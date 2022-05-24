kynny/iStock via Getty Images

Overview

XPEL Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) is a company that excited us back in Mar 2022 as we were curious to find out what’s driving XPEL’s tremendous returns – scalable & asset-light business model, and its rapidly growing revenue through its expanding product portfolio & its global ambition. If you have not, we highly recommend you to check out our deep dive.

XPEL has released its Q1’22 results, and in this article, we will be going through its earnings as we run you through what’s going on in the business.

Before we do that, this is a short overview of the company:

XPEL first made its foray into the protective film industry as a software company providing independent installers with access to a library of pre-cut film designs. Over time, XPEL proceeds to develop its own protective films. Today, it is one of the leading providers of protective film, operating in multiple markets spanning from Canada to the U.S, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. Today, XPEL is an over $1 billion market cap company with a rapidly expanding product portfolio and is growing quickly across all of its operating markets.

Let’s now turn to its earnings.

Revenue Growth

Product Revenue

(Source: XPEL IR)

First off, XPEL had a great quarter as the total product revenue grew 39% YoY.

This is compared to a tough Q1’21 quarter (revenue grew 86% YoY), the lockdown across China due to the zero-Covid policy, and the lower vehicle sales in the U.S. According to data from St. Louis Fred and Tradingeconomics, there was an increase in new vehicle sales from March to April in the U.S, although still substantially lower than in FY21 when there was strong customer demand.

To go a step further, we have also gone to the industry peers’ earnings to validate the data.

From the Li Auto’s (HKG:2015) Q1’22 earnings call, a Chinese EV manufacturer:

...from end of April to now, although still a lot of suppliers are still struggling to recover, but we already see some of the positive signs that at least half of our suppliers already resumed their production…

And from Ford’s earnings call:

This (guidance) reflects year-over-year growth in wholesales of 10% to 15% and assumes that semiconductor availability will improve in the second half including the constraints that adversely impacted our full-size pickups and large utilities in North America in Q1.

The supply chain bottlenecks have had a real impact on XPEL’s business, but as it gradually improves, and production volume resumes, we are likely to see stronger growth in 2H22.

The Paint Protection Film’s (“PPF”) revenue grew at only 23% YoY, mainly because of the 29% sequential decline in China’s sales. Whereas, the window film (“WF”) revenue grew at 61% YoY, making up 16% of its revenue versus 12% in Q4'21 & 15% in FY21. The WF revenue could have been growing faster if not for the shortages of inventories in dealerships’ lots.

Quoting the earnings call, we are likely to see improvements in Q3’22:

...we're looking at this in kind of a Q3 timing, we've had pockets of the country where our labor was fully utilized and we've actually done some hiring. And that could be both from increased delivery rates of vehicles to dealerships, and also just where we've won and added new accounts.

The dealership service business is critical because of three primary reasons:

It provides a high-volume installation and attach rate for WF It acts as a sales channel for its PPF It helps to expand the company into the mid-range market (i.e. non-luxury vehicles).

In addition, the largest U.S OEM program that was previously announced in Q4’21 was delayed due to supply chain headwinds, and revenues are only expected to come in Q2 or Q3.

While this is only a small portion of its total product revenue, it is still critical in the long term in helping to reach more buyers beyond the car enthusiasts for its PPF, generating more brand awareness. This can also enhance the customers’ stickiness as XPEL can drive repeated purchases from existing customers who have been using their products since day 1.

Piecing all these together — the resumption in production volume, penetration into the mid-range market, and launch of the OEM program should extend the runway for XPEL to grow for years to come.

More importantly, this also speaks of the growth-mindedness of the management team.

Service Revenue

(Source: XPEL IR)

The high-margin service revenue on the other hand grew at a staggering 99% YoY, largely due to the 197% increase in installation labor revenue, driven by acquisitions done in 2H21. This revenue has also led to an increase in gross margin.

Gross Margins

(Source: XPEL IR)

Here, the gross profit is growing at a faster clip of 52% as opposed to its 39% total revenue growth, indicating strong operating leverage in the business.

Quoting from the management, the higher-margin is driven by:

…a combination of product and channel mix has been benefiting us, impact from some price increases that were region specific, and then improvements in build material costs of goods for some of our products…expect to see a continued improvement in Q2 and beyond this year, and still expect to hit 40% gross margin in the second half of the year…

This was in line with the management’s guidance back in Q3’21. We also believe that this was partly contributed by the lower-margin sales from China. And assuming that its higher-margin dealership service business is back to full capacity, there is likely to be room for further margin expansion.

If we were to go back into FY17, its gross margin was only 25%. CEO Ryan Pape has done a great job in this aspect to grow the margin, and importantly, turn the company profitable.

Profitability

(Source: XPEL IR)

Its operating profit, on the other hand, grew by 17% YoY, with its operating margin reaching 14% for the quarter, an improvement both sequentially and on a yearly basis.

According to the management, growth and margin would’ve been higher if we include the cost of operating the dealership conference in Q1’21 and if we exclude the non-recurring expenses related to the OEM program that was incurred during the quarter:

...we held our Annual Dealer Conference in February…We didn't have it in 2021. So, there was about a net cost of that about $800,000 in Q1 that wasn't present in Q1 2021. Also had a $400,000 project we completed. So that was $400,000 in professional fees that won't reoccur in the quarter. So, if you normalize EBITDA margin would've been approximately 18% and EBITDA would've grown about 42%...continue to make good progress towards our goal of 20% EBITDA margin by the end of the year

Part of the marketing expenses was also spent on racing events, which is essential in driving customers’ awareness.

This quarter’s higher operating expenses were already anticipated by the management back in the previous quarter’s earnings call. Moving forward, we should expect a more normalized level of expenses for the rest of the quarters.

Valuation

(Source: Author’s Estimates)

In our valuation model, we’re using the 30% revenue growth as provided by the management.

Since the management has guided revenue of $80 million (+16% Y/Y) in Q2’22, this means that they are to grow at 35% respectively in Q3 and Q4. This is still reasonable considering that 2H21 was an easier comp as compared to 1H21 and vehicle sales and inventories are coming back. Over time, we’re implying a 20% decline in growth rates. In the long run, we definitely think that a 25% EBIT margin is achievable given the strong operating leverage.

We could also argue that results may exceed the management’s guidance if production volume and inventories come back faster than expected. However, we prefer to stick with a conservative growth rate.

In a high-interest rate environment, we also want to be prudent in the multiple we are assigning. Referencing its peers like Eastman Chemical (EMN) and 3M (MMM), we think that 15x is reasonable.

After accounting for net cash per share, this gives us an intrinsic value of $46.85, a fair value as of 19 May 2022.

Conclusion

All in all, this is a great quarter for XPEL.

Despite the supply chain headwinds, XPEL managed to grow revenue at 39% YoY against a tough comp in Q1’21, and the displayed strong growth in gross profit and operating profit. The management is not resting on its laurels as seen in its continuous execution to grow the business through acquisitions (i.e. growing the dealership service business) to penetrate into the mid-range market and launching its OEM program to drive more customer awareness.

We strongly believe that its reacceleration of growth rates should happen in the back half of 2022. And for investors looking for a starter position, this could be a good entry.