being at breakneck rates but they later tempered revenue growth forecasts to 30%-plus rates. Fast forward to May 2022, they're now guiding Q2 revenue to grow just 25% year over year due to the challenging macroeconomic environment. They reported flat government revenue on a sequential basis, which fuels speculation that Palantir may have hit its growth saturation point.

Under normal circumstances, 20%-plus growth rates are deemed healthy and not worth chiding a company's management over. But Palantir's lowering of their growth guidance, time and again, seems like its top brass is just moving the goal post without actually delivering on its targets. It casts doubt on the company's long-term growth story and makes one wonder about how many more such downward revisions would be there in its future quarters.

So, I empathize with investors who're questioning Palantir's management, the company's growth prospects and rethinking their investment thesis in the name. However, there are a couple of key takeaways from its Q2 earnings report, that nobody seems to be paying attention.

For starters, the slowdown in its government revenue was expected. There were preliminary signs of its impending government revenue slowdown, about which I warned my readers in an earnings preview article published back in April (Read - Palantir: Brace For Impact). The company reported $241.8 million in government revenue in Q1 which is eerily close to my forecast of $243.4 million. From my prior article:

I expect Palantir's government revenue to grow marginally on a sequential basis this time around. See, Palantir hasn't won any major contracts from the federal government during Q1 -- its new orders have actually shrunk in the said time frame. The company, also, hasn't announced any major order wins that would trump this decline. This suggests that Palantir's government segment will be revenue challenged in Q1.

Having said that, Palantir's commercial segment performed rather well. Its revenue amounted to $204.5 million, which was up 136% year over year and up 5.2% sequentially. Contrary to what the bears may suggest, I believe this segment will become the leading growth catalyst for Palantir in coming quarters.

BusinessQuant.com

I say this because Palantir has been adding commercial customers at a rapid rate. It added 37 new commercial customers during Q1, which expanded its customer base by as much as 25% within a span of just one quarter. Bear in mind that Palantir's commercial revenue grew at just 5.2% over the said time frame. It's this disparity in revenue and customer growth rates, that offers a growth opportunity for investors.

BusinessQuant.com

We must understand that these new customers won't outrightly replace their existing systems in place. They'd naturally want to test out Palantir's platform in the beginning, explore its functionality, understand its integrations with their prevalent data set and train their personnel along the way. It's only after a few quarters of extensive use, that commercial enterprises would want to ramp spending on the new workflow that Palantir's platforms bring along.

Secondly, as more and more commercial enterprises start to use Palantir's platforms in their workflows and develop trust on the brand, the word of mouth will spread and Palantir is likely to win more customers along the way. In essence, I expect the successful commercial deployments to have a snowball effect for Palantir, at least in terms of customer wins.

Third, unlike the government sector where there's a limited number of agencies, lots of bureaucratic hurdles and geopolitics at play, the commercial sector is fragmented and usually doesn't involve such limitations. This essentially means that Palantir can continue expanding its customer base forward as well, without hitting a saturation point anytime soon. As a reminder, the company had just 184 commercial customers at the end of Q1.

So, overall, I consider Palantir's rapid commercial customer adds to be a leading indicator for an impending commercial revenue growth explosion in coming quarters.

Deflating Stock Compensation

Next, Palantir has been infamous for its high stock-based compensation in prior quarters. Concerned investors, bears and bag holders saw this as management's way to reward themselves for poor performance. However, the company has, once again, made steady progress on this front.

BusinessQuant.com

Palantir's stock-based compensation expenses declined to $149.3 million during Q1, hovering close to its all-time low. Also, note in the chart above that the figure has steadily declined over the past year and a half. But that's not all. Per our database at Business Quant, Palantir's stock compensation expenses are more or less in line with many other rapidly growing software infrastructure stocks.

BusinessQuant.com

As Palantir's shares are down 60% over the past year, employee compensation in the form of stock options will become less lucrative. Its employees will suddenly feel that their pay packages are inadequate. So, to address this issue and to retain key talent, I believe Palantir will significantly cut down on its stock awards and its dilutive effects, and resort to cash-based compensation at least until its shares remain distressed.

So, this is another area where Palantir has shown steady improvement and it's likely to continue doing so in the foreseeable future as well.

Final Thoughts

Palantir's price action has caught many off guard, including yours truly, but the stock seems to be attractively valued after its recent crash. It's trading at 10-times its trailing twelve-month sales, which is considerably lower than many of the other rapidly growing software infrastructure stocks.

BusinessQuant.com

Besides, green shoots are starting to appear in Palantir's growth story, with its declining stock compensation expenses, rapid customer adds and a potential sales acceleration. So, readers and investors may want to accumulate Palantir's shares on price corrections as this panic time makes it a good buying opportunity. Good Luck!