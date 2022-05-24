FreezeFrames/iStock via Getty Images

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) saw its Q1 earnings soar and that is just the beginning of what should be a monster 2022 for the company. The two big Permian acquisitions - Concho and Shell's assets, for ~$20 billion total - were made during lows of the down-cycle and greatly added to Conoco's low-cost short-cycle Permian production and reserves. In addition, COP recently increased its ownership in its Australian Pacific LNG ("APLNG") partnership by 10% and now owns a majority share of that JV (47.5%). Meantime, the company's continued discipline when it comes to capital spending is leading to tons of free cash flow. Indeed, in Q1 COP generated $3.9 billion in free cash flow (an estimated $2.98/share). COP is a BUY.

LNG Update

In February, COP announced it had completed its purchase of an additional 10% of APLNG for $1.4 billion in cash, giving it a majority 47.5% stake in the JV (Origin Energy and Sinopec now own 27.5% and 25%, respectively). Note that the release also reported:

Based on the new 47.5% ownership interest and a full-year average Brent price of $78 per barrel, ConocoPhillips would expect approximately $1.8 billion of distributions from APLNG in 2022, with roughly $0.5 billion expected in the first quarter.

However, I would note that Brent is currently trading at $113/bbl. Indeed, on the Q1 earnings conference call, EVP & CFO William Bullock gave investors an update on APLNG guidance given the rise in oil prices after Putin's invasion of Ukraine:

Illustrating this point, we realized roughly $500 million in cash distributions from APLNG in the first quarter, and we've already received $400 million so far in the second quarter. While the full year distributions will continue to depend on prices going forward, if you assume Brent averages $100 per barrel for the year, we would expect roughly $2.3 billion of total distributions from APLNG in 2022.

That is, based on the February press release ($1.8 billion in APLNG distributions on $78/bbl Brent), the outlook now, based on $100 Brent, is for an additional $0.5 billion in distributions for full-year 2022. That's huge.

In addition, note COP also owns a 30% stake in the Qatargas 3 joint venture (Qatar owns 68.5% and Mitsui has a 1.5% stake). Qatargas 3 is a large-scale LNG project in Ras Laffan, Qatar that began in 2003. The facilities have a productive capacity of 270,000 boe/d (~75% natural gas and ~25% LPG and condensate) from Qatar’s North Field - the world’s largest contiguous conventional gas field. The project is expected to have a life-span of 25 years and also includes a 7.8 million tonnes per annum ("MTPA")LNG facility.

ConocoPhillips

The project was later expanded to include an identical LNG train called Qatargas 4.

In aggregate, APLNG and Qatargas have averaged 180,000 bpd of LNG production (see slide 29) for COP over the past decade and have a 5-year cash breakeven of mid-$20's WTI.

Note Asia spot LNG prices spiked 16% in late April (to $26.20/MMBtu) after Russia cut gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria.

Q1 Earnings

As mentioned previously, COP's Q1 EPS report earlier this month was a total blowout. Highlights included:

Earnings of $5.8 billion ($4.39/share).

Production was 1.747 million boe/d (~220,000 boe/d more than Q1 of the previous year due to the acquisitions).

COP's average realized price for crude oil (52.4% of production) was $97.82/bbl.

Generated $3.9 billion in free-cash-flow (an estimated $2.98/share based on 1.307 billion fully diluted average shares outstanding at quarter's end).

Bought back $1.4 billion in stock.

Declared a $0.70/share variable cash dividend on top of the $0.46/share regular dividend.

ConocoPhillips

As the cash flow waterfall above shows, as earnings and cash flow soared, and despite $1.1 in debt reduction, $1.4 billion in stock repurchases, and the increased ownership stake in APLNG ($1.4 billion in cash), COP actually ended the quarter with $7.5 billion in cash & cash equivalents - up $1.7 billion from the start of the year.

