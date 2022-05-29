JamesBrey/iStock via Getty Images

Billboard and transit advertising REIT Outfront Media Inc. (OUT) got crushed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Naturally, when the REIT's entire portfolio is geared toward "out-of-home" advertising, it is not going to fare too well when everyone has to stay in their homes to avoid viral spread.

No one was driving on the highways or taking the subway to work or getting around town on the public bus system, so why would anyone want to spend money advertising via billboards, subway banners, or bus displays?

In the first quarter of 2021, OUT's revenue was down 70% year-over-year, as pandemic-era performance was being compared to the final months before the COVID outbreak in the United States.

But in the fourth quarter of 2021, revenue surged back 38% year-over-year, while its AFFO shot up 122%:

This allowed the company to first reinstate a small dividend in August and later tripled it in February, resulting in a 6% dividend yield.

Naturally, the share price quickly reacted to the upside, but recently the share price dropped back down to where it was in early 2021:

Let's take a pulse check on OUT to get a sense of where the underlying operations of the business are headed in 2022.

A National Leader In Out-Of-Home Advertising

Advertisements are as old as the printing press. Actually, ads are even older than that, as gladiator frescoes in the Roman Empire advertised fights near arenas and explicit symbols were used to point the way to brothels in ancient Pompeii.

In the 1500s, after the invention of the printing press, shopkeepers would place printed ads in their shop windows. Then, when the newspaper became popularized in the early 1800s, it didn't take long for ads to start showing up.

This has to be my favorite advertisement (from the late 1800s) I found when scouring the Internet for old newspaper ads:

Apparently, false advertising is as old as advertising itself!

In any case, the point is that physical advertisements have existed for a long time and will almost certainly continue to exist for a long time to come. Wherever advertisers can capture eyeballs, that's where they'll go.

As such, Outfront Media facilitates a time-honored human activity. It owns billboards, building wallscapes, bus stop posters, bus canvases, and subway banners. In fact, OUT is one of the largest owner-operators of "out-of-home" advertisements, including billboards and transit displays, in the nation, with over 500,000 of these assets across the country.

The company has been around since 1938 in some form or another, at various times being owned by Viacom, 3M, and CBS. In 2014, it was spun off from CBS as a REIT.

Though OUT's forms of physical advertising are often overlooked by the market in the digital age, they are actually quite effective. How many of us pull out our phones or go to the kitchen for a snack during commercial breaks on cable TV? How many of us hover our mouses right over the corner of the video window, waiting the obligatory five seconds before we can click "Skip Ad"?

OUT has a more captive audience. If you are driving on the highway, billboards are probably the most interesting thing to look at. If you are waiting for the bus at the bus stop, you may be staring at the same ad poster for 5-10 minutes. If you ride the subway, the same display will be staring at you for your entire commute.

Though audiences for cable TV, newspapers & magazines, and radio are shrinking, people are still driving on highways, walking by buildings, riding on subways, and taking the public bus system as much as ever.

What about social media ads? While these are certainly a popular form of advertising, they are more complementary to out-of-home advertising than competitive with it. Often, advertisers pair physical ads with digital ones so as to increase the number of impressions. It typically takes several impressions on viewers before they decide to take action.

OUT has a significant market share of a little over 20% in the out-of-home advertising market. Next time you're driving on the highway, take a look at the billboards to see if they display "Outfront" at the bottom:

Next time you're in a big city, look out for the posters and screens on walls:

And the banners at bus stops:

And keep an eye out for the giant ads on the sides of buses:

The way the business model works is that OUT usually owns the physical infrastructure of the billboard or other displays while leasing the land or space from a landlord.

Since OUT's leases to advertisers are short-term (from one month to one year), revenues tend to be much more volatile than for your average REIT.

But as a share of total ad spending, out-of-home accounts for only a tiny percentage. In the last few decades, OOH and Internet ads were the only two types of advertising to gain market share:

Today, there are two major tailwinds supporting further growth in revenue and cash flows for OUT:

Further return to normalcy coming out of the pandemic era as people go back to commuting to the office (at least sometimes) and traveling, spurring more demand from advertisers. Upgrading OUT's static billboards to higher revenue, higher margin digital billboards. The opportunity to lease space on billboard towers to wireless carriers for the purpose of installing small cell nodes to boost 5G capabilities.

While the first point is pretty much self-explanatory, let's delve a little deeper into the second and third major tailwinds.

Digital Billboards

Though OUT has 10 times more transit displays than billboards, the billboards generate most of the revenue.

Currently, only a little more than 20% of OUT's nearly 47,000 billboards across the country are digital - meaning a giant screen capable of shifting between multiple ads or showing videos. The rest of the billboard portfolio are static displays.

Unsurprisingly, digital advertisement assets on buildings, billboards, or elsewhere are far more lucrative than the average static display. Digital billboards, for instance, bring in 4-6 times the amount of revenue as a static billboard because they can cycle through multiple ads rather than display one at all times. In a previous article we explained that:

"Starbucks (SBUX) could advertise its breakfast from 6 to 10 AM, and then Burger King (QSR) could take over to advertise its lunch from 10 AM to 2 PM and from there on Ford (F) could advertise its new truck to people commuting back home from work."

Moreover, digital advertising assets have a ~85% gross margin compared to static ads' ~70% gross margin. According to a recent Nielsen study, 52% of digital billboard viewers who have a smartphone engaged in actions on the phone that were related to the ad after seeing it.

5G Infrastructure Opportunities

Outfront has identified 25,000 potential sites (including about half of its billboards) with leasing opportunities for wireless carriers. This is a great opportunity to profit from the rollout of 5G, which will require the installation of many more small cell nodes that are clustered closer together than cell towers.

Leasing space on OUT's assets does not require much, if any, investment from the REIT, and it generates monthly recurring revenue under long-term lease:

The company is actively marketing its billboard for cell site leasing and should see a wave of new deals inked in the coming years as carriers build out their 5G networks.

And remember that these small cell leases require no capex from Outfront. It is pure profit that will grow its bottom line as the 5G rollout continues.

Balance Sheet

Though OUT carries a fairly sizable debt load, the REIT also has nearly $1 billion of liquidity, including $355 million in cash. Moreover, the debt maturity schedule is fairly well-laddered, with no maturities until 2025.

This makes the 5x net debt to EBITDA ratio much more palatable.

The Opportunity

While it is taking longer than shareholders would undoubtedly like, the post-pandemic recovery for OUT is underway. Revenue in the third quarter of 2021 reached $464 million. That's most of the way back to its pre-pandemic peak of ~$480 million.

As people get back to a new normal, demand from advertisers should steadily return. What's more, OUT also has the added tailwinds of digital display upgrades and 5G infrastructure rollout.

In short, the bull case for this out-of-home advertising giant is far from worn out, and therefore, it is hard for us to make sense of the persistent ~33% discount in its share price relative to pre-covid-19 levels:

Yes, OUT’s business suffered in 2020 and 2021, but things are now rapidly returning to normal, and ultimately, we think that it is only a question of time before its share price also reflects that.

And we have an additional catalyst to force upside realization. As OUT eventually reinstates its pre-covid-19 dividend, it will yield nearly 8% if its share price doesn’t adjust higher by then. This should serve as a strong catalyst given that the average yield of the REIT sector is just ~3.5% and OUT’s closest peer, Lamar (LAMR) yields 4.7%.

All in all, we think that OUT has a predictable path to long-term growth, 30% immediate upside potential, and will soon again hike its dividend – an attractive risk-to-reward as part of our diversified portfolio.

Bottom Line

Eventually, the pandemic will end, and OUT’s business will recover what it hasn’t yet. With that, its dividend will also return back to normal, and its share price will in all likelihood also recover.

Whether it takes 6 months or 1 year is still a question mark, but we have the time to wait, and will gladly accumulate more shares if the current discount continues to persist.