Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment

Context of the article

One of the nation’s most prominent omnichannel retailers, Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M), will publish its Q1-22 results on May 26, and I thought it would be a good time to revisit this counter before that event.

Last September, I had published an article on the M stock, when it was trading at the $21 levels, advising investors to consider a long position with an exit price of $33; that thesis had played out by November, with the stock hitting highs of $37.95. Since then, we’ve seen quite a drastic sell-off (particularly since the turn of this year) as sentiment towards consumer discretionary stocks has turned; note that on a YTD basis, Macy’s, alongside the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (XRT), has underperformed the S&P500 by roughly the same percentage amount.

YCharts

In this article, I will examine some of the key themes surrounding the Q1 results, followed by a discussion of some other fundamental and technical factors.

Q1 expectations

As per the guidance given during the Q4-22 results (Macy’s follows a January year ending calendar format), management stated that they expected to deliver Q1 topline within a range of $5270-$5370m, and an adjusted diluted EPS range of $0.77-$0.85. It’s worth noting that current consensus numbers are closer to the higher end of that guidance, with an expected sales figure of $5334m and an EPS figure of $0.8252; this would imply rather strong annual growth figures of over 13% on the top line and 112% at the adjusted EPS level. Could Macy’s outdo such strong expectations?

Well, investors can take heart from the fact that Macy's has quite a strong track record in beating street estimates; in fact, one needs to go back to the July-2019 quarter, 10 quarters ago, when the company last missed its bottom-line expectations! Having said that, I also want to highlight that the magnitude of the earnings beat has been declining over the past three quarters (In Q2-22 it was 617%, in Q3-22 it was 273% and in Q4-22 it was 22%).

13% topline expectations for a retailer are quite impressive on the face of it, but much of this will be down to the weak base effect of the quarter last year when the industry was still coming out of the pandemic (conversely Q2 this year, will likely face tougher comps, as last year’s stimulus payments had come through then, and aided the consumer purchasing dynamics).

Within the top line, I believe it's important to focus on the AUR trajectory which I think could witness some pressure given the inventory situation in the industry. Last time around when I had crafted an article on Macy’s, the inventory/sales ratio for department retailers was at record lows of only 1.68x vs the 5-year monthly average of 2.16 (a low figure implies a tight inventory situation). This is no longer the case; the recent report from Census shows that the inventory/sales position has now crept up to 2.11, hardly a breath away from the long-term average.

Census

With ample inventory across the industry, it’s all but likely that you witness a spike in promotion activity which could put pressure on the AUR. Speaking of inventories, it’s also worth noting that Macy’s has done a wonderful job of turning their inventories quite efficiently; note that by the end of last year, inventory turns at over 5.5x, was the highest they've been in five years. I think it would be unreasonable to expect such elevated levels this year as well.

YCharts

Whilst I don’t expect too many shocks on the topline front, investors should not rule out the prospect of some awkward surprises on the cost front. The likes of TJX Companies (TJX) and Target (TGT) have recently highlighted challenges in managing freight and labor costs, so it would be unrealistic to imagine an environment where M remains immune to these pressures.

However, in fairness to M’s executives, they’ve identified these challenges for a while now and have been attempting to curtail things such as delivery expenses. Since November last year, they've been putting in place some practices in their fulfillment test stores such as improving order throughput per labor hour, increasing the efficiency of in-store fulfilments, reducing split shipments, consolidating slow-moving packages within one location, etc. These practices will likely be rolled out across 35 incremental locations before Q4-2022, so it will be interesting to see what progress has been made at the end of Q1. Investors should also note that delivery surcharges which tend to be a dominant facet during the holiday quarter are unlikely to be too troublesome this quarter.

Why Macy’s Is A Buy?

Omnichannel competence

Macy’s isn’t just your bog-standard retailer; this is a company that has its foot in the door across various landscapes within the broad apparel retail universe. Unlike some retailers that are uni-dimensional in nature, and remain particularly susceptible to headwinds related to a certain segment, Macy’s diversified nature helps it weather different cycles.

If you want a play on the affluent segment, that is less dependent on stimulus cheques, you have something like a Bloomingdale. If you think only budget-based themes will likely flourish in a high inflationary era, you have something like Macy’s Backstage. If mall-based momentum is easing, for whatever reason, then you have Macy’s burgeoning off-mall offerings-Market by Macy’s, which are one-fifth the size of department stores (the CFO recently referred to these 30000-50000 sq feet offerings as the “next evolution in their physical footprint”). Besides all this, Macy’s also has a very promising digital offering (currently 39% of sales are from digital and it is expected to contribute $10bn by FY23) which appeals to a different segment of the market. What's interesting about Macy's omnichannel strategy is that rather than having siloed operations, its stores also serve as fulfillment hubs for their digital operations which can help bring down costs and move goods efficiently. Crucially, omnichannel customers are believed to spend 2-3x more than your standard single-channel customer and over time, you’re likely to see this omnichannel focus reap dividends.

