Back in November of 2021, I wrote an article that a value stock like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) would far outperform the growth stocks of the day. It was time for the value part of the market to have its day in the sun and that is precisely what happened. I later doubled down on that statement (in effect) by stating that AT&T (NYSE:T) had an excellent chance to succeed with the spinoff at creating customer value. I purchased 100 shares at the time in November and added some more until the spinoff to get to 200 shares. Between that spinoff and the dividends received, that investment is ahead about 10% even though Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) dropped to the consternation of some.

But the same value emphasis that is benefitting AT&T is that same emphasis that hurts a potential growth story like Warner Bros. Discovery. The overall effect for me has been positive because the holding of AT&T is benefitting from the current market trends as a far larger holding. I also believe that Warner Bros. Discovery will likely benefit when the market cycle moves again towards growth stories. In the meantime, there is work to be done. But this part of the investment clearly needs time to work out.

While I wait for it to work out, the AT&T part of the investment should continue to find favor with the market for some time to come. The company has some relatively recession resistant businesses that management can concentrate upon. The turnaround envisioned by management comes at a time when a lot of growth stories are falling short. In many ways, the company promises financial advances that will come a lot sooner (the way the market currently likes it) rather than a long-term story that may never happen.

Background: The Growth Story Collapse

The technology industry has gone through a cycle for as long as I can remember. The positive part of the cycle has lasted fairly long. So not many remember that tech has downturns that are at least as cyclical as any other industry even if they don't happen as often as the industry I cover (oil and gas). But that does not mean that seldom is the same as never.

In any downturn, yesterday's "hot numbers" generally get their comeuppance and either disappear, merge into a stronger entity, or become valued like the rest of the industry. That basic nature of cycles may come as a shock to a crowd that was either too young to remember the last tech downturn or just plain forgot because it was so long ago.

Those of us who remember when Cisco Systems (CSCO) and before them America Online (or even Apple (AAPL) back in the 1980s) can remember a very different valuation of those companies that investors can lookup at their leisure. David Dreman covers this and a lot more in his latest book "Contrarian Investment Strategies: The Psychological Edge". All three companies survived to the present. But the company valuations, even for a superstar like Apple are very different from the time when it went public and originally had the personal computer market to itself.

So, a lot of the current stories about companies surviving and again growing miss the mark because there is no discussion about the coming change in valuations that inevitably mark the change from a "story stock" to an ongoing business. That likely will upset more than a few investors going through this for the first time.

The Rise Of Value Stocks

Inevitably, the market often subscribes to a "keep up with the Joneses" mentality where risk goes down the list because a bull market oftentimes mitigates the chance of principal loss just from the nature of stocks going up. But when an aging bull market comes to an end (and by most accounts, this bull market is real old), the risk calculation changes because principal loss is part of the nature of a bear market.

For institutions and large shareholders there is often a mad rush to avoid the coming losses through a lot of trades. Just as often, that strategy does not work real well. As the website noted, most of the "one decision stocks" are now thought of as overvalued. What was a safe "no-brainer" investment now becomes very dangerous because the institutions by their sheer size cannot all get out of an investment at the same time. David Dreman likewise covers this process in his book. Investors very much want to be gone before institutions "head for the exits" in what was a favored stock.

But that money has to go somewhere. Generally, when it comes to large companies, when institutions leave a stock like AT&T, they often come back. Right now, the characteristic that institutions are willing to pay a premium for is not growth, it is safety. AT&T offers a return that is now superior to the formerly in-favor crowd. Since my November article, AT&T and the spinoff have far outperformed the market. That is likely to continue for some time ahead.

The reason is that the market is still not convinced that the tech cycle is over. Even though many of these companies now have competition. Michael Porter in his book "Competitive Strategies" and Kathryn Rudie Harrigan in her book "Strategies For Declining Business" have pointed out that many times mature companies (and companies in slowly declining industries) wait for a pioneer to develop a billion dollar or larger market before they pounce with a lot of resources. I am currently covering this with my Disney (DIS) articles and the effect on (NFLX). Again this is straightforward business school finance. The result is the market figures out a lot of these pioneers never had the competitive moat some originally claimed.

AT&T Will Now Focus

The result for AT&T was to go through an acquisition period because the original telephone business was in a slow decline and will likely disappear before I pass on. Management gets full credit for having a viable cell phone and internet business while getting rid of noncore businesses. Very few companies make a transition like that without a few mistakes.

AT&T 5G and Fiber Customer Growth History (AT&T First Quarter 2022, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The focus is likely to make the growth story even better than management guidance. Management will likely trim the overhead while focusing on more growth in these areas. An extra percent or two in growth combined with a margin that creeps up does wonders for a value stock at a time when value is now the market favorite.

The growth above already appears better than I thought it would be. Of course, it has to continue. But this value stock is in a position to deliver a 1(growth)-2(margin improvement) financial punch that few can match right now. In reviewing the whole first quarter results, management appears to be on its way to doing just that for the next year or two. The market currently views this as lower risk and a much more "sure thing" than was the case with the former "one decision" stocks.

This is just the natural market cycle. There are risks that the company recovery aborts. But mitigating that risk is the management focus on a business that it knows well and has long been a significant factor in this business. Large companies often have the management depth to provide a level of safety that many of their peers do not have.

AT&T Standalone Reported Operating Income And Adjusted Operating Income (AT&T 8-K Report April 21, 2022)

For those who are interested in the history as reported by management, here is the latest operating income history reconciled to the adjusted income.

Any large-scale spinoff has financial implications that will take some time to work through the financial statements. The good news is that this whole situation should become far clearer to the market and investors over the next six months or so. Fortunately, the market favors this type company and is therefore very likely to overlook a few complicated financial statements.

In the meantime, the outlook for AT&T has not been this good in a very long time. The market emphasis on value stocks and defensive stocks is only going to improve the appreciation potential. Now management does have to make the forward guidance actually happen. I not only like the chances of management meeting guidance, but I also expect that management will beat guidance a fair amount of time. As I noted before, this stock should stay on a positive price trend for a while.