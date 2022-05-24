We Are/DigitalVision via Getty Images

It's been some time - over a year in fact - since I wrote about the Interpublic Group (NYSE:IPG). While the company has outperformed the markets, it has come with some volatility to earnings, as we've seen in other parts of the advertising space.

This article serves as an update to the overall thesis for IPG, and I'll show you why I won't necessarily expand my position in the company today, but why it could still be considered a good "BUY" here.

Interpublic Group - Revisiting the company

As I wrote in some of my first articles on the business, IPG is a company with operations across the globe. It's one of the world's largest advertising and market service companies, employing 56,800 people and with a BBB credit rating. It has a well-covered yield, and a long history of stable performance.

IPG has some of the best communications specialists of the world under its umbrella. It contains three creative networks - McCann Worldgroup, Foote Cone & Belding, and the MullenLowe Group. These networks in turn provide large-scale advertising and marketing solutions for clients, clients that often are part of the Fortune500. These networks are only a part of company operations, as IPG contains around 100 companies, and also contains a large Media, Data, and Technology segment focused on the management of tens of billions of dollars in marketing and advertising investments on behalf of clients.

The company operates in one of the quickest-shifting and rapidly evolving spaces. Media channels continue to shift, fragment and evolve and the consumer environment can't be characterized as anything except "complex" in a world where the internet has been given the sort of role that it has in our daily lives today.

This puts high demands on companies like IPG, in terms of staying ahead of the game.

One of the most common misconceptions that were levied at the business during the onset of COVID-19 was that legacy marketing and advertising companies would crumble like stale cookies in the face of "new technology".

We now know that this was a demonstrably false assumption. IPG and peers such as Omnicom (OMC) and Publicis Groupe (OTCQX:PUBGY) in fact performed superb, and the reversion following post-pandemic trends saw massive growth in income and profit - In fact, higher than ever before.

IPG has been a net beneficiary of this overall trend, seeing profit improvements in 2021, and continuing to see growth in 2022.

In 1Q22, IPG reported solid growth across all geographical regions.

IPG Net revenue 1Q22 (IPG ir)

Despite inflation and labor issues, the company managed to reduce OpEx as a percentage of revenue in almost every single significant sub-segment, including salaries, office costs and restructuring. Fundamentally speaking, very few companies have debt maturity schedules as attractive or as positive as this business, with $3B of debt coming with no maturities above $250 until 2028.

For 1Q22, US organic growth was the leader given the size of the market as well as growth - even if LATAM came in higher. However, every segment came in at close to double-digit organic growth, with net income of just south of $160M for the quarter.

The company maintained its 12%+ net rev margin and repurchased $63M worth of shares under an already-active program.

That isn't to say that macro isn't a continued challenge. Of course, it is - and it will continue to be as we move forward.

The company has restructured into three reportable segments on an operational basis. We have Media & Data Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity led Solutions, and Specialized Communication & Experiential solutions. If you're confused by these segment names - don't worry, you're not the only one. It does take some time to get into what's what, but the main point is that each of these segments grew at paces of 11.2%-12.5% organically for the quarter.

There were no specific weaknesses in any client sector. Global growth was general, in markets such as Leisure, government, and industrial clients as well as double-digit growth in automotive and transport, among others.

The cost discipline I mention must be highlighted once more. This represents exceptional discipline on the part of IPG. Compared to pre-pandemic margins, the company's headcount has grown by 11%, and despite this, margins are above 12%, well within 2021 ranges, and above pre-pandemic margins of 5% in 1Q19 and 1Q20.

The company is confident that the benefits of the work with margins and restructuring will continue. The company believes its differentiator to be quality in bringing together marketing, media, creativity, and technology. I disagree with this, as I believe peers do this well also. However, IPG is an excellent performer, and the growth we're seeing in the business is a testament to just how good the company is at delivering value from its current portfolio.

1QXX is the company's weakest quarter - and remember, advertising is a cyclical sort of business with some seasonality. So the coming few quarters will be stronger, not weaker, tendentially speaking.

The company's tone for the remainder of the year remains positive. IPG gives us targets for the year, with a 6% organic growth rate, updated as late as 1Q22, with a superb EBITDA margin of 16.6%. The company is confident that the things they can control will remain positive, while macro will continue to do what it does.

Risks to the company and to results?

Macro, really. Supply chain pressures and inflation are continuing to wreak havoc with client budgets, to marketing dollar visibility is relatively low. IPG doesn't yet see that clients are meaningfully negatively adjusting their marketing budgets, but this still remains a risk to be considered. For the time being, IPG clients are carefully positive, with a tendency to lean into digital channels.

However, when you work with larger clients as this company does, there's a strong element of sticking with the plan. It was touched on effectively during the earnings call, among other times.

So I think as we've seen subsequent waves of the pandemic itself, they've really been less and less disruptive to marketing activity, right? And so you look at our trailing 12-month growth in the 14% to 15% range, you look at for us, a MAGNA forecast for 2022, and that's directional. I mean as you know, it speaks to an adjacent industry, which at least reflects client investment. The way we trade in media, it's not we're clearly much more consultative in our approach to media. But all of those things say to you that the environment for the moment with the caveat that there are some uncertainties out there, is still very active. And then you get to what you said, which is that I think clients don't want to step out of a complex process. So if you've got a client who has a 360 campaign where they are integrated in their approach and they're thinking about all of the ways in which along the consumer journey. I'm going to need to understand who you are as an audience, figure out where and how to intersect with you. To pull out of that, it's not something that you can necessarily easily restart. So with the larger national, multinational clients, I think that, that means that there continues to be commitment. (Source: Philippe Krakowsky, IPG 1Q22 Earnings Call)

So, in short, there's a continued stability and positivity to IPG and its results as well as its forecasts. Let's look at expectations and valuation for the company.

IPG - The valuation

IPG is expected to improve its earnings during 2022 and the subsequent years, at a pace of around 4-6% per year. This is a BBB rated, 3.5%+ yielding advertising giant with a market capitalization of $12B. I would argue that this company, given what it's shown us during the pandemic, deserves a 15X multiple, but I will stick to the market-average of 5 years to remain conservative.

Also, this still gives us a significant upside to be considered.

IPG Upside (F.A.S.T graphs)

Even at conservative, below-average multiples, we still have a 15% annual upside to the tune of around 45% in 2-3 years at this time. If we bump this to a 15X P/E target, it goes close to 18-19% annually. Despite some of the risks in the advertising sector, these are conservative and stable cash flows from some of the safest clients (multinational corps) on earth. IPG has been in business, is one form or another, for a very, very long time - and the past five years have only confirmed this company's ability to adapt to new situations and to deliver solid sorts returns even during difficult times.

The latest reorg has put the company in a good position to leverage the "new digital" world that we're currently in, and I believe an investment in IPG can deliver alpha at this valuation and under these forecasts.

S&P Global considers IPG a "BUY" with a price target of $41/share, from a range of $32 to $46 per share, and 5 out of 10 analysts are currently at either a "BUY" or an "Outperform" rating.

What could diminish this RoR is supply chain pressures and inflation impacts to the degree that it forces some of the company's larger clients to reconsider their marketing spend and budgets. I view this as unlikely, as I believe the common trends we currently see of companies "Leaning in" to the trends, with spend in digital marketing and continuation of large-scale marketing programs to push sales will continue.

That will mean that IPG, and companies like IPG, do very well.

I'm at a "BUY" for IPG with a PT of $39/share.

Thesis

I have the following thesis for IPG:

This company is a "BUY" with a PT of $39 based on strong earnings and positive trends. There are advertising companies with better fundamentals, which is what led me to favor OMC above IPG, but IPG is still a good business.

I view the downside as unlikely given the market dynamics for companies such as this are continually positive.

I continue to hold my shares and may add more here.

Remember, I'm all about:

Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

If the company doesn't go into overvaluation but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

The company also fulfills several of my investment criteria.

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company has a significant upside/is cheap based on conservative forecasts and historical valuation trends.

Thank you for reading.