Reduced indebtedness and improving distributions angle

Macy’s cash and leverage position have also been steadily improving over time; last year they repaid $1.6bn of debt ahead of schedule, which saw the adjusted debt to adjusted EBITDAR position drop to only 1.8x (below pre-pandemic levels), and well below their target of 2.5x. Much of this is due to the fact that M has become a more competent cash-generating entity. Last year, it generated $2.3bn of free cash flow and is now poised to generate incremental FCF of $3.2-$3.6bn over the next three years.

One prominent driver of the improving FCF dynamics is what’s happening with the working capital. For instance, the CFO recently mentioned that rather than chase sales, they are now more focussed on not being overzealous with adding extra inventory. What's helped here is the increased focus on data science which has helped them augment their replenishment strategies, so that they can place the optimal amount of inventory across channels all the way down to the item level. They've also done well to stretch their payables.

All in all, this has translated into a very efficient cash conversion cycle which currently works out to just a little over a month; five years back, the cash conversion cycle was close to 80 days! For the uninitiated, the cash conversion cycle is a measure of how long cash is tied up in working capital.

YCharts

Macy's improving cash and debt dynamics have also meant that it has the right foundation to engender improved distributions; last year they completed a $500m buyback program and this has since been replaced with a fresh open-ended $2bn program which could support the price this year; they’ve also bumped up the dividend by 5%, and I would imagine there’s further upside for this metric as a quarterly dividend of 0.1575 is still around 60% lower than the pre-pandemic dividend average of 0.3775.

All in all, it’s worth noting that at the current share price, Macy’s shareholder yield of 13.3% is at rather elevated levels (the highest it’s been since the October-2020 quarter). For the uninitiated, the shareholder yield is a function of three components- a) dividends, b) buybacks, and c) debt pay downs. Typically, this tends to be around 10% for Macy's stock (at least over the last five years) so getting in at levels when the yield is at 13% would be a steal.

YCharts

A potential mean-reversion play, backed by cheap relative valuations

The discretionary/retail sector may not necessarily be the flavor of the season, but if this is a space that you’d still like to dabble with, then I reckon the Macy’s stock ought to be on your watchlist, as it could work as a value-oriented mean-reversion play. While the relative strength ratio of Macy's as a function of retail stocks (as represented by XRT) is no longer at record lows, it is still trading below the historic range of 0.4-1.2.

Stockcharts

What provides further support for a potential mean-reversion play is the fact that Macy’s appears to be a very cheap option, relative to its other department store peers- Dillard's Inc (DDS), Kohl's Corporation (KSS), and Nordstrom (JWN). If one were to consider Jan 24 EBITDA estimates from YCharts, note that the M stock trades well below all the three other peers and is available at a ~19% discount to the peer set average of 4.94x. Interestingly, as far as Seeking Alpha's quant ratings go, Macy's is ranked number 1 within its peers, with a rating of 4.34.

YCharts, Seeking Alpha

Risks and Closing thoughts

For all its merits, one shouldn’t also discard the fact that Macy’s ultimately belongs to an industry where sentiment appears to be very weak. The country’s retail sales may continue to eke out nominal gains, but when you bring in the specter of inflation, this is nothing to write home about. As can be seen from the image below, since March-2021, inflation-adjusted retail sales have gone nowhere for over a year now.

US-Real retail sales (Macrotrends)

Ultimately much of what Macy’s sells, are discretionary items, and when important components of your budget such as food and gas are taking on an even greater share, you do wonder how much appetite the general populace will have in splurging on things like apparel and the like (In fact on the Q4 call, Macy's management did highlight some 'softness' in January). Besides, financing conditions are getting more stringent, and whatever excess savings households had built up, with the aid of stimulus payments, looks to have normalized to levels seen before the pandemic. It’s worth noting that March’s seasonally-adjusted personal savings rate reading of 6.2% was the lowest reading since Dec-2013!

FRED

In light of all this, you do have to ask if Macy’s stock will have enough to swim against the tide? Well, the recent technical imprints suggest that the momentum is still currently with the bears (besides the percentage of float that is short is rather elevated at 16.3%, the highest since Nov last year) and the price is currently closer to the upper boundary of the long-term descending channel than the lower boundary (implying higher downside risk); Besides, in five out of the last six months we’ve seen red-bodied candles, with the ferocity of selling proving to be particularly pronounced this month. The bulls will be hoping that the current month's selling is something of a climax, with the stock now entering a price range that had previously served as an area of congestion (note the blue highlighted areas).

Investing

Thus, you may witness some bottom formation here, and it may prove to be a good zone to accumulate the M stock; but then again, much will hinge on the Q1 results, and if M comes up short, the selling momentum may well continue even below the $15 levels.