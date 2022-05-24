Preparing For A Summer Rally

Pavel Muravev/iStock via Getty Images

Stocks were long overdue for a bounce after dip buyers helped the S&P 500 narrowly avoid a bear market decline on Friday. President Biden gave investors a reason to buy, announcing yesterday that his administration is considering reducing the tariffs on China that were imposed by the Trump administration. That would help alleviate inflationary pressures. The financial sector got a boost of confidence when JPMorgan executives increased guidance for net-interest-income and forecast loan growth in the high single-digits. I think investors should prepare for a summer rally, but it is based on a lot more than yesterday’s price action.

Finviz

One potential catalyst for a rebound in stocks could be the quarter-end rebalancing of balanced portfolios (60/40) managed by sovereign wealth funds, pensions, and mutual funds that must meet asset allocation guidelines. With the S&P 500 down 16% year-to-date, strategists at JPMorgan estimate inflows of as much as $250 billion into stocks are needed during June to bring portfolios back in line. We last saw the impact of this rebalancing in March. These anticipated fund flows could lead bearishly positioned Commodity Trading Advisors to reverse course and chase any positive momentum, further enhancing returns. If we can realize some positive news on the fronts of inflation, Ukraine, or the latest wave of Covid in China, then a rebound could turn into a summer rally.

Bloomberg

Despite my bullish tilt, I am not looking for is a V-shaped recovery in the market. This is not December 2018 or March 2020 when the Federal Reserve came to the rescue of falling stock prices. To the contrary, the Fed wants financial asset prices to decline to reverse the wealth effect it spent years trying to instigate. That is one of the ways it can slow demand and the rate of price appreciation for goods and services. But it also wants to avoid causing a recession in the process. This is the crux of the ongoing debate between bulls and bears. Bears see a recession as unavoidable, while bulls see a path to a soft or hard landing.

Edward Jones

It is not that I have a tremendous amount of confidence in the Fed’s ability to thread the needle, but I do believe the economy is sufficiently strong enough and consumer and corporate balances sheets healthy enough to withstand the tightening of monetary policy. Additionally, I think the rate of inflation will burn off more rapidly than the consensus, allowing the Fed to avoid tightening to the degree markets currently expect.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan seems to agree with me from the standpoint that odds of recession “get overquoted,” as he quipped yesterday on CNBC. There is growing fear that one will occur, because it always does at the end of the cycle, but few economists are actually predicting one in the coming year. Additionally, he asserted that “the notion that people are spending the stimulus down isn’t happening yet. It may happen, but it hasn’t happened yet.” He should know with 67 million households across the country as customers.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon also concurs, stating yesterday at the largest U.S. bank’s investor day that credit losses should remain low through 2023, because consumers have not yet drawn down cash balances that grew during the pandemic. Bank executives affirmed that they see no signs of concern in early loan-delinquency numbers and do not plan on increasing loan-loss reserves materially from what was set aside in the first quarter. Investors liked what they heard, sending shares 6% higher to lead the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) 2.5% higher on the day.

Corporate executives are putting their money where their mouths are in terms of buying their own stocks. More than 1,100 insiders have purchased shares in May, exceeding the number of sellers for the first time since March 2020, which marked the pandemic-induced low for the last bear market. The ratio rose to 1.04 in May from 0.43 in April in the same fashion it did when the market bottomed in late 2018 and mid-2015. While market strategists are looking at the economy and markets from 10,000 feet, corporate insiders are on the front lines of the economy and their businesses with a far more acute understanding of what is going on. Their track record of purchases proves that.

Bloomberg

Therefore, while a V-shape recovery may not be in the cards this year, a U-shaped one that takes longer to develop is still my base case, provided corporate profits continue to grow. It is clear that earnings growth peaked last year on a trailing 12-month basis at 40%, which is similar to what we saw coming out of the Great Recession, but that does not necessitate a decline in earnings, as we saw in the mid-2010s.

Fidelity

According to FactSet, the forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio for the S&P 500 is down to 16.4, which is below the 5-year (18.6) and 10-year (16.9) averages. After first quarter earnings, analysts are still projecting growth of 10% for 2022. Provided earnings estimates are not cut meaningfully in the months ahead, I expect a mid-cycle slowdown for the economy and U-shaped recovery for the stock market. That is how I am positioned with a focus on quality and value.