Note that COP finally divested the rest of its Cenovus (CVE) shares during Q1: 93 million shares for $1.4 billion in proceeds (an average of US$15.05/share). Cenovus is currently trading at ~US$22. Obviously COP's timing was off, but it sure was better than the single-digit levels Cenovus traded at for most of the 5 years after the big oil sands deal with COP.

While the $0.70/share variable dividend was certainly an improvement over the relatively stingy $0.20/share variable dividend declared last quarter, COP is still far behind its shale peers EOG Resources (EOG) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) when it comes to rewarding shareholders with dividends. As I previously reported on Seeking Alpha, Pioneer Could Pay $20/share In Dividends In FY22. Indeed, PXD's recent quarterly variable dividend was $7.38/share). And in Q1, EOG's declared a special dividend of $1.80/share and a regular dividend of $0.75 per share ($2.55/share in total), more than double COP's relatively small $1.15/share payout.

Risks

COP ended Q1 with $18.75 billion in debt. While that is down from $20.0 billion in Q1 of last year, the current net debt-to-capital ratio of 28% is still on the high side in my opinion given the amount of uncertainty and geopolitical risks facing the global economy. That said, COP's large cash position ($7.5 billion) and massive free cash flow profile largely negate any large concerns about the balance sheet. Note Fitch has COP rated as investment grade "A", and note that was before the stellar Q1 EPS report.

Management continues to significantly over-emphasize stock buybacks over dividends directly to shareholders and, for that matter, debt reduction. That being the case, investors are at risk of a reoccurring theme with energy companies over the past decade: significant destruction of shareholder capital by buying stock at high prices (during the up-cycle) instead of doing so during down-cycles when the share price really does represent value.

COP is obviously benefiting from the current global geopolitical environment: the global energy supply chain has been effectively broken by Putin's war-of-choice in Ukraine and the resulting sanctions on Russia by the U.S. and its Democratic and NATO allies. This has effectively reduced Russian oil and refined product exports (primarily diesel) resulting in oil, gas, gasoline, and diesel prices to skyrocket. The result is extremely high inflation across the world. Meantime, OPEC has not responded with additional increased production, and large US shale producers are hesitant to increase cap-ex and production after the prior decade of "drill baby drill" destroyed so much investor capital in the new "era of energy abundance".

That said, the big bottleneck right now appears to be in refining capacity due to the multiple refinery shutdowns and closures during covid-19 (and the reduction of Russian refined product exports). COP has no refining capacity, but this is one reason I am also bullish on COP's sister company Phillips 66 (PSX). PSX has significant coking capacity and therefore should be a prime beneficiary of increased diesel prices. Companies like Chevron (CVX) and Exxon (XOM) have the best of both worlds: big oil producers that also have large and global refining footprints.

However, the result here is that the US Federal Reserves has no choice but to continue to raise interest rates in order to quell inflation. This could easily end up in slower global growth and/or a global recession that could eventually lead to demand destruction and lower oil and gas prices.

Summary & Conclusion

COP is now the largest producer in the Permian Basin, but the company also has significant exposure to Brent pricing through its Alaskan production, global operations, and LNG production that have long-term contracts tied to the price of Brent. The company is generating far more free cash flow ($2.98/share in Q1) than it is currently sharing with investors via dividends ($1.16/share combined regular and variable dividends in Q1). That being the case, the upside for increased dividends going forward appears to be very favorable for shareholders. That is especially the case given COP's continued progress on debt reduction and share repurchases during Q1.

COP stock could easily ride-up to the $140-$150 level before this up-cycle is over. Indeed, EPS estimates continue to increase significantly and rapidly:

Yahoo Finance

Given the current FY2022 estimate is for earnings of $13.13/share, a relatively conservative 12x multiple yields a $157 stock price. That being the case, COP at $108 is a BUY. Note COP is currently Citi's #1 Quality Pick in the Energy Sector.

Meantime, if we annualize the $1.16 total dividend payment declaration for Q1 (regular+variable), we get $4.64/share, which equates to a forward yield of 4.3% given the current $108 share price. However, investors need to consider that the variable dividend is just that - it can go up, and down.

I'll end with a 10-year stock price chart: