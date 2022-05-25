Renewable Energy: 2 High-Yielding Stocks To Buy Today

iantfoto/E+ via Getty Images

Co-produced by Austin Rogers

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union has announced its intent to reduce reliance on imports of natural gas from Russia by two-thirds in 2022 and to eliminate them entirely from the EU's energy mix by 2027. This is a major turn from the pre-war trajectory, which saw greater reliance on Russian gas as European coal and nuclear plants shut down.

But Europeans still need to heat their homes and generate electricity somehow. What will replace the foregone Russian gas in Europe's energy mix?

In the short-term, gas imports from the United States, Canada, and other producers like Qatar will fill the gap. But this is an expensive solution, as gas shipped over the ocean costs about four times as much as gas transported via pipelines from Russia.

What about the long term? Without a doubt, Europeans' preference is to wean themselves off fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas and to replace these with renewable energy sources like solar arrays, wind farms, and battery storage facilities.

This will require trillions of dollars of investments, and it is likely that much of that will need to be outsourced to private developers and investors. Below we highlight two high-yielding companies that could be beneficiaries.

Europe Is Rapidly Increasing Its Shift Toward Renewables

It remains the official pledge of the Paris Climate Accord signatories to achieve net zero emissions status by 2050. The Russian invasion of Ukraine has undoubtedly accelerated those plans. After the war began, the EU lifted its target of total energy production from renewables by 2030 from 40% to 45%. Germany, which notoriously relied heavily on Russian natural gas before the war, has brought forward its goal of 100% renewable power to 2035.

But would it even be possible to make such a profound transition in energy consumption and demand over the next few decades?

A recent study put out by BloombergNEF asserts that it can be done, but it would require a tremendous amount of investment. How much, exactly? $5.3 trillion. That is split between $3.8 trillion in renewable power production from wind and solar as well as $1.5 trillion from green hydrogen.

Net zero would rely on clean power and green hydrogen (Bloomberg)

Since so many buildings in Europe are heated with gas rather than electricity, BloombergNEF believes it would be easier to switch to hydrogen, which produces water rather than carbon emissions when it burns, than to electrify millions of buildings. Also, certain kinds of vehicles could be powered by hydrogen.

The BloombergNEF study outlines two scenarios: the "Net Zero Scenario" and the "Economic Transition Scenario." The Net Zero Scenario is exactly what it sounds like: a projection of European energy sources that leads to net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The Economic Transition Scenario, on the other hand, foresees Europe's use of fossil fuels dropping only 28% from 2021 to 2050, more or less following the current trajectory of renewables installations. Most of the decline in emissions would come from the switch from coal power plants to a cleaner mix of natural gas and renewables.

European electricity sector evolution (Bloomberg)

In both scenarios, however, hundreds of billions if not trillions of dollars would need to be spent on increasing energy production from renewables, especially wind and solar.

Investment into wind and solar soars under net zero scenario (Bloomberg)

So, if we take European leaders at their word about their intent to fundamentally overhaul the continent's energy sources, then the growth trajectory of renewables in Europe either looks really good or extremely good.

It's no wonder, then, that European oil & gas majors like British Petroleum (BP), TotalEnergies (TTE), Shell (SHEL), and Equinor (EQNR) have been pushing heavily into renewable energy development and ownership. They have been competing to win offshore wind development contracts and expanding their own portfolios of onshore wind and solar assets.

But there are higher-yielding and potentially faster growing pure-play renewable power producers on the public markets that could benefit from Europe's shift to green energy just as much as or more than the diversified energy majors.

Let's look at two of them.

1. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (AY)

AY is a renewable energy YieldCo headquartered in the United Kingdom but with a multi-continental presence and most of its cash flows contracted or hedged in US dollars.

Its renewables portfolio is one of the smaller ones on the public market, at a little over 2 gigawatts ("GW"). Over 3/4ths of revenue derives from renewables, with the remainder from natural gas plants, geothermal power facilities, electrical lines, and water desalinization plants.

Atlantica Sustainable business model (Atlantica Sustainable)

The company targets 5-8% annual growth in cash available for distribution ("CAFD"), with a third of its growth occurring organically from contractual escalations. In fact, this is one of AY's greatest strengths, as its portfolio features 40% of cash flows coming from inflation-indexed fee escalators.

Atlantica Sustainable low risk asset base (Atlantica Sustainable)

AY already has nearly 1/3rd of its portfolio in Europe, and it would not be surprising to see that share rise as European countries invest heavily in shifting toward renewables.

For instance, in 2021, AY acquired two solar plants in Italy with a combined generating capacity of 4 MW. Deals like this may become more common for the global green infrastructure owner going forward.

Though AY carries a significant amount of debt and only sports a BB+ credit rating, 93% of its long-term debt is fixed-rate, and over 90% is project-level debt that will fully amortize before the end of the associated power purchase agreements.

Between AY's 5.3% dividend yield and 5-8% CAFD growth, total returns should easily exceed 10% annually, even assuming no valuation upside.

2. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP, BEPC)

BEP offers two publicly traded equity options: LP units (BEP), which generate a K-1 form; and corporation shares (BEPC), which show dividends on the 1099-DIV.

BEP is the industry leader in the pure-play renewable energy infrastructure space, having a history of global renewable energy investing spanning over two decades. The Canada-based company boasts both the largest operational portfolio at around 22 GW and one of the deepest development pipelines, which reached 69 GW in Q1 2022.

Though most of BEP's portfolio is located in North and South Americas, about 17.5% of its assets are in Europe.

Brookfield Renewable asset base (Brookfield Renewable)

Around half of BEP's portfolio is in hydropower dams, which enjoy the qualities of reliability and dispatchability. This is a useful complement to the relative unreliability and unpredictability of wind and solar.

Brookfield Renewable asset base (Brookfield Renewable)

Like AY, BEP enjoys very long PPA contracts with a 15-year average remaining term. But BEP also boasts a number of strengths that set it apart from its peers and put it in a league of its own:

Cost of capital: BEP has a BBB+ credit rating, the only one of its pure-play renewable energy infrastructure peers that sports an investment grade rating. This makes its cost of debt lower than its peers and allows it to bid on higher quality, lower-yielding assets. Most inflation-based escalators: BEP's portfolio also has the highest portion of inflation-indexed escalators of its peers at 70%. Massive development pipeline: BEP's development pipeline represents 69 GW of future green power investments. This is more than 3x larger than its current portfolio and by far the largest among its peer group. BEP has been investing heavily in green hydrogen as well as carbon capture and storage technologies. These investments put it at the cutting edge of energy innovation.

Since BEP began trading as a public company a little over 20 years ago, the stock has generated total returns of 18% annually. Between a 3.5% dividend yield and huge growth prospects, BEP appears poised to continue that impressive record.

Bottom Line

A credible argument could be made that Europe will not be able to accomplish its goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But that scarcely matters to the investment case for renewable energy infrastructure. Whether fossil fuels are completely phased out or still play a meaningful role in three decades, it is clear that European nations are serious about investing heavily in renewables.

At High Yield Investor, we believe that oil and natural gas will continue to make up a significant share of the energy mix for decades to come, especially in the United States. But the war in Ukraine and high energy prices have undoubtedly increased Europe's desire to phase out its use of fossil fuels.

This should result in ample growth opportunities for the likes of AY and BEP.